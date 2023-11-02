Anzeige
Dow Jones News
02.11.2023 | 18:13
163 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Notice of AGM 

Hot Rocks Investments plc: Notice of AGM 
02-Nov-2023 / 16:41 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
2 November 2023 
 
HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC 
(the "Company") 
 
Notice of Annual General Meeting 
 
The Company's AGM will be held at Shakespeare Martineau LLP, 6th Floor, 60 Gracechurch St, London EC3V 0HR on 28 
November 2023 at 11.00am. 
 
Notice of the AGM has today been posted to shareholders together with the Annual Report and Accounts of the Company for 
the year ended 31 March 2023. 
 
 
Hot Rocks Investments plc 
Gavin Burnell Tel: 020 7264 4546 
 
Optiva Securities Limited 
Daniel Ingram Tel: 020 3981 4178 
daniel.ingram@optivasecurities.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B1WV3198 
Category Code: NOA 
TIDM:     HRIP 
LEI Code:   213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 
Sequence No.: 282414 
EQS News ID:  1764093 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1764093&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 02, 2023 12:41 ET (16:41 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.