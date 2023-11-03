Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DRQV | ISIN: SE0009778848 | Ticker-Symbol: 5M0B
Tradegate
03.11.23
08:15 Uhr
10,980 Euro
-0,010
-0,09 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDICOVER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDICOVER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,64012,01009:03
0,0000,00008:55
PR Newswire
03.11.2023 | 08:48
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Joe Ryan to retire as Medicover Chief Financial Officer in 2024

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe Ryan, CFO, has announced that after 28 years with Medicover he will retire from the company during 2024. Joe Ryan will continue in the role until a successor is in place, ensuring continuity. A search process has started.

"Joe has been with the company since the very first years of our operation and has been instrumental in steering and supporting our successful development of Medicover over the years. I would like to express my heartfelt thank you for his professionalism, hard work and dedication over these decades", comments Fredrik Rågmark, CEO.

For further information, please contact:

Hanna Bjellquist, Head of Investor Relations
+46 703 033 272
hanna.bjellquist@medicover.com

Medicover is a leading international healthcare and diagnostic services company and was founded in 1995. Medicover operates a large number of ambulatory clinics, hospitals, specialty-care facilities, laboratories and blood-drawing points and the largest markets are Poland, Germany, Romania and India. In 2022, Medicover had revenue of €1,510 million and more than 44,000 employees. For more information, go to www.medicover.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15662/3868664/2405984.pdf

Joe Ryan to retire as Medicover CFO in 2024

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/joe-ryan-to-retire-as-medicover-chief-financial-officer-in-2024-301976897.html

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.