02.11.2023
Prime Jonesboro, GA, Hotel Property Set to be Auctioned by Dempsey Auction Co., Offering Promising Investment Opportunities

Former Clarion Hotel's Five-Story, Amenity-Rich Property on 6.65 Acres Presents a Versatile Investment Opportunity

JONESBORO, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / A unique investment opportunity has emerged with the auction of a five-story, 106,357 square feet property located at 6288 Old Dixie Hwy, Jonesboro, GA, 30236, previously operating as the Clarion Hotel. This vacant property, situated on 6.65 acres, presents substantial potential for redevelopment or repurposing in line with the investor's vision and goals.

Former Hotel Being Sold at Auction

Former Hotel Being Sold at Auction
Building View

Dempsey Auction of Rome, GA, is a fourth-generation auction company representing their clients throughout Georgia and the Southeastern United States. With live and online bidding, they sell real estate of residential, commercial, raw land, and all other assets of value for attorneys, banks, government agencies, and private individuals.

This prime piece of real estate offered a wide range of amenities for its former guests, including a Business Center, Fitness Center, On-Site Retail, Restaurant, and Shuttle Service. With 150 surface parking spaces, the property is well-equipped to accommodate a large number of visitors, guests and employees. Additionally, utility services such as sewer and water are readily available, ensuring convenience for future operations.

Zoned as MMX, this property holds promise for a variety of potential uses under the current zoning classification, making it an attractive investment opportunity.

Scott Pinson, Project Manager, expressed, "This is your exclusive opportunity to acquire a prime hotel near Atlanta Airport. Whether you're an experienced investor or an entrepreneur seeking a promising venture, this property promises not only immediate value but also abundant potential for growth." Scott invites investors to seize this unique opportunity in this online auction, offering a chance to acquire a hotel near the "World's Busiest Airport."

An open house will be held on Thursday, November 2, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., or by appointment only. The online bidding process will take place through the MarkNet Platform at Dempseyauction.com, ending on Thursday, November 16th, at 12:00 p.m.

Terms and conditions include a 10% Buyer's Premium, with 10% down payment due on the sale day and the balance to be paid on or before 30 days from the sale date.

Dempsey Auction Co. will pay referral commissions to any licensed Broker/Agent for registered clients who successfully close on the property. For video tours, plats, brochures, inspection times & dates, or further sales information, please contact Dempsey Auction Co. at 800.DEMPSEY (800.336.7739).

For more information, visit https://auction.dempseyauction.com/auction/prime-investment-opportunity-hotel-atlanta-airport-online-auction-69942/details.

Contact Information:

Chase Tolbert
Vice President of Online Sales
ctolbert@dempseyauction.com
7062660707

Related Video

https://vimeo.com/868058619

SOURCE: Dempsey Auction Co.

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/798872/prime-jonesboro-ga-hotel-property-set-to-be-auctioned-by-dempsey-auction-co-offering-promising-investment-opportunities

