Freitag, 03.11.2023
Aktuell! Forscher verkünden bahnbrechende Entdeckung!
WKN: A1C2NW | ISIN: US29404K1060
03.11.23
S&P Dow Jones Indices: Burlington Stores Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Envestnet to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will replace Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Envestnet will replace Hostess Brands Inc. (NASD:TWNK) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, November 7 . S&P 500 constituent The J. M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) is acquiring Hostess Brands in an exchange offer expected to be completed on or about that date pending final conditions. Envestnet is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

November 7, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Burlington Stores

BURL

Consumer Discretionary


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Envestnet

ENV

Information Technology


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Envestnet

ENV

Information Technology


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Hostess Brands

TWNK

Consumer Staples

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2023 PR Newswire
