Vitamin A 5 dietary supplement, MIN A5®, launches on the EU market

CISCAREX, the Berlin-based start-up founded by the scientists behind the vitamin A5 discovery, announced today the commercial launch of MIN A5®: a first-of-its-kind vitamin A5 dietary supplement. Provided as a capsule containing a natural plant extract, MIN A5® is now available to the EU market. MIN A5® will be the first product launch for CISCAREX, whose aim is to commercialize derivatives of the newly identified vitamin A5 in the food and cosmetic markets as well as for pharmaceutical applications.

MIN A5® is the result of years of research and development led by CISCAREX CEO and co-founder Dr. Dr. Ralph Rühl, along with co-founders Dr. Wojciech Krezel and Prof. Dr. Angel R. de Lera. "Having conducted the discovery and research into vitamin A5, we're delighted to now be able to bring a convenient, unique, first-in-class vitamin A5 supplement to customers," said Dr. Dr. Rühl. Alongside the scientific team, Friedrich Wasserfall and Dr. Sven Klussmann support the team with a wealth of expertise in logistics, finances and sales of dietary supplements, and experience navigating start-up companies to success.

MIN A5® will initially be launched on CISCAREX's web shop and in German pharmacies. With additional financial investments and/or strategic partners, CISCAREX intends to expand its direct distribution channels to a wider range of global markets. CISCAREX has exclusive access to the global patent rights protecting vitamin A5, as well as major trademarks for this new vitamin. With no competitors, CISCAREX presents a promising opportunity for investors and strategic partners. Following the launch of the capsule form of MIN A5®, CISCAREX intends to develop a wider portfolio of products, including healthy vitamin A5-fortified gummy bears, soft- and hard-drinks, and chewing gums. The different products will target distinct population groups, including vegans, the elderly, women, children/adolescents, and athletes. In addition to developing its own product portfolio, CISCAREX is expecting to enter into partnerships in order to use vitamin A5 as an ingredient for the fortification of generic food products and animal feed.

What is vitamin A5?

First identified as recently as 2021, vitamin A5 marked the first discovery of a new vitamin for 80 years. Vitamin A5 occurs naturally in fruits and vegetables particularly in leafy greens and root vegetables. A general nutrient-rich diet and especially these leafy vegetables are key elements in maintaining good mental, cognitive, and physical health. Despite this, up to 75-95% of us in the Western population are failing to meet the recommended dietary intake (RDI) of fruits and vegetables1, resulting in potential vitamin deficiencies. While existing supplements are available to treat other vitamin deficiencies, until now there have been no solutions available for targeted supplementation of vitamin A5.

Based on a Consortium Study, the RDI for vitamin A5 corresponds with a daily consumption of ca. 30 g spinach, 50 g of carrots, or 1800 g of peaches1. Results from an EU project (data on file) demonstrate that people on a Western-style diet consume less than 50% of the RDI from natural dietary sources.

Designed to address the modern challenges of maintaining a balanced diet, MIN A5® is a plant-extract derived supplement specifically formulated to provide sufficient vitamin A5 to achieve the recommended daily consumption.

MIN A5® is now available for purchase at www.MINA5.com, as well as in select pharmacies in Germany.

About CISCAREX

Founded in 2019, CISCAREX is a start-up company based in downtown Berlin, managed by entrepreneurs, experts in food and supplement sales, and scientists. CISCAREX is dedicated to developing and marketing products derived from the newly identified vitamin A5, translating scientific research into health and well-being benefits for customers.

Disclaimer: Dietary supplements are not a substitute for a balanced and varied diet.The stated recommended consumption amount must not be exceeded.Keep out of the reach of children.

1Bohn T, Hellman-Regen J, de Lera AR, Böhm V, Rühl R. Human nutritional relevance and suggested nutritional guidelines for vitamin A5/X and provitamin A5/X. Nutr Metab. 2023;20(1):34 and references within.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231103858156/en/

Contacts:

For investment enquiries, please contact: ralphruehl@ciscarex.com