EOG Resources, Inc.: EOG Resources Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results, Increases Annual Cash Return Commitment to Shareholders and Raises Regular Dividend 10%

HOUSTON, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today reported third quarter 2023 results. The attached supplemental financial tables and schedules for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures and related definitions, along with a related presentation, are also available on EOG's website at http://investors.eogresources.com/investors .

Key Financial Results





In millions of USD, except per-share, per-Boe and ratio data





GAAP 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 3Q 2022

Total Revenue

6,212 5,573 6,044 6,719 7,593

Net Income 2,030 1,553 2,023 2,277 2,854

Net Income Per Share 3.48 2.66 3.45 3.87 4.86

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 2,704 2,277 3,255 3,444 4,773

Total Expenditures 1,803 1,664 1,717 1,535 1,410

Current and Long-Term Debt 3,806 3,814 3,820 5,078 5,084

Cash and Cash Equivalents 5,326 4,764 5,018 5,972 5,272

Debt-to-Total Capitalization 12.1 % 12.7 % 13.1 % 17.0 % 17.6 %

Cash Operating Costs ($/Boe) 10.19 10.03 10.59 10.82 10.89

General and Administrative Costs ($/Boe) 1.75 1.61 1.71 1.87 1.92









Non - GAAP





Adjusted Net Income 2,007 1,457 1,578 1,941 2,179

Adjusted Net Income Per Share 3.44 2.49 2.69 3.30 3.71

CFO before Changes in Working Capital 3,038 2,563 2,559 3,091 3,432

Capital Expenditures 1,519 1,521 1,489 1,361 1,166

Free Cash Flow 1,519 1,042 1,070 1,730 2,266

Net Debt (1,520) (950) (1,198) (894) (188)

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (5.8 %) (3.8 %) (4.9 %) (3.7 %) (0.8 %)

Cash Operating Costs ($/Boe)1 10.19 10.03 10.59 10.82 10.70

General and Administrative Costs ($/Boe)1 1.75 1.61 1.71 1.87 1.73



Third Quarter Highlights

Increased 2024+ cash return commitment to minimum 70 percent of annual free cash flow

Increased regular quarterly dividend by 10 percent to $0.91 per share, a $3.64 per share indicated annual rate

Declared special dividend of $1.50 per share

Repurchased $61 million of shares during the third quarter

Earned adjusted net income of $2.0 billion, or $3.44 per share

Generated $1.5 billion of free cash flow

Volumes, capital expenditures, and per-unit operating costs better than guidance midpoints

Updated full-year guidance to reflect higher volumes and lower per-unit operating costs

Volumes and Capital Expenditures

Wellhead Volumes

3Q 2023









3Q 2023 Guidance

Midpoint 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 3Q 2022

Crude Oil and Condensate (MBod) 483.3 472.9 476.6 457.7 465.6 465.1

Natural Gas Liquids (MBbld) 231.1 223.0 215.7 212.2 189.0 209.3

Natural Gas (MMcfd) 1,704 1,660 1,668 1,639 1,527 1,469

Total Crude Oil Equivalent (MBoed) 998.5 972.6 970.3 943.0 909.1 919.2









Capital Expenditures ($MM) 1,519 1,660 1,521 1,489 1,361 1,166



From Ezra Yacob, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

"EOG delivered strong third quarter results due to our employees' outstanding execution in our foundational Delaware Basin and Eagle Ford assets as well as continued progress across our emerging plays. Production volumes, capital expenditures, and per-unit operating costs were each better than expected. As a result, we have updated our full-year guidance to reflect higher volumes and lower per-unit operating costs.

"Substantial cash flow generation this year supported both our industry-leading regular dividend of $1.9 billion and an additional cash return of more than $2.1 billion through special dividends and share repurchases. EOG's total cash return to shareholders of $4.1 billion represents approximately 75% of our estimated full-year 2023 free cash flow.

"Going forward we are committing more cash to our shareholders. The increase in EOG's cash return commitment to a minimum 70% of annual free cash flow reflects EOG's financial strength and is consistent with our free cash flow priorities, which remain focused on creating long-term shareholder value.

"The 10% increase in our regular dividend demonstrates our confidence in EOG's future and our ability to support the higher dividend throughout commodity price cycles. Strong results quarter after quarter reflect continued improvement across EOG's low-cost, multi-basin portfolio, and our commitment to a sustainable, growing dividend is further supported by an industry-leading balance sheet. EOG is in a better position than ever to deliver value for our shareholders and play a significant role in the long-term future of energy."

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Performance

Prices

Crude oil, NGL, and natural gas prices increased in 3Q compared with 2Q

Volumes

Total 3Q oil production of 483,300 Bopd was above the high end of the guidance range and up 1% from 2Q

NGL production was above the high end of the guidance range and up 7% from 2Q

Natural gas production was at the high end of the guidance range and up 2% from 2Q

Total company equivalent production increased 3% from 2Q

Per-Unit Costs

LOE and G&A costs increased in 3Q compared with 2Q, while transportation and DD&A expenses decreased. Gathering and processing costs remained flat.

Hedges

Mark-to-market hedge gains decreased, lowering GAAP earnings per share in 3Q compared with 2Q

Cash received to settle hedges increased adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share

Free Cash Flow

Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital was $3.0 billion

EOG incurred $1.5 billion of capital expenditures

This resulted in $1.5 billion of free cash flow

Cash Return and Working Capital

Paid $494 million in regular dividends

Repurchased $61 million of stock

Changes in working capital and other items accounted for approximately $400 million of the decrease in cash

Third Quarter 2023 Operating Performance

Lease and Well

QoQ : Increased primarily due to workovers, fuel-related expenses, and water handling costs

: Increased primarily due to workovers, fuel-related expenses, and water handling costs Guidance Midpoint : Lower primarily due to employee-related costs and fuel-related expenses

Transportation

QoQ : Decreased primarily due to lower natural gas transportation expenses

: Decreased primarily due to lower natural gas transportation expenses Guidance Midpoint : Lower primarily due to oil transportation expenses

Gathering and Processing

QoQ : Flat

: Flat Guidance Midpoint : Lower primarily due to fuel costs

General and Administrative

QoQ : Increased primarily due to employee-related expenses

: Increased primarily due to employee-related expenses Guidance Midpoint : Lower primarily due to employee-related expenses

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

QoQ : Generally flat

: Generally flat Guidance Midpoint : Lower primarily due to the addition of low-cost reserves

Regular Dividend and Additional Cash Return

Regular Dividend Increased 10% to $3.64 per Share Indicated Annual Rate

The Board of Directors today declared a dividend of $0.91 per share on EOG's common stock. The dividend will be payable January 31, 2024, to stockholders of record as of January 17, 2024 . The new dividend represents an indicated annual rate of $3.64 per share, a 10% increase from the previous level. EOG has never suspended or reduced its regular dividend.

Declared $1.50 per Share Special Dividend

The Board of Directors also today declared a special dividend of $1.50 per share on EOG's common stock. The special dividend will be payable December 29, 2023, to stockholders of record as of December 15, 2023. EOG has now committed to return $1.5 billion to shareholders in 2023 through special dividends.

Third Quarter Share Repurchases

During the third quarter, the company repurchased 0.5 million shares for $61 million under its share repurchase authorization, at an average purchase price of $123 per share.

Year-to-date, the company repurchased 6.2 million shares for $671 million under its share repurchase authorization, at an average purchase price of $108 per share. EOG has $4.3 billion remaining on its current repurchase authorization.

Third Quarter 2023 Results vs Guidance

(Unaudited)

See "Endnotes" below for related discussion and definitions.









3Q 2023













3Q 2023 Guidance

Midpoint Variance 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 3Q 2022

Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)





United States 482.8 472.5 10.3 476.0 457.1 465.1 464.6

Trinidad 0.5 0.4 0.1 0.6 0.6 0.5 0.5

Other International 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

Total 483.3 472.9 10.4 476.6 457.7 465.6 465.1

Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)





Total 231.1 223.0 8.1 215.7 212.2 189.0 209.3

Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)





United States 1,562 1,530 32 1,513 1,475 1,378 1,306

Trinidad 142 130 12 155 164 149 163

Other International 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Total 1,704 1,660 44 1,668 1,639 1,527 1,469









Total Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) 998.5 972.6 25.9 970.3 943.0 909.1 919.2

Total MMBoe 91.9 89.5 2.4 88.3 84.9 83.6 84.6









Benchmark Price





Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl) 82.18



73.75 76.11 82.63 91.64

Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf) 2.55



2.09 3.43 6.27 8.18







Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI3 ($/Bbl)





United States 1.43 1.00 0.43 1.23 1.16 3.05 4.41

Trinidad (10.80) (10.00) (0.80) (8.87) (7.13) (7.42) (6.66)

Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI





Total 28.7 % 28.0 % 0.7 % 28.3 % 33.7 % 34.6 % 39.3 %

Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub4 ($/Mcf)





United States 0.04 (0.05) 0.09 (0.02) 0.04 (0.15) 1.17

Natural Gas Realizations5 ($/Mcf)





Trinidad 3.41 3.35 0.06 3.45 3.87 3.97 7.45









Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM) 1,803



1,664 1,717 1,535 1,410

Capital Expenditures (non-GAAP) ($MM) 1,519 1,660 (141) 1,521 1,489 1,361 1,166









Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)





Lease and Well 4.02 4.20 (0.18) 3.94 4.23 4.23 3.96

Transportation Costs 2.61 2.70 (0.09) 2.67 2.78 2.83 3.04

Gathering and Processing 1.81 1.90 (0.09) 1.81 1.87 1.89 1.97

General and Administrative (GAAP) 1.75 1.90 (0.15) 1.61 1.71 1.87 1.92

General and Administrative (non-GAAP)1 1.75 1.90 (0.15) 1.61 1.71 1.87 1.73

Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) 10.19 10.70 (0.51) 10.03 10.59 10.82 10.89

Cash Operating Costs (non-GAAP) 10.19 10.70 (0.51) 10.03 10.59 10.82 10.70

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 9.78 9.90 (0.12) 9.81 9.40 10.50 10.71









Expenses ($MM)





Exploration and Dry Hole 43 65 (22) 47 51 48 53

Impairment (GAAP) 54



35 34 142 94

Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP))6 31 100 (69) 35 34 111 48

Capitalized Interest 8 10 (2) 8 8 11 11

Net Interest 36 34 2 35 42 42 41









TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (GAAP) 7.4 % 8.5 % (1.1 %) 7.8 % 7.8 % 7.8 % 5.5 %

TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (non-GAAP)1 7.4 % 8.5 % (1.1 %) 7.8 % 7.8 % 7.8 % 7.4 %

Income Taxes





Effective Rate 21.1 % 21.5 % (0.4 %) 21.9 % 22.0 % 20.4 % 22.1 %

Current Tax (Benefit) / Expense ($MM) 486 345 141 241 338 409 481



Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Guidance7

(Unaudited)















See "Endnotes" below for related discussion and definitions.

















4Q 2023 Guidance Range 4Q 2023 Midpoint FY 2023 Guidance Range FY 2023 Midpoint 2022 Actual 2021 Actual 2020 Actual

Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)























United States 479.1 - 487.1 483.1 473.5 - 476.5 475.0 460.7 443.4 408.1

Trinidad 0.2 - 0.6 0.4 0.3 - 0.5 0.4 0.6 1.5 1.0

Other International 0.0 - 0.0 0.0 0.0 - 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1

Total 479.3 - 487.7 483.5 473.8 - 477.0 475.4 461.3 445.0 409.2

Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)























Total 230.0 - 238.0 234.0 222.3 - 224.3 223.3 197.7 144.5 136.0

Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)























United States 1,590 - 1,640 1,615 1,515 - 1,575 1,545 1,315 1,210 1,040

Trinidad 155 - 185 170 140 - 170 155 180 217 180

Other International 0 - 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 9 32

Total 1,745 - 1,825 1,785 1,655 - 1,745 1,700 1,495 1,436 1,252

Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)























United States 974.1 - 998.4 986.3 948.3 - 963.3 955.8 877.5 789.6 717.5

Trinidad 26.0 - 31.4 28.7 23.6 - 28.8 26.2 30.7 37.7 30.9

Other International 0.0 - 0.0 0.0 0.0 - 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.6 5.4

Total 1,000.1 - 1,029.8 1,015.0 971.9 - 992.1 982.0 908.2 828.9 753.8



























Benchmark Price























Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl)















94.23 67.96 39.40

Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf)















6.64 3.85 2.08



























Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI3 ($/Bbl)























United States 1.25 - 2.75 2.00 1.33 - 1.73 1.53 2.99 0.58 (0.75)

Trinidad (12.00) - (10.50) (11.25) (10.50) - (9.30) (9.90) (8.07) (11.70) (9.20)

Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI























Total 22.0 % - 32.0 % 27.0 % 28.0 % - 31.0 % 29.5 % 39.0 % 50.5 % 34.0 %

Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub4 ($/Mcf)























United States (0.05) - 0.35 0.15 0.00 - 0.10 0.05 0.63 1.03 (0.47)

Natural Gas Realizations5 ($/Mcf)























Trinidad 3.20 - 3.75 3.48 3.49 - 3.63 3.56 4.43 3.40 2.57



























Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM)















5,610 4,255 4,113

Capital Expenditures8 (non-GAAP) ($MM) 1,400 - 1,600 1,500 5,900 - 6,100 6,000 4,607 3,755 3,344



























Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)























Lease and Well 3.90 - 4.50 4.20 4.02 - 4.18 4.10 4.02 3.75 3.85

Transportation Costs 2.50 - 2.80 2.65 2.64 - 2.72 2.68 2.91 2.85 2.66

Gathering and Processing 1.75 - 2.05 1.90 1.81 - 1.89 1.85 1.87 1.85 1.66

General and Administrative (GAAP) 1.75 - 2.05 1.90 1.70 - 1.78 1.74 1.72 1.69 1.75

General and Administrative (non-GAAP)1















1.67 1.69 1.75

Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) 9.90 - 11.40 10.65 10.17 - 10.57 10.37 10.52 10.14 9.92

Cash Operating Costs (non-GAAP)















10.47 10.14 9.92

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 9.50 - 10.50 10.00 9.62 - 9.88 9.75 10.69 12.07 12.32



























Expenses ($MM)























Exploration and Dry Hole 25 - 65 45 165 - 205 185 204 225 159

Impairment (GAAP)















382 376 2,100

Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP))6 65 - 135 100 165 - 235 200 269 361 232

Capitalized Interest 8 - 12 10 32 - 36 34 36 33 31

Net Interest 32 - 36 34 145 - 149 147 179 178 205



























TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (GAAP) 6.5 % - 8.5 % 7.5 % 7.0 % - 9.0 % 8.0 % 7.0 % 6.8 % 6.6 %

TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (non-GAAP)1















7.5 % 6.8 % 6.6 %

Income Taxes























Effective Rate 19.0 % - 24.0 % 21.5 % 19.0 % - 24.0 % 21.5 % 21.7 % 21.4 % 18.2 %

Current Tax (Benefit) / Expense ($MM) 280 - 380 330 1,345 - 1,445 1,395 2,208 1,393 (61)



Third Quarter 2023 Results Webcast

Friday, November 3, 2023, 9:00 a.m. Central time ( 10:00 a.m. Eastern time ) Webcast will be available on EOG's website for one year. http://investors.eogresources.com/Investors

About EOG

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad . To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.

Endnotes







1) Third quarter 2022 TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (non-GAAP) and General and Administrative Costs (non-GAAP) exclude a state severance tax refund and related consulting fees, respectively, as reflected in the accompanying Adjusted Net Income (Loss) reconciliation schedule.

2) Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, gains (losses) on asset dispositions (for GAAP earnings per share only), other revenue, exploration, dry hole, impairments and marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense and the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate.

3) EOG bases United States and Trinidad crude oil and condensate price differentials upon the West Texas Intermediate crude oil price at Cushing, Oklahoma, using the simple average of the NYMEX settlement prices for each trading day within the applicable calendar month.

4) EOG bases United States natural gas price differentials upon the natural gas price at Henry Hub, Louisiana, using the NYMEX Last Day Settle price for each of the applicable months.

5) The third quarter and full-year 2022 realized natural gas price for Trinidad includes a one-time pricing adjustment of $3.37/Mcf and $0.76/Mcf, respectively, for prior-period production following a contract amendment with the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited (NGC).

6) In general, EOG excludes impairments which are (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets). EOG believes excluding these impairments from total impairment costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as such impairments were caused by factors outside of EOG's control (versus, for example, impairments that are due to EOG's proved oil and gas properties not being as productive as it originally estimated).

7) The forecast items for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 set forth above for EOG are based on currently available information and expectations as of the date of this press release. EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise this forecast, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise. This forecast, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and EOG's related Current Report on Form 8-K filing, replaces and supersedes any previously issued guidance or forecast.

8) The forecast includes expenditures for Exploration and Development Drilling, Facilities, Leasehold Acquisitions, Capitalized Interest, Dry Hole Costs and Other Property, Plant and Equipment. The forecast excludes Property Acquisitions, Asset Retirement Costs, Non-Cash Exchanges and Transactions and exploration costs incurred as operating expenses.



Glossary



Acq Acquisitions

ATROR After-tax rate of return

Bbl Barrel

Bn Billion

Boe Barrels of oil equivalent

Bopd Barrels of oil per day

CAGR Compound annual growth rate

Capex Capital expenditures

CFO Cash flow provided by operating activities before changes in working capital

CO2e Carbon dioxide equivalent

DD&A Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

Disc Discoveries

Divest Divestitures

EPS Earnings per share

Ext Extensions

G&A General and administrative expense

G&P Gathering and processing expense

GHG Greenhouse gas

HH Henry Hub

LOE Lease operating expense, or lease and well expense

MBbld Thousand barrels of liquids per day

MBod Thousand barrels of oil per day

MBoe Thousand barrels of oil equivalent

MBoed Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day

Mcf Thousand cubic feet of natural gas

MMBoe Million barrels of oil equivalent

MMcfd Million cubic feet of natural gas per day

NGLs Natural gas liquids

NYMEX U.S. New York Mercantile Exchange

OTP Other than price

QoQ Quarter over quarter

TOTI Taxes other than income

Trans Transportation expense

USD United States dollar

WTI West Texas Intermediate

YoY Year over year

$MM Million United States dollars

$/Bbl U.S. Dollars per barrel

$/Boe U.S. Dollars per barrel of oil equivalent

$/Mcf U.S. Dollars per thousand cubic feet



Income Statements

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)















2022

2023



1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD

Operating Revenues and Other























Crude Oil and Condensate 3,889 4,699 4,109 3,670 16,367

3,182 3,252 3,717

10,151

Natural Gas Liquids 681 777 693 497 2,648

490 409 501

1,400

Natural Gas 716 1,000 1,235 830 3,781

517 334 417

1,268

Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts, Net (2,820) (1,377) (18) 233 (3,982)

376 101 43

520

Gathering, Processing and Marketing 1,469 2,169 1,561 1,497 6,696

1,390 1,465 1,478

4,333

Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions, Net 25 97 (21) (27) 74

69 (9) 35

95

Other, Net 23 42 34 19 118

20 21 21

62

Total 3,983 7,407 7,593 6,719 25,702

6,044 5,573 6,212

17,829



























Operating Expenses























Lease and Well 318 324 335 354 1,331

359 348 369

1,076

Transportation Costs 228 244 257 237 966

236 236 240

712

Gathering and Processing Costs 144 152 167 158 621

159 160 166

485

Exploration Costs 45 35 35 44 159

50 47 43

140

Dry Hole Costs 3 20 18 4 45

1 - -

1

Impairments 55 91 94 142 382

34 35 54

123

Marketing Costs 1,283 2,127 1,621 1,504 6,535

1,361 1,456 1,383

4,200

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 847 911 906 878 3,542

798 866 898

2,562

General and Administrative 124 128 162 156 570

145 142 161

448

Taxes Other Than Income 390 472 334 389 1,585

329 313 341

983

Total 3,437 4,504 3,929 3,866 15,736

3,472 3,603 3,655

10,730



























Operating Income 546 2,903 3,664 2,853 9,966

2,572 1,970 2,557

7,099

Other Income (Expense), Net (1) 27 40 48 114

65 51 52

168

Income Before Interest Expense and Income Taxes 545 2,930 3,704 2,901 10,080

2,637 2,021 2,609

7,267

Interest Expense, Net 48 48 41 42 179

42 35 36

113

Income Before Income Taxes 497 2,882 3,663 2,859 9,901

2,595 1,986 2,573

7,154

Income Tax Provision 107 644 809 582 2,142

572 433 543

1,548

Net Income 390 2,238 2,854 2,277 7,759

2,023 1,553 2,030

5,606



























Dividends Declared per Common Share 1.7500 2.5500 2.2500 2.3250 8.8750

1.8250 0.8250 0.8250

3.4750

Net Income Per Share























Basic 0.67 3.84 4.90 3.90 13.31

3.46 2.68 3.51

9.65

Diluted 0.67 3.81 4.86 3.87 13.22

3.45 2.66 3.48

9.60

Average Number of Common Shares























Basic 582 583 583 584 583

584 580 579

581

Diluted 586 588 587 588 587

587 584 583

584



Wellhead Volumes and Prices

(Unaudited)















2022

2023



1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD

Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBbld) (A)























United States 449.4 463.5 464.6 465.1 460.7

457.1 476.0 482.8

472.0

Trinidad 0.7 0.6 0.5 0.5 0.6

0.6 0.6 0.5

0.6

Total 450.1 464.1 465.1 465.6 461.3

457.7 476.6 483.3

472.6



























Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices ($/Bbl) (B)























United States $ 96.02 $ 111.26 $ 96.05 $ 85.68 $ 97.22

$ 77.27 $ 74.98 $ 83.61

$ 78.69

Trinidad 83.82 98.29 84.98 75.21 86.16

68.98 64.88 71.38

68.37

Composite 96.00 111.25 96.04 85.67 97.21

77.26 74.97 83.60

78.67



























Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) (A)























United States 190.3 201.9 209.3 189.0 197.7

212.2 215.7 231.1

219.7

Total 190.3 201.9 209.3 189.0 197.7

212.2 215.7 231.1

219.7



























Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices ($/Bbl) (B)























United States $ 39.77 $ 42.28 $ 36.02 $ 28.55 $ 36.70

$ 25.67 $ 20.85 $ 23.56

$ 23.35

Composite 39.77 42.28 36.02 28.55 36.70

25.67 20.85 23.56

23.35



























Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) (A)























United States 1,249 1,324 1,306 1,378 1,315

1,475 1,513 1,562

1,517

Trinidad 209 204 163 149 180

164 155 142

154

Total 1,458 1,528 1,469 1,527 1,495

1,639 1,668 1,704

1,671



























Average Natural Gas Prices ($/Mcf) (B)























United States $ 5.81 $ 7.77 $ 9.35 $ 6.12 $ 7.27

$ 3.47 $ 2.07 $ 2.59

$ 2.70

Trinidad (D) 3.36 3.42 7.45 3.97 4.43

3.87 3.45 3.41

3.59

Composite 5.46 7.19 9.14 5.91 6.93

3.51 2.20 2.66

2.78



























Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) (C)























United States 847.8 886.1 891.6 883.8 877.5

915.0 943.8 974.2

944.6

Trinidad 35.5 34.6 27.6 25.3 30.7

28.0 26.5 24.3

26.2

Total 883.3 920.7 919.2 909.1 908.2

943.0 970.3 998.5

970.8



























Total MMBoe (C) 79.5 83.8 84.6 83.6 331.5

84.9 88.3 91.9

265.0





























(A) Thousand barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable.

(B) Dollars per barrel or per thousand cubic feet, as applicable. Excludes the impact of financial commodity derivative instruments (see Note 12 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in EOG's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2023).

(C) Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or million barrels of oil equivalent, as applicable; includes crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas. Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or NGLs to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. MMBoe is calculated by multiplying the MBoed amount by the number of days in the period and then dividing that amount by one thousand.

(D) Includes positive revenue adjustment of $3.37 per Mcf and $0.76 per Mcf ($0.37 per Mcf and $0.09 per Mcf of EOG's composite wellhead natural gas price) for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively, related to a price adjustment per a provision of the natural gas sales contract with the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited and its subsidiary amended in July 2022 for natural gas sales during the period from September 2020 through June 2022.



Balance Sheets

In millions of USD (Unaudited)







2022

2023



MAR JUN SEP DEC

MAR JUN SEP DEC

Current Assets



















Cash and Cash Equivalents 4,009 3,073 5,272 5,972

5,018 4,764 5,326



Accounts Receivable, Net 3,213 3,735 3,343 2,774

2,455 2,263 2,927



Inventories 586 739 872 1,058

1,131 1,355 1,379



Assets from Price Risk Management Activities - 1 - -

- - -



Income Taxes Receivable - - 93 97

- 1 -



Other 671 605 621 574

580 523 626



Total 8,479 8,153 10,201 10,475

9,184 8,906 10,258

























Property, Plant and Equipment



















Oil and Gas Properties (Successful Efforts Method) 65,408 66,098 67,065 67,322

67,907 69,178 70,730



Other Property, Plant and Equipment 4,801 4,862 4,659 4,786

5,101 5,282 5,355



Total Property, Plant and Equipment 70,209 70,960 71,724 72,108

73,008 74,460 76,085



Less: Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (41,747) (42,113) (42,623) (42,679)

(42,785) (43,550) (44,362)



Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 28,462 28,847 29,101 29,429

30,223 30,910 31,723



Deferred Income Taxes 13 12 18 33

31 33 33



Other Assets 1,143 1,127 1,167 1,434

1,587 1,638 1,633



Total Assets 38,097 38,139 40,487 41,371

41,025 41,487 43,647

























Current Liabilities



















Accounts Payable 2,660 2,896 2,718 2,532

2,438 2,205 2,464



Accrued Taxes Payable 1,130 594 542 405

637 425 605



Dividends Payable 436 437 437 482

482 478 478



Liabilities from Price Risk Management Activities 260 79 243 169

31 22 22



Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 1,283 1,282 1,282 1,283

33 34 34



Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities 223 216 235 296

354 335 337



Other 272 264 289 346

253 232 285



Total 6,264 5,768 5,746 5,513

4,228 3,731 4,225

























Long-Term Debt 3,816 3,809 3,802 3,795

3,787 3,780 3,772



Other Liabilities 2,191 2,067 2,573 2,574

2,620 2,581 2,698



Deferred Income Taxes 4,286 4,183 4,517 4,710

4,943 5,138 5,194



Commitments and Contingencies









































Stockholders' Equity



















Common Stock, $0.01 Par 206 206 206 206

206 206 206



Additional Paid in Capital 6,095 6,128 6,155 6,187

6,219 6,257 6,133



Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (13) (12) (6) (8)

(8) (9) (7)



Retained Earnings 15,283 16,028 17,563 18,472

19,423 20,497 22,047



Common Stock Held in Treasury (31) (38) (69) (78)

(393) (694) (621)



Total Stockholders' Equity 21,540 22,312 23,849 24,779

25,447 26,257 27,758



Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity 38,097 38,139 40,487 41,371

41,025 41,487 43,647





Cash Flows Statements

In millions of USD (Unaudited)

























2022

2023



1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD

Cash Flows from Operating Activities























Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:























Net Income 390 2,238 2,854 2,277 7,759

2,023 1,553 2,030

5,606

Items Not Requiring (Providing) Cash























Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 847 911 906 878 3,542

798 866 898

2,562

Impairments 55 91 94 142 382

34 35 54

123

Stock-Based Compensation Expenses 35 30 34 34 133

34 35 57

126

Deferred Income Taxes (465) (102) 327 179 (61)

234 194 56

484

(Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net (25) (97) 21 27 (74)

(69) 9 (35)

(95)

Other, Net 6 (16) (5) 15 -

4 2 (1)

5

Dry Hole Costs 3 20 18 4 45

1 - -

1

Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (Gains) Losses, Net 2,820 1,377 18 (233) 3,982

(376) (101) (43)

(520)

Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (296) (2,114) (847) (244) (3,501)

(123) (30) 23

(130)

Other, Net 2 19 12 12 45

(1) - (1)

(2)

Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities























Accounts Receivable (878) (522) 392 661 (347)

338 137 (714)

(239)

Inventories (14) (157) (140) (223) (534)

(77) (226) (28)

(331)

Accounts Payable 130 259 (88) (211) 90

(77) (231) 238

(70)

Accrued Taxes Payable 613 (536) (53) (137) (113)

232 (212) 180

200

Other Assets (213) 71 (129) (93) (364)

52 43 (92)

3

Other Liabilities (2,250) 433 1,269 282 (266)

193 (47) 54

200

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities 68 143 90 74 375

35 250 28

313

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 828 2,048 4,773 3,444 11,093

3,255 2,277 2,704

8,236

Investing Cash Flows























Additions to Oil and Gas Properties (939) (1,349) (1,102) (1,229) (4,619)

(1,305) (1,341) (1,379)

(4,025)

Additions to Other Property, Plant and Equipment (70) (75) (103) (133) (381)

(319) (180) (139)

(638)

Proceeds from Sales of Assets 121 110 79 39 349

92 29 14

135

Other Investing Activities - (30) - - (30)

- - -

-

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities (68) (143) (90) (74) (375)

(35) (250) (28)

(313)

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (956) (1,487) (1,216) (1,397) (5,056)

(1,567) (1,742) (1,532)

(4,841)

Financing Cash Flows























Long-Term Debt Repayments - - - - -

(1,250) - -

(1,250)

Dividends Paid (1,023) (1,486) (1,312) (1,327) (5,148)

(1,067) (480) (494)

(2,041)

Treasury Stock Purchased (43) (15) (37) (23) (118)

(317) (302) (109)

(728)

Proceeds from Stock Options Exercised and Employee Stock Purchase Plan 4 13 - 11 28

- 9 1

10

Debt Issuance Costs - - - - -

- (8) -

(8)

Repayment of Finance Lease Liabilities (10) (9) (8) (8) (35)

(8) (8) (8)

(24)

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (1,072) (1,497) (1,357) (1,347) (5,273)

(2,642) (789) (610)

(4,041)

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash - - (1) - (1)

- - -

-

Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents (1,200) (936) 2,199 700 763

(954) (254) 562

(646)

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 5,209 4,009 3,073 5,272 5,209

5,972 5,018 4,764

5,972

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period 4,009 3,073 5,272 5,972 5,972

5,018 4,764 5,326

5,326



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), EOG's quarterly earnings releases and related conference calls, accompanying investor presentation slides and presentation slides for investor conferences contain certain financial measures that are not prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may include, but are not limited to, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Cash Flow from Operations Before Changes in Working Capital, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt and related statistics.

A reconciliation of each of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and related discussion is included in the tables on the following pages and can also be found in the "Reconciliations & Guidance" section of the "Investors" page of the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.

As further discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG believes these measures may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who make certain adjustments to GAAP measures (for example, to exclude non-recurring items) to facilitate comparisons to others in EOG's industry, and who utilize non-GAAP measures in their calculations of certain statistics (for example, return on capital employed and return on equity) used to evaluate EOG's performance.

EOG believes that the non-GAAP measures presented, when viewed in combination with its financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the company's performance. As is discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG uses these non-GAAP measures for purposes of (i) comparing EOG's financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry and (ii) analyzing EOG's financial performance across periods.

The non-GAAP measures presented should not be considered in isolation, and should not be considered as a substitute for, or as an alternative to, EOG's reported Net Income (Loss), Long-Term Debt (including Current Portion of Long-Term Debt), Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and other financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented should be read in conjunction with EOG's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, EOG's presentation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to, and may be calculated differently from, similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies, including its peer companies. EOG may also change the calculation of one or more of its non-GAAP measures from time to time - for example, to account for changes in its business and operations or to more closely conform to peer company or industry analysts' practices.

Direct ATROR

The calculation of EOG's direct after-tax rate of return (ATROR) is based on EOG's net estimated recoverable reserves for a particular well(s) or play, the estimated net present value of the future net cash flows from such reserves (for which EOG utilizes certain assumptions regarding future commodity prices and operating costs) and EOG's direct net costs incurred in drilling or acquiring such well(s). As such, EOG's direct ATROR for a particular well(s) or play cannot be calculated from EOG's consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)



















The following tables adjust reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to reflect actual net cash received from (payments for) settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts by eliminating the unrealized mark-to-market (gains) losses from these transactions, to eliminate the net (gains) losses on asset dispositions, to add back impairment charges related to certain of EOG's assets (which are generally (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets)), and to make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported company earnings to match hedge realizations to production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.























3Q 2023



Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share



















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 2,573

(543)

2,030

3.48

Adjustments:















Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts, Net (43)

9

(34)

(0.06)

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (1) 23

(5)

18

0.03

Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (35)

7

(28)

(0.05)

Add: Certain Impairments 23

(2)

21

0.04

Adjustments to Net Income (32)

9

(23)

(0.04)



















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 2,541

(534)

2,007

3.44



















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)















Basic











579

Diluted











583







(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, such amount was $23 million.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)







2Q 2023



Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share



















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 1,986

(433)

1,553

2.66

Adjustments:















Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts, Net (101)

22

(79)

(0.14)

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (1) (30)

6

(24)

(0.04)

Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 9

(2)

7

0.01

Adjustments to Net Income (122)

26

(96)

(0.17)



















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 1,864

(407)

1,457

2.49



















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)















Basic











580

Diluted











584









(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, such amount was $30 million.



Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)







1Q 2023



Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share



















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 2,595

(572)

2,023

3.45

Adjustments:















Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts, Net (376)

81

(295)

(0.51)

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (1) (123)

27

(96)

(0.16)

Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (69)

15

(54)

(0.09)

Adjustments to Net Income (568)

123

(445)

(0.76)



















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 2,027

(449)

1,578

2.69



















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)















Basic











584

Diluted











587







(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, such amount was $123 million.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)







4Q 2022



Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share



















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 2,859

(582)

2,277

3.87

Adjustments:















Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts, Net (233)

57

(176)

(0.31)

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (1) (244)

48

(196)

(0.33)

Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 27

(6)

21

0.04

Add: Certain Impairments 31

(16)

15

0.03

Adjustments to Net Income (419)

83

(336)

(0.57)



















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 2,440

(499)

1,941

3.30



















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)















Basic











584

Diluted











588







(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, such amount was $244 million.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)







3Q 2022



Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share



















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 3,663

(809)

2,854

4.86

Adjustments:















Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts, Net 18

(4)

14

0.03

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (1) (847)

184

(663)

(1.13)

Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 21

(3)

18

0.03

Add: Certain Impairments 46

(8)

38

0.06

Less: Severance Tax Refund (115)

25

(90)

(0.15)

Add: Severance Tax Consulting Fees 16

(3)

13

0.02

Less: Interest on Severance Tax Refund (7)

2

(5)

(0.01)

Adjustments to Net Income (868)

193

(675)

(1.15)



















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 2,795

(616)

2,179

3.71



















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)















Basic











583

Diluted











587







(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, such amount was $847 million, of which $63 million was related to the early termination of certain contracts.

Net Income per Share

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)











2Q 2023 Net Income per Share (GAAP)



2.66











Realized Price







3Q 2023 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe 50.46





Less: 2Q 2023 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe (45.24)





Subtotal 5.22





Multiplied by: 3Q 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 91.9





Total Change in Revenue 480





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) (106)





Change in Net Income 374





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.64











Wellhead Volumes







3Q 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 91.9





Less: 2Q 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) (88.3)





Subtotal 3.6





Multiplied by: 3Q 2023 Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP)

(Including Total Exploration Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule) 25.58





Change in Margin 92





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) (20)





Change in Net Income 72





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.12











Certain Operating Costs per Boe







2Q 2023 Total Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule) 19.84





Less: 3Q 2023 Total Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule) (19.97)





Subtotal (0.13)





Multiplied by: 3Q 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 91.9





Change in Before-Tax Net Income (12)





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) 3





Change in Net Income (9)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.02)



Net Income Per Share (Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)











Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts, Net





3Q 2023 Net Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts 43





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) (9)





After Tax - (a) 34





Less: 2Q 2023 Net Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts 101





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) (22)





After Tax - (b) 79





Change in Net Income - (a) - (b) (45)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.08)











Other (1)



0.16











3Q 2023 Net Income per Share (GAAP)



3.48











3Q 2023 Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP) - Diluted 583



















(1) Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, gains (losses) on asset dispositions, other revenue, exploration, dry hole, impairments and marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense and the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate.

Adjusted Net Income Per Share

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)











2Q 2023 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)



2.49











Realized Price







3Q 2023 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe 50.46





Less: 2Q 2023 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe (45.24)





Subtotal 5.22





Multiplied by: 3Q 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 91.9





Total Change in Revenue 480





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) (106)





Change in Net Income 374





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.64











Wellhead Volumes







3Q 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 91.9





Less: 2Q 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) (88.3)





Subtotal 3.6





Multiplied by: 3Q 2023 Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (Including Total Exploration Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule) 25.58





Change in Margin 92





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) (20)





Change in Net Income 72





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.12











Certain Operating Costs per Boe







2Q 2023 Total Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule) 19.84





Less: 3Q 2023 Total Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule) (19.97)





Subtotal (0.13)





Multiplied by: 3Q 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 91.9





Change in Before-Tax Net Income (12)





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) 3





Change in Net Income (9)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.02)



Adjusted Net Income Per Share (Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)











Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts





3Q 2023 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlement of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts 23





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) (5)





After Tax - (a) 18





2Q 2023 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlement of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (30)





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) 6





After Tax - (b) (24)





Change in Net Income - (a) - (b) 42





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.07











Other (1)



0.14











3Q 2023 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)



3.44











3Q 2023 Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP) - Diluted 583











(1) Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, other revenue, exploration, dry hole, impairments and marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense and the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate.

Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow

In millions of USD (Unaudited)

















































The following tables reconcile Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Cash Flow from Operations Before Changes in Working Capital (Non-GAAP). EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities for Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities, Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing and Financing Activities and certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below. EOG defines Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for a given period as Cash Flow from Operations Before Changes in Working Capital (Non-GAAP) (see below reconciliation) for such period less the total capital expenditures (Non-GAAP) during such period, as is illustrated below. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.





























2022

2023



1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD



























Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) 828 2,048 4,773 3,444 11,093

3,255 2,277 2,704

8,236



























Adjustments:























Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities























Accounts Receivable 878 522 (392) (661) 347

(338) (137) 714

239

Inventories 14 157 140 223 534

77 226 28

331

Accounts Payable (130) (259) 88 211 (90)

77 231 (238)

70

Accrued Taxes Payable (613) 536 53 137 113

(232) 212 (180)

(200)

Other Assets 213 (71) 129 93 364

(52) (43) 92

(3)

Other Liabilities 2,250 (433) (1,269) (282) 266

(193) 47 (54)

(200)

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities (68) (143) (90) (74) (375)

(35) (250) (28)

(313)

Cash Flow from Operations Before Changes in Working Capital (Non-GAAP) 3,372 2,357 3,432 3,091 12,252

2,559 2,563 3,038

8,160



























Cash Flow from Operations Before Changes in Working Capital (Non-GAAP) 3,372 2,357 3,432 3,091 12,252

2,559 2,563 3,038

8,160

Less:























Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (a) (1,009) (1,071) (1,166) (1,361) (4,607)

(1,489) (1,521) (1,519)

(4,529)

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 2,363 1,286 2,266 1,730 7,645

1,070 1,042 1,519

3,631



























(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP):





























2022

2023



1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD



























Total Expenditures (GAAP) 1,144 1,521 1,410 1,535 5,610

1,717 1,664 1,803

5,184

Less:























Asset Retirement Costs (27) (43) (139) (89) (298)

(10) (26) (191)

(227)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (58) (21) (28) (20) (127)

(31) (28) (1)

(60)

Non-Cash Development Drilling - - - - -

- (35) (50)

(85)

Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (5) (351) (42) (21) (419)

(4) (6) 1

(9)

Acquisition Costs of Other Property, Plant and Equipment - - - - -

(133) (1) -

(134)

Exploration Costs (45) (35) (35) (44) (159)

(50) (47) (43)

(140)

Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) 1,009 1,071 1,166 1,361 4,607

1,489 1,521 1,519

4,529



Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)























The following tables reconcile Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), as used in the Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. A portion of the cash is associated with international subsidiaries; tax considerations may impact debt paydown. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.

























September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022























Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 27,758

26,257

25,447

24,779

23,849























Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 3,806

3,814

3,820

5,078

5,084

Less: Cash (5,326)

(4,764)

(5,018)

(5,972)

(5,272)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) (1,520)

(950)

(1,198)

(894)

(188)























Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 31,564

30,071

29,267

29,857

28,933























Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 26,238

25,307

24,249

23,885

23,661























Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 12.1 %

12.7 %

13.1 %

17.0 %

17.6 %























Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)] -5.8 %

-3.8 %

-4.9 %

-3.7 %

-0.8 %



