RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Total Revenue of $81.2 Million, Adjusted EBITDA of $26.7 Million
DENVER, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
Third Quarter 2023 Highlights
(Compared to third quarter 2022 unless otherwise noted)
- Total Revenue decreased 8.7% to $81.2 million
- Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds1 decreased 8.8% to $60.4 million, driven by negative 8.2% organic growth2 and adverse foreign currency movements of 0.6%
- Net loss attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. of $59.5 million and loss per diluted share (GAAP EPS) of $3.28
- Adjusted EBITDA3 decreased 15.0% to $26.7 million, Adjusted EBITDA margin3 of 32.9% and Adjusted earnings per diluted share (Adjusted EPS3) of $0.40
- Total agent count increased 0.7% to 145,309 agents
- U.S. and Canada combined agent count decreased 3.9% to 81,782 agents
- Total open Motto Mortgage franchises increased 14.7% to 242 offices4
Operating Statistics as of October 31, 2023
(Compared to October 31, 2022 unless otherwise noted)
- Total agent count increased 0.9% to 145,348 agents
- U.S. and Canada combined agent count decreased 4.1% to 81,432 agents
- Total open Motto Mortgage franchises increased 10.1% to 239 offices4
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "RE/MAX Holdings") (NYSE: RMAX), parent company of RE/MAX, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, and Motto Mortgage ("Motto"), the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the U.S., today announced operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
"We continue to make progress driving forward our core strategic initiatives amid the toughest real estate market in a decade," said Steve Joyce, RE/MAX Holdings Chief Executive Officer. "We remain focused on aggressively pursuing agent growth opportunities - teams and conversions, mergers and acquisitions - in the U.S., increasing our Canadian and global agent counts, and growing our mortgage business."
Joyce continued: "In the third quarter, we also made two difficult but necessary moves in the current environment. First, we streamlined our operations and our cost structure. Second, we entered into a settlement to end costly litigation and protect the Company and RE/MAX network from multiple industry class-action lawsuits. Ultimately, we believe we will successfully navigate these challenging times and grow significantly when industry conditions improve - a pattern we've seen repeatedly for 50 years. The strength of our brands and networks are unmatched in many ways, and we believe our future is very bright."
Third Quarter 2023 Operating Results
Agent Count
The following table compares agent count as of September 30, 2023 and 2022:
As of September 30,
Change
2023
2022
#
%
U.S.
56,494
60,115
(3,621)
(6.0)
Canada
25,288
25,018
270
1.1
Subtotal
81,782
85,133
(3,351)
(3.9)
Outside the U.S. & Canada
63,527
59,167
4,360
7.4
Total
145,309
144,300
1,009
0.7
Revenue
RE/MAX Holdings generated revenue of $81.2 million in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $7.7 million, or 8.7%, compared to $88.9 million in the third quarter of 2022. Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds was $60.4 million in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $5.8 million, or 8.8%, versus the same period in 2022. The decrease in Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds was attributable to negative organic revenue growth of 8.2% and adverse foreign-currency movements of 0.6%. Organic growth decreased primarily due to lower broker fee revenue and a reduction in U.S. agent count, partially offset by Mortgage segment growth.
Recurring revenue streams, which consist of continuing franchise fees and annual dues, decreased $1.9 million, or 4.6%, compared to the third quarter of 2022 and accounted for 66.7% of Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds in the third quarter of 2023 compared to 63.8% of Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds in the prior-year period.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses were $102.2 million for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $18.5 million, or 22.1%, compared to $83.7 million in the third quarter of 2022. Third quarter 2023 total operating expenses increased primarily due to higher settlement and impairment charges, partially offset by the $24.9 million gain on reduction in tax receivable agreement liability; lower selling, operating and administrative expenses; and reduced Marketing Funds expenses. During the third quarter of 2023, the Company agreed to pay $55.0 million to settle various industry class-action lawsuits. As a result, the total settlement amount of $55.0 million was recorded in the third quarter.
Selling, operating and administrative expenses were $43.1 million in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $6.6 million, or 13.3%, compared to the third quarter of 2022 and represented 71.4% of Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds, compared to 75.1% in the prior-year period. Third quarter 2023 selling, operating and administrative expenses decreased primarily due to lower severance and reorganization charges, equity-compensation expense, and legal fees.
Net Income (Loss) and GAAP EPS
Net loss attributable to RE/MAX Holdings was $59.5 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $0.1 million for the third quarter of 2022. Reported basic and diluted GAAP loss per share were each $3.28 for the third quarter of 2023 compared to basic and diluted GAAP earnings per share of $0.01 each in the third quarter of 2022.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS
Adjusted EBITDA was $26.7 million for the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $4.7 million, or 15.0%, compared to the third quarter of 2022. Third quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA decreased primarily due to lower Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds resulting from lower broker fee revenue and a decrease in U.S. agent count, partially offset by lower legal fees. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 32.9% in the third quarter of 2023, compared to 35.4% in the third quarter of 2022.
Adjusted basic and diluted EPS were each $0.40 for the third quarter of 2023 compared to Adjusted basic and diluted EPS of $0.56 each for the third quarter of 2022. The ownership structure used to calculate Adjusted basic and diluted EPS for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, assumes RE/MAX Holdings owned 100% of RMCO, LLC ("RMCO"). The weighted average ownership RE/MAX Holdings had in RMCO was 59.1% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 .
Balance Sheet
As of September 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $89.8 million, a decrease of $18.8 million from December 31, 2022 . As of September 30, 2023, the Company had $445.5 million of outstanding debt, net of an unamortized debt discount and issuance costs, compared to $448.3 million as of December 31, 2022 .
Capital Allocation
The Board of Directors decided to suspend the Company's quarterly dividend. In light of the recent litigation settlement and ongoing challenging housing and mortgage market conditions, the Board believes this action to preserve the Company's capital is prudent.
Steve Joyce commented, "Today's announced change in capital allocation was not entered into lightly. We strongly support returning capital to shareholders. However, given current circumstances and out of an abundance of caution, we believe this decision is optimal for shareholders as we determine how to best position the Company to take advantage of those opportunities that we believe will yield the best long-term returns."
As previously disclosed, in January 2022 the Company's Board of Directors authorized a common stock repurchase program of up to $100 million . During the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company did not repurchase any shares. As of September 30, 2023, $62.5 million remained available under the share repurchase program.
Outlook
The Company's fourth quarter and full-year 2023 Outlook assumes no further currency movements, acquisitions, or divestitures.
For the fourth quarter of 2023, RE/MAX Holdings expects:
- Agent count to increase 0.25% to 1.25% over fourth quarter 2022;
- Revenue in a range of $74.0 million to $79.0 million (including revenue from the Marketing Funds in a range of $20.0 million to $22.0 million ); and
- Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $20.5 million to $23.5 million .
For the full year 2023, the Company is slightly increasing its agent count guidance and narrowing its Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance ranges and expects:
- Agent count to increase 0.25% to 1.25% over full year 2022, changed from 0.0% to 1.0%;
- Revenue in a range of $323.0 million to $328.0 million (including revenue from the Marketing Funds in a range of $83.0 million to $85.0 million ), changed from $320.0 million to $332.0 million (including revenue from the Marketing Funds in a range of $82.5 million to $86.5 million ); and
- Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $94.0 million to $97.0 million, changed from $92.0 million to $98.0 million .
Webcast and Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call for interested parties on Friday, November 3, 2023, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time . Interested parties can register in advance for the conference call using the link below:
https://conferencingportals.com/event/SxfZxNDm
Interested parties also can access a live webcast through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.remaxholdings.com. Please dial-in or join the webcast 10 minutes before the start of the conference call. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for a limited time as well.
Basis of Presentation
Unless otherwise noted, the results presented in this press release are consolidated and exclude adjustments attributable to the non-controlling interest.
Footnotes:
1Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds is a non-GAAP measure of financial performance that differs from U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("U.S. GAAP") and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure is as follows (in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds:
Total revenue
$
81,223
$
88,943
$
249,071
$
272,119
Less: Marketing Funds fees
20,853
22,736
63,272
68,496
Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds
$
60,370
$
66,207
$
185,799
$
203,623
2The Company defines organic revenue growth as revenue growth from continuing operations excluding (i) revenue from Marketing Funds, (ii) revenue from acquisitions, and (iii) the impact of foreign currency movements. The Company defines revenue from acquisitions as the revenue generated from the date of an acquisition to its first anniversary (excluding Marketing Funds revenue related to acquisitions where applicable).
3Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures. These terms are defined at the end of this release. Please see Tables 5 and 6 appearing later in this release for reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
4Total open Motto Mortgage franchises includes only "bricks and mortar" offices with a unique physical address with rights granted by a full franchise agreement with Motto Franchising, LLC and excludes any "virtual" offices or BranchiseSM offices.
About RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX) is one of the world's leading franchisors in the real estate industry, franchising real estate brokerages globally under the RE/MAX® brand, and mortgage brokerages within the U.S. under the Motto® Mortgage brand. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. Now with more than 140,000 agents in over 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories, nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by total residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX launched Motto Franchising, LLC, a ground-breaking mortgage brokerage franchisor, in 2016. Motto Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the U.S., has grown to over 225 offices across more than 40 states.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," "project," "anticipate," "may," "will," "would" and other similar words and expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements include statements related to agent count; Motto open offices; franchise sales; revenue; operating expenses; the Company's outlook for the fourth quarter and full year 2023; non-GAAP financial measures; housing and mortgage market conditions; growth; the Company's focus on its strategic initiatives; our focus on pursuing growth opportunities and growing our mortgage business; and our belief that we will successfully navigate challenging times and grow significantly when industry conditions improve. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily accurately indicate the times at which such performance or results may be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, (1) changes in the real estate market or interest rates and availability of financing, (2) changes in business and economic activity in general, (3) the Company's ability to attract and retain quality franchisees, (4) the Company's franchisees' ability to recruit and retain real estate agents and mortgage loan originators, (5) changes in laws and regulations, (6) the Company's ability to enhance, market, and protect its brands, including the RE/MAX and Motto Mortgage brands, (7) the Company's ability to implement its technology initiatives, (8) risks related to the Company's CEO transition, (9) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, (10) the nature and amount of the exclusion of charges in future periods when determining Adjusted EBITDA is subject to uncertainty and may not be similar to such charges in prior periods, and (11) those risks and uncertainties described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and similar disclosures in subsequent periodic and current reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at www.remaxholdings.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances.
TABLE 1
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenue:
Continuing franchise fees
$
31,834
$
33,310
$
96,011
$
100,937
Annual dues
8,456
8,911
25,661
26,847
Broker fees
14,255
16,596
39,468
50,998
Marketing Funds fees
20,853
22,736
63,272
68,496
Franchise sales and other revenue
5,825
7,390
24,659
24,841
Total revenue
81,223
88,943
249,071
272,119
Operating expenses:
Selling, operating and administrative expenses
43,090
49,702
132,417
138,314
Marketing Funds expenses
20,853
22,736
63,272
68,496
Depreciation and amortization
8,195
8,757
24,236
26,855
Settlement and impairment charges
55,000
2,513
55,000
8,708
Gain on reduction in tax receivable agreement liability
(24,917)
-
(24,917)
-
Total operating expenses
102,221
83,708
250,008
242,373
Operating income (loss)
(20,998)
5,235
(937)
29,746
Other expenses, net:
Interest expense
(9,292)
(5,729)
(26,377)
(13,412)
Interest income
1,173
497
3,318
675
Foreign currency transaction gains (losses)
125
(360)
383
(340)
Total other expenses, net
(7,994)
(5,592)
(22,676)
(13,077)
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
(28,992)
(357)
(23,613)
16,669
Provision for income taxes
(53,680)
(553)
(56,494)
(4,359)
Net income (loss)
$
(82,672)
$
(910)
$
(80,107)
$
12,310
Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
(23,218)
(1,050)
(21,992)
4,890
Net income (loss) attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.
$
(59,454)
$
140
$
(58,115)
$
7,420
Net income (loss) attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. per share
Basic
$
(3.28)
$
0.01
$
(3.22)
$
0.39
Diluted
$
(3.28)
$
0.01
$
(3.22)
$
0.39
Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding
Basic
18,150,557
18,646,306
18,064,009
18,859,376
Diluted
18,150,557
18,876,863
18,064,009
19,080,605
Cash dividends declared per share of Class A common stock
$
0.23
$
0.23
$
0.69
$
0.69
TABLE 2
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
89,820
$
108,663
Restricted cash
30,993
29,465
Accounts and notes receivable, current portion, net of allowances
33,892
32,518
Income taxes receivable
2,020
2,138
Other current assets
15,828
20,178
Total current assets
172,553
192,962
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation
8,419
9,793
Operating lease right of use assets
24,229
25,825
Franchise agreements, net
105,653
120,174
Other intangible assets, net
20,506
25,763
Goodwill
258,814
258,626
Deferred tax assets, net
-
51,441
Income taxes receivable, net of current portion
754
754
Other assets, net of current portion
6,943
9,896
Total assets
$
597,871
$
695,234
Liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
8,252
$
6,165
Accrued liabilities
104,421
70,751
Income taxes payable
483
1,658
Deferred revenue
24,107
27,784
Current portion of debt
4,600
4,600
Current portion of payable pursuant to tax receivable agreements
1,642
1,642
Operating lease liabilities
7,747
7,068
Total current liabilities
151,252
119,668
Debt, net of current portion
440,913
443,720
Payable pursuant to tax receivable agreements, net of current portion
-
24,917
Deferred tax liabilities, net
12,386
13,113
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
18,041
18,287
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
33,472
37,989
Other liabilities, net of current portion
5,082
5,838
Total liabilities
661,146
663,532
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity (deficit):
Class A common stock, par value $.0001 per share, 180,000,000 shares authorized; 18,213,497 and 17,874,238 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
2
2
Class B common stock, par value $.0001 per share, 1,000 shares authorized; 1 share issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
-
-
Additional paid-in capital
546,184
535,566
Accumulated deficit
(129,248)
(53,999)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (deficit), net of tax
(129)
(395)
Total stockholders' equity attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.
416,809
481,174
Non-controlling interest
(480,084)
(449,472)
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
(63,275)
31,702
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
$
597,871
$
695,234
TABLE 3
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
(80,107)
$
12,310
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
24,236
26,855
Equity-based compensation expense
14,050
18,006
Bad debt expense
4,903
1,256
Deferred income tax expense (benefit)
51,799
(41)
Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration
(379)
1,303
Settlement charge
55,000
-
Impairment charge - leased assets
-
6,248
Loss on sale or disposition of assets, net
386
1,314
Non-cash lease benefit
(2,242)
(1,539)
Non-cash loss on lease termination
-
1,175
Non-cash debt charges
644
644
Gain on reduction in tax receivable agreement liability
(24,917)
-
Other, net
(73)
70
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(23,675)
(6,215)
Net cash provided by operating activities
19,625
61,386
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, equipment and capitalization of software
(4,249)
(7,950)
Other
679
(1,915)
Net cash used in investing activities
(3,570)
(9,865)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payments on debt
(3,450)
(3,450)
Distributions paid to non-controlling unitholders
(8,667)
(10,923)
Dividends and dividend equivalents paid to Class A common stockholders
(13,492)
(13,969)
Payments related to tax withholding for share-based compensation
(4,014)
(6,356)
Common shares repurchased
(3,408)
(23,795)
Payment of contingent consideration
(360)
(120)
Net cash used in financing activities
(33,391)
(58,613)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
21
(2,009)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(17,315)
(9,101)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
138,128
158,399
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
120,813
$
149,298
TABLE 4
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.
Agent Count
(Unaudited)
As of
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Agent Count:
U.S.
Company-Owned Regions
49,576
50,011
50,340
51,491
52,804
53,415
53,338
53,946
54,578
Independent Regions
6,918
6,976
7,110
7,228
7,311
7,410
7,379
7,381
7,429
U.S. Total
56,494
56,987
57,450
58,719
60,115
60,825
60,717
61,327
62,007
Canada
Company-Owned Regions
20,389
20,354
20,172
20,228
20,174
20,098
19,751
19,596
19,207
Independent Regions
4,899
4,864
4,899
4,892
4,844
4,756
4,692
4,548
4,442
Canada Total
25,288
25,218
25,071
25,120
25,018
24,854
24,443
24,144
23,649
U.S. and Canada Total
81,782
82,205
82,521
83,839
85,133
85,679
85,160
85,471
85,656
Outside U.S. and Canada
Independent Regions
63,527
62,305
61,002
60,175
59,167
58,260
57,245
56,527
55,280
Outside U.S. and Canada Total
63,527
62,305
61,002
60,175
59,167
58,260
57,245
56,527
55,280
Total
145,309
144,510
143,523
144,014
144,300
143,939
142,405
141,998
140,936
TABLE 5
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation to Net Income (Loss)
(In thousands, except percentages)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net income (loss)
$
(82,672)
$
(910)
$
(80,107)
$
12,310
Depreciation and amortization
8,195
8,757
24,236
26,855
Interest expense
9,292
5,729
26,377
13,412
Interest income
(1,173)
(497)
(3,318)
(675)
Provision for income taxes
53,680
553
56,494
4,359
EBITDA
(12,678)
13,632
23,682
56,261
Settlement charge (1)
55,000
-
55,000
-
Impairment charge - leased assets (2)
-
2,513
-
6,248
Loss on lease termination (3)
-
-
-
2,460
Equity-based compensation expense
4,891
7,834
14,050
18,006
Acquisition-related expense (4)
59
412
160
1,997
Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration (5)
(280)
(692)
(379)
1,303
Restructuring charges (6)
4,278
8,092
4,245
8,092
Gain on reduction in tax receivable agreement liability (7)
(24,917)
-
(24,917)
-
Other
395
(308)
1,471
727
Adjusted EBITDA (8)
$
26,748
$
31,483
$
73,312
$
95,094
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (8)
32.9
%
35.4
%
29.4
%
34.9
%
(1)
Represents the settlement of industry class-action lawsuits.
(2)
Represents the impairment recognized on a portion of the Company's corporate headquarters office building in the prior year.
(3)
During the second quarter of 2022, a loss was recognized in connection with the termination of the booj office lease.
(4)
Acquisition-related expense includes personnel, legal, accounting, advisory and consulting fees incurred in connection with acquisition activities and integration of acquired companies.
(5)
Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration include amounts recognized for changes in the estimated fair value of the contingent consideration liabilities.
(6)
During the third quarter of 2023, the Company announced a reduction in force and reorganization intended to streamline the Company's operations and yield cost savings over the long term and during the third quarter of 2022, the Company incurred expenses related to a restructuring associated with a shift in its technology offerings strategy.
(7)
Gain on reduction in tax receivable agreement liability is a result of a valuation allowance on deferred tax assets recorded during the third quarter of 2023.
(8)
Non-GAAP measure. See the end of this press release for definitions of non-GAAP measures.
TABLE 6
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings per Share
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net income (loss)
$
(82,672)
$
(910)
$
(80,107)
$
12,310
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
5,768
5,819
17,299
18,553
Provision for income taxes
53,680
553
56,494
4,359
Add-backs:
Settlement charge (1)
55,000
-
55,000
-
Impairment charge - leased assets (2)
-
2,513
-
6,248
Loss on lease termination (3)
-
-
-
2,460
Equity-based compensation expense
4,891
7,834
14,050
18,006
Acquisition-related expense (4)
59
412
160
1,997
Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration (5)
(280)
(692)
(379)
1,303
Restructuring charges (6)
4,278
8,092
4,245
8,092
Gain on reduction in tax receivable agreement liability (7)
(24,917)
-
(24,917)
-
Other
395
(308)
1,471
727
Adjusted pre-tax net income
16,202
23,313
43,316
74,055
Less: Provision for income taxes at 25% (8)
(4,050)
(5,828)
(10,829)
(18,514)
Adjusted net income (9)
$
12,152
$
17,485
$
32,487
$
55,541
Total basic pro forma shares outstanding
30,710,157
31,205,906
30,623,609
31,418,976
Total diluted pro forma shares outstanding
30,710,157
31,436,463
30,623,609
31,640,205
Adjusted net income basic earnings per share (9)
$
0.40
$
0.56
$
1.06
$
1.77
Adjusted net income diluted earnings per share (9)
$
0.40
$
0.56
$
1.06
$
1.76
(1)
Represents the settlement of industry class-action lawsuits.
(2)
Represents the impairment recognized on a portion of the Company's corporate headquarters office building in the prior year.
(3)
During the second quarter of 2022, a loss was recognized in connection with the termination of the booj office lease.
(4)
Acquisition-related expense includes personnel, legal, accounting, advisory and consulting fees incurred in connection with acquisition activities and integration of acquired companies.
(5)
Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration include amounts recognized for changes in the estimated fair value of the contingent consideration liabilities.
(6)
During the third quarter of 2023, the Company announced a reduction in force and reorganization intended to streamline the Company's operations and yield cost savings over the long term and during the third quarter of 2022, the Company incurred expenses related to a restructuring associated with a shift in its technology offerings strategy.
(7)
Gain on reduction in tax receivable agreement liability is a result of a valuation allowance on deferred tax assets recorded during the third quarter of 2023.
(8)
The long-term tax rate assumes the exchange of all outstanding non-controlling interest partnership units for Class A Common Stock that (a) removes the impact of unusual, non-recurring tax matters and (b) does not estimate the residual impacts to foreign taxes of additional step-ups in tax basis from an exchange because that is dependent on stock prices at the time of such exchange and the calculation is impracticable.
(9)
Non-GAAP measure. See the end of this press release for definitions of non-GAAP measures.
TABLE 7
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.
Pro Forma Shares Outstanding
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Total basic weighted average shares outstanding:
Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding
18,150,557
18,646,306
18,064,009
18,859,376
Remaining equivalent weighted average shares of stock outstanding on a pro forma basis assuming RE/MAX Holdings owned 100% of RMCO
12,559,600
12,559,600
12,559,600
12,559,600
Total basic pro forma weighted average shares outstanding
30,710,157
31,205,906
30,623,609
31,418,976
Total diluted weighted average shares outstanding:
Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding
18,150,557
18,646,306
18,064,009
18,859,376
Remaining equivalent weighted average shares of stock outstanding on a pro forma basis assuming RE/MAX Holdings owned 100% of RMCO
12,559,600
12,559,600
12,559,600
12,559,600
Dilutive effect of unvested restricted stock units (1)
-
230,557
-
221,229
Total diluted pro forma weighted average shares outstanding
30,710,157
31,436,463
30,623,609
31,640,205
(1)
In accordance with the treasury stock method.
TABLE 8
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.
Adjusted Free Cash Flow & Unencumbered Cash
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2023
2022
Cash flow from operations
$
19,625
$
61,386
Less: Purchases of property, equipment and capitalization of software
(4,249)
(7,950)
(Increases) decreases in restricted cash of the Marketing Funds (1)
12,222
730
Adjusted free cash flow (2)
27,598
54,166
Adjusted free cash flow (2)
27,598
54,166
Less: Tax/Other non-dividend distributions to RIHI
-
(2,256)
Adjusted free cash flow after tax/non-dividend distributions to RIHI (2)
27,598
51,910
Adjusted free cash flow after tax/non-dividend distributions to RIHI (2)
27,598
51,910
Less: Debt principal payments
(3,450)
(3,450)
Unencumbered cash generated (2)
$
24,148
$
48,460
Summary
Cash flow from operations
$
19,625
$
61,386
Adjusted free cash flow (2)
$
27,598
$
54,166
Adjusted free cash flow after tax/non-dividend distributions to RIHI (2)
$
27,598
$
51,910
Unencumbered cash generated (2)
$
24,148
$
48,460
Adjusted EBITDA (2)
$
73,312
$
95,094
Adjusted free cash flow as % of Adjusted EBITDA (2)
37.6 %
57.0 %
Adjusted free cash flow less distributions to RIHI as % of Adjusted EBITDA (2)
37.6 %
54.6 %
Unencumbered cash generated as % of Adjusted EBITDA (2)
32.9 %
51.0 %
(1)
This line reflects any subsequent changes in the restricted cash balance (which under GAAP reflects as either (a) an increase or decrease in cash flow from operations or (b) an incremental amount of purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of developed software) so as to remove the impact of changes in restricted cash in determining adjusted free cash flow.
(2)
Non-GAAP measure. See the end of this press release for definitions of non-GAAP measures.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The SEC has adopted rules to regulate the use in filings with the SEC and in public disclosures of financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. GAAP, such as revenue excluding the Marketing Funds, Adjusted EBITDA and the ratios related thereto, Adjusted net income, Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share (Adjusted EPS) and adjusted free cash flow. These measures are derived on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Revenue excluding the Marketing Funds is calculated directly from our consolidated financial statements as Total revenue less Marketing Funds fees.
The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (consolidated net income before depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest income and the provision for income taxes, each of which is presented in the unaudited consolidated financial statements included earlier in this press release), adjusted for the impact of the following items that are either non-cash or that the Company does not consider representative of its ongoing operating performance: loss or gain on sale or disposition of assets and sublease, settlement and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expense, gain on reduction in tax receivable agreement liability, expense or income related to changes in the estimated fair value measurement of contingent consideration, restructuring charges and other non-recurring items.
Because Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin omit certain non-cash items and other non-recurring cash charges or other items, the Company believes that each measure is less susceptible to variances that affect its operating performance resulting from depreciation, amortization and other non-cash and non-recurring cash charges or other items. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA and the related Adjusted EBITDA margin because the Company believes they are useful as supplemental measures in evaluating the performance of its operating businesses and provides greater transparency into the Company's results of operations. The Company's management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as factors in evaluating the performance of the business.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analyzing the Company's results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are:
- these measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, the Company's working capital needs;
- these measures do not reflect the Company's interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on its debt;
- these measures do not reflect the Company's income tax expense or the cash requirements to pay its taxes;
- these measures do not reflect the cash requirements to pay dividends to stockholders of the Company's Class A common stock and tax and other cash distributions to its non-controlling unitholders;
- these measures do not reflect the cash requirements pursuant to the tax receivable agreements;
- these measures do not reflect the cash requirements for share repurchases;
- these measures do not reflect the cash requirements for the settlement of industry class-action lawsuits;
- although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often require replacement in the future, and these measures do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;
- although equity-based compensation is a non-cash charge, the issuance of equity-based awards may have a dilutive impact on earnings per share; and
- other companies may calculate these measures differently so similarly named measures may not be comparable.
The Company's Adjusted EBITDA guidance does not include certain charges and costs. The adjustments to EBITDA in future periods are generally expected to be similar to the kinds of charges and costs excluded from Adjusted EBITDA in prior quarters, such as gain or loss on sale or disposition of assets and sublease, settlement and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expense, gains or losses from changes in the tax receivable agreement liability, expense or income related to changes in the fair value measurement of contingent consideration, restructuring charges and other non-recurring items. The exclusion of these charges and costs in future periods will have a significant impact on the Company's Adjusted EBITDA. The Company is not able to provide a reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial guidance to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures without unreasonable effort because of the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of these future charges and costs.
Adjusted net income is calculated as Net income attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, assuming the full exchange of all outstanding non-controlling interests for shares of Class A common stock as of the beginning of the period (and the related increase to the provision for income taxes after such exchange), plus primarily non-cash items and other items that management does not consider to be useful in assessing the Company's operating performance (e.g., amortization of acquired intangible assets, gain on sale or disposition of assets and sub-lease, non-cash impairment charges, acquisition-related expense, restructuring charges and equity-based compensation expense).
Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share (Adjusted EPS) are calculated as Adjusted net income (as defined above) divided by pro forma (assuming the full exchange of all outstanding non-controlling interests) basic and diluted weighted average shares, as applicable.
When used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS are supplemental measures of operating performance that management believes are useful measures to evaluate the Company's performance relative to the performance of its competitors as well as performance period over period. By assuming the full exchange of all outstanding non-controlling interests, management believes these measures:
- facilitate comparisons with other companies that do not have a low effective tax rate driven by a non-controlling interest on a pass-through entity;
- facilitate period over period comparisons because they eliminate the effect of changes in Net income attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. driven by increases in its ownership of RMCO, LLC, which are unrelated to the Company's operating performance; and
- eliminate primarily non-cash and other items that management does not consider to be useful in assessing the Company's operating performance.
Adjusted free cash flow is calculated as cash flows from operations less capital expenditures and any changes in restricted cash of the Marketing Funds, all as reported under GAAP, and quantifies how much cash a company has to pursue opportunities that enhance shareholder value. The restricted cash of the Marketing Funds is limited in use for the benefit of franchisees and any impact to adjusted free cash flow is removed. The Company believes adjusted free cash flow is useful to investors as a supplemental measure as it calculates the cash flow available for working capital needs, re-investment opportunities, potential Independent Region and strategic acquisitions, dividend payments or other strategic uses of cash.
Adjusted free cash flow after tax and non-dividend distributions to RIHI is calculated as adjusted free cash flow less tax and other non-dividend distributions paid to RIHI (the non-controlling interest holder) to enable RIHI to satisfy its income tax obligations. Similar payments would be made by the Company directly to federal and state taxing authorities as a component of the Company's consolidated provision for income taxes if a full exchange of non-controlling interests occurred in the future. As a result and given the significance of the Company's ongoing tax and non-dividend distribution obligations to its non-controlling interest, adjusted free cash flow after tax and non-dividend distributions, when used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, provides a meaningful view of cash flow available to the Company to pursue opportunities that enhance shareholder value.
Unencumbered cash generated is calculated as adjusted free cash flow after tax and non-dividend distributions to RIHI less quarterly debt principal payments less annual excess cash flow payment on debt, as applicable. Given the significance of the Company's excess cash flow payment on debt, when applicable, unencumbered cash generated, when used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, provides a meaningful view of the cash flow available to the Company to pursue opportunities that enhance shareholder value after considering its debt service obligations.
SOURCE RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.