TG Venture Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval of Extension Amendment to the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation and Investment Management Trust Agreement

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq:TGVC) ("TGVC"), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Tsangs Group Holdings Limited, today announced that its stockholders approved proposals to amend TGVC's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation and the Investment Management Trust Agreement dated as of November 2, 2021, by (i) extending the date by which TGVC has to consummate a business combination by up to six (6) months, from November 5, 2023 to up to May 5, 2024, and (ii) extending the date by which TGVC must liquidate the trust account established in connection with TGVC's initial public offering from November 5, 2023 to May 5, 2024, as described in the Definitive Proxy Statement on Form DEF14A as filed by TGVC with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on October 12, 2023 (such extension, the "Extension").

In connection with the vote to approve the proposals, the holders of 467,026 shares of TGVC's common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, properly exercised their right to redeem their shares (and did not withdraw their requests for redemption) for cash at a redemption price of approximately $11.04 per share, for an aggregate redemption amount of approximately $5.16 million. Following such redemptions, approximately $9.59 million will remain in the trust account and 3,815,319 shares of common stock will remain issued and outstanding.

About TGVC

TGVC is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

