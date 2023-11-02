Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2023) - Fission Uranium Corp. (TSX: FCU) (OTCQX: FCUUF), a company focused on developing the PLS high-grade, uranium project, is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2023 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 7-8, 2023.

Ross McElroy, President & CEO, will be presenting on November 7th at 9:40am Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2023/.

For further information:

Bob Hemmerling

250-868-8140

ir@fissionuranium.com

www.fissionuranium.com

About Fission Uranium Corp.

Fission Uranium Corp. is a Canadian uranium project developer and 100% owner of the Patterson Lake South uranium property - a proposed high-grade uranium mine and mill in Canada's Athabasca Basin region. Fission's common shares are listed on the TSX Exchange under the symbol "FCU" and trade on the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. under the symbol "FCUUF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 2FU.