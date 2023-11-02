London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2023) - AAA Holding Group, a leading British fertilizer manufacturer, recently announced its support for helping local and small-scale farmers after Iraq introduced new agricultural reforms. According to the Media Office of the Prime Minister, an Iraqi Cabinet designed a set of measures to improve the agricultural efficiency and food security of the nation.

Following the release of the cabinet's decision to the public, AAA Holding Group addressed concerns of small-scale farmers in Iraq along with measures to support a new fertilizer system. The Iraqi cabinet announced reforms to transition the agricultural sector to a subsidy-free system, primarily targeting the use and importance of fertilizers to boost agricultural output.

Based on the decision, the existing subsidies will be redirected to fund the construction and maintenance of modern irrigation techniques. This is aimed at reducing the dependence of current agricultural projects and activities on mere rainwater suppliers and natural sources. The reforms also exempt compound and organic fertilizers from existing regulations to ease importation.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AAA Holding Group, Amet Selman, showed his support for the newly announced initiatives aimed at increasing crop yield and agricultural output. However, he also expressed his concerns for the local farmers and their inability to purchase the now slightly expensive fertilizers as a result of exemption from import regulations and removal of subsidies to fund modern irrigation systems.

Amet Selman, after discussions with high-ranking officials at his manufacturing company, announced deferred payment options for small-scale farmers. According to the CEO and Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer, Richard Cotton, AAA Holding Group will facilitate agricultural output by offering credit to farmers on their purchases of organic and sustainable fertilizers.

The CEO shared the company's objective of exploring alternatives for fertilizer provisions. According to him, the use of fertilizers plays a vital role in crop production and agricultural land yield. Without high-quality fertilizers made through innovative processes, the agricultural output could face a decline. Moreover, the farmers rely on sustainable and organic fertilizers provided by AAA Holding Group the leading British manufacturer in the industry.

The company aims to bring sustainability and innovation to the global agricultural sector. AAA Holding Group has several large-scale fertilizer manufacturing facilities in Iraq. Collectively, the facilities are capable of producing nearly 1 million tons of fertilizer. Recently, it expanded manufacturing operations to North America, including the United States and Canada.

One of the recent developments undertaken by agricultural experts and biochemical scientists at AAA Holding Group deals with creating high-yielding crops. The research was aimed at manufacturing fertilizers and crops that can withstand extreme weather conditions like droughts, heavy rainfalls, and floods. Due to the changing climate conditions, the company has shifted its focus to mitigating the risk of food shortages and agricultural decline in developing or underdeveloped nations.

With the announcement of deferred payment options on fertilizer purchases, the fertilizer manufacturer plans to keep all farmers on board with the ongoing transition of the agricultural sector. Initially, the offer is aimed at all major and small-scale agricultural projects in the nation. As the CEO discussed in his recent interviews and meetings, the goal of the company is to ensure robustness, resilience, and sustainability across the agricultural sector of Iraq.

