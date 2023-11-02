Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.11.2023
Warum Sie jetzt über diese Aktie in Kupfer, Nickel und Lithium investieren sollten!
02.11.2023 | 19:04
Enda Tamweel maintains its commitment to financial governance and renews its MSI 20000 certification

DJ Enda Tamweel maintains its commitment to financial governance and renews its MSI 20000 certification 

COFICERT / Key word(s): Rating 
Enda Tamweel maintains its commitment to financial governance and renews its MSI 20000 certification 
02-Nov-2023 / 18:30 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
PRESS RELEASE 
Paris, November 2nd 2023 - 18h30 
 
 
Enda Tamweel maintains its commitment to financial governance 
and renews its MSI 20000 certification 
 
 
 
 
 
COFICERT announces that it has granted Enda Tamweel, for the 2nd consecutive time, the certification to the MSI 20000 
standard, international certification standard relating to good financial governance, established by MSI OBSERVATORY 
and governed internationally by the IGSF (International Group for Sustainable Finance). This performance demonstrates 
the consistency of their commitment to excellence in financial management. 
 
As a reminder, Enda Tamweel, one of the leaders and pioneers of the microfinance sector in North Africa and the Arab 
world, engaged in 2020 in a rigorous process of evaluation to the MSI 20000 standard, an approach having led a few 
months later to the issuance of their certification, a significant achievement for the institution. 
 
Three years later, under the leadership of Slaheddine Ladjimi and Zmandar Mohamed, Enda Tamweel entered a second 
certification cycle, once again attesting to its continued compliance with international financial quality standards. 
This very important recognition further consolidates their strong positioning in the field of microfinance in the Arab 
world and demonstrates their unwavering commitment to international efforts to propagate a culture of rigor, 
transparency and good financial governance. 
 
This second certificate to the MSI 20000 Standard issued by COFICERT after a complete and demanding financial 
diagnosis, highlights the fact that the institution has succeeded, both, in maintaining a very efficient overall 
financial quality and a balance between the two main aspects of its financial governance, namely financial strength and 
performance. 
 
The excellent results of the evaluation led by COFICERT from Paris, demonstrate a significant degree of resilience and 
a real desire of Enda Tamweel to promote and improve its practices with the objective of continuous improvement of its 
financial management. A very satisfactory and encouraging assessment from Enda Tamweel despite an unstable economic and 
financial context. 
 
Souheil Skander and Cristian Mocanu, respectively representatives of CFC Partners and COFICERT France, officially 
presented the MSI 20000 certificate of conformity under the supervision of The IGSF - International Group for 
Sustainable Finance, in the presence of the General Management, Financial Management and Compliance Department of ENDA 
Tamweel. 
 
 
 ABOUT 
Pioneer and leader of microfinance in Tunisia, Enda Tamweel has gained expertise and know-how over 30 years which has 
allowed her to be at the forefront of financial and social inclusion and to become, through her various support 
systems, a central player in economic and social development. It makes a strong contribution to the economic and social 
development of the country through the active support it provides to micro-entrepreneurship and self-employment. 
COFICERT is a French certification body, specialized in financial and non-financial certifications, operating in nearly 
40 countries over 3 continents. COFICERT operates historically with, and alongside, international certification and 
standardization bodies. The organization brings together experts in governance, financial crime and sustainable 
finance. COFICERT certifies on the following topics: good financial governance (MSI 20000), social responsibility (ESG 
1000), the fight against money laundering and the financing of terrorism (AML 30000) and the fight against corruption ( 
ISO 37001). 
MSI 20000 is the international standard dedicated to good financial governance of companies and institutions. 
Certification is an indicator relating to the quality of the financial situation of economic and financial entities, to 
be promoted among its stakeholders. Born in Europe in the aftermath of the subprime crisis, the MSI 20000 certification 
is issued by international certification bodies. The standard was established by the MSI Observatory and is governed 
internationally by the IGSF (International Group for Sustainable Finance). 
CONTACT 
 
       COFICERT            AELIUM 
       Press contact         Press contact 
 
       Héloïse Gibert         Valentine Boivin 
       +33 (0)1 40 17 05 22      +33 (0)1 75 77 54 65 
       heloise.gibert@coficert.org  info@aelium.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:   English 
Issuer:    COFICERT 
       3 Rue Edouard Fournier 
       75016 Paris 
       France 
Phone:    01 40 17 05 22 
Internet:   https://www.coficert.org/ 
EQS News ID: 1764117 
 
End of Announcement - EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1764117 02-Nov-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=91da184c89f3a839e9b6a2ea6ceb7296

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1764117&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 02, 2023 13:31 ET (17:31 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
