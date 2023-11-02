Signal Gold Inc.: Signal Gold Announces 2023 Third Quarter Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / Signal Gold Inc. ("Signal Gold" or the "Company") (TSX:SGNL)(OTCQX:SGNLF) is pleased to report its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 ("Q3 2023"). The condensed interim consolidated financial statements and management discussion and analysis documents can be found at www.sedarplus.com and the Company's website, www.signalgold.com. All dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Highlights for the Period Ended September 30, 2023

Signal Gold invested $5,519,585 in the Goldboro Project relating to submission of key development permits, growth exploration drilling, geotechnical programs, and the expansion of the Goldboro Gold District.

The Company has achieved several key permitting milestones to advance the Goldboro Project with the submission of the Mineral Lease Application, Industrial Approval Application, and Fisheries Act Authorization during the third quarter of 2023.

The Company initiated its largest ever exploration drill program of 12,000 metres during the third quarter of 2023 to test the expansion potential west of the Goldboro Deposit toward the past producing Dolliver Mountain Mine, resulting in the discovery of further gold mineralization in the same style, structure, and host environment as the Goldboro Deposit.

Signal Gold consolidated the majority of the Goldboro Gold District, expanding its exploration license area to approximately 19,450 hectares (195 km 2 ) through staking and third-party transactions, making Goldboro one of Canada's larger scale, development-stage gold districts.

) through staking and third-party transactions, making Goldboro one of Canada's larger scale, development-stage gold districts. The Company also initiated a 2,700-line kilometre airborne magnetic and very low frequency electromagnetic ("VLF") survey over the Goldboro Gold District, covering the entirety of the Company's recently expanded land position.

Signal Gold completed the sale of the Point Rousse Project to Maritime Resources Corp. for $3,000,000 in cash, 23,970,218 common shares of Maritime, and Maritime's assumption of the reclamation liabilities of Point Rousse.

Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was $5,499,947, or $0.02 per share, relating predominantly to corporate administration, finance expense and deferred income tax expenses, compared to a loss of $1,168,037, or $0.01 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, when Point Rousse was operating the Argyle Mine. The net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $12,865,883 compared to $5,048,563 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had a cash balance of $10,070,353 and working capital* of $6,989,003.

"With the sale of the Point Rousse Project to Maritime Resources, we are now fully focused on the Goldboro Project and demonstrating the potential scale of the Goldboro Deposit and the greater Goldboro Gold District which we consolidated in the third quarter of 2023. We achieved important permitting milestones for Goldboro with the submission of the Mineral Lease, Industrial Approval, and Fisheries Act Authorization Applications in the most recent quarter. Excitingly, our recent drilling to the west of the Goldboro Deposit toward the past producing Dolliver Mountain Mine has resulted in the discovery of gold mineralization in the same style, structure, and host environment as the Goldboro Deposit. We also look forward to further exploring our greatly expanded exploration land package and demonstrating the gold camp potential of the Goldboro Gold District."

~Kevin Bullock, President and CEO, Signal Gold Inc.

Consolidated Results Summary

Financial Results ($) Three months ended September 30, 2023 Three months ended September 30, 2022 Nine months ended September 30, 2023 Nine months ended September 30, 2022 Corporate administration costs 1,218,345 1,110,793 4,108,746 3,682,429 Depreciation 71,692 74,725 207,223 121,065 Share-based compensation expense 292,515 224,889 745,819 573,436 Finance expense 1,136,940 397,170 2,963,573 1,054,309 Loss (gain) on revaluation of investments 186,178 - 186,178 (326,973 ) Loss on equity accounted for investments 27,188 8,203 45,472 59,880 Other (income) expenses (58,669 ) 176,220 (457,323 ) (12,330 ) Loss before tax 2,874,162 1,992,000 7,799,879 5,151,816 Deferred income tax expense 2,102,000 - 4,167,000 - Loss from continuing operations 4,976,162 1,992,000 11,966,879 5,151,816 Loss (earnings) from discontinued operations 523,785 (823,963 ) 899,004 (103,253 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss ($) 5,499,947 1,168,037 12,865,883 5,048,563

Financial Position ($) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents 10,070,353 9,251,062 Working capital (deficit)* 6,989,003 (4,556,223 ) Total assets 94,202,394 93,852,657 Non-current liabilities 27,431,264 8,128,779



Review of the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

Corporate administration costs were $1,218,348 in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $1,110,793 in Q3 2022, while the Company focused on the closing of the sale of Point Rousse, the consolidation of the Goldboro Gold District, permitting for the Goldboro Project, and marketing and communications. The depreciation charge of $71,692 in Q3 2023 reflects the amortization of the Company's corporate office space.

Share-based compensation expense for the quarter was $292,515 compared to $224,889 in Q3 2022, the result of an increase in grants of stock options and share units.

Finance expense for the quarter was $1,136,940 compared to $397,170 for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Finance expenses in Q3 2023 relate to interest and the amortization of transaction and finance costs associated with the Nebari Credit Facility, which was drawn in the first quarter of 2023. Other income for the third quarter of 2023 was $58,699 compared to $176,220 in Q3 2022, which includes interest income of $77,555 and a recovery of $279,462 as a deferred premium on flow-through shares, partially offset by a foreign exchange loss of $289,963.

The net loss from discontinued operations in Q3 2023, which reflects the Point Rousse Project, was $523,785, compared to net earnings of $823,963 in Q3 2022. The net loss for Q3 2023 reflects transaction costs and other expenses of $19,530 associated to the sale of the Point Rousse Project and care and maintenance costs of $586,941, relating primarily to personnel, hydro, and general maintenance. The net loss was partially offset by revenue of $131,738 relating to the final clean-up of the Pine Cove Mill. The Point Rousse Project was placed in care and maintenance in March of 2023, and therefore revenue, operating costs, and depreciation were significantly higher in Q3 2022 when Point Rousse was mining the Argyle Deposit.

Net comprehensive loss for the three months ended September 30, 2023, was $5,499,947, or $0.02 per share, compared to a net comprehensive loss of $1,168,037, or $0.01 per share, for the corresponding period of 2022. The increase in net loss was predominantly related to the completion of mining at Point Rousse in early 2023, higher finance expenses related to the Nebari credit facility and the extinguishment of the Auramet promissory note, and deferred tax expense relating to ongoing exploration activity at the Goldboro Project.

Non-IFRS Measures

Signal Gold has included in this press release certain non-IFRS performance measures as detailed below. In the gold mining industry, these are common performance measures but may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow. Accordingly, it is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Working Capital - Working capital is a common measure of near-term liquidity and is calculated by deducting current liabilities from current assets.

(In $) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents 10,070,353 9,251,062 Inventory - 4,427,589 Other current assets 846,743 1,231,394 Current assets 10,917,166 14,910,045 Trade and other payables 3,388,655 7,453,994 Current portion of loans 337,354 11,235,775 Other current liabilities 202,084 776,499 Current liabilities 3,928,093 19,466,268 Working capital (deficit)* 6,989,003 (4,556,223 )

