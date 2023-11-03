Space and Time

Space and Time Enables Its ZK-Proof for Verifiable Query Results on Google Cloud's BigQuery



03-Nov-2023 / 07:35 CET/CEST

The Space and Time data warehouse is now available to deploy from the Google Cloud Marketplace. NEWS RELEASE BY SPACE AND TIME Mountain View, CA | November 02, 2023 02:41 PM Eastern Daylight Time Space and Time, a leader in data warehousing, announced that it will enable its novel zero-knowledge (ZK) proof for SQL operations to work with BigQuery. BigQuery is Google Cloud's serverless and cost-effective data warehouse with a built-in Machine Learning (ML), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Business Intelligence (BI) that provides insights at scale. Space and Time's ZK-protocol, dubbed 'Proof of SQL', will allow developers using BigQuery to cryptographically confirm query results were computed accurately and on untampered data. Proof of SQL is a ZK-proof attached to SQL databases, which cryptographically proves to a client that both query execution and underlying tables are untampered. Originally designed to verify queries in the Space and Time data warehouse, Proof of SQL can now be connected to any SQL database or data warehouse to provide ZK-verified query processing over data in Google Cloud. The ZK-database capabilities will provide BigQuery customers cryptographic assurance that their data hasn't been manipulated and that their queries are returning a verifiable answer. This is especially useful in the context of blockchain technology, where enterprises are increasingly looking to connect their cloud data warehouse services to their smart contracts, in order to facilitate business logic on-chain. It will also enable developers and enterprises to build Large Language Models (LLMs) that are trained on a verifiable dataset, data-driven smart contracts and ZK-powered business applications. The Space and Time data warehouse is also now available to deploy from the Google Cloud marketplace. Space and Time is a decentralized HTAP data warehouse that comes pre-packaged with a full suite of developer tools, including indexed blockchain data, an API gateway, a next-gen AI frontend and Proof of SQL ZK technology. "Our goal is to help Web3 developers build applications at scale by providing them access to a range of tools and services," said James Tromans, Head of Web3 at Google Cloud. "Now BigQuery customers will be able to access Space and Time's ZK-proof protocol which can help verify blockchain smart contracts and other business processes that require verifiable compute against data." "We are working with Google Cloud to empower BigQuery clients to run ZK-verified data processes, cryptographically guaranteed by Proof of SQL. Enterprises are already beginning to demand verifiability throughout their stacks, and it's only going to continue to accelerate. Through our collaboration with Google Cloud, we are laying the groundwork for the verify-everything future," said Nate Holiday, CEO and Co-Founder of Space and Time. As a Google Cloud Partner, Space and Time will have access to expanded partner benefits, including development and go-to-market support, as well as Google Cloud credits to extend to Space and Time customers. Space and Time is the first AI-powered decentralized data warehouse that joins tamperproof on-chain and off-chain data to deliver enterprise use cases to smart contracts. Space and Time has developed a novel cryptography called Proof of SQL that allows developers to connect analytics directly to smart contracts, opening up a wealth of powerful new use cases and business logic on blockchain technology. Space and Time is built from the ground up as a multichain data platform for developers in financial services, gaming, DeFi, or any project requiring verifiable data across enterprise, blockchain and AI. Contact Details Spencer Reeves marketing@spaceandtime.io Company Website https://www.spaceandtime.io/



