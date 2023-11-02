DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Notice of AGM

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: Notice of AGM 02-Nov-2023 / 16:41 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 November 2023 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC (the "Company") Notice of Annual General Meeting The Company's AGM will be held at Shakespeare Martineau LLP, 6th Floor, 60 Gracechurch St, London EC3V 0HR on 28 November 2023 at 11.00am. Notice of the AGM has today been posted to shareholders together with the Annual Report and Accounts of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2023. Hot Rocks Investments plc Gavin Burnell Tel: 020 7264 4546 Optiva Securities Limited Daniel Ingram Tel: 020 3981 4178 daniel.ingram@optivasecurities.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1WV3198 Category Code: NOA TIDM: HRIP LEI Code: 213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 Sequence No.: 282414 EQS News ID: 1764093 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

