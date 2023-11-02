Central inverters still dominate the US utility-solar market but string inverters are beginning to get more traction in projects above 10 MW in size.From pv magazine USA If you look back just 20 years in the US solar industry, 1 MW was the total amount of solar being installed on an annual basis. Now, in 2023, the US market may exceed 30 GW in one year! As megawatts have grown to gigawatts the inverter market has diversified and matured, but bigger inverters aren't necessarily the growing trend. Central inverters still dominate the US utility solar market but string inverters are beginning to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...