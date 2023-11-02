Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Warum Sie jetzt über diese Aktie in Kupfer, Nickel und Lithium investieren sollten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14M2J | ISIN: IE00BTN1Y115 | Ticker-Symbol: 2M6
Tradegate
02.11.23
20:05 Uhr
67,72 Euro
+0,66
+0,98 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDTRONIC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDTRONIC PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
67,5867,8421:03
67,7667,9621:00
ACCESSWIRE
02.11.2023 | 20:50
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Medtronic Wins U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation 2023 Citizens Award

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / Medtronic

This recognition honors Medtronic's impactful and expansive work to drive equity and be a good corporate citizen

Medtronic was named the winner of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation 2023 Citizens Awards in the Best Corporate Steward-Large Business category.

This recognition honors Medtronic's impactful and expansive work to drive equity and "maintain good citizenship as a company," which is a key tenet of the Medtronic Mission.

The annual Citizens Awards highlight how businesses serve as a force for good - expanding opportunity and driving progress in every aspect of society. The Best Corporate Steward Award category recognizes companies that are responsive and responsible members of society, whose overall values, operational practices, and decision-making exemplify "shared value."

Learn more about the award recognition at: https://www.uschamberfoundation.org/corporate-social-responsibility/2023-citizens-awards-winners



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Medtronic on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Medtronic

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/799035/medtronic-wins-us-chamber-of-commerce-foundation-2023-citizens-award

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.