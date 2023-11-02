Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Warum Sie jetzt über diese Aktie in Kupfer, Nickel und Lithium investieren sollten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 874929 | ISIN: FR0000031577 | Ticker-Symbol: V16
Frankfurt
02.11.23
09:15 Uhr
271,00 Euro
+2,50
+0,93 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
VIRBAC SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIRBAC SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
273,50278,0019:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.11.2023 | 17:58
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Virbac: acquired a majority stake in Globion, a leading Indian poultry vaccines specialist

On November 1, we successfully finalized the acquisition of a majority stake in Globion. This transaction will bolster our position of animal health leader in India by extending Virbac India's existing poultry portfolio to the growing segment of avian vaccines.

Founded in 2005, as a joint venture between Suguna Group, one of the leading Indian poultry conglomerates, and Lohmann Animal Health, a German poultry vaccines specialist, Globion has developed robust know-how and expertise in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of live and inactivated vaccines targeting a large array of avian pathogens.

Globion is based in Hyderabad where its industrial and R&D facilities employ around 120 full-time employees and generate approximately €12 million of annual revenue.

Focusing on animal health, from the beginning
At Virbac, we provide innovative solutions to veterinarians, farmers and animal owners in more than 100 countries around the world. Covering more than 50 species, our range of products and services enables to diagnose, prevent and treat the majority of pathologies. Every day, we are committed to improving animals' quality of life and to shaping together the future of animal health.

Press contact - Libre Mullenlowe agency

Camille Guaine - c.guaine@libremullenlowe.fr - +33 7 60 54 00 39

Attachment

  • PR_VIRBAC_Globion_November 2_2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cc2aab17-f83c-4584-a2e0-ed58b1574ec2)

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.