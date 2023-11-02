New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2023) - Terran Biosciences, a biotech platform company dedicated to the development of transformational therapeutics for neurological and psychiatric diseases, today announced that Terran's founder and CEO, Sam Clark, MD, PhD, will be delivering a keynote address at Microdose's 3rd Annual Wonderland Conference in Miami, Florida, November 9th. In his talk entitled "Longevity and the Aging Brain: A Novel Psychedelic-based Therapeutic for Neuroregeneration and Rejuvenation," Dr. Clark will present groundbreaking results from analysis of a clinical imaging study supporting the mechanism of a psychedelic-based therapeutic for neuroregeneration being developed for at-home use.

"Our mission is rooted in creating a future that includes treating aging-related diseases through enhanced brain function and rejuvenation," said Dr. Clark. This will be the first presentation of imaging data in humans supporting that the effects of a psychedelic on global brain connectivity and functional neuronal connectivity occur in the absence of a perceptual trip.

In addition to presenting the Keynote, Dr. Clark will lead a workshop, and will be speaking on two panels:

Thursday, November 9th, 3:00 pm EST: Keynote - Longevity and the Aging Brain: A Novel Psychedelic-based Therapeutic for Neuroregeneration and Rejuvenation

Friday, November 10th, 2:00 pm EST: Workshop - Finding the Path at the Intersection of Biopharma, Psychedelics, and Longevity

Friday, November 10th, 10:00 am EST: Patented Psychedelics: The Growing Pharma Field

Friday, November 10th, 12:00 pm EST: Designing the Future: Safer and Effective Psychoactive Compounds for Mental Health

About Terran Biosciences

Terran Biosciences is a biotech platform company developing a portfolio of therapeutics and technologies for patients with neurological and psychiatric diseases. Terran has built a CNS-focused, tech-enabled drug development platform, and is rapidly advancing a number of late-stage assets, which include novel psychedelic-based therapeutics. With numerous discoveries and more than 200 patent applications in the space, Terran is a leader in developing therapies that bridge the gap between biopharma, psychedelics, and longevity. Follow us on LinkedIn and X.

