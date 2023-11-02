Juniper Advisory Adds Farley Reardon to its Health System M&A Advisory Group in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / Juniper Advisory, a specialized investment banking firm focused exclusively on health system mergers and acquisitions, announced that Farley Reardon has joined the firm as a Managing Director in Nashville.

"I have worked with Juniper for over a decade and across the country on a range of strategic growth initiatives," said Mr. Reardon. "Juniper stands out as the most tenured team in the industry, advising full-time and continuously on change-of-control transactions. We believe that the forces afoot in the acute-care market will continue to create necessity for change and alignment, and that Juniper's expert advice will be increasingly important to management teams and boards evaluating partnerships."

Farley joins Juniper from Lifepoint Health in Nashville where he was Vice President of Strategic Growth & Development, primarily focused on acquisitions, divestitures and joint venture partnerships for acute care hospitals and related ancillary businesses. He has over 25 years of corporate development and capital markets experience. Prior to Lifepoint, he was in the institutional fixed income departments of Robert W. Baird & Co., Morgan Keegan & Co., J.C. Bradford & Co., and others. He holds an MBA from Vanderbilt University's Owen Graduate School of Management.

"Our team has developed a leading share of transformational hospital system combinations," said partner Rex Burgdorfer. "Farley's addition will perpetuate our trusted and rigorous approach to client service."

"Farley is talented and highly respected," noted partner Jordan Shields. His in-depth industry knowledge and relationships will enhance the level and breadth of our advisory services."

"Juniper's deep bench of senior bankers, who have dedicated their careers to not-for-profit mergers and acquisitions, lead the industry. We attribute our success in attracting these professionals and supporting their superior performance to our single product focus, allowing us to direct all of our attention to delivering excellent client service and achieving results that exceed our clients' expectations."

In addition to his work at Juniper, Farley is active with the Tennessee Chapter of JDRF both as a former board member and long-time supporter.

Select Juniper completed transaction in 2023 include Olathe Health - Kansas University Health System; Genesis Health - MercyOneTrinity; Mid-Columbia Medical Center - Adventist Health; Gerald Champion - CHRISTUS; Quorum Health - Java Medical Group; among others.

About Juniper Advisory

Juniper is a specialized, independent investment banking firm focused exclusively on providing hospitals, health systems, and higher education institutions with expert advice related to partnerships, affiliations, joint ventures, and a range of M&A strategies. Over the last 30 years, the Juniper team has worked with more than 250 of the nation's leading not-for-profit organizations on strategic business combinations and has advised on many of the most complex and innovative transactions in the hospital industry.

Additional information about Juniper Advisory can be found at www.juniperadvisory.com.

