Tom Drivas and Joint Actors Acquire Securities of Romios Gold Resources Inc

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / Anastasios (Tom) Drivas ("Tom Drivas") announces that he and his joint actors (the "Joint Actors") have acquired ownership and control of 1,666,666 flow-through units (the "FT Units") comprising 1,666,666 common shares and 833,333 share purchase warrants to purchase common shares at $0.05 per share until October 27, 2025 (the "Warrants") of Romios Gold Resources Inc. ("Romios" or the "Company") on October 27, 2023. The FT Units were acquired in a non-brokered private placement of Romios, the particulars of which are set out in the press release of Romios dated October 30, 2023. Tom Drivas is a director of Romios. The FT Units represent approximately 0.66% of all the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of October 27, 2023 immediately following the transaction described above or approximately 0.99% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the Warrants only, resulting in a corresponding increase in the percentage of shares held by Tom Drivas and the Joint Actors as a result of the transaction. On a fully diluted basis, Tom Drivas and the Joint Actors have the ability to hold 10.36% of the issued and outstanding capital of the Company.

Immediately before the transaction, Tom Drivas and the Joint Actors held 19,525,621 common shares, 1,000,000 warrants exercisable at $0.08 per common share until November 4, 2023, and 1,125,000 warrants exercisable at $0.08 until December 30, 2024, for an aggregate of 2,125,000 warrants to acquire common shares (collectively, the "Prior Warrants"), 1,750,000 stock options exercisable at $0.08 per common share until June 6, 2024, 500,000 stock options exercisable at $0.08 per common share until September 14, 2026, and 300,000 stock options exercisable at $0.05 per common share until September 2, 2027, for an aggregate of 2,550,000 stock options to acquire common shares (collectively, the "Stock Options"), representing approximately 8.07% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and 9.71% on a partially diluted basis.

Immediately following the transaction, Tom Drivas and the Joint Actors held 21,192,287 Common Shares, 2,958,333 warrants, and the Stock Options, representing approximately 8.41% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and 10.36% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of the Warrants, the Prior Warrants and the Stock Options.

Tom Drivas has advised that the FT Units were acquired for investment purposes and that he has no present intention to either increase or decrease his holdings in the Company. Notwithstanding the foregoing, he has advised that he may increase or decrease his beneficial ownership, control or direction over common shares of the Company through market transactions, private agreements, exercise of warrants, other treasury issuances or otherwise.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues of the Canadian Securities Administrators, which also requires an early warning report to be filed with the applicable securities regulators containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters. A copy of this early warning report in respect of this transaction will be available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

SOURCE: Tom Drivas

