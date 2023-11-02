INFORMA MARKETS: SupplySide West 2023 Returns with More Than 14% Growth in Registered Attendance

Attendees included household names like Procter & Gamble, The Coca Cola Company, PepsiCo, Kellogg, Bayer Consumer Health, Olipop, GNC, Chobani and Whole Foods Market.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / SupplySide West and Food ingredients North America (FiNA), produced by Informa Markets, concluded the 26th edition of the leading North American event dedicated to innovation, product development and sourcing in the nutrition and wellness industry. Professionals look to SupplySide for an informed perspective of trends, science, innovation and regulations shaping the food, beverage and supplement categories across two days of exhibits and five days of education.

SupplySide West hosted more than1400 exhibitors, up 27% from 2022, with the international presence of 44 countries including Canada, Germany, China and India among others. More than 200 exhibiting companies were new to show at the 2023 event. Exhibitors showcased the latest developments in ingredients, formulation, manufacturing and packaging covering categories including dietary supplements, food, beverage, personal care and animal nutrition.

"There was palpable energy across the Expo Hall and conference sessions which underscored the highly valued experience that SupplySide West provides to those in the nutrition community across food, beverage and supplements categories," remarks Danica Cullins, Senior Vice President, SupplySide. "From concept to creation, SupplySide West is the platform that propels the health and wellness industry forward to deliver products that support healthy consumer lifestyles."

Timely and relevant industry topics and trends covered advances in compliance, regulation, formulation and sustainability. Through the five-day series of education sessions, briefs and training courses, researchers, scientists, doctors and medical experts provided insights into the data and components behind products in a variety of categories. Education topics ranged from AI and blockchain to regenerative agriculture, fermentation, supplement intake and supply chain solutions. Top conversations surrounded progress in healthy ageing, women's health, general wellbeing and immunity, as well as the evolution of food through sugar reductions, natural food coloring options and elevating taste.

The international supplement market has maintained growth over the last decade as more than 50 percent of adults take at least one supplement daily. SupplySide supports the development, discovery and advancement of the supplement and health food industries by connecting global brands to credible and science-backed product creators, manufacturers and resource centers. Industry leading ingredient suppliers and manufacturers on the show floor included Cargill, ADM, Bunge and Louis Dreyfus Company. Other notable attendees included NOW Foods, Freshpet, Live Wise Naturals, Costco Wholesale and Goli Nutrition Inc.

"SupplySide West has always been a key event for NOW Foods and this year was no exception. SupplySide West 2023 seemed to be very well attended, with more vendors exhibiting, providing many additional sourcing opportunities for our Quality, Purchasing and Category Management Teams. The regulatory events were informative, SupplySide West once again proved to be a very productive and efficient way to support the NOW brand at one event." Jim Emme, CEO, NOW Health Group.

SupplySide West emphasizes the recognition of recently introduced ingredients through the showcase pitching contest, Ingredient Idol, in which participants compete for innovations to be selected as the best and newest in Active Nutrition, Microbiome and Nootropics. A panel of industry expert judges review the submissions with on-stage presentations. This year's winning companies are: Monteloeder's Metabolaid, benefitting heart health and weight management for Active Nutrition, NXT-USA's Digexin, a digestion-aiding herbal in Microbiome and Solabia-BioActor's Brainberry, an Aronia berry extract designed to enhance cognitive performance and brain fitness in Nootropics.

SupplySide East will take place in Secaucus, New Jersey, April 16-17, 2024, convening more than 250 exhibitors. Registration will open in December. For more information about the SupplySide shows visit supplysideshow.com.

