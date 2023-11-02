Potomac Bancshares, Inc. Reports 2023 Third Quarter Results

CHARLES TOWN, W.V., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: PTBS), the one bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town (BCT), for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, earned $1.729 million or $0.42 per share compared to $2.084 million or $0.50 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and $1.783 million in the second quarter of 2023 or $0.43 per share.
The quarter ended September 30, 2023, was impacted by a $274 thousand loss on sales of securities to remove lower yielding securities and reinvest in higher yielding securities. Excluding this loss, net of tax, the earnings for the third quarter of 2023 would have been $1.941 million, or $0.47 per share.
Net income was $5.554 million for the first nine months of 2023 or $1.34 per share compared to $5.358 million or $1.29 per share for the same period in 2022. Excluding the $274 thousand loss on sales of securities in the third quarter of 2023, net income for the first nine months of 2023 would have been $5.766 million, or $1.39 per share, a 7.8% increase.
Alice P. Frazier, CEO and President commented, "We are pleased to report a new quarter end milestone at the end of September with assets over $809 million along with a steady increase in earnings over the prior year. The team's efforts to build long-lasting relationships have brought continued deposit growth while managing the increase in the cost of funds. Our loan growth for the quarter is reflective of both our strategy to focus on C&I lending and the current economy. We remain diligent in our credit culture as such credit quality remains very strong. Non-interest income has benefitted from growth in our BCT Wealth Advisor's book of business and the shift to primarily sell mortgage loans to the secondary market."
Frazier continued, "As we evaluated our balance sheet to maximize the net interest margin, we executed upon an opportunity to improve the yield of the bond portfolio. Looking forward, we will continue to look for these prudent opportunities in a "higher for longer" environment to vigilantly manage margin and capital. Speaking on behalf of the Board, I thank our BCT team's commitment to building a high performing presence in the region."
Selected Highlights
- Total assets were $809.6 million as of Q3 2023 compared to $772.5 million as of Q3 2022, up 4.8% on an increase of $37.1 million .
- Return on Assets (ROA) for the first nine months of 2023 was 0.96% compared to 0.98% in the same period in 2022.
- Return on Equity (ROE) for the first nine months of 2023 was 12.02% compared to 12.04% in the first nine months of 2022.
- Net interest income was $19.2 million for the first nine months of 2023 up from $17.5 million in the same period in 2022, a 10.0% increase.
- Deposits not covered by FDIC insurance, securities, and other pledged collateral were less than 10% of total deposits as of Q3 2023.
Q3 2023 Compared to Q3 2022
- Loan growth of $52.3 million was driven by the commercial business line with growth of $37.4 million, the mortgage business line with growth of $11.8 million, and the home equity business line with growth of $4.8 million, offset by a decrease in consumer and other loans of $1.7 million .
- Non-owner-occupied office property loans were $45.1 million or 6.9% of the total loan portfolio as of Q3 2023. Most of the office property loans are for main street, small offices.
- Securities portfolio duration as of Q3 2023 was 4.18 compared to 4.17 as of Q3 2022.
- Net unrealized losses in the AFS portfolio were $11.9 million as of Q3 2023 and $11.1 million as of Q3 2022.
- The increase in total deposits of $27.2 million since Q3 2022 is attributable to a $33.0 million increase in interest bearing deposits (6.2% growth) offset by a $5.8 million decrease in non-interest bearing deposits as depositors desired a return on idle cash.
- The Tier 1 leverage capital ratio for BCT was 9.93% as of Q3 2023 compared to 9.98% as of Q3 2022. The tangible equity / tangible assets ratio for the Company improved to 7.75% from 7.47% as of Q3 2022.
- Net interest margin was 3.23% for the current quarter compared to 3.49% in Q3 2022. Excluding PPP income, net interest margin was unchanged at 3.23% for Q3 2023 compared to 3.43% in Q3 2022.
- Net interest income was down $36 thousand for the quarter compared to Q3 2022.
- The earning asset yield increased 77 basis points (bps) compared to Q3 2022 while interest bearing deposit costs increased by 143 bps compared to Q3 2022.
- The allowance for credit losses was 1.04% of total loans outstanding as of Q3 2023 and 1.01% as Q3 2022.
- There was no provision for credit losses recorded in the current quarter, and $225 thousand provision was recorded in Q3 2022.
- Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets was 0.33% as of Q3 2023 compared to 0.01% as of Q3 2022. The increase is a result of one commercial relationship and currently management does not expect a loss. There was no Other Real Estate Owned (OREO) as of Q3 2023 or Q3 2022.
- Non-interest income for the quarter was $1.6 million, an increase of $138 thousand or 9.2% compared to Q3 2022 with increases primarily in Wealth and Investments and secondary market income. See Table 3 for additional details.
- Wealth and Investments continues to add new accounts and additional fee income related to settling estates.
- Secondary market income was up 24% with the continued shift in strategy to sell more loans in the secondary market as well as increased sale margins compared to 2022.
- Non-interest expense excluding the loss on sales of AFS Securities was $5.5 million for Q3 2023, an increase of $502 thousand or 10.0% over Q3 2022. See Table 3 for additional details.
- The increase was across numerous categories to support growth initiatives and employee training. Categories showing increases included salaries and employee benefits, computer services and on-line banking, other professional services, and other.
- An increase in FDIC insurance contributed to the increase in other operating expenses.
- Other professional services increase was driven by increases in recruitment fees, services for internal training curriculum development, and legal.
Linked Quarter Q3 2023 Compared to Q2 2023
- Total asset growth continues to be slower, up $15.6 million during the quarter to $809.6 million, or 2%.
- Loans increased $5.6 million .
- Securities portfolio duration was 4.18 as of Q3 2023 compared to 4.08 as of Q2 2023.
- Net unrealized losses in the AFS portfolio were $11.9 million as of Q3 2023 and $10.6 million as of Q2 2023.
- Deposits increased $14.6 million compared to Q2 2023. Excluding brokered CDs, core deposit growth was $20.7 million or 3.0%.
- Growth of $24.2 million in interest bearing deposits was partly offset by a decrease in noninterest bearing deposits of $9.6 million .
- Brokered CDs were reduced to -0- with maturities of $6.1 million during the quarter.
- The Tier 1 leverage capital ratio for BCT was 9.93% compared to 10.04% as of Q2 2023. For the Company, the tangible equity / tangible assets ratio was 7.75% compared to 7.86% as of Q2 2023.
- Net interest margin for the quarter was down 5 bps to 3.23% from 3.28% in Q2 2023.
- The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 28 bps to 1.83% during Q3 2023. The yield on total earning assets increased 16 bps to 4.62% during the quarter.
- Available Liquidity remains quite strong.
- Our Federal Reserve balance was $37.2 million as of Q3 2023 compared to $27.0 million as of Q2 2023.
- Available borrowing lines were $292 million as of Q3 2023 and $288 million as of Q2 2023.
- The allowance for credit losses was 1.04% of total loans outstanding as of Q3 2023 and 1.05% as of Q2 2023.
- Given the strong credit quality and nominal growth, there was no provision for credit losses in Q3 2023 and $191 thousand recorded in Q2 2023.
- Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets was 0.33% for both quarters.
- Non-interest income and non-interest expenses were relatively flat quarter over quarter. See Table 3 for additional details.
Dividend Announcement
At our October Board meeting, Potomac Bancshares, Inc. Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share. The dividend is for all shareholders of record on November 2, 2023, and will be paid on November 9, 2023 .
About the Company
Founded in 1871, BCT-Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). The Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and two loan production offices. BCT's offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA), and Washington County (MD). The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local municipalities. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate loans and agricultural loans. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 65 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided financial management, investment, trust, and estate services to its clients. In 2023, American Banker selected BCT as a "Top 200 Community Bank," an annual listing of the best performing banks in the United States with assets under $2 billion . BCT was voted "Best of the Best" winner in the 2022 Journal-News Readers' Choice Awards in three categories: Bank, Loan Services, and Financial Planning.
The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.mybct.bank.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical facts, such as statements about the Company's growth strategy and deployment of capital. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.
TABLE 1
Nine Months Ended
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share data)
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
Earnings Performance
Interest and dividend income
$25,756
$19,275
Interest expense
6,533
1,804
Net interest income
19,223
17,471
Provision for credit losses
222
467
Non-interest income
4,637
4,664
Non-interest expense
16,474
**
14,781
Income Before Income Tax Expense
7,164
6,887
Income tax expense
1,610
1,529
Net Income
$5,554
$5,358
Return on average equity
12.02 %
12.04 %
Return on average assets
0.96 %
0.98 %
Net interest margin
3.36 %
3.29 %
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
Balance Sheet Highlights
Total assets
$809,607
$772,546
Investment securities
82,575
96,779
Loans held for sale
2,159
255
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $6,768 in 2023 and $6,025 in 2022
643,921
592,374
Deposits
721,253
694,060
Long term FHLB borrowings
6,000
-
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs
9,882
9,826
Shareholders' equity
$62,770
$57,622
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
Shareholders' Value (per share)
Earnings per share, basic
$1.34
$1.29
Earnings per share, diluted
1.34
1.29
Cash dividends declared (per share)
0.28
0.26
Book value at period end (per share)
$15.15
$13.90
End of period number of shares outstanding
4,144,561
4,144,561
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
Safety and Soundness
Tier 1 capital ratio (leverage ratio)*
9.93 %
9.98 %
Tangible Equity/Tangible Assets
7.75 %
7.47 %
Non-performing assets as a percentage of
total assets including OREO
0.33 %
0.01 %
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of
period end loans
1.04 %
1.01 %
Ratio of net recoveries annualized during the period to
average loans outstanding during the period
-0.005 %
-0.013 %
* The capital ratio presented is for Bank of Charles Town. When computing capital ratios, the net of unrealized holding gains (losses) on securities available for sale and the unfunded liability for pension and other post-retirement benefits, all computed net of tax, are added back to these shareholders' equity figures.
** Includes $274K loss on sale of securities.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.
Quarterly Financial Data
TABLE 2
Three Months Ended
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share data)
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
3/31/2023
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
Earnings Performance
Interest and dividend income
$9,176
$8,548
$8,032
$7,789
$7,123
Interest expense
2,752
2,272
1,509
987
663
Net interest income
6,424
6,276
6,523
6,802
6,460
Provision for credit losses
-
191
31
165
225
Non-interest income
1,633
1,667
1,337
1,419
1,495
Non-interest expense
5,821
**
5,467
5,186
5,553
***
5,045
Income Before Income Tax Expense
2,236
2,285
2,643
2,503
2,685
Income tax expense
507
502
601
550
601
Net Income
$1,729
$1,783
$2,042
$1,953
$2,084
Return on average equity
11.86 %
11.41 %
13.52 %
14.74 %
13.97 %
Return on average assets
0.93 %
0.91 %
1.09 %
1.13 %
1.10 %
Net interest margin
3.23 %
3.28 %
3.57 %
3.63 %
3.49 %
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
3/31/2023
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
Balance Sheet Highlights
Total assets
$809,607
$794,015
$792,332
$756,050
$772,546
Investment securities
82,575
85,350
88,605
88,743
96,779
Loans held for sale
2,159
2,086
292
-
255
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
643,921
638,381
620,436
616,382
592,374
Deposits
721,253
706,660
704,717
665,469
694,060
Long term FHLB borrowings
6,000
6,000
6,000
-
-
Short term overnight borrowings
-
-
-
11,720
-
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs
9,882
9,868
9,854
9,839
9,826
Shareholders' equity
$62,770
$62,441
$62,416
$60,460
$57,622
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
3/31/2023
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
Shareholders' Value (per share)
Earnings per share, basic
$0.42
$0.43
$0.49
$0.47
$0.50
Earnings per share, diluted
0.42
0.43
0.49
0.47
0.50
Cash dividends declared (per share)
0.10
0.09
0.09
0.09
0.09
Book value at period end (per share)
$15.15
$15.07
$15.06
$14.59
$13.90
End of period number of shares outstanding
4,144,561
4,144,561
4,144,561
4,144,561
4,144,561
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
3/31/2023
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
Safety and Soundness
Tier 1 capital ratio (leverage ratio)*
9.93 %
10.04 %
10.25 %
10.08 %
9.98 %
Tangible Equity/Tangible Assets
7.75 %
7.86 %
7.88 %
8.00 %
7.47 %
Non-performing assets as a percentage of
total assets including OREO
0.33 %
0.33 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.01 %
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of
period end loans
1.04 %
1.05 %
1.05 %
1.00 %
1.01 %
Ratio of net charge offs (recoveries) annualized during the period to
average loans outstanding during the period
0.004 %
-0.011 %
-0.009 %
-0.008 %
-0.003 %
* The capital ratio presented is for Bank of Charles Town. When computing capital ratios, the net of unrealized holding gains (losses) on securities available for sale and the unfunded liability for pension and other post-retirement benefits, all computed net of tax, are added back to these shareholders' equity figures.
** Includes $274k loss on sale of securities.
*** Includes $367k loss on sale of securities.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.
Noninterest Income & Noninterest Expense
Three Months Ended
TABLE 3
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
3/31/2023
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
Noninterest Income:
Wealth and Investments
$453
$425
$390
$344
$370
Service charges on deposit accounts
266
266
230
268
267
Secondary market income
223
232
82
92
180
Interchange fees
515
523
484
511
504
Other operating income
176
221
151
204
174
Total Noninterest Income
$1,633
$1,667
$1,337
$1,419
$1,495
Noninterest Expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
$3,083
$3,061
$2,863
$2,823
$2,921
Net occupancy expense of premises
261
254
259
260
246
Furniture and equipment expenses
349
369
334
342
324
Advertising and public relations
105
133
66
76
84
Computer services and communications
486
454
409
457
401
Other professional services
329
258
289
312
217
ATM and check card expenses
243
275
227
222
225
Loss on sale of AFS securities
274
-
-
367
-
Other operating expenses
691
663
739
694
627
Total Noninterest Expenses
$5,821
$5,467
$5,186
$5,553
$5,045
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST AND RATES
TABLE 4
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
9/30/2022
ASSETS:
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Interest Earning Assets:
Loans:
Loans held for sale
$ 1,856
$ 30
6.41 %
$ 3,824
$ 42
4.41 %
$ 693
$ 10
5.72 %
Portfolio loans (1)
648,910
8,063
4.93 %
634,716
7,561
4.78 %
579,020
6,355
4.35 %
Available for sale securities (2)
94,677
545
2.28 %
96,567
542
2.25 %
97,472
438
1.78 %
Federal Reserve
40,476
498
4.88 %
31,099
361
4.66 %
55,621
303
2.16 %
Other interest earning assets
2,311
40
6.87 %
2,237
42
7.53 %
1,830
17
3.69 %
Total Interest Earning Assets
788,230
$ 9,176
4.62 %
768,443
$ 8,548
4.46 %
734,636
$ 7,123
3.85 %
Other Assets
17,485
17,987
18,867
Total Assets
$805,715
$786,430
$753,503
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing Deposits
$550,424
$ 2,535
1.83 %
$533,088
$ 2,056
1.55 %
$517,294
$ 521
0.40 %
Federal Funds and repurchase agreements
5,232
10
0.76 %
4,468
8
0.72 %
3,787
3
0.31 %
Subordinated debt
9,873
139
5.59 %
9,859
139
5.65 %
9,818
139
5.62 %
FHLB advances
6,011
68
4.49 %
6,000
69
4.61 %
0
-
0.00 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
571,540
$ 2,752
1.91 %
553,415
$ 2,272
1.65 %
530,899
$ 663
0.50 %
Non-interest-bearing deposits and other liabilities
171,033
170,339
163,425
Total Liabilities
742,573
723,754
694,324
Stockholders' Equity
63,142
62,676
59,179
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$805,715
$786,430
$753,503
Interest Rate Spread
2.71 %
2.81 %
3.35 %
Net Interest Income
$ 6,424
$ 6,276
$ 6,460
Net Interest Margin
3.23 %
3.28 %
3.49 %
(1) Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.
(2) Average balances exclude unrealized gains/losses.
SOURCE Potomac Bancshares, Inc.