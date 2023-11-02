Bosch has invested $106 million in a heat pump factory near Porto, Portugal, where it produces heat pump systems with propane as a refrigerant. It says its commitment to heat pump development and production will hit €1 billion ($1.06 billion) by the end of this decade.From pv magazine Germany Bosch said it will invest a total of €100 million in a heat pump factory in Aveiro near Porto, Portugal, by the end of 2026. The sum will be used to finance new laboratories, two production buildings, and additional heat pump production lines. The group said it also wants to create an unspecified number of ...

