Germany's HPS Home Power Solutions says its new 15 kW system uses surplus power from PV installations to produce hydrogen via electrolysis.HPS Home Power Solutions AG has introduced a new version of its Picea system, a hydrogen-based electricity storage solution for residential applications. The 15 kW Picea 2 system offers 1,500 kWh of storage capacity. The company said it doubled the system output to meet the higher demand caused by the growing use of electric cars and heat pumps. It also increased the maximum connected load for PV systems. HPS Home Power Solutions said that the Picea 2 is 70% ...

