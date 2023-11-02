ASYLON Awarded $12M+ AFWERX STRATFI SBIR Contract for United States Air Force Global Strike Command

Leading American-Made Security Robotics Company To Support Base Security By Deploying Automated Air And Ground Systems

NORRISTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / ASYLON Inc., the leaders in automated robotic perimeter security, was awarded $12M through the Air Force's Strategic Funding Increase (STRATFI) Program, in conjunction with Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC), to accelerate the integration of its automated unmanned security system, DroneCore, to bases around the Air Force enterprise.





The STRATFI program leverages the capabilities of promising commercial companies, whose technologies have the potential to make a positive impact for personnel serving in the U.S. Air Force, Space Force, and other branches of the U.S. military. Through a rigorous application process, STRATFI identifies companies that consistently meet Department of Defense (DoD) requirements and are well-positioned to transition their technologies to various programs of record.

This contract builds on Asylon's nine previous AFWERX SBIR awards totaling nearly $4M in non-dilutive funding for the organization. In the last year alone, Asylon won two $1.2M Phase II SBIRs with the U.S. Space Force for the development of tactical drones and battery swapping infrastructure for their robotic dogs.

For American defense innovation, the STRATFI program is designed to bridge the "Valley of Death" funding and capabilities gaps between Phase II and Phase III scaling efforts for programs that deliver strategic capabilities for the Department of the Air Force (DAF). Ultimately, this award reinforces the confidence from the U.S. Air Force and Space Force end-user and acquisition communities that Asylon's technology and team are ready to move forward with scaling efforts across the enterprise.

"The Asylon team is excited to partner with AFWERX to continue our mission of helping to better secure the safety of our armed forces and their critical infrastructure. This award, in close coordination with our stakeholders, will build upon our 85,000 successfully executed commercial security missions to enable an enterprise-wide solution for the Air Force." Damon Henry, Co-Founder and CEO at Asylon.

Under this multi-year contract award, Asylon will be partnering with the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC), Force Protection Division Integrated Base Defense Security System Modernization Branch (AFLCMC/HBUM), Security Forces, and Global Strike Command to modernize existing national defense-related mission capabilities for installation perimeter security in preparation for enterprise scaling. What initially started as a universal battery swapping station for drones has now morphed into a comprehensive robotic perimeter security tool incorporating air and ground robotics, intelligent mobile sensors, and artificial intelligence (AI). Today, Asylon's robotic sentries, working in conjunction with third party alarms and physical security information management systems (PSIMs), can execute preprogrammed missions, robotic first response, and remote command and control.

"Our team has been able to achieve this monumental award with the help of the American commercial physical security industry. Without our commercial clients we would not have such a mature product offering for our DoD partners. Our commercial clients were our initial champions of the technology, offering both capital and rapid feedback loops for iteration. They had a problem and shared our vision of leveraging robotics to create a safer environment. Our journey truly embodies the dual-use ethos." Michael Quiroga, Chief Revenue Officer at Asylon.

In March of 2022, in response to a number of growing threats across the globe, SECAF Kendall introduced 7 key operational imperatives as must haves to deter and, if necessary, defeat modern day adversaries. Asylon's DroneCore product, and the goal of this STRATFI, support the SECAFs Operational Imperative by providing a modular and scalable perimeter security system which can make bases more resilient in a contested environment.

"We are honored to partner with Global Strike Command in helping them secure and protect some of our nation's most critical assets. Global Strike Command has some of the toughest environmental requirements for robotics systems. The development, testing, and validation of our systems as part of this effort will result in a capability that will drive value across the Air Force Enterprise, regardless of location." Uzkar Ibrahim, director of DoD at Asylon.

ABOUT ASYLON'S DRONECORE SYSTEM

Asylon is a robotics perimeter security company that provides unique capabilities to address the shortcomings of robotics. Asylon's DroneCore system is comprised of five primary technologies:

DroneSentry: A rugged, environmentally hardened unmanned aerial vehicle that is connected to the DroneHome station. DroneSentry can autonomously fly preprogrammed surveillance missions, respond to exterior Internet of Things (IoT) device triggers, and provide real-time streaming to multiple users.

DroneHome: A rugged, environmentally hardened tactical base station that autonomously manages DroneSentry's battery, payload, and data. It protects DroneSentry from the elements as well as houses multiple hot swap battery and payload packages.

DroneDog: A rugged, quadruped unmanned ground vehicle that is charged and stored in the Doghouse station.

DogHouse: A ruggedized base station that autonomously manages DroneDog's battery. It protects DroneDog from the elements with an independent environmental control system (ECS).

DroneIQ: An open architecture advanced software platform that enables DroneSentry, DroneHome, DroneDog, and DogHouse to provide coordinated autonomous missions. It is a cloud-based Command, Control, & Communication platform that ingests payload and telemetry data from robots and external IoT devices.

To highlight the uniqueness of Asylon's dual-use startup journey, Asylon has completed over 85,000 remotely operated security missions from their Robotic Security Operations Center (RSOC) using both air and ground assets, making Asylon one of the largest enterprise robotic security fleet operators in the world.

ABOUT

Asylon, Inc.?is the leading air and ground robotic perimeter security company in the United States.

Asylon partners with commercial and government entities to modernize traditionally inefficient security practices. By providing customers with the most advanced, American-made, robotic security technology, Asylon helps to ensure that both government and private-sector companies can protect their people, assets, and profits against threats. With a remote 24/7/365 Robotic Security Operations Center (RSOC), they have teleoperated tens of thousands of security drone missions and patrolled thousands of miles with robotic security dogs. Learn more by visiting AsylonRobotics.com or stay connected with Asylon at LinkedIn and YouTube.

AFWERX, a Technology Directorate of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and the innovation arm of the Department Air Force, accelerates agile and affordable capability transitions by teaming innovative technology developers with Airman and Guardian talent. In AFWERX, AFVentures expands the Defense Industrial base for advanced technologies, Spark empowers Airmen and Guardian talent, and Prime drives transition to operational capability. Teaming across academia, industry, investment, interagency, and international partners is essential to expanding technology, talent, and transition of dual-use capabilities.

