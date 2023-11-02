Think Research Supporting the Province of Nova Scotia's YourHealthNS Initiative to Provide Better Access to Care, Information Across the Province

Think Research's solutions and services are part of Nova Scotia's comprehensive YourHealthNS strategy to improve access to essential health services across the province.

Think Research's software, services and data platform are being deployed province-wide, integrated into the YourHealthNS application to connect the dots to services and support across the healthcare system and enable residents to access healthcare in a way they have never been able to do before.

Think Research's solutions and services support the Government of Nova Scotia's comprehensive strategy to help relieve pressure on the healthcare system by providing people with a single point of entry to book services, get care, and find information.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / Think Research Corporation (TSXV:THNK) ("Think" or the "Company"), a company focused on transforming healthcare through digital health software solutions, is pleased to announce its support for the Government of Nova Scotia's YourHealthNS initiative, a first-of-its-kind mobile app that enables Nova Scotians to easily navigate the healthcare system, search and book services, and find healthcare information from any mobile device. ??Nova Scotians without a mobile device can also access YourHealthNS online at www.YourHealthNS.ca

YourHealthNS is a one-stop shop that connects Nova Scotians to the care they need, when and where they need it, often from the comfort of home.

Karen Oldfield, President and CEO of Nova Scotia Health said, "Our health system is large and complex. It can be challenging for people to know what health information they need and where to find it. But it doesn't have to be. YourHealthNS helps Nova Scotians access the right care and the right information at the right time. It empowers Nova Scotians by helping them discover information, options, and pathways to manage their health and wellbeing."

Gail Tomblin Murphy, Vice-President of Research, Innovation and Discovery and Chief Nurse Executive, Nova Scotia Health said, "YourHealthNS will relieve pressure on our healthcare system by providing people with a single point of entry to book services, get care, and find information. It is unique to Nova Scotia and makes it easier and faster to find what is available within the healthcare system. YourHealthNS is one more bold and innovative solution we have developed as we transform Nova Scotia's healthcare system.

Sachin Aggarwal, CEO of Think Research said, "We are honoured and excited to leverage our software, services, and data platform to help the Government of Nova Scotia solve its urgent healthcare access and delivery challenges. With the broad range of solutions and services integrated into their platform, we are confident our solutions will simplify healthcare access and meet the urgency of the situation. We believe that this deployment will help set the standard for using digital health solutions to improve patient outcomes and improve access to care."

About Think Research Corporation

Think Research Corporation is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital health software solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process and standardization of care to facilitate better health care outcomes. The Company gathers, develops, and delivers knowledge-based solutions globally to customers including enterprise clients, hospitals, health regions, healthcare professionals, and / or governments. The Company has gathered a significant amount of data by building its repository of knowledge through its network and group of companies.

Think licenses its solutions to over 14,200 facilities for over 320,000 primary care, acute care, and long-term care doctors, nurses and pharmacists that rely on the content and data provided by Think to support their practices. Millions of patients and residents annually receive better care due to the essential data that Think produces, manages and delivers.

In addition, the Company collects and manages pharmaceutical and clinical trial data via its BioPharma Services subsidiary. BioPharma Services is a leading provider of bioequivalence and Phase 1 clinical research services to pharmaceutical companies globally. Think's other services include a network of digital-first primary care clinics and medical clinics that provide elective surgery. Visit www.thinkresearch.com

