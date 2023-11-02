RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Total Revenue of $81.2 Million, Adjusted EBITDA of $26.7 Million

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

(Compared to third quarter 2022 unless otherwise noted)

Total Revenue decreased 8.7% to $81.2 million

Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds 1 decreased 8.8% to $60.4 million, driven by negative 8.2% organic growth 2 and adverse foreign currency movements of 0.6%

decreased 8.8% to $60.4 million, driven by negative 8.2% organic growth and adverse foreign currency movements of 0.6% Net loss attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. of $59.5 million and loss per diluted share (GAAP EPS) of $3.28

Adjusted EBITDA 3 decreased 15.0% to $26.7 million, Adjusted EBITDA margin 3 of 32.9% and Adjusted earnings per diluted share (Adjusted EPS 3 ) of $0.40

decreased 15.0% to $26.7 million, Adjusted EBITDA margin of 32.9% and Adjusted earnings per diluted share (Adjusted EPS ) of $0.40 Total agent count increased 0.7% to 145,309 agents

U.S. and Canada combined agent count decreased 3.9% to 81,782 agents

Total open Motto Mortgage franchises increased 14.7% to 242 offices4

Operating Statistics as of October 31, 2023

(Compared to October 31, 2022 unless otherwise noted)

Total agent count increased 0.9% to 145,348 agents

U.S. and Canada combined agent count decreased 4.1% to 81,432 agents

Total open Motto Mortgage franchises increased 10.1% to 239 offices4

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "RE/MAX Holdings") (NYSE: RMAX), parent company of RE/MAX, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, and Motto Mortgage ("Motto"), the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the U.S., today announced operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

"We continue to make progress driving forward our core strategic initiatives amid the toughest real estate market in a decade," said Steve Joyce, RE/MAX Holdings Chief Executive Officer. "We remain focused on aggressively pursuing agent growth opportunities - teams and conversions, mergers and acquisitions - in the U.S., increasing our Canadian and global agent counts, and growing our mortgage business."

Joyce continued: "In the third quarter, we also made two difficult but necessary moves in the current environment. First, we streamlined our operations and our cost structure. Second, we entered into a settlement to end costly litigation and protect the Company and RE/MAX network from multiple industry class-action lawsuits. Ultimately, we believe we will successfully navigate these challenging times and grow significantly when industry conditions improve - a pattern we've seen repeatedly for 50 years. The strength of our brands and networks are unmatched in many ways, and we believe our future is very bright."

Third Quarter 2023 Operating Results

Agent Count

The following table compares agent count as of September 30, 2023 and 2022:



























As of September 30,

Change





2023

2022

#

% U.S.



56,494

60,115

(3,621)

(6.0) Canada



25,288

25,018

270

1.1 Subtotal



81,782

85,133

(3,351)

(3.9) Outside the U.S. & Canada



63,527

59,167

4,360

7.4 Total



145,309

144,300

1,009

0.7

Revenue

RE/MAX Holdings generated revenue of $81.2 million in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $7.7 million, or 8.7%, compared to $88.9 million in the third quarter of 2022. Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds was $60.4 million in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $5.8 million, or 8.8%, versus the same period in 2022. The decrease in Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds was attributable to negative organic revenue growth of 8.2% and adverse foreign-currency movements of 0.6%. Organic growth decreased primarily due to lower broker fee revenue and a reduction in U.S. agent count, partially offset by Mortgage segment growth.

Recurring revenue streams, which consist of continuing franchise fees and annual dues, decreased $1.9 million, or 4.6%, compared to the third quarter of 2022 and accounted for 66.7% of Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds in the third quarter of 2023 compared to 63.8% of Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds in the prior-year period.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were $102.2 million for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $18.5 million, or 22.1%, compared to $83.7 million in the third quarter of 2022. Third quarter 2023 total operating expenses increased primarily due to higher settlement and impairment charges, partially offset by the $24.9 million gain on reduction in tax receivable agreement liability; lower selling, operating and administrative expenses; and reduced Marketing Funds expenses. During the third quarter of 2023, the Company agreed to pay $55.0 million to settle various industry class-action lawsuits. As a result, the total settlement amount of $55.0 million was recorded in the third quarter.

Selling, operating and administrative expenses were $43.1 million in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $6.6 million, or 13.3%, compared to the third quarter of 2022 and represented 71.4% of Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds, compared to 75.1% in the prior-year period. Third quarter 2023 selling, operating and administrative expenses decreased primarily due to lower severance and reorganization charges, equity-compensation expense, and legal fees.

Net Income (Loss) and GAAP EPS

Net loss attributable to RE/MAX Holdings was $59.5 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $0.1 million for the third quarter of 2022. Reported basic and diluted GAAP loss per share were each $3.28 for the third quarter of 2023 compared to basic and diluted GAAP earnings per share of $0.01 each in the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS

Adjusted EBITDA was $26.7 million for the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $4.7 million, or 15.0%, compared to the third quarter of 2022. Third quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA decreased primarily due to lower Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds resulting from lower broker fee revenue and a decrease in U.S. agent count, partially offset by lower legal fees. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 32.9% in the third quarter of 2023, compared to 35.4% in the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted basic and diluted EPS were each $0.40 for the third quarter of 2023 compared to Adjusted basic and diluted EPS of $0.56 each for the third quarter of 2022. The ownership structure used to calculate Adjusted basic and diluted EPS for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, assumes RE/MAX Holdings owned 100% of RMCO, LLC ("RMCO"). The weighted average ownership RE/MAX Holdings had in RMCO was 59.1% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 .

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $89.8 million, a decrease of $18.8 million from December 31, 2022 . As of September 30, 2023, the Company had $445.5 million of outstanding debt, net of an unamortized debt discount and issuance costs, compared to $448.3 million as of December 31, 2022 .

Capital Allocation

The Board of Directors decided to suspend the Company's quarterly dividend. In light of the recent litigation settlement and ongoing challenging housing and mortgage market conditions, the Board believes this action to preserve the Company's capital is prudent.

Steve Joyce commented, "Today's announced change in capital allocation was not entered into lightly. We strongly support returning capital to shareholders. However, given current circumstances and out of an abundance of caution, we believe this decision is optimal for shareholders as we determine how to best position the Company to take advantage of those opportunities that we believe will yield the best long-term returns."

As previously disclosed, in January 2022 the Company's Board of Directors authorized a common stock repurchase program of up to $100 million . During the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company did not repurchase any shares. As of September 30, 2023, $62.5 million remained available under the share repurchase program.

Outlook

The Company's fourth quarter and full-year 2023 Outlook assumes no further currency movements, acquisitions, or divestitures.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, RE/MAX Holdings expects:

Agent count to increase 0.25% to 1.25% over fourth quarter 2022;

Revenue in a range of $74.0 million to $79.0 million (including revenue from the Marketing Funds in a range of $20.0 million to $22.0 million ); and

Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $20.5 million to $23.5 million .

For the full year 2023, the Company is slightly increasing its agent count guidance and narrowing its Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance ranges and expects:

Agent count to increase 0.25% to 1.25% over full year 2022, changed from 0.0% to 1.0%;

Revenue in a range of $323.0 million to $328.0 million (including revenue from the Marketing Funds in a range of $83.0 million to $85.0 million ), changed from $320.0 million to $332.0 million (including revenue from the Marketing Funds in a range of $82.5 million to $86.5 million ); and

Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $94.0 million to $97.0 million, changed from $92.0 million to $98.0 million .

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call for interested parties on Friday, November 3, 2023, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time . Interested parties can register in advance for the conference call using the link below:

https://conferencingportals.com/event/SxfZxNDm

Interested parties also can access a live webcast through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.remaxholdings.com. Please dial-in or join the webcast 10 minutes before the start of the conference call. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for a limited time as well.

Basis of Presentation

Unless otherwise noted, the results presented in this press release are consolidated and exclude adjustments attributable to the non-controlling interest.

Footnotes:

1Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds is a non-GAAP measure of financial performance that differs from U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("U.S. GAAP") and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure is as follows (in thousands):































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds:























Total revenue

$ 81,223

$ 88,943

$ 249,071

$ 272,119 Less: Marketing Funds fees



20,853



22,736



63,272



68,496 Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds

$ 60,370

$ 66,207

$ 185,799

$ 203,623

2The Company defines organic revenue growth as revenue growth from continuing operations excluding (i) revenue from Marketing Funds, (ii) revenue from acquisitions, and (iii) the impact of foreign currency movements. The Company defines revenue from acquisitions as the revenue generated from the date of an acquisition to its first anniversary (excluding Marketing Funds revenue related to acquisitions where applicable).

3Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures. These terms are defined at the end of this release. Please see Tables 5 and 6 appearing later in this release for reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

4Total open Motto Mortgage franchises includes only "bricks and mortar" offices with a unique physical address with rights granted by a full franchise agreement with Motto Franchising, LLC and excludes any "virtual" offices or BranchiseSM offices.

About RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX) is one of the world's leading franchisors in the real estate industry, franchising real estate brokerages globally under the RE/MAX® brand, and mortgage brokerages within the U.S. under the Motto® Mortgage brand. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. Now with more than 140,000 agents in over 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories, nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by total residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX launched Motto Franchising, LLC, a ground-breaking mortgage brokerage franchisor, in 2016. Motto Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the U.S., has grown to over 225 offices across more than 40 states.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," "project," "anticipate," "may," "will," "would" and other similar words and expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements include statements related to agent count; Motto open offices; franchise sales; revenue; operating expenses; the Company's outlook for the fourth quarter and full year 2023; non-GAAP financial measures; housing and mortgage market conditions; growth; the Company's focus on its strategic initiatives; our focus on pursuing growth opportunities and growing our mortgage business; and our belief that we will successfully navigate challenging times and grow significantly when industry conditions improve. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily accurately indicate the times at which such performance or results may be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, (1) changes in the real estate market or interest rates and availability of financing, (2) changes in business and economic activity in general, (3) the Company's ability to attract and retain quality franchisees, (4) the Company's franchisees' ability to recruit and retain real estate agents and mortgage loan originators, (5) changes in laws and regulations, (6) the Company's ability to enhance, market, and protect its brands, including the RE/MAX and Motto Mortgage brands, (7) the Company's ability to implement its technology initiatives, (8) risks related to the Company's CEO transition, (9) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, (10) the nature and amount of the exclusion of charges in future periods when determining Adjusted EBITDA is subject to uncertainty and may not be similar to such charges in prior periods, and (11) those risks and uncertainties described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and similar disclosures in subsequent periodic and current reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at www.remaxholdings.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances.

TABLE 1 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue:























Continuing franchise fees

$ 31,834

$ 33,310

$ 96,011

$ 100,937 Annual dues



8,456



8,911



25,661



26,847 Broker fees



14,255



16,596



39,468



50,998 Marketing Funds fees



20,853



22,736



63,272



68,496 Franchise sales and other revenue



5,825



7,390



24,659



24,841 Total revenue



81,223



88,943



249,071



272,119 Operating expenses:























Selling, operating and administrative expenses



43,090



49,702



132,417



138,314 Marketing Funds expenses



20,853



22,736



63,272



68,496 Depreciation and amortization



8,195



8,757



24,236



26,855 Settlement and impairment charges



55,000



2,513



55,000



8,708 Gain on reduction in tax receivable agreement liability



(24,917)



-



(24,917)



- Total operating expenses



102,221



83,708



250,008



242,373 Operating income (loss)



(20,998)



5,235



(937)



29,746 Other expenses, net:























Interest expense



(9,292)



(5,729)



(26,377)



(13,412) Interest income



1,173



497



3,318



675 Foreign currency transaction gains (losses)



125



(360)



383



(340) Total other expenses, net



(7,994)



(5,592)



(22,676)



(13,077) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes



(28,992)



(357)



(23,613)



16,669 Provision for income taxes



(53,680)



(553)



(56,494)



(4,359) Net income (loss)

$ (82,672)

$ (910)

$ (80,107)

$ 12,310 Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest



(23,218)



(1,050)



(21,992)



4,890 Net income (loss) attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

$ (59,454)

$ 140

$ (58,115)

$ 7,420

























Net income (loss) attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. per share

of Class A common stock























Basic

$ (3.28)

$ 0.01

$ (3.22)

$ 0.39 Diluted

$ (3.28)

$ 0.01

$ (3.22)

$ 0.39 Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding























Basic



18,150,557



18,646,306



18,064,009



18,859,376 Diluted



18,150,557



18,876,863



18,064,009



19,080,605 Cash dividends declared per share of Class A common stock

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.69

$ 0.69

TABLE 2 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)

















September 30,

December 31,



2023

2022 Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 89,820

$ 108,663 Restricted cash



30,993



29,465 Accounts and notes receivable, current portion, net of allowances



33,892



32,518 Income taxes receivable



2,020



2,138 Other current assets



15,828



20,178 Total current assets



172,553



192,962 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation



8,419



9,793 Operating lease right of use assets



24,229



25,825 Franchise agreements, net



105,653



120,174 Other intangible assets, net



20,506



25,763 Goodwill



258,814



258,626 Deferred tax assets, net



-



51,441 Income taxes receivable, net of current portion



754



754 Other assets, net of current portion



6,943



9,896 Total assets

$ 597,871

$ 695,234 Liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 8,252

$ 6,165 Accrued liabilities



104,421



70,751 Income taxes payable



483



1,658 Deferred revenue



24,107



27,784 Current portion of debt



4,600



4,600 Current portion of payable pursuant to tax receivable agreements



1,642



1,642 Operating lease liabilities



7,747



7,068 Total current liabilities



151,252



119,668 Debt, net of current portion



440,913



443,720 Payable pursuant to tax receivable agreements, net of current portion



-



24,917 Deferred tax liabilities, net



12,386



13,113 Deferred revenue, net of current portion



18,041



18,287 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion



33,472



37,989 Other liabilities, net of current portion



5,082



5,838 Total liabilities



661,146



663,532 Commitments and contingencies











Stockholders' equity (deficit):











Class A common stock, par value $.0001 per share, 180,000,000 shares authorized; 18,213,497 and 17,874,238 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively



2



2 Class B common stock, par value $.0001 per share, 1,000 shares authorized; 1 share issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively



-



- Additional paid-in capital



546,184



535,566 Accumulated deficit



(129,248)



(53,999) Accumulated other comprehensive income (deficit), net of tax



(129)



(395) Total stockholders' equity attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.



416,809



481,174 Non-controlling interest



(480,084)



(449,472) Total stockholders' equity (deficit)



(63,275)



31,702 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$ 597,871

$ 695,234

TABLE 3 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)

















Nine Months Ended



September 30,



2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income (loss)

$ (80,107)

$ 12,310 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



24,236



26,855 Equity-based compensation expense



14,050



18,006 Bad debt expense



4,903



1,256 Deferred income tax expense (benefit)



51,799



(41) Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration



(379)



1,303 Settlement charge



55,000



- Impairment charge - leased assets



-



6,248 Loss on sale or disposition of assets, net



386



1,314 Non-cash lease benefit



(2,242)



(1,539) Non-cash loss on lease termination



-



1,175 Non-cash debt charges



644



644 Gain on reduction in tax receivable agreement liability



(24,917)



- Other, net



(73)



70 Changes in operating assets and liabilities



(23,675)



(6,215) Net cash provided by operating activities



19,625



61,386 Cash flows from investing activities:











Purchases of property, equipment and capitalization of software



(4,249)



(7,950) Other



679



(1,915) Net cash used in investing activities



(3,570)



(9,865) Cash flows from financing activities:











Payments on debt



(3,450)



(3,450) Distributions paid to non-controlling unitholders



(8,667)



(10,923) Dividends and dividend equivalents paid to Class A common stockholders



(13,492)



(13,969) Payments related to tax withholding for share-based compensation



(4,014)



(6,356) Common shares repurchased



(3,408)



(23,795) Payment of contingent consideration



(360)



(120) Net cash used in financing activities



(33,391)



(58,613) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



21



(2,009) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(17,315)



(9,101) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



138,128



158,399 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 120,813

$ 149,298

TABLE 4 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Agent Count (Unaudited)









































As of



September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,



2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021 Agent Count:



































U.S.



































Company-Owned Regions

49,576

50,011

50,340

51,491

52,804

53,415

53,338

53,946

54,578 Independent Regions

6,918

6,976

7,110

7,228

7,311

7,410

7,379

7,381

7,429 U.S. Total

56,494

56,987

57,450

58,719

60,115

60,825

60,717

61,327

62,007 Canada



































Company-Owned Regions

20,389

20,354

20,172

20,228

20,174

20,098

19,751

19,596

19,207 Independent Regions

4,899

4,864

4,899

4,892

4,844

4,756

4,692

4,548

4,442 Canada Total

25,288

25,218

25,071

25,120

25,018

24,854

24,443

24,144

23,649 U.S. and Canada Total

81,782

82,205

82,521

83,839

85,133

85,679

85,160

85,471

85,656 Outside U.S. and Canada



































Independent Regions

63,527

62,305

61,002

60,175

59,167

58,260

57,245

56,527

55,280 Outside U.S. and Canada Total

63,527

62,305

61,002

60,175

59,167

58,260

57,245

56,527

55,280 Total

145,309

144,510

143,523

144,014

144,300

143,939

142,405

141,998

140,936

TABLE 5

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation to Net Income (Loss)

(In thousands, except percentages)

(Unaudited)

































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30,

September 30,





2023

2022

2023

2022

Net income (loss)

$ (82,672)

$ (910)

$ (80,107)

$ 12,310

Depreciation and amortization



8,195



8,757



24,236



26,855

Interest expense



9,292



5,729



26,377



13,412

Interest income



(1,173)



(497)



(3,318)



(675)

Provision for income taxes



53,680



553



56,494



4,359

EBITDA



(12,678)



13,632



23,682



56,261

Settlement charge (1)



55,000



-



55,000



-

Impairment charge - leased assets (2)



-



2,513



-



6,248

Loss on lease termination (3)



-



-



-



2,460

Equity-based compensation expense



4,891



7,834



14,050



18,006

Acquisition-related expense (4)



59



412



160



1,997

Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration (5)



(280)



(692)



(379)



1,303

Restructuring charges (6)



4,278



8,092



4,245



8,092

Gain on reduction in tax receivable agreement liability (7)



(24,917)



-



(24,917)



-

Other



395



(308)



1,471



727

Adjusted EBITDA (8)

$ 26,748

$ 31,483

$ 73,312

$ 95,094

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (8)



32.9 %

35.4 %

29.4 %

34.9 %





(1) Represents the settlement of industry class-action lawsuits. (2) Represents the impairment recognized on a portion of the Company's corporate headquarters office building in the prior year. (3) During the second quarter of 2022, a loss was recognized in connection with the termination of the booj office lease. (4) Acquisition-related expense includes personnel, legal, accounting, advisory and consulting fees incurred in connection with acquisition activities and integration of acquired companies. (5) Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration include amounts recognized for changes in the estimated fair value of the contingent consideration liabilities. (6) During the third quarter of 2023, the Company announced a reduction in force and reorganization intended to streamline the Company's operations and yield cost savings over the long term and during the third quarter of 2022, the Company incurred expenses related to a restructuring associated with a shift in its technology offerings strategy. (7) Gain on reduction in tax receivable agreement liability is a result of a valuation allowance on deferred tax assets recorded during the third quarter of 2023. (8) Non-GAAP measure. See the end of this press release for definitions of non-GAAP measures.

TABLE 6 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings per Share (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income (loss)

$ (82,672)

$ (910)

$ (80,107)

$ 12,310 Amortization of acquired intangible assets



5,768



5,819



17,299



18,553 Provision for income taxes



53,680



553



56,494



4,359 Add-backs:























Settlement charge (1)



55,000



-



55,000



- Impairment charge - leased assets (2)



-



2,513



-



6,248 Loss on lease termination (3)



-



-



-



2,460 Equity-based compensation expense



4,891



7,834



14,050



18,006 Acquisition-related expense (4)



59



412



160



1,997 Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration (5)



(280)



(692)



(379)



1,303 Restructuring charges (6)



4,278



8,092



4,245



8,092 Gain on reduction in tax receivable agreement liability (7)



(24,917)



-



(24,917)



- Other



395



(308)



1,471



727 Adjusted pre-tax net income



16,202



23,313



43,316



74,055 Less: Provision for income taxes at 25% (8)



(4,050)



(5,828)



(10,829)



(18,514) Adjusted net income (9)

$ 12,152

$ 17,485

$ 32,487

$ 55,541

























Total basic pro forma shares outstanding



30,710,157



31,205,906



30,623,609



31,418,976 Total diluted pro forma shares outstanding



30,710,157



31,436,463



30,623,609



31,640,205

























Adjusted net income basic earnings per share (9)

$ 0.40

$ 0.56

$ 1.06

$ 1.77 Adjusted net income diluted earnings per share (9)

$ 0.40

$ 0.56

$ 1.06

$ 1.76





(1) Represents the settlement of industry class-action lawsuits. (2) Represents the impairment recognized on a portion of the Company's corporate headquarters office building in the prior year. (3) During the second quarter of 2022, a loss was recognized in connection with the termination of the booj office lease. (4) Acquisition-related expense includes personnel, legal, accounting, advisory and consulting fees incurred in connection with acquisition activities and integration of acquired companies. (5) Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration include amounts recognized for changes in the estimated fair value of the contingent consideration liabilities. (6) During the third quarter of 2023, the Company announced a reduction in force and reorganization intended to streamline the Company's operations and yield cost savings over the long term and during the third quarter of 2022, the Company incurred expenses related to a restructuring associated with a shift in its technology offerings strategy. (7) Gain on reduction in tax receivable agreement liability is a result of a valuation allowance on deferred tax assets recorded during the third quarter of 2023. (8) The long-term tax rate assumes the exchange of all outstanding non-controlling interest partnership units for Class A Common Stock that (a) removes the impact of unusual, non-recurring tax matters and (b) does not estimate the residual impacts to foreign taxes of additional step-ups in tax basis from an exchange because that is dependent on stock prices at the time of such exchange and the calculation is impracticable. (9) Non-GAAP measure. See the end of this press release for definitions of non-GAAP measures.

TABLE 7 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Pro Forma Shares Outstanding (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Total basic weighted average shares outstanding:















Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding

18,150,557

18,646,306

18,064,009

18,859,376 Remaining equivalent weighted average shares of stock outstanding on a pro forma basis assuming RE/MAX Holdings owned 100% of RMCO

12,559,600

12,559,600

12,559,600

12,559,600 Total basic pro forma weighted average shares outstanding

30,710,157

31,205,906

30,623,609

31,418,976

















Total diluted weighted average shares outstanding:















Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding

18,150,557

18,646,306

18,064,009

18,859,376 Remaining equivalent weighted average shares of stock outstanding on a pro forma basis assuming RE/MAX Holdings owned 100% of RMCO

12,559,600

12,559,600

12,559,600

12,559,600 Dilutive effect of unvested restricted stock units (1)

-

230,557

-

221,229 Total diluted pro forma weighted average shares outstanding

30,710,157

31,436,463

30,623,609

31,640,205





(1) In accordance with the treasury stock method.

TABLE 8 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Adjusted Free Cash Flow & Unencumbered Cash (Unaudited)

















Nine Months Ended



September 30,



2023

2022 Cash flow from operations

$ 19,625

$ 61,386 Less: Purchases of property, equipment and capitalization of software



(4,249)



(7,950) (Increases) decreases in restricted cash of the Marketing Funds (1)



12,222



730 Adjusted free cash flow (2)



27,598



54,166













Adjusted free cash flow (2)



27,598



54,166 Less: Tax/Other non-dividend distributions to RIHI



-



(2,256) Adjusted free cash flow after tax/non-dividend distributions to RIHI (2)



27,598



51,910













Adjusted free cash flow after tax/non-dividend distributions to RIHI (2)



27,598



51,910 Less: Debt principal payments



(3,450)



(3,450) Unencumbered cash generated (2)

$ 24,148

$ 48,460













Summary











Cash flow from operations

$ 19,625

$ 61,386 Adjusted free cash flow (2)

$ 27,598

$ 54,166 Adjusted free cash flow after tax/non-dividend distributions to RIHI (2)

$ 27,598

$ 51,910 Unencumbered cash generated (2)

$ 24,148

$ 48,460













Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$ 73,312

$ 95,094 Adjusted free cash flow as % of Adjusted EBITDA (2)



37.6 %



57.0 % Adjusted free cash flow less distributions to RIHI as % of Adjusted EBITDA (2)



37.6 %



54.6 % Unencumbered cash generated as % of Adjusted EBITDA (2)



32.9 %



51.0 %





(1) This line reflects any subsequent changes in the restricted cash balance (which under GAAP reflects as either (a) an increase or decrease in cash flow from operations or (b) an incremental amount of purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of developed software) so as to remove the impact of changes in restricted cash in determining adjusted free cash flow. (2) Non-GAAP measure. See the end of this press release for definitions of non-GAAP measures.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The SEC has adopted rules to regulate the use in filings with the SEC and in public disclosures of financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. GAAP, such as revenue excluding the Marketing Funds, Adjusted EBITDA and the ratios related thereto, Adjusted net income, Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share (Adjusted EPS) and adjusted free cash flow. These measures are derived on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds is calculated directly from our consolidated financial statements as Total revenue less Marketing Funds fees.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (consolidated net income before depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest income and the provision for income taxes, each of which is presented in the unaudited consolidated financial statements included earlier in this press release), adjusted for the impact of the following items that are either non-cash or that the Company does not consider representative of its ongoing operating performance: loss or gain on sale or disposition of assets and sublease, settlement and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expense, gain on reduction in tax receivable agreement liability, expense or income related to changes in the estimated fair value measurement of contingent consideration, restructuring charges and other non-recurring items.

Because Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin omit certain non-cash items and other non-recurring cash charges or other items, the Company believes that each measure is less susceptible to variances that affect its operating performance resulting from depreciation, amortization and other non-cash and non-recurring cash charges or other items. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA and the related Adjusted EBITDA margin because the Company believes they are useful as supplemental measures in evaluating the performance of its operating businesses and provides greater transparency into the Company's results of operations. The Company's management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as factors in evaluating the performance of the business.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analyzing the Company's results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

these measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, the Company's working capital needs;

these measures do not reflect the Company's interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on its debt;

these measures do not reflect the Company's income tax expense or the cash requirements to pay its taxes;

these measures do not reflect the cash requirements to pay dividends to stockholders of the Company's Class A common stock and tax and other cash distributions to its non-controlling unitholders;

these measures do not reflect the cash requirements pursuant to the tax receivable agreements;

these measures do not reflect the cash requirements for share repurchases;

these measures do not reflect the cash requirements for the settlement of industry class-action lawsuits;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often require replacement in the future, and these measures do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;

although equity-based compensation is a non-cash charge, the issuance of equity-based awards may have a dilutive impact on earnings per share; and

other companies may calculate these measures differently so similarly named measures may not be comparable.

The Company's Adjusted EBITDA guidance does not include certain charges and costs. The adjustments to EBITDA in future periods are generally expected to be similar to the kinds of charges and costs excluded from Adjusted EBITDA in prior quarters, such as gain or loss on sale or disposition of assets and sublease, settlement and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expense, gains or losses from changes in the tax receivable agreement liability, expense or income related to changes in the fair value measurement of contingent consideration, restructuring charges and other non-recurring items. The exclusion of these charges and costs in future periods will have a significant impact on the Company's Adjusted EBITDA. The Company is not able to provide a reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial guidance to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures without unreasonable effort because of the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of these future charges and costs.

Adjusted net income is calculated as Net income attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, assuming the full exchange of all outstanding non-controlling interests for shares of Class A common stock as of the beginning of the period (and the related increase to the provision for income taxes after such exchange), plus primarily non-cash items and other items that management does not consider to be useful in assessing the Company's operating performance (e.g., amortization of acquired intangible assets, gain on sale or disposition of assets and sub-lease, non-cash impairment charges, acquisition-related expense, restructuring charges and equity-based compensation expense).

Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share (Adjusted EPS) are calculated as Adjusted net income (as defined above) divided by pro forma (assuming the full exchange of all outstanding non-controlling interests) basic and diluted weighted average shares, as applicable.

When used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS are supplemental measures of operating performance that management believes are useful measures to evaluate the Company's performance relative to the performance of its competitors as well as performance period over period. By assuming the full exchange of all outstanding non-controlling interests, management believes these measures:

facilitate comparisons with other companies that do not have a low effective tax rate driven by a non-controlling interest on a pass-through entity;

facilitate period over period comparisons because they eliminate the effect of changes in Net income attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. driven by increases in its ownership of RMCO, LLC, which are unrelated to the Company's operating performance; and

eliminate primarily non-cash and other items that management does not consider to be useful in assessing the Company's operating performance.

Adjusted free cash flow is calculated as cash flows from operations less capital expenditures and any changes in restricted cash of the Marketing Funds, all as reported under GAAP, and quantifies how much cash a company has to pursue opportunities that enhance shareholder value. The restricted cash of the Marketing Funds is limited in use for the benefit of franchisees and any impact to adjusted free cash flow is removed. The Company believes adjusted free cash flow is useful to investors as a supplemental measure as it calculates the cash flow available for working capital needs, re-investment opportunities, potential Independent Region and strategic acquisitions, dividend payments or other strategic uses of cash.

Adjusted free cash flow after tax and non-dividend distributions to RIHI is calculated as adjusted free cash flow less tax and other non-dividend distributions paid to RIHI (the non-controlling interest holder) to enable RIHI to satisfy its income tax obligations. Similar payments would be made by the Company directly to federal and state taxing authorities as a component of the Company's consolidated provision for income taxes if a full exchange of non-controlling interests occurred in the future. As a result and given the significance of the Company's ongoing tax and non-dividend distribution obligations to its non-controlling interest, adjusted free cash flow after tax and non-dividend distributions, when used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, provides a meaningful view of cash flow available to the Company to pursue opportunities that enhance shareholder value.

Unencumbered cash generated is calculated as adjusted free cash flow after tax and non-dividend distributions to RIHI less quarterly debt principal payments less annual excess cash flow payment on debt, as applicable. Given the significance of the Company's excess cash flow payment on debt, when applicable, unencumbered cash generated, when used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, provides a meaningful view of the cash flow available to the Company to pursue opportunities that enhance shareholder value after considering its debt service obligations.

SOURCE RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.