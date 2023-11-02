Pathify / Path Education Inc.: Pathify Forges New Partnership With AICCU

AICCU to position Pathify in support of members' digital transformation efforts.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / Pathify - the only centralized user experience hub for higher ed - has partnered with The Association of Independent California Colleges and Universities (AICCU) to support their member institutions in creating engaging digital ecosystems.





AICCU works on behalf of the Independent California Colleges and Universities sector (ICCU) to articulate the principles and priorities of its institutions in the higher education ecosystem of California. AICCU provides a strong and visible presence at the state and federal level, as well as professional development opportunities for its member institutions' senior leaders.

Kristen Soares, President of AICCU, said, "We are excited for this partnership and look forward to working with Pathify to help strengthen the digital capabilities available at our colleges and universities to better serve our students, families, and communities. In this rapidly advancing digital age, we understand the critical importance of keeping pace with technology to provide students with the best possible experiences."

Pathify offers highly personalized experiences for users at every point in their journey, the Engagement Hub encourages system-agnostic integrations, collaborative social groups, personalized tasks and multi-channel communication with full web/mobile parity.

"Partnerships like these are a meaningful accomplishment for our team and also a testament to the growth we've achieved in the past few years," said Matt Hammond, Chief Revenue Officer at Pathify. "We're deeply committed to working with all the AICCU member institutions to elevate their digital student experiences and are looking forward to doing so."

This partnership builds upon other recent notable collaborations for Pathify, such as the Foundation for California Community Colleges, the HESS Consortium, the Georgia Independent College Association (GICA) and the Kansas Independent College Association (KICA).

About AICCU

Founded in 1955, The Association of Independent California Colleges and Universities (AICCU) consists of over 85 independent, nonprofit colleges and universities in the state of California. Together, these institutions make up the Independent California Colleges and Universities sector (ICCU). AICCU speaks on behalf of the sector and seeks to strengthen those institutions through collaboration, governmental advocacy, and public engagement aimed at supporting the ability of member institutions to successfully serve students, families, their communities, and the state.

Learn more at aiccu.edu.

About Pathify

Obsessed with making great technology while developing incredible long-term relationships with customers, Pathify remains hyper-focused on creating stellar experiences across the entire student lifecycle - from prospect to alumni. Delivering cloud-based, integration-friendly software designed to drive engagement, Pathify pushes personalized information, content, and resources to the right people, at the right time - on any device. Led by former higher ed executives, entrepreneurs, and technology leaders, the team at Pathify focuses every day on the values Impact, Wit, Contrast, Technique and Care.

Learn more at pathify.com.

