EOG Resources, Inc.: EOG Resources Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results, Increases Annual Cash Return Commitment to Shareholders and Raises Regular Dividend 10%

HOUSTON, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today reported third quarter 2023 results. The attached supplemental financial tables and schedules for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures and related definitions, along with a related presentation, are also available on EOG's website at http://investors.eogresources.com/investors.
Key Financial Results
In millions of USD, except per-share, per-Boe and ratio data
GAAP
3Q 2023
2Q 2023
1Q 2023
4Q 2022
3Q 2022
Total Revenue
6,212
5,573
6,044
6,719
7,593
Net Income
2,030
1,553
2,023
2,277
2,854
Net Income Per Share
3.48
2.66
3.45
3.87
4.86
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
2,704
2,277
3,255
3,444
4,773
Total Expenditures
1,803
1,664
1,717
1,535
1,410
Current and Long-Term Debt
3,806
3,814
3,820
5,078
5,084
Cash and Cash Equivalents
5,326
4,764
5,018
5,972
5,272
Debt-to-Total Capitalization
12.1 %
12.7 %
13.1 %
17.0 %
17.6 %
Cash Operating Costs ($/Boe)
10.19
10.03
10.59
10.82
10.89
General and Administrative Costs ($/Boe)
1.75
1.61
1.71
1.87
1.92
Non - GAAP
Adjusted Net Income
2,007
1,457
1,578
1,941
2,179
Adjusted Net Income Per Share
3.44
2.49
2.69
3.30
3.71
CFO before Changes in Working Capital
3,038
2,563
2,559
3,091
3,432
Capital Expenditures
1,519
1,521
1,489
1,361
1,166
Free Cash Flow
1,519
1,042
1,070
1,730
2,266
Net Debt
(1,520)
(950)
(1,198)
(894)
(188)
Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization
(5.8 %)
(3.8 %)
(4.9 %)
(3.7 %)
(0.8 %)
Cash Operating Costs ($/Boe)1
10.19
10.03
10.59
10.82
10.70
General and Administrative Costs ($/Boe)1
1.75
1.61
1.71
1.87
1.73
Third Quarter Highlights
- Increased 2024+ cash return commitment to minimum 70 percent of annual free cash flow
- Increased regular quarterly dividend by 10 percent to $0.91 per share, a $3.64 per share indicated annual rate
- Declared special dividend of $1.50 per share
- Repurchased $61 million of shares during the third quarter
- Earned adjusted net income of $2.0 billion, or $3.44 per share
- Generated $1.5 billion of free cash flow
- Volumes, capital expenditures, and per-unit operating costs better than guidance midpoints
- Updated full-year guidance to reflect higher volumes and lower per-unit operating costs
Volumes and Capital Expenditures
Wellhead Volumes
3Q 2023
3Q 2023
Guidance
2Q 2023
1Q 2023
4Q 2022
3Q 2022
Crude Oil and Condensate (MBod)
483.3
472.9
476.6
457.7
465.6
465.1
Natural Gas Liquids (MBbld)
231.1
223.0
215.7
212.2
189.0
209.3
Natural Gas (MMcfd)
1,704
1,660
1,668
1,639
1,527
1,469
Total Crude Oil Equivalent (MBoed)
998.5
972.6
970.3
943.0
909.1
919.2
Capital Expenditures ($MM)
1,519
1,660
1,521
1,489
1,361
1,166
From Ezra Yacob, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
"EOG delivered strong third quarter results due to our employees' outstanding execution in our foundational Delaware Basin and Eagle Ford assets as well as continued progress across our emerging plays. Production volumes, capital expenditures, and per-unit operating costs were each better than expected. As a result, we have updated our full-year guidance to reflect higher volumes and lower per-unit operating costs.
"Substantial cash flow generation this year supported both our industry-leading regular dividend of $1.9 billion and an additional cash return of more than $2.1 billion through special dividends and share repurchases. EOG's total cash return to shareholders of $4.1 billion represents approximately 75% of our estimated full-year 2023 free cash flow.
"Going forward we are committing more cash to our shareholders. The increase in EOG's cash return commitment to a minimum 70% of annual free cash flow reflects EOG's financial strength and is consistent with our free cash flow priorities, which remain focused on creating long-term shareholder value.
"The 10% increase in our regular dividend demonstrates our confidence in EOG's future and our ability to support the higher dividend throughout commodity price cycles. Strong results quarter after quarter reflect continued improvement across EOG's low-cost, multi-basin portfolio, and our commitment to a sustainable, growing dividend is further supported by an industry-leading balance sheet. EOG is in a better position than ever to deliver value for our shareholders and play a significant role in the long-term future of energy."
Third Quarter 2023 Financial Performance
Prices
- Crude oil, NGL, and natural gas prices increased in 3Q compared with 2Q
Volumes
- Total 3Q oil production of 483,300 Bopd was above the high end of the guidance range and up 1% from 2Q
- NGL production was above the high end of the guidance range and up 7% from 2Q
- Natural gas production was at the high end of the guidance range and up 2% from 2Q
- Total company equivalent production increased 3% from 2Q
Per-Unit Costs
- LOE and G&A costs increased in 3Q compared with 2Q, while transportation and DD&A expenses decreased. Gathering and processing costs remained flat.
Hedges
- Mark-to-market hedge gains decreased, lowering GAAP earnings per share in 3Q compared with 2Q
- Cash received to settle hedges increased adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share
Free Cash Flow
- Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital was $3.0 billion
- EOG incurred $1.5 billion of capital expenditures
- This resulted in $1.5 billion of free cash flow
Cash Return and Working Capital
- Paid $494 million in regular dividends
- Repurchased $61 million of stock
- Changes in working capital and other items accounted for approximately $400 million of the decrease in cash
Third Quarter 2023 Operating Performance
Lease and Well
- QoQ: Increased primarily due to workovers, fuel-related expenses, and water handling costs
- Guidance Midpoint: Lower primarily due to employee-related costs and fuel-related expenses
Transportation
- QoQ: Decreased primarily due to lower natural gas transportation expenses
- Guidance Midpoint: Lower primarily due to oil transportation expenses
Gathering and Processing
- QoQ: Flat
- Guidance Midpoint: Lower primarily due to fuel costs
General and Administrative
- QoQ: Increased primarily due to employee-related expenses
- Guidance Midpoint: Lower primarily due to employee-related expenses
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
- QoQ: Generally flat
- Guidance Midpoint: Lower primarily due to the addition of low-cost reserves
Regular Dividend and Additional Cash Return
Regular Dividend Increased 10% to $3.64 per Share Indicated Annual Rate
The Board of Directors today declared a dividend of $0.91 per share on EOG's common stock. The dividend will be payable January 31, 2024, to stockholders of record as of January 17, 2024 . The new dividend represents an indicated annual rate of $3.64 per share, a 10% increase from the previous level. EOG has never suspended or reduced its regular dividend.
Declared $1.50 per Share Special Dividend
The Board of Directors also today declared a special dividend of $1.50 per share on EOG's common stock. The special dividend will be payable December 29, 2023, to stockholders of record as of December 15, 2023. EOG has now committed to return $1.5 billion to shareholders in 2023 through special dividends.
Third Quarter Share Repurchases
During the third quarter, the company repurchased 0.5 million shares for $61 million under its share repurchase authorization, at an average purchase price of $123 per share.
Year-to-date, the company repurchased 6.2 million shares for $671 million under its share repurchase authorization, at an average purchase price of $108 per share. EOG has $4.3 billion remaining on its current repurchase authorization.
Third Quarter 2023 Results vs Guidance
(Unaudited)
See "Endnotes" below for related discussion and definitions.
3Q 2023
3Q 2023
Guidance
Variance
2Q 2023
1Q 2023
4Q 2022
3Q 2022
Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)
United States
482.8
472.5
10.3
476.0
457.1
465.1
464.6
Trinidad
0.5
0.4
0.1
0.6
0.6
0.5
0.5
Other International
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Total
483.3
472.9
10.4
476.6
457.7
465.6
465.1
Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)
Total
231.1
223.0
8.1
215.7
212.2
189.0
209.3
Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)
United States
1,562
1,530
32
1,513
1,475
1,378
1,306
Trinidad
142
130
12
155
164
149
163
Other International
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
1,704
1,660
44
1,668
1,639
1,527
1,469
Total Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)
998.5
972.6
25.9
970.3
943.0
909.1
919.2
Total MMBoe
91.9
89.5
2.4
88.3
84.9
83.6
84.6
Benchmark Price
Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl)
82.18
73.75
76.11
82.63
91.64
Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf)
2.55
2.09
3.43
6.27
8.18
Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI3 ($/Bbl)
United States
1.43
1.00
0.43
1.23
1.16
3.05
4.41
Trinidad
(10.80)
(10.00)
(0.80)
(8.87)
(7.13)
(7.42)
(6.66)
Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI
Total
28.7 %
28.0 %
0.7 %
28.3 %
33.7 %
34.6 %
39.3 %
Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub4 ($/Mcf)
United States
0.04
(0.05)
0.09
(0.02)
0.04
(0.15)
1.17
Natural Gas Realizations5 ($/Mcf)
Trinidad
3.41
3.35
0.06
3.45
3.87
3.97
7.45
Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM)
1,803
1,664
1,717
1,535
1,410
Capital Expenditures (non-GAAP) ($MM)
1,519
1,660
(141)
1,521
1,489
1,361
1,166
Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)
Lease and Well
4.02
4.20
(0.18)
3.94
4.23
4.23
3.96
Transportation Costs
2.61
2.70
(0.09)
2.67
2.78
2.83
3.04
Gathering and Processing
1.81
1.90
(0.09)
1.81
1.87
1.89
1.97
General and Administrative (GAAP)
1.75
1.90
(0.15)
1.61
1.71
1.87
1.92
General and Administrative (non-GAAP)1
1.75
1.90
(0.15)
1.61
1.71
1.87
1.73
Cash Operating Costs (GAAP)
10.19
10.70
(0.51)
10.03
10.59
10.82
10.89
Cash Operating Costs (non-GAAP)
10.19
10.70
(0.51)
10.03
10.59
10.82
10.70
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
9.78
9.90
(0.12)
9.81
9.40
10.50
10.71
Expenses ($MM)
Exploration and Dry Hole
43
65
(22)
47
51
48
53
Impairment (GAAP)
54
35
34
142
94
Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP))6
31
100
(69)
35
34
111
48
Capitalized Interest
8
10
(2)
8
8
11
11
Net Interest
36
34
2
35
42
42
41
TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (GAAP)
7.4 %
8.5 %
(1.1 %)
7.8 %
7.8 %
7.8 %
5.5 %
TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (non-GAAP)1
7.4 %
8.5 %
(1.1 %)
7.8 %
7.8 %
7.8 %
7.4 %
Income Taxes
Effective Rate
21.1 %
21.5 %
(0.4 %)
21.9 %
22.0 %
20.4 %
22.1 %
Current Tax (Benefit) / Expense ($MM)
486
345
141
241
338
409
481
Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Guidance7
(Unaudited)
See "Endnotes" below for related discussion and definitions.
4Q 2023
Guidance Range
4Q 2023
Midpoint
FY 2023
Guidance Range
FY 2023
Midpoint
2022
Actual
2021
Actual
2020
Actual
Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)
United States
479.1
-
487.1
483.1
473.5
-
476.5
475.0
460.7
443.4
408.1
Trinidad
0.2
-
0.6
0.4
0.3
-
0.5
0.4
0.6
1.5
1.0
Other International
0.0
-
0.0
0.0
0.0
-
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.1
Total
479.3
-
487.7
483.5
473.8
-
477.0
475.4
461.3
445.0
409.2
Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)
Total
230.0
-
238.0
234.0
222.3
-
224.3
223.3
197.7
144.5
136.0
Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)
United States
1,590
-
1,640
1,615
1,515
-
1,575
1,545
1,315
1,210
1,040
Trinidad
155
-
185
170
140
-
170
155
180
217
180
Other International
0
-
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
9
32
Total
1,745
-
1,825
1,785
1,655
-
1,745
1,700
1,495
1,436
1,252
Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)
United States
974.1
-
998.4
986.3
948.3
-
963.3
955.8
877.5
789.6
717.5
Trinidad
26.0
-
31.4
28.7
23.6
-
28.8
26.2
30.7
37.7
30.9
Other International
0.0
-
0.0
0.0
0.0
-
0.0
0.0
0.0
1.6
5.4
Total
1,000.1
-
1,029.8
1,015.0
971.9
-
992.1
982.0
908.2
828.9
753.8
Benchmark Price
Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl)
94.23
67.96
39.40
Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf)
6.64
3.85
2.08
Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI3 ($/Bbl)
United States
1.25
-
2.75
2.00
1.33
-
1.73
1.53
2.99
0.58
(0.75)
Trinidad
(12.00)
-
(10.50)
(11.25)
(10.50)
-
(9.30)
(9.90)
(8.07)
(11.70)
(9.20)
Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI
Total
22.0 %
-
32.0 %
27.0 %
28.0 %
-
31.0 %
29.5 %
39.0 %
50.5 %
34.0 %
Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub4 ($/Mcf)
United States
(0.05)
-
0.35
0.15
0.00
-
0.10
0.05
0.63
1.03
(0.47)
Natural Gas Realizations5 ($/Mcf)
Trinidad
3.20
-
3.75
3.48
3.49
-
3.63
3.56
4.43
3.40
2.57
Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM)
5,610
4,255
4,113
Capital Expenditures8 (non-GAAP) ($MM)
1,400
-
1,600
1,500
5,900
-
6,100
6,000
4,607
3,755
3,344
Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)
Lease and Well
3.90
-
4.50
4.20
4.02
-
4.18
4.10
4.02
3.75
3.85
Transportation Costs
2.50
-
2.80
2.65
2.64
-
2.72
2.68
2.91
2.85
2.66
Gathering and Processing
1.75
-
2.05
1.90
1.81
-
1.89
1.85
1.87
1.85
1.66
General and Administrative (GAAP)
1.75
-
2.05
1.90
1.70
-
1.78
1.74
1.72
1.69
1.75
General and Administrative (non-GAAP)1
1.67
1.69
1.75
Cash Operating Costs (GAAP)
9.90
-
11.40
10.65
10.17
-
10.57
10.37
10.52
10.14
9.92
Cash Operating Costs (non-GAAP)
10.47
10.14
9.92
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
9.50
-
10.50
10.00
9.62
-
9.88
9.75
10.69
12.07
12.32
Expenses ($MM)
Exploration and Dry Hole
25
-
65
45
165
-
205
185
204
225
159
Impairment (GAAP)
382
376
2,100
Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP))6
65
-
135
100
165
-
235
200
269
361
232
Capitalized Interest
8
-
12
10
32
-
36
34
36
33
31
Net Interest
32
-
36
34
145
-
149
147
179
178
205
TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (GAAP)
6.5 %
-
8.5 %
7.5 %
7.0 %
-
9.0 %
8.0 %
7.0 %
6.8 %
6.6 %
TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (non-GAAP)1
7.5 %
6.8 %
6.6 %
Income Taxes
Effective Rate
19.0 %
-
24.0 %
21.5 %
19.0 %
-
24.0 %
21.5 %
21.7 %
21.4 %
18.2 %
Current Tax (Benefit) / Expense ($MM)
280
-
380
330
1,345
-
1,445
1,395
2,208
1,393
(61)
Endnotes
1)
Third quarter 2022 TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (non-GAAP) and General and Administrative Costs (non-GAAP) exclude a state severance tax refund and related consulting fees, respectively, as reflected in the accompanying Adjusted Net Income (Loss) reconciliation schedule.
2)
Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, gains (losses) on asset dispositions (for GAAP earnings per share only), other revenue, exploration, dry hole, impairments and marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense and the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate.
3)
EOG bases United States and Trinidad crude oil and condensate price differentials upon the West Texas Intermediate crude oil price at Cushing, Oklahoma, using the simple average of the NYMEX settlement prices for each trading day within the applicable calendar month.
4)
EOG bases United States natural gas price differentials upon the natural gas price at Henry Hub, Louisiana, using the NYMEX Last Day Settle price for each of the applicable months.
5)
The third quarter and full-year 2022 realized natural gas price for Trinidad includes a one-time pricing adjustment of $3.37/Mcf and $0.76/Mcf, respectively, for prior-period production following a contract amendment with the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited (NGC).
6)
In general, EOG excludes impairments which are (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets). EOG believes excluding these impairments from total impairment costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as such impairments were caused by factors outside of EOG's control (versus, for example, impairments that are due to EOG's proved oil and gas properties not being as productive as it originally estimated).
7)
The forecast items for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 set forth above for EOG are based on currently available information and expectations as of the date of this press release. EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise this forecast, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise. This forecast, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and EOG's related Current Report on Form 8-K filing, replaces and supersedes any previously issued guidance or forecast.
8)
The forecast includes expenditures for Exploration and Development Drilling, Facilities, Leasehold Acquisitions, Capitalized Interest, Dry Hole Costs and Other Property, Plant and Equipment. The forecast excludes Property Acquisitions, Asset Retirement Costs, Non-Cash Exchanges and Transactions and exploration costs incurred as operating expenses.
Glossary
Acq
Acquisitions
ATROR
After-tax rate of return
Bbl
Barrel
Bn
Billion
Boe
Barrels of oil equivalent
Bopd
Barrels of oil per day
CAGR
Compound annual growth rate
Capex
Capital expenditures
CFO
Cash flow provided by operating activities before changes in working capital
CO2e
Carbon dioxide equivalent
DD&A
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
Disc
Discoveries
Divest
Divestitures
EPS
Earnings per share
Ext
Extensions
G&A
General and administrative expense
G&P
Gathering and processing expense
GHG
Greenhouse gas
HH
Henry Hub
LOE
Lease operating expense, or lease and well expense
MBbld
Thousand barrels of liquids per day
MBod
Thousand barrels of oil per day
MBoe
Thousand barrels of oil equivalent
MBoed
Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day
Mcf
Thousand cubic feet of natural gas
MMBoe
Million barrels of oil equivalent
MMcfd
Million cubic feet of natural gas per day
NGLs
Natural gas liquids
NYMEX
U.S. New York Mercantile Exchange
OTP
Other than price
QoQ
Quarter over quarter
TOTI
Taxes other than income
Trans
Transportation expense
USD
United States dollar
WTI
West Texas Intermediate
YoY
Year over year
$MM
Million United States dollars
$/Bbl
U.S. Dollars per barrel
$/Boe
U.S. Dollars per barrel of oil equivalent
$/Mcf
U.S. Dollars per thousand cubic feet
Income Statements
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)
2022
2023
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
Operating Revenues and Other
Crude Oil and Condensate
3,889
4,699
4,109
3,670
16,367
3,182
3,252
3,717
10,151
Natural Gas Liquids
681
777
693
497
2,648
490
409
501
1,400
Natural Gas
716
1,000
1,235
830
3,781
517
334
417
1,268
Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts, Net
(2,820)
(1,377)
(18)
233
(3,982)
376
101
43
520
Gathering, Processing and Marketing
1,469
2,169
1,561
1,497
6,696
1,390
1,465
1,478
4,333
Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions, Net
25
97
(21)
(27)
74
69
(9)
35
95
Other, Net
23
42
34
19
118
20
21
21
62
Total
3,983
7,407
7,593
6,719
25,702
6,044
5,573
6,212
17,829
Operating Expenses
Lease and Well
318
324
335
354
1,331
359
348
369
1,076
Transportation Costs
228
244
257
237
966
236
236
240
712
Gathering and Processing Costs
144
152
167
158
621
159
160
166
485
Exploration Costs
45
35
35
44
159
50
47
43
140
Dry Hole Costs
3
20
18
4
45
1
-
-
1
Impairments
55
91
94
142
382
34
35
54
123
Marketing Costs
1,283
2,127
1,621
1,504
6,535
1,361
1,456
1,383
4,200
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
847
911
906
878
3,542
798
866
898
2,562
General and Administrative
124
128
162
156
570
145
142
161
448
Taxes Other Than Income
390
472
334
389
1,585
329
313
341
983
Total
3,437
4,504
3,929
3,866
15,736
3,472
3,603
3,655
10,730
Operating Income
546
2,903
3,664
2,853
9,966
2,572
1,970
2,557
7,099
Other Income (Expense), Net
(1)
27
40
48
114
65
51
52
168
Income Before Interest Expense and Income Taxes
545
2,930
3,704
2,901
10,080
2,637
2,021
2,609
7,267
Interest Expense, Net
48
48
41
42
179
42
35
36
113
Income Before Income Taxes
497
2,882
3,663
2,859
9,901
2,595
1,986
2,573
7,154
Income Tax Provision
107
644
809
582
2,142
572
433
543
1,548
Net Income
390
2,238
2,854
2,277
7,759
2,023
1,553
2,030
5,606
Dividends Declared per Common Share
1.7500
2.5500
2.2500
2.3250
8.8750
1.8250
0.8250
0.8250
3.4750
Net Income Per Share
Basic
0.67
3.84
4.90
3.90
13.31
3.46
2.68
3.51
9.65
Diluted
0.67
3.81
4.86
3.87
13.22
3.45
2.66
3.48
9.60
Average Number of Common Shares
Basic
582
583
583
584
583
584
580
579
581
Diluted
586
588
587
588
587
587
584
583
584
Wellhead Volumes and Prices
(Unaudited)
2022
2023
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBbld) (A)
United States
449.4
463.5
464.6
465.1
460.7
457.1
476.0
482.8
472.0
Trinidad
0.7
0.6
0.5
0.5
0.6
0.6
0.6
0.5
0.6
Total
450.1
464.1
465.1
465.6
461.3
457.7
476.6
483.3
472.6
Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices ($/Bbl) (B)
United States
$ 96.02
$ 111.26
$ 96.05
$ 85.68
$ 97.22
$ 77.27
$ 74.98
$ 83.61
$ 78.69
Trinidad
83.82
98.29
84.98
75.21
86.16
68.98
64.88
71.38
68.37
Composite
96.00
111.25
96.04
85.67
97.21
77.26
74.97
83.60
78.67
Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) (A)
United States
190.3
201.9
209.3
189.0
197.7
212.2
215.7
231.1
219.7
Total
190.3
201.9
209.3
189.0
197.7
212.2
215.7
231.1
219.7
Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices ($/Bbl) (B)
United States
$ 39.77
$ 42.28
$ 36.02
$ 28.55
$ 36.70
$ 25.67
$ 20.85
$ 23.56
$ 23.35
Composite
39.77
42.28
36.02
28.55
36.70
25.67
20.85
23.56
23.35
Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) (A)
United States
1,249
1,324
1,306
1,378
1,315
1,475
1,513
1,562
1,517
Trinidad
209
204
163
149
180
164
155
142
154
Total
1,458
1,528
1,469
1,527
1,495
1,639
1,668
1,704
1,671
Average Natural Gas Prices ($/Mcf) (B)
United States
$ 5.81
$ 7.77
$ 9.35
$ 6.12
$ 7.27
$ 3.47
$ 2.07
$ 2.59
$ 2.70
Trinidad (D)
3.36
3.42
7.45
3.97
4.43
3.87
3.45
3.41
3.59
Composite
5.46
7.19
9.14
5.91
6.93
3.51
2.20
2.66
2.78
Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) (C)
United States
847.8
886.1
891.6
883.8
877.5
915.0
943.8
974.2
944.6
Trinidad
35.5
34.6
27.6
25.3
30.7
28.0
26.5
24.3
26.2
Total
883.3
920.7
919.2
909.1
908.2
943.0
970.3
998.5
970.8
Total MMBoe (C)
79.5
83.8
84.6
83.6
331.5
84.9
88.3
91.9
265.0
(A)
Thousand barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable.
(B)
Dollars per barrel or per thousand cubic feet, as applicable. Excludes the impact of financial commodity derivative instruments (see Note 12 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in EOG's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2023).
(C)
Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or million barrels of oil equivalent, as applicable; includes crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas. Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or NGLs to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. MMBoe is calculated by multiplying the MBoed amount by the number of days in the period and then dividing that amount by one thousand.
(D)
Includes positive revenue adjustment of $3.37 per Mcf and $0.76 per Mcf ($0.37 per Mcf and $0.09 per Mcf of EOG's composite wellhead natural gas price) for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively, related to a price adjustment per a provision of the natural gas sales contract with the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited and its subsidiary amended in July 2022 for natural gas sales during the period from September 2020 through June 2022.
Balance Sheets
In millions of USD (Unaudited)
2022
2023
MAR
JUN
SEP
DEC
MAR
JUN
SEP
DEC
Current Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
4,009
3,073
5,272
5,972
5,018
4,764
5,326
Accounts Receivable, Net
3,213
3,735
3,343
2,774
2,455
2,263
2,927
Inventories
586
739
872
1,058
1,131
1,355
1,379
Assets from Price Risk Management Activities
-
1
-
-
-
-
-
Income Taxes Receivable
-
-
93
97
-
1
-
Other
671
605
621
574
580
523
626
Total
8,479
8,153
10,201
10,475
9,184
8,906
10,258
Property, Plant and Equipment
Oil and Gas Properties (Successful Efforts Method)
65,408
66,098
67,065
67,322
67,907
69,178
70,730
Other Property, Plant and Equipment
4,801
4,862
4,659
4,786
5,101
5,282
5,355
Total Property, Plant and Equipment
70,209
70,960
71,724
72,108
73,008
74,460
76,085
Less: Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
(41,747)
(42,113)
(42,623)
(42,679)
(42,785)
(43,550)
(44,362)
Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net
28,462
28,847
29,101
29,429
30,223
30,910
31,723
Deferred Income Taxes
13
12
18
33
31
33
33
Other Assets
1,143
1,127
1,167
1,434
1,587
1,638
1,633
Total Assets
38,097
38,139
40,487
41,371
41,025
41,487
43,647
Current Liabilities
Accounts Payable
2,660
2,896
2,718
2,532
2,438
2,205
2,464
Accrued Taxes Payable
1,130
594
542
405
637
425
605
Dividends Payable
436
437
437
482
482
478
478
Liabilities from Price Risk Management Activities
260
79
243
169
31
22
22
Current Portion of Long-Term Debt
1,283
1,282
1,282
1,283
33
34
34
Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities
223
216
235
296
354
335
337
Other
272
264
289
346
253
232
285
Total
6,264
5,768
5,746
5,513
4,228
3,731
4,225
Long-Term Debt
3,816
3,809
3,802
3,795
3,787
3,780
3,772
Other Liabilities
2,191
2,067
2,573
2,574
2,620
2,581
2,698
Deferred Income Taxes
4,286
4,183
4,517
4,710
4,943
5,138
5,194
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' Equity
Common Stock, $0.01 Par
206
206
206
206
206
206
206
Additional Paid in Capital
6,095
6,128
6,155
6,187
6,219
6,257
6,133
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(13)
(12)
(6)
(8)
(8)
(9)
(7)
Retained Earnings
15,283
16,028
17,563
18,472
19,423
20,497
22,047
Common Stock Held in Treasury
(31)
(38)
(69)
(78)
(393)
(694)
(621)
Total Stockholders' Equity
21,540
22,312
23,849
24,779
25,447
26,257
27,758
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
38,097
38,139
40,487
41,371
41,025
41,487
43,647
Cash Flows Statements
In millions of USD (Unaudited)
2022
2023
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:
Net Income
390
2,238
2,854
2,277
7,759
2,023
1,553
2,030
5,606
Items Not Requiring (Providing) Cash
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
847
911
906
878
3,542
798
866
898
2,562
Impairments
55
91
94
142
382
34
35
54
123
Stock-Based Compensation Expenses
35
30
34
34
133
34
35
57
126
Deferred Income Taxes
(465)
(102)
327
179
(61)
234
194
56
484
(Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net
(25)
(97)
21
27
(74)
(69)
9
(35)
(95)
Other, Net
6
(16)
(5)
15
-
4
2
(1)
5
Dry Hole Costs
3
20
18
4
45
1
-
-
1
Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (Gains) Losses, Net
2,820
1,377
18
(233)
3,982
(376)
(101)
(43)
(520)
Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts
(296)
(2,114)
(847)
(244)
(3,501)
(123)
(30)
23
(130)
Other, Net
2
19
12
12
45
(1)
-
(1)
(2)
Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities
Accounts Receivable
(878)
(522)
392
661
(347)
338
137
(714)
(239)
Inventories
(14)
(157)
(140)
(223)
(534)
(77)
(226)
(28)
(331)
Accounts Payable
130
259
(88)
(211)
90
(77)
(231)
238
(70)
Accrued Taxes Payable
613
(536)
(53)
(137)
(113)
232
(212)
180
200
Other Assets
(213)
71
(129)
(93)
(364)
52
43
(92)
3
Other Liabilities
(2,250)
433
1,269
282
(266)
193
(47)
54
200
Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities
68
143
90
74
375
35
250
28
313
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
828
2,048
4,773
3,444
11,093
3,255
2,277
2,704
8,236
Investing Cash Flows
Additions to Oil and Gas Properties
(939)
(1,349)
(1,102)
(1,229)
(4,619)
(1,305)
(1,341)
(1,379)
(4,025)
Additions to Other Property, Plant and Equipment
(70)
(75)
(103)
(133)
(381)
(319)
(180)
(139)
(638)
Proceeds from Sales of Assets
121
110
79
39
349
92
29
14
135
Other Investing Activities
-
(30)
-
-
(30)
-
-
-
-
Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities
(68)
(143)
(90)
(74)
(375)
(35)
(250)
(28)
(313)
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
(956)
(1,487)
(1,216)
(1,397)
(5,056)
(1,567)
(1,742)
(1,532)
(4,841)
Financing Cash Flows
Long-Term Debt Repayments
-
-
-
-
-
(1,250)
-
-
(1,250)
Dividends Paid
(1,023)
(1,486)
(1,312)
(1,327)
(5,148)
(1,067)
(480)
(494)
(2,041)
Treasury Stock Purchased
(43)
(15)
(37)
(23)
(118)
(317)
(302)
(109)
(728)
Proceeds from Stock Options Exercised and Employee Stock Purchase Plan
4
13
-
11
28
-
9
1
10
Debt Issuance Costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
(8)
-
(8)
Repayment of Finance Lease Liabilities
(10)
(9)
(8)
(8)
(35)
(8)
(8)
(8)
(24)
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities
(1,072)
(1,497)
(1,357)
(1,347)
(5,273)
(2,642)
(789)
(610)
(4,041)
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash
-
-
(1)
-
(1)
-
-
-
-
Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
(1,200)
(936)
2,199
700
763
(954)
(254)
562
(646)
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period
5,209
4,009
3,073
5,272
5,209
5,972
5,018
4,764
5,972
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period
4,009
3,073
5,272
5,972
5,972
5,018
4,764
5,326
5,326
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), EOG's quarterly earnings releases and related conference calls, accompanying investor presentation slides and presentation slides for investor conferences contain certain financial measures that are not prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may include, but are not limited to, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Cash Flow from Operations Before Changes in Working Capital, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt and related statistics.
A reconciliation of each of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and related discussion is included in the tables on the following pages and can also be found in the "Reconciliations & Guidance" section of the "Investors" page of the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.
As further discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG believes these measures may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who make certain adjustments to GAAP measures (for example, to exclude non-recurring items) to facilitate comparisons to others in EOG's industry, and who utilize non-GAAP measures in their calculations of certain statistics (for example, return on capital employed and return on equity) used to evaluate EOG's performance.
EOG believes that the non-GAAP measures presented, when viewed in combination with its financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the company's performance. As is discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG uses these non-GAAP measures for purposes of (i) comparing EOG's financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry and (ii) analyzing EOG's financial performance across periods.
The non-GAAP measures presented should not be considered in isolation, and should not be considered as a substitute for, or as an alternative to, EOG's reported Net Income (Loss), Long-Term Debt (including Current Portion of Long-Term Debt), Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and other financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented should be read in conjunction with EOG's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.
In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, EOG's presentation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to, and may be calculated differently from, similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies, including its peer companies. EOG may also change the calculation of one or more of its non-GAAP measures from time to time - for example, to account for changes in its business and operations or to more closely conform to peer company or industry analysts' practices.
Direct ATROR
The calculation of EOG's direct after-tax rate of return (ATROR) is based on EOG's net estimated recoverable reserves for a particular well(s) or play, the estimated net present value of the future net cash flows from such reserves (for which EOG utilizes certain assumptions regarding future commodity prices and operating costs) and EOG's direct net costs incurred in drilling or acquiring such well(s). As such, EOG's direct ATROR for a particular well(s) or play cannot be calculated from EOG's consolidated financial statements.
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)
The following tables adjust reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to reflect actual net cash received from (payments for) settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts by eliminating the unrealized mark-to-market (gains) losses from these transactions, to eliminate the net (gains) losses on asset dispositions, to add back impairment charges related to certain of EOG's assets (which are generally (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets)), and to make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported company earnings to match hedge realizations to production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.
3Q 2023
Before
Income Tax
After
Diluted
Reported Net Income (GAAP)
2,573
(543)
2,030
3.48
Adjustments:
Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts, Net
(43)
9
(34)
(0.06)
Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (1)
23
(5)
18
0.03
Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net
(35)
7
(28)
(0.05)
Add: Certain Impairments
23
(2)
21
0.04
Adjustments to Net Income
(32)
9
(23)
(0.04)
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
2,541
(534)
2,007
3.44
Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)
Basic
579
Diluted
583
(1)
Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, such amount was $23 million.
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
(Continued)
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)
2Q 2023
Before
Income Tax
After
Diluted
Reported Net Income (GAAP)
1,986
(433)
1,553
2.66
Adjustments:
Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts, Net
(101)
22
(79)
(0.14)
Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (1)
(30)
6
(24)
(0.04)
Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net
9
(2)
7
0.01
Adjustments to Net Income
(122)
26
(96)
(0.17)
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
1,864
(407)
1,457
2.49
Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)
Basic
580
Diluted
584
(1)
Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, such amount was $30 million.
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
(Continued)
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)
1Q 2023
Before
Income Tax
After
Diluted
Reported Net Income (GAAP)
2,595
(572)
2,023
3.45
Adjustments:
Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts, Net
(376)
81
(295)
(0.51)
Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (1)
(123)
27
(96)
(0.16)
Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net
(69)
15
(54)
(0.09)
Adjustments to Net Income
(568)
123
(445)
(0.76)
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
2,027
(449)
1,578
2.69
Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)
Basic
584
Diluted
587
(1)
Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, such amount was $123 million.
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
(Continued)
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)
4Q 2022
Before
Income Tax
After
Diluted
Reported Net Income (GAAP)
2,859
(582)
2,277
3.87
Adjustments:
Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts, Net
(233)
57
(176)
(0.31)
Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (1)
(244)
48
(196)
(0.33)
Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net
27
(6)
21
0.04
Add: Certain Impairments
31
(16)
15
0.03
Adjustments to Net Income
(419)
83
(336)
(0.57)
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
2,440
(499)
1,941
3.30
Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)
Basic
584
Diluted
588
(1)
Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, such amount was $244 million.
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
(Continued)
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)
3Q 2022
Before
Income Tax
After
Diluted
Reported Net Income (GAAP)
3,663
(809)
2,854
4.86
Adjustments:
Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts, Net
18
(4)
14
0.03
Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (1)
(847)
184
(663)
(1.13)
Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net
21
(3)
18
0.03
Add: Certain Impairments
46
(8)
38
0.06
Less: Severance Tax Refund
(115)
25
(90)
(0.15)
Add: Severance Tax Consulting Fees
16
(3)
13
0.02
Less: Interest on Severance Tax Refund
(7)
2
(5)
(0.01)
Adjustments to Net Income
(868)
193
(675)
(1.15)
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
2,795
(616)
2,179
3.71
Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)
Basic
583
Diluted
587
(1)
Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, such amount was $847 million, of which $63 million was related to the early termination of certain contracts.
Net Income per Share
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)
2Q 2023 Net Income per Share (GAAP)
2.66
Realized Price
3Q 2023 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe
50.46
Less: 2Q 2023 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe
(45.24)
Subtotal
5.22
Multiplied by: 3Q 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)
91.9
Total Change in Revenue
480
Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)
(106)
Change in Net Income
374
Change in Diluted Earnings per Share
0.64
Wellhead Volumes
3Q 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)
91.9
Less: 2Q 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)
(88.3)
Subtotal
3.6
Multiplied by: 3Q 2023 Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP)
25.58
Change in Margin
92
Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)
(20)
Change in Net Income
72
Change in Diluted Earnings per Share
0.12
Certain Operating Costs per Boe
2Q 2023 Total Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule)
19.84
Less: 3Q 2023 Total Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule)
(19.97)
Subtotal
(0.13)
Multiplied by: 3Q 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)
91.9
Change in Before-Tax Net Income
(12)
Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)
3
Change in Net Income
(9)
Change in Diluted Earnings per Share
(0.02)
Net Income Per Share
(Continued)
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)
Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts, Net
3Q 2023 Net Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts
43
Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision)
(9)
After Tax - (a)
34
Less: 2Q 2023 Net Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts
101
Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision)
(22)
After Tax - (b)
79
Change in Net Income - (a) - (b)
(45)
Change in Diluted Earnings per Share
(0.08)
Other (1)
0.16
3Q 2023 Net Income per Share (GAAP)
3.48
3Q 2023 Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP) - Diluted
583
(1)
Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, gains (losses) on asset dispositions, other revenue, exploration, dry hole, impairments and marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense and the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate.
Adjusted Net Income Per Share
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)
2Q 2023 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)
2.49
Realized Price
3Q 2023 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe
50.46
Less: 2Q 2023 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe
(45.24)
Subtotal
5.22
Multiplied by: 3Q 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)
91.9
Total Change in Revenue
480
Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)
(106)
Change in Net Income
374
Change in Diluted Earnings per Share
0.64
Wellhead Volumes
3Q 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)
91.9
Less: 2Q 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)
(88.3)
Subtotal
3.6
Multiplied by: 3Q 2023 Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (Including Total Exploration Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule)
25.58
Change in Margin
92
Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)
(20)
Change in Net Income
72
Change in Diluted Earnings per Share
0.12
Certain Operating Costs per Boe
2Q 2023 Total Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule)
19.84
Less: 3Q 2023 Total Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule)
(19.97)
Subtotal
(0.13)
Multiplied by: 3Q 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)
91.9
Change in Before-Tax Net Income
(12)
Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)
3
Change in Net Income
(9)
Change in Diluted Earnings per Share
(0.02)
Adjusted Net Income Per Share
(Continued)
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)
Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts
3Q 2023 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlement of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts
23
Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision)
(5)
After Tax - (a)
18
2Q 2023 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlement of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts
(30)
Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision)
6
After Tax - (b)
(24)
Change in Net Income - (a) - (b)
42
Change in Diluted Earnings per Share
0.07
Other (1)
0.14
3Q 2023 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)
3.44
3Q 2023 Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP) - Diluted
583
(1)
Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, other revenue, exploration, dry hole, impairments and marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense and the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate.
Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow
In millions of USD (Unaudited)
The following tables reconcile Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Cash Flow from Operations Before Changes in Working Capital (Non-GAAP). EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities for Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities, Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing and Financing Activities and certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below. EOG defines Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for a given period as Cash Flow from Operations Before Changes in Working Capital (Non-GAAP) (see below reconciliation) for such period less the total capital expenditures (Non-GAAP) during such period, as is illustrated below. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.
2022
2023
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP)
828
2,048
4,773
3,444
11,093
3,255
2,277
2,704
8,236
Adjustments:
Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities
Accounts Receivable
878
522
(392)
(661)
347
(338)
(137)
714
239
Inventories
14
157
140
223
534
77
226
28
331
Accounts Payable
(130)
(259)
88
211
(90)
77
231
(238)
70
Accrued Taxes Payable
(613)
536
53
137
113
(232)
212
(180)
(200)
Other Assets
213
(71)
129
93
364
(52)
(43)
92
(3)
Other Liabilities
2,250
(433)
(1,269)
(282)
266
(193)
47
(54)
(200)
Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities
(68)
(143)
(90)
(74)
(375)
(35)
(250)
(28)
(313)
Cash Flow from Operations Before Changes in Working Capital (Non-GAAP)
3,372
2,357
3,432
3,091
12,252
2,559
2,563
3,038
8,160
Cash Flow from Operations Before Changes in Working Capital (Non-GAAP)
3,372
2,357
3,432
3,091
12,252
2,559
2,563
3,038
8,160
Less:
Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (a)
(1,009)
(1,071)
(1,166)
(1,361)
(4,607)
(1,489)
(1,521)
(1,519)
(4,529)
Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)
2,363
1,286
2,266
1,730
7,645
1,070
1,042
1,519
3,631
(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP):
2022
2023
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
Total Expenditures (GAAP)
1,144
1,521
1,410
1,535
5,610
1,717
1,664
1,803
5,184
Less:
Asset Retirement Costs
(27)
(43)
(139)
(89)
(298)
(10)
(26)
(191)
(227)
Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties
(58)
(21)
(28)
(20)
(127)
(31)
(28)
(1)
(60)
Non-Cash Development Drilling
-
-
-
-
-
-
(35)
(50)
(85)
Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties
(5)
(351)
(42)
(21)
(419)
(4)
(6)
1
(9)
Acquisition Costs of Other Property, Plant and Equipment
-
-
-
-
-
(133)
(1)
-
(134)
Exploration Costs
(45)
(35)
(35)
(44)
(159)
(50)
(47)
(43)
(140)
Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP)
1,009
1,071
1,166
1,361
4,607
1,489
1,521
1,519
4,529
Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio
In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)
The following tables reconcile Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), as used in the Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. A portion of the cash is associated with international subsidiaries; tax considerations may impact debt paydown. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Total Stockholders' Equity - (a)
27,758
26,257
25,447
24,779
23,849
Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b)
3,806
3,814
3,820
5,078
5,084
Less: Cash
(5,326)
(4,764)
(5,018)
(5,972)
(5,272)
Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c)
(1,520)
(950)
(1,198)
(894)
(188)
Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b)
31,564
30,071
29,267
29,857
28,933
Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c)
26,238
25,307
24,249
23,885
23,661
Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)]
12.1 %
12.7 %
13.1 %
17.0 %
17.6 %
Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)]
-5.8 %
-3.8 %
-4.9 %
-3.7 %
-0.8 %
