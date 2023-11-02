Antonio & Paris: The Franklin Institute Celebrates Upcoming 200th Anniversary

Brand Innovation and Design Studio, Antonio & Paris, partners with a science museum to relaunch its brand

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / The Franklin Institute is one of the oldest science museums in the United States and today is launching a new brand identity while it prepares to open the new Wondrous Space exhibit.

According to the Institute's president and CEO, Larry Dubinski, these changes will complement the museum's 200th anniversary in 2024. He said the hope is the programming and brand relaunch will inspire young people and help them understand that the future of space exploration is dependent on the scientists, researchers, and builders of today.

The museum worked with top branding agency (Antonio & Paris) and exhibitions agency (MDSX) firm to create an overarching new branding experience for the relaunch of the museum.

Antonio Buchanan, Co-CEO and Chief Transformation Officer, explained, "This has been a multiyear project with TFI. Strategically, there was much time spent understanding what visitors wanted from a museum. It became clear that they not only wanted to learn more about science but they also want to be entertained."

Erin Armstrong, Vice President of Marketing, continued "Our team worked closely with the A&P team to get at the unique insight needed to deliver on visitor desires. Visitors want more information on science, more opportunities to engage with the museum and more educational and entertaining exhibits. Our new brand experience had to line up in an authentic and meaningful way."

The Museum began working on all this activity prior to the pandemic but used the time wisely to not only develop a new brand strategy and identity and the new Wonderous Space Exhibit but created an online streaming platform so visitors could access videos and podcasts 365/24/7.

Paris Buchanan, Co-CEO and Chief Creative Officer, adds "It was great working with such a progressive client. Our team was able to deliver a wonderful strategy and translate that into a visual and verbal articulation of the new tagline: There's More Inside. This was extended beyond a new brand identity with an integrated campaign featuring an exciting spoken word artist."

About The Franklin Institute Located in the heart of Philadelphia, The Franklin Institute is a renowned and innovative leader in the field of science and technology learning, as well as a dynamic center of activity. Pennsylvania's most visited museum, it is dedicated to creating a passion for learning about science by offering access to hands-on science education. For more information, visit www.fi.edu.

About Antonio & Paris

Antonio and Paris (A&P), a brand innovation and design studio with offices in Mexico City and Los Angeles, excels in finding innovative ways for clients to provide exceptional experiences to their customers. Their work includes consumer insight, brand innovation, creative development, mobile and technology solutions for global brands such as AT&T, Mini USA, Tenet Healthcare, Barco/Cinionic, Paramount Pictures and The Franklin Institute. For more information about Antonio & Paris, visit them on Facebook, Twitter or antonioandparis.com.

