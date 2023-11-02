Kane Biotech Inc.: Kane Biotech and ProgenaCare Global Launch Newly Rebranded revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel at Advanced Wound Care Fall Forum

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE OTCQB:KNBIF) (the "Company" or "Kane Biotech") in partnership with ProgenaCare Global LLP ("ProgenaCare") today announces the launch of the newly rebranded revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel (formerly coactiv+ Antimicrobial Wound Gel).



"We are excited to share this cutting-edge product and the new revyve brand with the larger wound care community. Clinicians who have been exposed to the product so far have really appreciated the combination of advanced technology with an affordable price point. We are working to expand clinical usage of the product in advance of full production scale-up in Q1," stated Howard Walthall, CEO of ProgenaCare.

The product rebranding is being unveiled as part of Kane's participation in the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall forum. The conference will take place on November 2-5, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada and is intended to connect the entire wound care team fostering inclusivity, innovation and interdisciplinary collaboration. During this conference, Kane Biotech and ProgenaCare will present along with other important voices in the Biotech and Wound Care sectors.

Kane's revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel is a combination of its patented coactiv+ technology and PHMB, paired with a non-ionic pluronic surfactant with thermo-gelling properties. The combination of these three components provides for a moist environment best suited for wound healing, with effective antimicrobial activity in an easy-to-use gel that is optimized for sensitive wounds.

"The first step of the healing process in the treatment of chronic non-healing wounds is to clear out the infection. Kane's team, in collaboration with ProgenaCare, chose the name "revyve" to symbolize the revival of the healing process. I am excited about the results of this collaboration with ProgenaCare which is a great start to our long-term partnership," stated Marc Edwards, President and CEO of Kane Biotech.

More information about Kane's revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel can be found at www.revyvegel.com.



About revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel

revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel is indicated for management of ulcers (including diabetic foot and leg ulcers and pressure ulcers), 1st and 2nd degree burns, partial & full thickness wounds, large surface area wounds and surgical incisions for adult populations. It is also indicated for management of minor skin scrapes, minor cuts, minor lacerations, minor burns (1st degree burns) and abrasions for adult populations.

revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel is a clear, odorless hydrogel that provides a moist wound environment conducive to wound healing. coactiv+ Antimicrobial Wound Gel can facilitate debridement through a moist wound environment.

About ProgenaCare (ProgenaCare Global LLC)

ProgenaCare is a purpose-driven medical device company leveraging cutting-edge advances in biomaterials and medical device technologies to provide effective, affordable advanced wound care solutions to patients across the socioeconomic spectrum and around the world.

About Kane Biotech

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. The Company has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (80 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Company's own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNB, DispersinB®, Aledex, bluestem, bluestem®, silkstem, goldstem, coactiv+, coactiv+®, DermaKB, DermaKB Biofilm, and revyve are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "KNBIF".

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain statements regarding Kane Biotech Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company's: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its common shares, volatility of the market price of its common shares and public company costs. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d257e7cf-da77-4800-862d-bcdb7892b0d1

revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel

