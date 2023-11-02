VIAVI Solutions, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

First Quarter

Net revenue of $247.9 million, down $62.3 million or 20.1% year-over-year

GAAP operating margin of 6.5%, down 960 bps year-over-year

Non-GAAP operating margin of 12.4%, down 930 bps year-over-year, slightly below the low-end of our guidance range

GAAP diluted Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04, down $0.10 or 71.4% year-over-year

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.09, down $0.14 or 60.9% year-over-year

CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) today reported results for its first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023 .

First quarter of fiscal 2024 net revenue was $247.9 million . GAAP net income was $9.8 million, or $0.04 per share. Non-GAAP net income was $19.5 million, or $0.09 per share.

Fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 net revenue was $263.6 million . GAAP net loss was $(0.1) million, or $- per share. Non-GAAP net income was $22.7 million, or $0.10 per share.

First quarter of fiscal 2023 net revenue was $310.2 million . GAAP net income was $32.6 million, or $0.14 per share. Non-GAAP net income was $52.5 million, or $0.23 per share.

"VIAVI end markets spend environment continued to be challenging during the September quarter, particularly with the service providers in North America. In view of these continued headwinds, our revenue came in slightly below the mid-point of our guidance with stronger OSP demand helping to offset weaker telecom revenues. Our EPS came in at the low end of our guidance range, driven by lower volume and higher taxes due to less favorable geographic revenue mix," said Oleg Khaykin, VIAVI's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Overview:

The tables below (in millions, except percentage, and per share data) provide comparisons of quarterly results to prior periods, including sequential quarterly and year-over-year changes. A full reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures included in the tables is contained in this release under the section titled "Use of Non-GAAP (Adjusted) Financial Measures."

First Quarter Ended September 30, 2023



GAAP Results

Q1

Q4

Q1

Change

FY 2024

FY 2023

FY 2023

Q/Q

Y/Y Net revenue $ 247.9

$ 263.6

$ 310.2

(6.0) %

(20.1) % Gross margin 58.2 %

55.4 %

59.6 %

280 bps

(140) bps Operating margin 6.5 %

4.5 %

16.1 %

200 bps

(960) bps Income from operations 16.0

11.8

49.8

35.6 %

(67.9) % Net income per share 0.04

-

0.14

NM

(71.4) %



Non-GAAP Results

Q1

Q4

Q1

Change

FY 2024

FY 2023

FY 2023

Q/Q

Y/Y Gross margin 60.1 %

58.2 %

62.3 %

190 bps

(220) bps Operating margin 12.4 %

11.7 %

21.7 %

70 bps

(930) bps Income from operations 30.8

30.8

67.4

- %

(54.3) % Earnings per share 0.09

0.10

0.23

(10.0) %

(60.9) %



Net Revenue by Segment (1)

Q1

Q4

Q1

Change

FY 2024

FY 2023

FY 2023

Q/Q

Y/Y Network Enablement $ 150.0

$ 175.5

$ 196.5

(14.5) %

(23.7) % Service Enablement 20.4

22.4

22.4

(8.9) %

(8.9) % Optical Security and Performance Products 77.5

65.7

91.3

18.0 %

(15.1) % Total $ 247.9

$ 263.6

$ 310.2

(6.0) %

(20.1) %

(1) Effective for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, management of certain products moved from the SE segment to the NE segment to better align with operational and go-to-market strategies. As a result, prior period balances have been recast to reflect the impact to product and service revenue, gross profit and gross margin. The recast resulted in a revenue reclassification of $2.2 million and $1.6 million in Q4 FY 2023 and Q1 FY 2023, respectively, from Service Enablement to Network Enablement. See Reportable Segment Information below.

Americas, Asia-Pacific and EMEA customers represented 40.5%, 34.7% and 24.8%, respectively, of total net revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 .

As of September 30, 2023, the Company held $544.5 million in total cash, short-term restricted cash and short-term investments.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had $96.4 million aggregate principal amount of 1.00% Senior Convertible Notes, $250 million aggregate principal amount of 1.625% Senior Convertible Notes and $400 million aggregate principal amount of 3.75% Senior Notes with a total net carrying value of $727.3 million .

During the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023, the Company generated $50.3 million of cash flows from operations.

Business Outlook for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2024

For the second quarter of fiscal 2024 ending December 30, 2023, the Company expects net revenue to be between $240 million to $260 million and non-GAAP EPS to be between $0.06 to $0.10 .

With respect to our expectations above, the Company has not reconciled non-GAAP EPS to GAAP net income per share in this press release because it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate estimate of certain reconciling items described in the "Use of Non-GAAP (Adjusted) Financial Measures" section below and the information is not available without unreasonable effort as a result of the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and/or amounts of certain items, including certain charges related to restructuring, acquisition, integration and related charges. In addition, the Company believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that may be confusing or misleading to investors.

Conference Call

The Company will discuss these results and other related matters at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time on November 2, 2023 in a live webcast, which will also be archived for replay on the Company's website at https://investor.viavisolutions.com. The Company will post supplementary slides outlining the Company's latest financial results on https://investor.viavisolutions.com under the "Quarterly Results" section concurrently with this earnings press release. This press release is being furnished as a Current Report on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and will be available at www.sec.gov.

About VIAVI Solutions

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, equipment manufacturers, enterprises, government and avionics. VIAVI is also a leader in light management technologies for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, government and aerospace applications. Together with our customers and partners we are United in Possibility, finding innovative ways to solve real-world problems.

Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, X (formerly known as Twitter), YouTube and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements include any expectation, anticipation or guidance as to future financial performance, including future revenue, gross margin, operating expense, operating margin, profitability targets, cash flow and other financial metrics, as well as the impact and duration of certain trends and market position and conditions, including market stabilization and recovery. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. In particular, the Company's ability to predict future financial performance continues to be difficult due to, among other things: (a) continuing general limited visibility across many of our product lines; (b) quarter-over-quarter product mix fluctuations, which can materially impact profitability measures due to the broad gross margin ranges across our portfolio; (c) consolidations in our customer base; (d) unforeseen changes or deceleration in the demand for current and new products, technologies, services, delays or unforeseen events in the roll-out of new industry platforms such as 5G or evolving technology such as 3D sensing and customer purchasing delays due to macroeconomic conditions, tightening of expenditures or as they assess or transition to such new technologies and/or architectures, all of which limit near-term demand visibility, and could negatively impact potential revenue; (e) continued decline of average selling prices across our businesses; (f) notable seasonality and a significant level of in-quarter book-and-ship business; (g) various product and manufacturing transfers, site consolidations, product discontinuances and restructuring and workforce reduction plans, including anticipated cost savings associated with such plans; (h) challenges integrating the businesses the Company has acquired and realizing all of the expected benefits and savings; (i) supply chain and materials constraints and the ability of our suppliers and contract manufacturers to meet production and delivery requirements to our forecasted demand; (j) potential disruptions or delays to our manufacturing and operations due to climate conditions and natural disasters in the regions where we operate, such as wildfires, drought conditions and related water shortages in Arizona, as well as wildfires in Northern California and related blackouts and power outages in that region; (k) the uncertain and ongoing impact to our supply chain of military conflicts, such as the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the escalating armed conflict between Israel and Hamas, tariffs, sanctions and other trade measures imposed by domestic and foreign governments, adverse actions and escalating tensions with foreign governments, including China, and the possibility of escalation of "trade wars," cyber-attacks, and retaliatory measures; (l) the impact of infectious disease outbreaks, epidemics, and pandemics including the ongoing effects of COVID-19 on our financial results, revenues, customer demand, business operations and manufacturing and on the business operations of our customers, contract manufacturers and suppliers; and (m) inherent uncertainty related to global markets, including inflationary pressures, recessions, tightening monetary policy and liquidity, and the effect of such markets on demand for our products. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. For more information on the risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, please refer to the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date thereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements. We have not filed our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. As a result, all financial results described in this earnings release should be considered preliminary, and are subject to change to reflect any necessary adjustments or changes in accounting estimates, that are identified prior to the time we file the Form 10-Q.

Contact Information

Investors:

Chetan Doshi - Head of Corporate FP &A

408-404-6305

[email protected]

Press:

Amit Malhotra

202-341-8624

[email protected]

The following financial tables are presented in accordance with GAAP, unless otherwise specified.

-SELECTED PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL DATA -

VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) PRELIMINARY



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023

October 1, 2022 Net revenue $ 247.9

$ 310.2 Cost of revenues 100.0

118.3 Amortization of acquired technologies 3.5

7.1 Gross profit 144.4

184.8 Operating expenses:





Research and development 49.9

52.6 Selling, general and administrative 77.2

80.2 Amortization of other intangibles 2.1

2.2 Restructuring and related benefits (0.8)

- Total operating expenses 128.4

135.0 Income from operations 16.0

49.8 Interest and other income, net 10.2

1.1 Interest expense (7.8)

(6.1) Income before income taxes 18.4

44.8 Provision for income taxes 8.6

12.2 Net income $ 9.8

$ 32.6







Net income per share:





Basic $ 0.04

$ 0.14 Diluted $ 0.04

$ 0.14







Shares used in per share calculations:





Basic 222.0

226.3 Diluted 224.2

230.4



The preliminary financial statements are estimated based on our current information.

VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions, unaudited) PRELIMINARY



September 30, 2023

July 1, 2023 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 520.6

$ 506.5 Short-term investments 20.5

14.6 Restricted cash 3.4

4.5 Accounts receivable, net 190.9

231.2 Inventories, net 113.5

116.1 Prepayments and other current assets 67.2

72.1 Total current assets 916.1

945.0 Property, plant and equipment, net 239.0

243.0 Goodwill, net 449.6

455.2 Intangibles, net 52.8

58.6 Deferred income taxes 86.1

87.0 Other non-current assets 58.5

61.7 Total assets $ 1,802.1

$ 1,850.5 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 39.8

$ 47.2 Accrued payroll and related expenses 40.5

50.5 Deferred revenue 67.0

78.6 Accrued expenses 26.2

21.2 Short-term debt 96.2

96.2 Other current liabilities 41.2

49.8 Total current liabilities 310.9

343.5 Long-term debt 631.1

629.5 Other non-current liabilities 184.9

186.7 Total stockholders' equity 675.2

690.8 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,802.1

$ 1,850.5



The preliminary financial statements are estimated based on our current information.

VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. REPORTABLE SEGMENT INFORMATION (in millions, unaudited) PRELIMINARY



Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

Network and Service Enablement

















Network

Enablement

Service

Enablement

Network and

Service

Enablement

Optical Security

and Performance

Products

Other Items (1)

Consolidated

GAAP Measures Net revenue $ 150.0

$ 20.4

$ 170.4

$ 77.5

$ -

$ 247.9























Gross profit $ 94.6

$ 13.7

$ 108.3

$ 40.7

$ (4.6)

$ 144.4 Gross margin 63.1 %

67.2 %

63.6 %

52.5 %





58.2 %























Operating income







$ 1.5

$ 29.3

$ (14.8)

$ 16.0 Operating margin







0.9 %

37.8 %





6.5 %



Three Months Ended October 1, 2022

Network and Service Enablement

















Network

Enablement

Service

Enablement

Network and

Service

Enablement

Optical Security

and Performance

Products

Other Items (1)

Consolidated

GAAP Measures Net revenue $ 196.5

$ 22.4

$ 218.9

$ 91.3

$ -

$ 310.2























Gross profit $ 126.8

$ 14.8

$ 141.6

$ 51.8

$ (8.6)

$ 184.8 Gross margin 64.5 %

66.1 %

64.7 %

56.7 %





59.6 %























Operating income







$ 28.8

$ 38.6

$ (17.6)

$ 49.8 Operating margin







13.2 %

42.3 %





16.1 %

(1) Other items include charges (benefits) unrelated to core operating performance primarily consisting of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, restructuring, changes in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities and other charges unrelated to core operating performance. The preliminary financial schedules are estimated based on our current information.

VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. REPORTABLE SEGMENT INFORMATION (Prior Period Revision) (in millions, unaudited)



Revised Amounts

As Reported

Change









































































Three months ended

Twelve

Months

Ended

Twelve

Months

Ended

Three months ended

Twelve

Months

Ended

Twelve

Months

Ended

Three months ended

Twelve

Months

Ended

Twelve

Months

Ended

Oct 1,

2022

Dec 31,

2022

Apr 1,

2023

Jul 1,

2023

Jul 1,

2023

Jul 2,

2022

Oct 1,

2022

Dec 31,

2022

Apr 1,

2023

Jul 1,

2023

Jul 1,

2023

Jul 2,

2022

Oct 1,

2022

Dec 31,

2022

Apr 1,

2023

Jul 1,

2023

Jul 1,

2023

Jul 2,

2022 Net revenue





































































NE $196.5

$183.4

$151.9

$175.5

$707.3

$855.7

$194.9

$179.7

$149.6

$173.3

$697.5

$845.8

$1.6

$3.7

$2.3

$2.2

$9.8

$9.9 SE 22.4

23.7

25.4

22.4

93.9

93.4

24.0

27.4

27.7

24.6

103.7

103.3

(1.6)

(3.7)

(2.3)

(2.2)

(9.8)

(9.9) NSE 218.9

207.1

177.3

197.9

801.2

949.1

218.9

207.1

177.3

197.9

801.2

949.1

-

-

-

-

-

- OSP 91.3

77.4

70.5

65.7

304.9

343.3

91.3

77.4

70.5

65.7

304.9

343.3

-

-

-

-

-

- Total Net revenue $310.2

$284.5

$247.8

$263.6

$1,106.1

$1,292.4

$310.2

$284.5

$247.8

$263.6

$1,106.1

$1,292.4

$-

$-

$-

$-

$-

$- Gross profit





































































NE $126.8

$118.2

$94.5

$108.2

$447.7

$550.8

$125.6

$115.1

$92.8

$106.6

$440.1

$543.6

$ 1.2

$ 3.1

$ 1.7

$ 1.6

$ 7.6

$ 7.2 SE 14.8

15.2

17.8

14.7

62.5

64.3

16.0

18.3

19.5

16.3

70.1

71.5

(1.2)

(3.1)

(1.7)

(1.6)

(7.6)

(7.2) NSE 141.6

133.4

112.3

122.9

510.2

615.1

141.6

133.4

112.3

122.9

510.2

615.1

-

-

-

-

-

- OSP 51.8

40.5

35.7

30.6

158.6

193.6

51.8

40.5

35.7

30.6

158.6

193.6

-

-

-

-

-

- Other Items (1) (8.6)

(6.9)

(7.0)

(7.5)

(30.0)

(35.2)

(8.6)

(6.9)

(7.0)

(7.5)

(30.0)

(35.2)

-

-

-

-

-

- Total Gross profit $ 184.8

$ 167.0

$ 141.0

$ 146.0

$ 638.8

$ 773.5

$ 184.8

$ 167.0

$ 141.0

$ 146.0

$ 638.8

$ 773.5

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ - Gross Margin (%)





































































NE 64.5 %

64.4 %

62.2 %

61.7 %

63.3 %

64.4 %

64.4 %

64.1 %

62.0 %

61.5 %

63.1 %

64.3 %

10 bps

30 bps

20 bps

20 bps

20 bps

10 bps SE 66.1 %

64.1 %

70.1 %

65.6 %

66.6 %

68.8 %

66.7 %

66.8 %

70.4 %

66.3 %

67.6 %

69.2 %

(60) bps

(270) bps

(30) bps

(70) bps

(100) bps

(40) bps NSE 64.7 %

64.4 %

63.3 %

62.1 %

63.7 %

64.8 %

64.7 %

64.4 %

63.3 %

62.1 %

63.7 %

64.8 %

-

-

-

-

-

- OSP 56.7 %

52.3 %

50.6 %

46.6 %

52.0 %

56.4 %

56.7 %

52.3 %

50.6 %

46.6 %

52.0 %

56.4 %

-

-

-

-

-

- Total Gross Margin (%) 59.6 %

58.7 %

56.9 %

55.4 %

57.8 %

59.8 %

59.6 %

58.7 %

56.9 %

55.4 %

57.8 %

59.8 %

-

-

-

-

-

- Operating Income





































































NSE $28.8

$18.5

$2.5

$11.4

$61.2

$147.8

$28.8

$18.5

$2.5

$11.4

$61.2

$147.8

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ - OSP 38.6

27.5

25.8

19.4

111.3

139.0

38.6

27.5

25.8

19.4

111.3

139.0

-

-

-

-

-

- Other Items (1) (17.6)

(23.1)

(30.4)

(19.0)

(90.1)

(101.8)

(17.6)

(23.1)

(30.4)

(19.0)

(90.1)

(101.8)

-

-

-

-

-

- Total Operating Income $ 49.8

$ 22.9

$(2.1)

$ 11.8

$ 82.4

$ 185.0

$ 49.8

$ 22.9

$(2.1)

$ 11.8

$ 82.4

$ 185.0

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ - Operating Margin





































































NSE 13.2 %

8.9 %

1.4 %

5.8 %

7.6 %

15.6 %

13.2 %

8.9 %

1.4 %

5.8 %

7.6 %

15.6 %

-

-

-

-

-

- OSP 42.3 %

35.5 %

36.6 %

29.5 %

36.5 %

40.5 %

42.3 %

35.5 %

36.6 %

29.5 %

36.5 %

40.5 %

-

-

-

-

-

- Total Operating Margin 16.1 %

8.0 %

(0.8) %

4.5 %

7.4 %

14.3 %

16.1 %

8.0 %

(0.8) %

4.5 %

7.4 %

14.3 %

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1) Other items include charges (benefits) unrelated to core operating performance primarily consisting of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, restructuring, changes in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities and other charges unrelated to core operating performance.

Use of Non-GAAP (Adjusted) Financial Measures

The Company provides non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per share, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA financial measures as supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance. The Company uses the measures disclosed in this release to evaluate the Company's historical and prospective financial performance, as well as its performance relative to its competitors. Specifically, management uses these items to further its own understanding of the Company's core operating performance, which the Company believes represent its performance in the ordinary, ongoing and customary course of its operations. Accordingly, management excludes from core operating performance items such as those relating to certain purchase price accounting adjustments, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, stock-based compensation, legal settlements, restructuring, changes in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities and certain investing expenses and other activities that management believes are not reflective of such ordinary, ongoing and core operating activities. The Company believes excluding these items enables investors to evaluate more clearly and consistently the Company's core operational performance.

The Company believes providing this additional information allows investors to see Company results through the eyes of management. The Company further believes that providing this information allows investors to better understand the Company's financial performance and, importantly, to evaluate the efficacy of the methodology and information used by management to evaluate and measure such performance.

The non-GAAP adjustments described in this release are excluded by the Company from its GAAP financial measures because the Company believes excluding these items enables investors to evaluate more clearly and consistently the Company's core operational performance. The non-GAAP adjustments are outlined below.

Cost of revenues, costs of research and development and costs of selling, general and administrative: The Company's GAAP presentation of gross margin and operating expenses may include (i) additional depreciation and amortization from changes in estimated useful life and the write-down of certain property, equipment and intangibles that have been identified for disposal but remained in use until the date of disposal, (ii) charges such as severance, benefits and outplacement costs related to restructuring plans, (iii) costs for facilities not required for ongoing operations, and costs related to the relocation of certain equipment from these facilities and/or contract manufacturer facilities, (iv) stock-based compensation, (v) amortization expense related to acquired intangibles, (vi) changes in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities and (vii) other charges unrelated to our core operating performance comprised mainly of acquisition related transaction costs, integration costs related to acquired entities, litigation and legal settlements and other costs and contingencies unrelated to current and future operations, including transformational initiatives such as the implementation of simplified automated processes, site consolidations, and reorganizations. The Company excludes these items in calculating non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per share, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA.

Non-cash interest expense and other expense: The Company excludes certain investing expenses and non-cash activities that management believes are not reflective of such ordinary, ongoing and core operating activities, in calculating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share.

Income tax expense or benefit: The Company excludes certain non-cash tax expense or benefit items, such as the utilization of net operating losses where valuation allowances were released, intra-period tax allocation benefit and the tax effect for amortization of non-tax deductible intangible assets, in calculating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share.

Interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and other adjustments: The Company's EBITDA calculation primarily excludes interest income and other income (expense), interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and other items that are not part of its core operating performance described above. The Company's adjusted EBITDA excludes, items in addition to the items excluded from the EBITDA calculation, such as stock-based compensation, restructuring and related charges (benefits), gain or loss on sale of available for-sale investments, changes in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities arising from prior acquisitions and other charges related to activities that are not part of its core operating performance described above. Management believes adjusted EBITDA is a helpful indicator of the Company's core operational cash flow.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with, preferable to, or an alternative for, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States . The GAAP measure most directly comparable to non-GAAP net income is net income. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to non-GAAP earnings per share is net income per share. The Company believes these GAAP measures alone are not fully indicative of its core operating expenses and performance and that providing non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with GAAP measures provides valuable supplemental information regarding the Company's overall performance.

VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) PRELIMINARY

The following tables reconcile GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures:



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023

October 1, 2022

Gross

Profit

Gross

Margin

Gross

Profit

Gross

Margin GAAP measures $ 144.4

58.2 %

$ 184.8

59.6 % Stock-based compensation 1.2

0.5 %

1.2

0.4 % Other (benefits) charges unrelated to core operating performance (1) (0.1)

- %

0.3

0.1 % Amortization of intangibles 3.5

1.4 %

7.1

2.2 % Total related to Cost of Revenue 4.6

1.9 %

8.6

2.7 % Non-GAAP measures $ 149.0

60.1 %

$ 193.4

62.3 %



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023

October 1, 2022

Operating

Income

Operating

Margin

Operating

Income

Operating

Margin GAAP measures $ 16.0

6.5 %

$ 49.8

16.1 % Stock-based compensation 11.2

4.5 %

13.0

4.2 % Change in fair value of contingent liability (1.4)

(0.6) %

0.5

0.1 % Other charges (benefits) unrelated to core operating performance (1) 0.2

0.1 %

(5.2)

(1.7) % Amortization of intangibles 5.6

2.2 %

9.3

3.0 % Restructuring and related benefits (0.8)

(0.3) %

-

- % Total related to Cost of Revenue and Operating Expenses 14.8

5.9 %

17.6

5.6 % Non-GAAP measures $ 30.8

12.4 %

$ 67.4

21.7 %



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023

October 1, 2022

Net Income

Diluted

EPS

Net Income

Diluted

EPS GAAP measures $ 9.8

$ 0.04

$ 32.6

$ 0.14 Items reconciling GAAP Net income and EPS to Non-GAAP Net income and EPS:













Stock-based compensation 11.2

0.05

13.0

0.06 Change in fair value of contingent liability (1.4)

-

0.5

- Other charges (benefits) unrelated to core operating performance (1) 0.2

-

(5.2)

(0.02) Amortization of intangibles 5.6

0.02

9.3

0.04 Restructuring and related benefits (0.8)

-

-

- Litigation settlement (2) (7.3)

(0.03)

-

- Non-cash interest expense and other expense 1.2

0.01

-

- Provision for income taxes 1.0

-

2.3

0.01 Total related to Net income and EPS 9.7

0.05

19.9

0.09 Non-GAAP measures $ 19.5

$ 0.09

$ 52.5

$ 0.23 Shares used in per share calculation for Non-GAAP EPS



224.2





230.4

Note: Certain totals may not add due to rounding. (1) Other items include charges (benefits) unrelated to core operating performance primarily consisting of certain acquisition and integration related charges, transformational initiatives such as site consolidations, accretion of debt discount, intangible impairment and loss on disposal of long-lived assets. (2) Favorable litigation settlement recorded as a gain to Interest and other income, net in the Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The preliminary financial schedules are estimated based on our current information.

VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (in millions, unaudited) PRELIMINARY



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023

October 1, 2022 GAAP Net Income $ 9.8

$ 32.6 Interest and other income, net (1) (10.2)

(1.1) Interest expense 7.8

6.1 Provision for income taxes 8.6

12.2 Depreciation 9.8

8.5 Amortization 5.6

9.3 EBITDA 31.4

67.6 Restructuring and related benefits (0.8)

- Stock-based compensation 11.2

13.0 Change in fair value of contingent liability (1.4)

0.5 Other charges (benefits) unrelated to core operating performance 0.1

(5.4) Adjusted EBITDA $ 40.5

$ 75.7

Note: Certain totals may not add due to rounding. (1) Includes favorable litigation settlement recorded as a gain to Interest and other income, net in the Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The preliminary financial schedules are estimated based on our current information.

SOURCE VIAVI Financials