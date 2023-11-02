Kisses from Italy Inc.: Kisses From Italy and Celebrity Chef Scott Conant Unveil New Brand Logo, While Progressing Towards Product Launch and Opening of First Concept Store

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / Kisses From Italy Inc. (OTCQB:KITL), a publicly listed U.S.-based company, restaurant chain operator, franchisor, and product distributor in the United States, Canada, and Europe, along with new business partner and newly elected board member celebrity Chef, Scott Conant, have taken the steps to expand its real estate search by including the Phoenix/Scottsdale Arizona area in a parallel with the ongoing search in New York City. The Company directors are very confident that in working with the worldwide industry leader in the global franchise development market, Dan Rowe, and the Fransmart team, the team can open numerous stores and brand ideations around the country, and while leveraging Scott's culinary ability paired with Kisses From Italy's experience in the public market sector and corporate finance space.

With brand and product development being overseen by Scott and his team. The group has been able to put together some great tasting products of which the Company is now preparing to bring The Ponte San'gwich Shoppe labeled products to the masses. In preliminary talks, the team is looking at working with big box retailers that would act as the best strategic partners for The Ponte San'gwich Shoppe product launch, along with the possibility of offering customers the ability to purchase products online.

Scott Conant and Kisses From Italy now proudly unveil the logo of the Company's new brand, The Ponte San'gwich Shoppe and Italian Deli SM.

Scott Conant, Food Network celebrity, two-time James Beard Award-winning chef, cookbook author, and Kisses From Italy's newest board member, commented, "If you look closely, the letter 'n' in The Ponte's brand logo features a subtle nod to a bridge. This motif has a dual meaning; as an homage to my family of 'Pontes' from Pontelandolfo, Italy and it also bridges the cultures and love of food between Italy and the United States. Very exciting to see the mark come to life as we explore collateral designs and even personalized merch. Regarding the store's location, in addition to our continued search in New York City, the team has opened up the search scope to the Phoenix/Scottsdale area as a purely strategic move because it's been a successful incubator for other fast-casual concepts. Not to mention there's a little home-field advantage happening since Arizona is where I call home now. Our expanded search area for Ponte San'gwich locations now means that we can cover more territory, increasing the probability of simultaneous and/or multiple openings by working with industry leader and global franchise development specialist, Dan Rowe and the Fransmart team. In addition, the team is currently developing Ponte branded products for takeaway, which will serve as another revenue stream for the Company. The eventual goal is to make the product line widely available in the US. Lots going on in the pipeline, great stuff!"

Claudio Ferri, co-CEO, CIO, and co-founder of Kisses From Italy, also commented, "For my good friend and co-founder, Michael and I, including everyone that has been with us along the way, the revealing of this new logo, holds a special place because it symbolizes the evolution of Kisses From Italy. It reflects how confident and ready we are for the next important steps, especially having joined our forces together, having brought Scott on board, and bringing all the teams together with Dan Rowe, Fransmart, and everyone else contributing to making this a success." Ferri continued by saying, "In addition, we have begun building our online infrastructure whereby our customers would be able to purchase Ponte products and merchandise and have it delivered straight to their homes. We are certain that these products will be enjoyed by everyone! Soon, don't be surprised if The Ponte San'gwich products begin popping up at a store near you. This is exciting for the team as we believe the products will be a great source of revenue for the Company."

This release by the Company follows the most recent update of Scott Conant being appointed and accepting the nomination to Kisses From Italy's board of directors.

About Chef Scott Conant

Scott Conant is a two-time James Beard Award-winning chef, cookbook author, and TV personality. With a career spanning more than 35 years, Conant brings a deft touch and unwavering passion to creating culinary experiences with thoughtful hospitality and soulful cuisine. His portfolio of acclaimed restaurants includes Mora Italian (Phoenix, AZ), The Americano (Scottsdale, AZ and Atlanta, GA), and Cellaio at Resorts World Catskills (Monticello, NY). He has also published four cookbooks: New Italian Cooking, Bold Italian, The Scarpetta Cookbook, and his newest and most personal book to date, Peace, Love, and Pasta: Simple and Elegant Recipes from a Chef's Home Kitchen, which launched in September 2021. Conant has been a popular presence on Food Network for years, becoming a fan favorite as a recurring judge on Chopped since 2009 and frequent co-host of Beat Bobby Flay. As Chef Conant embarks on new opportunities, he looks forward to continuing to share his enduring philosophy that emphasizes the beauty of simplicity. For more information, visit ScottConant.com.

About "The Ponte San'gwich Shoppe and Italian Deli"

The Ponte San'gwich Shoppe and Italian Deli is a wholly-owned subsidiary by Kisses From Italy and houses the new brand alliance and concept developed withScott Conant, Food Network celebrity, two-time James Beard Award-winning chef, and cookbook author. Chef Scott Conant and his team will be taking the lead on the branding and concept development initiative in collaboration with the Kisses From Italy team. Fransmart, a worldwide industry leader in the global franchise development market and current advisor to Kisses From Italy, will play the key role of serving as the group's exclusive global franchise developer and representative.

The Ponte San'gwich Shoppe & Italian Deli SM name is inspired by the tight-knit Italian community, nicknamed "Pontes," who lived in Scott's neighborhood where he was born and raised in Waterbury, Connecticut. They were a group of ex-pats from Pontelandolfo, Italy that settled in the States in the late 1930's. The camaraderie that they fostered, and many years spent around the kitchen table with family conjures up nostalgic and fond memories.

About Fransmart

Fransmart is a global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill, and The Halal Guys from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart's current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and its partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com.

About Kisses From Italy Inc.

Kisses From Italy Inc. is a U.S.-based restaurant chain operator, franchisor, and product distributor with locations in North America and Europe. The company offers a quick-service menu and a unique take on traditional Italian delicacies with an All-American flair. Kisses From Italy offerings include sandwiches, salads, Italian roasted coffee, coffee-related beverages, and various other products. In November 2020, Kisses From Italy launched its retail branded products for distribution stores across Canada. Currently, our products are offered in grocery stores and retail food stores.

The company operates three corporate-owned stores and two franchised locations in the U.S. and Canada. It successfully commenced operations in May 2015 with its flagship location in Ft. Lauderdale at 3146 NE 9th St. The company opened its inaugural European location in Ceglie del Campo, Bari, Italy, in October 2019. In September 2019, FINRA approved our common stock for trading, and in October 2019, it approved our common stock for up-listing to the OTCQB tier of the OTC Markets Group under the ticker symbol KITL.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions involving risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to several factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Reference is made to cautionary statements outlined in the company's most recent SEC filings, available at www.sec.gov and the company's website at www.kissesfromitaly.com. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, unanticipated events, or changes to future operating results.

For more information, please visit www.kissesfromitaly.com.

Contact Information:

Kisses From Italy Inc.

305-423-7129

info@kissesfromitaly.com

SOURCE: Kisses From Italy Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/798913/kisses-from-italy-and-celebrity-chef-scott-conant-unveil-new-brand-logo-while-progressing-towards-product-launch-and-opening-of-first-concept-store