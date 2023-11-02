Regulatory News:

Haffner Energy (ISIN code: FR0014007ND6 Mnemonic: ALHAF), has been awarded the Silver level in the 2023 ESG* assessment campaign carried out by the independent body EthiFinance. This overall assessment and the high scores obtained by the Company reward its performance in 2022 and underline its progress since 2020. In addition to acknowledging the continuous progress made by Haffner Energy and its advanced positioning in this area compared with the average of the other companies assessed, this extra-financial rating also reinforces the Company's determination to pursue its commitment to ESG performance.

A proactive approach to the evaluation of Haffner Energy's ESG practices by an independent third party

The Company Haffner Energy is aware that its extra-financial performance contributes to the achievement of its mission to help regenerate the planet through the production of green energies with a neutral or negative carbon footprint (renewable hydrogen and gas, sustainable aviation fuel). For this reason, the Company has undergone an ESG assessment by the independent body EthiFinance, an innovative European rating, research and advisory group serving sustainable finance. EthiFinance's analysis assesses the progress of Haffner Energy's performance over the last three years in four areas: governance, environment, social and external stakeholders.

Haffner Energy: excellent extra-financial performance highlighted by EthiFinance

For 2022, Haffner Energy received an overall score of 67/100, up significantly on 2021 (48*/100), broken down as follows: 61/100 for governance, 71/100 for social issues, 57/100 for the environment and 100/100 for external stakeholders.

Compared with the 644 international companies whose ESG performance was analyzed over the same period, Haffner Energy is well above the average, particularly at sector level (26th out of 164 companies assessed).

Score out of 100 Overall score including

Environment

pillar including

Social

pillar including

Governance

pillar including

external

stakeholders HAFFNER ENERGY 2022 67 57 71 61 100 HAFFNER ENERGY 2021* 48 33 48 46 86 Benchmark of the 644 companies surveyed including the industrial sector

(164 companies surveyed) 48 50 36 58 56 including companies with a Net sales 150 M€

(375 companies surveyed) 40 37 28 54 39 including French companies

(252 companies surveyed) 58 57 56 64 63

* to iso referential, results for 2021 after restatement by Ethifinance on the basis of their new rating methodology.

Haffner Energy stands out in particular for its scores, which are higher than the averages of other companies in its sector (EthiFinance studied a benchmark of 164 companies in the industry over 2022) on the following items: composition (78/100 vs. 61/100 for the benchmark) and operation of governance bodies (88/100 vs. 74/100 for the benchmark), energy management and greenhouse gas reduction (78/100 vs. 57/100 for the benchmark), consideration of cybersecurity issues (100/100 vs. 67/100 for the benchmark).

An incentive to keep on progressing

Although above the sector average, and also very well positioned in relation to comparable companies, Haffner Energy intends to pursue its efforts to further improve its performance. Indeed, over and above the virtuous nature of its core technology the thermolysis of biomass to produce renewable energies with a neutral or negative carbon footprint the company is committed to operating its business in the most virtuous way possible.

Haffner Energy voluntarily underwent this assessment process in order to identify areas for improvement. Since the assessment, the company has already taken steps to further improve its practices in a number of areas:

Social policy: emphasis on equal opportunities and internal promotion of employees (12% of employees changed jobs during the 2022-2023 financial year), greater diversity within teams (4% of employees with disabilities, 13 different nationalities), and stable gender distribution in a context of strong growth, with a notable increase in the proportion of women in managerial positions;

Business ethics policy: all employees and key partners sign charters aimed at preventing and combating corruption, respecting human rights and labor legislation, and audits are carried out to monitor their effective application;

Biodiversity management: impact assessment of biomass harvesting on soils, impact assessment of the company's own facilities on biodiversity;

Environmental policy: implementation of an Environmental Management System with the eventual aim of ISO 14001 certification.

"This silver-level ESG score from EthiFinance is a great source of pride for our company, as well as an incentive to make further progress. Whatever the subject (waste treatment, reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, or relations with suppliers and customers) Haffner Energy intends to have a positive impact on its stakeholders and on the ecosystems in which it operates: economic, social, territorial and environmental", said Philippe Haffner, CEO of Haffner Energy.

*ESG rating: "ESG" is an international acronym used by the financial community to designate the Environmental, Social and Governance criteria that make up the three pillars of extra-financial analysis. These dimensions, and the different criteria associated with each of them, help to determine a company's societal contribution in each of these areas, and thus broaden and enrich the analysis of companies' future financial performance.

About EthiFinance

EthiFinance is an innovative European rating, research and advisory group dedicated to sustainable finance. The group provides solutions to investors, companies and organizations to meet the challenges of financing as well as environmental and societal transformations.

About Haffner Energy

A listed family company co-founded and co-directed by Marc and Philippe Haffner, and a key player in the energy transition for 30 years, Haffner Energy designs and supplies innovative decarbonation solutions for mobility, industry and local authorities. Its HYNOCA®, SYNOCA® and SAFNOCA® solutions, based on biomass thermolysis, a technology protected by 15 patent families, enable customers to produce locally renewable hydrogen and gas, as well as other green energies such as Sustainable Aviation Fuel, while capturing carbon from the atmosphere through the co-production of biochar. Thanks to this "carbon-negative" technology, decoupled from the cost of fossil fuels and electricity, Haffner Energy provides an immediate, agile and competitive response to the strategic challenges of energy independence and decarbonization in France and abroad.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231102470145/en/

Contacts:

Press contacts

CLAI Communication corporate

Thibault Lecauchois +33 (0)7 84 58 77 11

Valentine Serres +33(0)7 78 41 45 91

haffnerenergy@clai2.com

HAFFNER ENERGY

Laure Bourdon +33 (0)7 87 96 35 15

laure.bourdon@haffner-energy.com