Potomac Bancshares, Inc. Reports 2023 Third Quarter Results

CHARLES TOWN, W.V., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: PTBS), the one bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town (BCT), for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, earned $1.729 million or $0.42 per share compared to $2.084 million or $0.50 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and $1.783 million in the second quarter of 2023 or $0.43 per share.

The quarter ended September 30, 2023, was impacted by a $274 thousand loss on sales of securities to remove lower yielding securities and reinvest in higher yielding securities. Excluding this loss, net of tax, the earnings for the third quarter of 2023 would have been $1.941 million, or $0.47 per share.

Net income was $5.554 million for the first nine months of 2023 or $1.34 per share compared to $5.358 million or $1.29 per share for the same period in 2022. Excluding the $274 thousand loss on sales of securities in the third quarter of 2023, net income for the first nine months of 2023 would have been $5.766 million, or $1.39 per share, a 7.8% increase.

Alice P. Frazier, CEO and President commented, "We are pleased to report a new quarter end milestone at the end of September with assets over $809 million along with a steady increase in earnings over the prior year. The team's efforts to build long-lasting relationships have brought continued deposit growth while managing the increase in the cost of funds. Our loan growth for the quarter is reflective of both our strategy to focus on C&I lending and the current economy. We remain diligent in our credit culture as such credit quality remains very strong. Non-interest income has benefitted from growth in our BCT Wealth Advisor's book of business and the shift to primarily sell mortgage loans to the secondary market."

Frazier continued, "As we evaluated our balance sheet to maximize the net interest margin, we executed upon an opportunity to improve the yield of the bond portfolio. Looking forward, we will continue to look for these prudent opportunities in a "higher for longer" environment to vigilantly manage margin and capital. Speaking on behalf of the Board, I thank our BCT team's commitment to building a high performing presence in the region."

Selected Highlights

Total assets were $809.6 million as of Q3 2023 compared to $772.5 million as of Q3 2022, up 4.8% on an increase of $37.1 million .

Return on Assets (ROA) for the first nine months of 2023 was 0.96% compared to 0.98% in the same period in 2022.

Return on Equity (ROE) for the first nine months of 2023 was 12.02% compared to 12.04% in the first nine months of 2022.

Net interest income was $19.2 million for the first nine months of 2023 up from $17.5 million in the same period in 2022, a 10.0% increase.

Deposits not covered by FDIC insurance, securities, and other pledged collateral were less than 10% of total deposits as of Q3 2023.

Q3 2023 Compared to Q3 2022

Loan growth of $52.3 million was driven by the commercial business line with growth of $37.4 million, the mortgage business line with growth of $11.8 million, and the home equity business line with growth of $4.8 million, offset by a decrease in consumer and other loans of $1.7 million . Non-owner-occupied office property loans were $45.1 million or 6.9% of the total loan portfolio as of Q3 2023. Most of the office property loans are for main street, small offices.

Securities portfolio duration as of Q3 2023 was 4.18 compared to 4.17 as of Q3 2022. Net unrealized losses in the AFS portfolio were $11.9 million as of Q3 2023 and $11.1 million as of Q3 2022.

The increase in total deposits of $27.2 million since Q3 2022 is attributable to a $33.0 million increase in interest bearing deposits (6.2% growth) offset by a $5.8 million decrease in non-interest bearing deposits as depositors desired a return on idle cash.

The Tier 1 leverage capital ratio for BCT was 9.93% as of Q3 2023 compared to 9.98% as of Q3 2022. The tangible equity / tangible assets ratio for the Company improved to 7.75% from 7.47% as of Q3 2022.

Net interest margin was 3.23% for the current quarter compared to 3.49% in Q3 2022. Excluding PPP income, net interest margin was unchanged at 3.23% for Q3 2023 compared to 3.43% in Q3 2022. Net interest income was down $36 thousand for the quarter compared to Q3 2022. The earning asset yield increased 77 basis points (bps) compared to Q3 2022 while interest bearing deposit costs increased by 143 bps compared to Q3 2022.

The allowance for credit losses was 1.04% of total loans outstanding as of Q3 2023 and 1.01% as Q3 2022. There was no provision for credit losses recorded in the current quarter, and $225 thousand provision was recorded in Q3 2022.

Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets was 0.33% as of Q3 2023 compared to 0.01% as of Q3 2022. The increase is a result of one commercial relationship and currently management does not expect a loss. There was no Other Real Estate Owned (OREO) as of Q3 2023 or Q3 2022.

Non-interest income for the quarter was $1.6 million, an increase of $138 thousand or 9.2% compared to Q3 2022 with increases primarily in Wealth and Investments and secondary market income. See Table 3 for additional details. Wealth and Investments continues to add new accounts and additional fee income related to settling estates. Secondary market income was up 24% with the continued shift in strategy to sell more loans in the secondary market as well as increased sale margins compared to 2022.

Non-interest expense excluding the loss on sales of AFS Securities was $5.5 million for Q3 2023, an increase of $502 thousand or 10.0% over Q3 2022. See Table 3 for additional details. The increase was across numerous categories to support growth initiatives and employee training. Categories showing increases included salaries and employee benefits, computer services and on-line banking, other professional services, and other. An increase in FDIC insurance contributed to the increase in other operating expenses. Other professional services increase was driven by increases in recruitment fees, services for internal training curriculum development, and legal.



Linked Quarter Q3 2023 Compared to Q2 2023

Total asset growth continues to be slower, up $15.6 million during the quarter to $809.6 million, or 2%.

Loans increased $5.6 million .

Securities portfolio duration was 4.18 as of Q3 2023 compared to 4.08 as of Q2 2023. Net unrealized losses in the AFS portfolio were $11.9 million as of Q3 2023 and $10.6 million as of Q2 2023.

Deposits increased $14.6 million compared to Q2 2023. Excluding brokered CDs, core deposit growth was $20.7 million or 3.0%. Growth of $24.2 million in interest bearing deposits was partly offset by a decrease in noninterest bearing deposits of $9.6 million . Brokered CDs were reduced to -0- with maturities of $6.1 million during the quarter.

The Tier 1 leverage capital ratio for BCT was 9.93% compared to 10.04% as of Q2 2023. For the Company, the tangible equity / tangible assets ratio was 7.75% compared to 7.86% as of Q2 2023.

Net interest margin for the quarter was down 5 bps to 3.23% from 3.28% in Q2 2023. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 28 bps to 1.83% during Q3 2023. The yield on total earning assets increased 16 bps to 4.62% during the quarter.

Available Liquidity remains quite strong. Our Federal Reserve balance was $37.2 million as of Q3 2023 compared to $27.0 million as of Q2 2023. Available borrowing lines were $292 million as of Q3 2023 and $288 million as of Q2 2023.

The allowance for credit losses was 1.04% of total loans outstanding as of Q3 2023 and 1.05% as of Q2 2023. Given the strong credit quality and nominal growth, there was no provision for credit losses in Q3 2023 and $191 thousand recorded in Q2 2023.

Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets was 0.33% for both quarters.

Non-interest income and non-interest expenses were relatively flat quarter over quarter. See Table 3 for additional details.

Dividend Announcement



At our October Board meeting, Potomac Bancshares, Inc. Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share. The dividend is for all shareholders of record on November 2, 2023, and will be paid on November 9, 2023 .

About the Company

Founded in 1871, BCT-Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). The Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and two loan production offices. BCT's offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA), and Washington County (MD). The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local municipalities. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate loans and agricultural loans. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 65 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided financial management, investment, trust, and estate services to its clients. In 2023, American Banker selected BCT as a "Top 200 Community Bank," an annual listing of the best performing banks in the United States with assets under $2 billion . BCT was voted "Best of the Best" winner in the 2022 Journal-News Readers' Choice Awards in three categories: Bank, Loan Services, and Financial Planning.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.mybct.bank.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical facts, such as statements about the Company's growth strategy and deployment of capital. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC. TABLE 1













Nine Months Ended (Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share data)











September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022 Earnings Performance







Interest and dividend income $25,756

$19,275

Interest expense 6,533

1,804

Net interest income 19,223

17,471

Provision for credit losses 222

467

Non-interest income 4,637

4,664

Non-interest expense 16,474 ** 14,781



Income Before Income Tax Expense 7,164

6,887

Income tax expense 1,610

1,529



Net Income $5,554

$5,358













Return on average equity 12.02 %

12.04 %

Return on average assets 0.96 %

0.98 %

Net interest margin 3.36 %

3.29 %

















September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022











Balance Sheet Highlights







Total assets $809,607

$772,546

Investment securities 82,575

96,779

Loans held for sale 2,159

255

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $6,768 in 2023 and $6,025 in 2022 643,921

592,374

Deposits 721,253

694,060

Long term FHLB borrowings 6,000

-

Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 9,882

9,826

Shareholders' equity $62,770

$57,622









































September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022











Shareholders' Value (per share)







Earnings per share, basic $1.34

$1.29

Earnings per share, diluted 1.34

1.29

Cash dividends declared (per share) 0.28

0.26

Book value at period end (per share) $15.15

$13.90

End of period number of shares outstanding 4,144,561

4,144,561

















September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022











Safety and Soundness







Tier 1 capital ratio (leverage ratio)* 9.93 %

9.98 %

Tangible Equity/Tangible Assets 7.75 %

7.47 %

Non-performing assets as a percentage of









total assets including OREO 0.33 %

0.01 %

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of









period end loans 1.04 %

1.01 %

Ratio of net recoveries annualized during the period to









average loans outstanding during the period -0.005 %

-0.013 %



* The capital ratio presented is for Bank of Charles Town. When computing capital ratios, the net of unrealized holding gains (losses) on securities available for sale and the unfunded liability for pension and other post-retirement benefits, all computed net of tax, are added back to these shareholders' equity figures. ** Includes $274K loss on sale of securities.





CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.

Quarterly Financial Data TABLE 2









Three Months Ended (Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share data)























9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022 Earnings Performance



















Interest and dividend income $9,176

$8,548

$8,032

$7,789

$7,123

Interest expense 2,752

2,272

1,509

987

663

Net interest income 6,424

6,276

6,523

6,802

6,460

Provision for credit losses -

191

31

165

225

Non-interest income 1,633

1,667

1,337

1,419

1,495

Non-interest expense 5,821 ** 5,467

5,186

5,553 *** 5,045



Income Before Income Tax Expense 2,236

2,285

2,643

2,503

2,685

Income tax expense 507

502

601

550

601



Net Income $1,729

$1,783

$2,042

$1,953

$2,084

























Return on average equity 11.86 %

11.41 %

13.52 %

14.74 %

13.97 %

Return on average assets 0.93 %

0.91 %

1.09 %

1.13 %

1.10 %

Net interest margin 3.23 %

3.28 %

3.57 %

3.63 %

3.49 %





























9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022























Balance Sheet Highlights



















Total assets $809,607

$794,015

$792,332

$756,050

$772,546

Investment securities 82,575

85,350

88,605

88,743

96,779

Loans held for sale 2,159

2,086

292

-

255

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 643,921

638,381

620,436

616,382

592,374

Deposits 721,253

706,660

704,717

665,469

694,060

Long term FHLB borrowings 6,000

6,000

6,000

-

-

Short term overnight borrowings -

-

-

11,720

-

Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 9,882

9,868

9,854

9,839

9,826

Shareholders' equity $62,770

$62,441

$62,416

$60,460

$57,622





























9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022























Shareholders' Value (per share)



















Earnings per share, basic $0.42

$0.43

$0.49

$0.47

$0.50

Earnings per share, diluted 0.42

0.43

0.49

0.47

0.50

Cash dividends declared (per share) 0.10

0.09

0.09

0.09

0.09

Book value at period end (per share) $15.15

$15.07

$15.06

$14.59

$13.90

End of period number of shares outstanding 4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561





























9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022























Safety and Soundness



















Tier 1 capital ratio (leverage ratio)* 9.93 %

10.04 %

10.25 %

10.08 %

9.98 %

Tangible Equity/Tangible Assets 7.75 %

7.86 %

7.88 %

8.00 %

7.47 %

Non-performing assets as a percentage of





















total assets including OREO 0.33 %

0.33 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.01 %

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of





















period end loans 1.04 %

1.05 %

1.05 %

1.00 %

1.01 %

Ratio of net charge offs (recoveries) annualized during the period to





















average loans outstanding during the period 0.004 %

-0.011 %

-0.009 %

-0.008 %

-0.003 %



* The capital ratio presented is for Bank of Charles Town. When computing capital ratios, the net of unrealized holding gains (losses) on securities available for sale and the unfunded liability for pension and other post-retirement benefits, all computed net of tax, are added back to these shareholders' equity figures. ** Includes $274k loss on sale of securities. *** Includes $367k loss on sale of securities.





CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.



Noninterest Income & Noninterest Expense

Three Months Ended TABLE 3









(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)























9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022 Noninterest Income:



















Wealth and Investments $453

$425

$390

$344

$370

Service charges on deposit accounts 266

266

230

268

267

Secondary market income 223

232

82

92

180

Interchange fees 515

523

484

511

504

Other operating income 176

221

151

204

174



Total Noninterest Income $1,633

$1,667

$1,337

$1,419

$1,495























Noninterest Expenses:



















Salaries and employee benefits $3,083

$3,061

$2,863

$2,823

$2,921

Net occupancy expense of premises 261

254

259

260

246

Furniture and equipment expenses 349

369

334

342

324

Advertising and public relations 105

133

66

76

84

Computer services and communications 486

454

409

457

401

Other professional services 329

258

289

312

217

ATM and check card expenses 243

275

227

222

225

Loss on sale of AFS securities 274

-

-

367

-

Other operating expenses 691

663

739

694

627



Total Noninterest Expenses $5,821

$5,467

$5,186

$5,553

$5,045





CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.



AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST AND RATES TABLE 4

















































Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (Unaudited - dollars in thousands) 9/30/2023

6/30/2023 9/30/2022 ASSETS: Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yields/Rate

(annualized)

Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yields/Rate

(annualized)

Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yields/Rate

(annualized) Interest Earning Assets:





















Loans:























Loans held for sale $ 1,856 $ 30 6.41 %

$ 3,824 $ 42 4.41 %

$ 693 $ 10 5.72 %

Portfolio loans (1) 648,910 8,063 4.93 %

634,716 7,561 4.78 %

579,020 6,355 4.35 % Available for sale securities (2) 94,677 545 2.28 %

96,567 542 2.25 %

97,472 438 1.78 % Federal Reserve 40,476 498 4.88 %

31,099 361 4.66 %

55,621 303 2.16 % Other interest earning assets 2,311 40 6.87 %

2,237 42 7.53 %

1,830 17 3.69 % Total Interest Earning Assets 788,230 $ 9,176 4.62 %

768,443 $ 8,548 4.46 %

734,636 $ 7,123 3.85 % Other Assets 17,485





17,987





18,867



Total Assets $805,715





$786,430





$753,503



Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





















Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Interest-bearing Deposits $550,424 $ 2,535 1.83 %

$533,088 $ 2,056 1.55 %

$517,294 $ 521 0.40 % Federal Funds and repurchase agreements 5,232 10 0.76 %

4,468 8 0.72 %

3,787 3 0.31 % Subordinated debt 9,873 139 5.59 %

9,859 139 5.65 %

9,818 139 5.62 % FHLB advances 6,011 68 4.49 %

6,000 69 4.61 %

0 - 0.00 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 571,540 $ 2,752 1.91 %

553,415 $ 2,272 1.65 %

530,899 $ 663 0.50 % Non-interest-bearing deposits and other liabilities 171,033





170,339





163,425



Total Liabilities 742,573





723,754





694,324



Stockholders' Equity 63,142





62,676





59,179



Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $805,715





$786,430





$753,503





























Interest Rate Spread



2.71 %





2.81 %





3.35 % Net Interest Income

$ 6,424





$ 6,276





$ 6,460

Net Interest Margin



3.23 %





3.28 %





3.49 %



(1) Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs. (2) Average balances exclude unrealized gains/losses.

SOURCE Potomac Bancshares, Inc.