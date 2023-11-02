Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Earnings per share ("EPS")* for the third quarter of 2023 was $0.53 compared to $0.54 per share for the third quarter of 2022

Adjusted EPS** for the third quarter of 2023, which excludes transaction-related expenses attributable to the announced acquisition of Florida City Gas ("FCG"), increased by 28 percent to $0.69 compared to $0.54 per share for the third quarter of 2022

Year-to-date EPS was $3.47 compared to $3.58 per share in the prior year. Adjusted EPS, excluding transaction-related expenses, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $3.63

Historically warmer temperatures significantly impacted customer consumption during the first half of 2023, lowering both EPS and Adjusted EPS by approximately $0.41 per share

Adjusted gross margin** growth of $7.6 million during the third quarter was driven by continued pipeline expansion projects, natural gas organic growth, regulatory initiatives, and increased propane margins and fees

Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire FCG for approximately $923 million, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023

DOVER, Del., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) ("Chesapeake Utilities" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

In the third quarter of 2023, the Company's adjusted net income**, which excludes transaction-related expenses for the announced acquisition of FCG, was $12.2 million, compared to $9.7 million reported in the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted EPS in the quarter was $0.69 per share, compared to $0.54 per share reported in the same prior-year period.

Earnings for the third quarter of 2023 were driven by continued pipeline expansion projects, organic growth in the Company's natural gas distribution businesses, contributions from the Company's Florida natural gas base rate proceeding, increased propane margins and fees, and incremental contributions associated with regulated infrastructure programs. These improvements were partially offset by reduced customer consumption compared to the prior-year period, lower virtual pipeline services and increased interest expense attributable to higher rates on short-term borrowings and the senior notes issued in March 2023 .

During the first nine months of 2023, adjusted net income was $64.8 million compared to $63.6 million for the same period in 2022. Adjusted EPS for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $3.63 compared to $3.58 per share reported in the prior-year period.

Year-to-date earnings in 2023 were impacted by significantly warmer weather where our service territories on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Ohio experienced temperatures that were more than 20 percent higher than historical averages through the first half of 2023. The impacts of weather for the first nine months of 2023 were offset by the positive growth contributions noted above as well as a continued focus on cost management.

"Despite continued challenges with rising interest rates and significantly warmer temperatures through the first half of the year, Chesapeake Utilities has delivered strong performance on a year-to-date basis," commented Jeff Householder, chairman, president and CEO. "Growth investments, regulatory initiatives and continued expense management enabled us to overcome the significant weather and interest rate impacts on a year-to-date basis, resulting in year-to-date Adjusted EPS of $3.63 versus 2022 Adjusted EPS of $3.58 . Excluding transaction-related expenses associated with the acquisition of FCG, in the third quarter, operating income increased $5.5 million or 29.4 percent compared to the prior-year period, driven by incremental adjusted gross margin of $7.6 million, or 8.8 percent."

"Not only do we see additional growth opportunities to drive incremental growth in our legacy businesses, but we are excited about the additional opportunities that the FCG acquisition will provide once it is a member of the Chesapeake family of businesses. We remain on track to completing the acquisition by year end. Across the organization, our team remains committed to executing on our growth strategy, achieving another record year of performance and driving increased shareholder value," concluded Householder.

Acquisition of Florida City Gas

In September 2023, the Company entered into a definitive stock purchase agreement with NextEra Energy, Inc. to acquire FCG for approximately $923 million in cash, subject to certain working capital adjustments. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, contingent on customary closing conditions and certain regulatory approvals.

FCG serves approximately 120,000 residential and commercial natural gas customers across eight counties in Florida, including Miami-Dade, Broward, Brevard, Palm Beach, Hendry, Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River . Its natural gas system includes approximately 3,800 miles of distribution main and 80 miles of transmission pipe.

In connection with the acquisition, the Company has obtained a commitment for a 364-day bridge loan facility for up to $965 million . The Company expects to ultimately finance the transaction through the issuance of new permanent debt and equity.

Capital Investment and Earnings Guidance

Prior to the announcement of the FCG acquisition, the Company's capital expenditures guidance ranged from $900 million to $1.1 billion for the five years ended 2025 and its EPS guidance range was $6.15 to $6.35 per share for 2025.

Given the magnitude of the FCG acquisition, the Company will surpass its capital expenditures guidance range two years early. Additionally, as a result of the Company's most recent 5-year strategic plan review where it revisited growth projections over the next five years for its legacy businesses and with the increased scale and investment opportunities related to the planned acquisition of FCG, the Company announced new capital expenditure guidance for the five-year period ended 2028 that will range from $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion . The Company also reaffirmed its current EPS guidance range for 2025 of $6.15 to $6.35 per share and extended its EPS guidance to a range of $7.75 to $8.00 per share for 2028. This would imply an EPS growth rate of approximately 8 percent from the current 2025 EPS guidance range, or since 2018, an 8.5 percent growth rate.

*Unless otherwise noted, EPS and Adjusted EPS information is presented on a diluted basis.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

**This press release including the tables herein, include references to both Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") and non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is generally defined as a numerical measure of a company's historical or future performance that includes or excludes amounts, or that is subject to adjustments, so as to be different from the most directly comparable measure calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. Our management believes certain non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any particular period.

The Company calculates Adjusted Gross Margin by deducting the purchased cost of natural gas, propane and electricity and the cost of labor spent on direct revenue-producing activities from operating revenues. The costs included in Adjusted Gross Margin exclude depreciation and amortization and certain costs presented in operations and maintenance expenses in accordance with regulatory requirements. The Company calculates Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS by deducting costs and expenses associated with significant acquisitions that may affect the comparison of period-over-period results. These non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the comparable GAAP measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful and meaningful to investors as a basis for making investment decisions, and provide investors with information that demonstrates the profitability achieved by the Company under allowed rates for regulated energy operations and under the Company's competitive pricing structures for unregulated energy operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing a business unit and Company performance. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures in a different manner.

The following tables reconcile Gross Margin, Net Income, and EPS, all as defined under GAAP, to our non-GAAP measures of Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS for each of the periods presented.

Adjusted Gross Margin





For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 (in thousands)

Regulated

Energy

Unregulated

Energy

Other and

Eliminations

Total Operating Revenues

$ 102,411

$ 34,970

$ (5,834)

$ 131,547 Cost of Sales:















Natural gas, propane and

electric costs

(26,518)

(16,381)

5,805

(37,094) Depreciation & amortization

(13,192)

(4,420)

2

(17,610) Operations & maintenance

expense (1)

(4,819)

(7,532)

(382)

(12,733) Gross Margin (GAAP)

57,882

6,637

(409)

64,110 Operations & maintenance

expense (1)

4,819

7,532

382

12,733 Depreciation & amortization

13,192

4,420

(2)

17,610 Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-

GAAP)

$ 75,893

$ 18,589

$ (29)

$ 94,453





For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 (in thousands)

Regulated

Energy

Unregulated

Energy

Other and

Eliminations

Total Operating Revenues

$ 90,980

$ 47,914

$ (7,841)

$ 131,053 Cost of Sales:















Natural gas, propane and

electric costs

(21,248)

(30,768)

7,811

(44,205) Depreciation & amortization

(13,271)

(4,071)

3

(17,339) Operations & maintenance

expense (1)

(9,211)

(7,673)

371

(16,513) Gross Margin (GAAP)

47,250

5,402

344

52,996 Operations & maintenance

expense (1)

9,211

7,673

(371)

16,513 Depreciation & amortization

13,271

4,071

(3)

17,339 Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-

GAAP)

$ 69,732

$ 17,146

$ (30)

$ 86,848





For the Nine months ended September 30, 2023 (in thousands)

Regulated

Energy

Unregulated

Energy

Other and

Eliminations

Total Operating Revenues

$ 345,822

$ 158,886

$ (19,439)

$ 485,269 Cost of Sales:















Natural gas, propane and

electric costs

(105,692)

(75,068)

19,282

(161,478) Depreciation & amortization

(39,179)

(12,923)

6

(52,096) Operations & maintenance

expense (1)

(23,346)

(23,528)

(377)

(47,251) Gross Margin (GAAP)

177,605

47,367

(528)

224,444 Operations & maintenance

expense (1)

23,346

23,528

377

47,251 Depreciation & amortization

39,179

12,923

(6)

52,096 Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-

GAAP)

$ 240,130

$ 83,818

$ (157)

$ 323,791





For the Nine months ended September 30, 2022 (in thousands)

Regulated

Energy

Unregulated

Energy

Other and

Eliminations

Total Operating Revenues

$ 311,064

$ 202,669

$ (20,330)

$ 493,403 Cost of Sales:















Natural gas, propane and

electric costs

(88,264)

(120,476)

20,238

(188,502) Depreciation & amortization

(39,496)

(12,025)

(11)

(51,532) Operations & maintenance

expense (1)

(25,694)

(21,428)

(578)

(47,700) Gross Margin (GAAP)

157,610

48,740

(681)

205,669 Operations & maintenance

expense (1)

25,694

21,428

578

47,700 Depreciation & amortization

39,496

12,025

11

51,532 Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-

GAAP)

$ 222,800

$ 82,193

$ (92)

$ 304,901

(1) Operations & maintenance expenses within the Consolidated Statements of Income are presented in accordance with regulatory requirements and to provide comparability within the industry. Operations & maintenance expenses which are deemed to be directly attributable to revenue producing activities have been separately presented above in order to calculate Gross Margin as defined under US GAAP.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30, (in thousands, except shares and per share data)

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net Income (GAAP)

$ 9,407

$ 9,662

$ 61,884

$ 63,646 Transaction-related expenses, net (1)

2,804

-

2,898

- Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

$ 12,211

$ 9,662

$ 64,782

$ 63,646

















Weighted average common shares outstanding -

diluted

17,857,784

17,819,373

17,847,288

17,797,001

















Earnings Per Share - Diluted (GAAP)

$ 0.53

$ 0.54

$ 3.47

$ 3.58 Transaction-related expenses, net (1)

0.16

-

0.16

- Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted (Non-

GAAP)

$ 0.69

$ 0.54

$ 3.63

$ 3.58

(1) Transaction-related expenses represent costs incurred attributable to the announced acquisition of FCG including, but not limited to, legal, consulting, audit and financing fees.

Operating Results for the Quarters Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

Consolidated Results



Three Months Ended









September 30,







(in thousands) 2023

2022

Change

Percent

Change Adjusted gross margin** $ 94,453

$ 86,848

$ 7,605

8.8 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 23,800

23,103

697

3.0 % Transaction-related expenses 3,899

-

3,899

NMF Other operating expenses 46,526

45,097

1,429

3.2 % Operating income $ 20,228

$ 18,648

$ 1,580

8.5 %

Operating income for the third quarter of 2023 was $20.2 million, an increase of $1.6 million or 8.5 percent compared to the same period in 2022. Excluding transaction-related expenses associated with the acquisition of FCG, operating income increased $5.5 million or 29.4 percent compared to the prior-year period. Adjusted gross margin in the third quarter of 2023 was positively impacted by contributions from the Company's Florida natural gas base rate proceeding, increased propane margins and fees, continued pipeline expansion projects, organic growth in the Company's natural gas distribution businesses and incremental contributions associated with regulated infrastructure programs. These increases in adjusted gross margin were partially offset by a reduced level of virtual pipeline services and lower consumption during the third quarter of 2023. Higher operating expenses were largely associated with increased employee costs driven by growth initiatives, the ongoing competitive labor market and higher benefits costs compared to the prior-year period. Operating income was also impacted by higher depreciation, amortization and property taxes.

Regulated Energy Segment



Three Months Ended









September 30,







(in thousands) 2023

2022

Change

Percent

Change Adjusted gross margin** $ 75,893

$ 69,732

$ 6,161

8.8 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 18,891

18,594

297

1.6 % Transaction-related expenses 3,899

-

3,899

NMF Other operating expenses 28,191

27,475

716

2.6 % Operating income $ 24,912

$ 23,663

$ 1,249

5.3 %

The key components of the increase in adjusted gross margin** are shown below:

(in thousands)

Rate changes associated with the Florida natural gas base rate proceeding (1) $ 3,470 Natural gas transmission service expansions 1,382 Natural gas growth including conversions (excluding service expansions) 1,312 Contributions from regulated infrastructure programs 563 Changes in customer consumption (259) Other variances (307) Quarter-over-quarter increase in adjusted gross margin** $ 6,161

(1) Includes adjusted gross margin contributions from permanent base rates that became effective in March 2023.

The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:

(in thousands)

Increased payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses $ 749 Other variances (33) Quarter-over-quarter increase in other operating expenses $ 716

Unregulated Energy Segment



Three Months Ended

September 30,







(in thousands) 2023

2022

Change

Percent

Change Adjusted gross margin** $ 18,589

$ 17,146

$ 1,443

8.4 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 4,902

4,507

395

8.8 % Other operating expenses 18,410

17,695

715

4.0 % Operating loss $ (4,723)

$ (5,056)

$ 333

6.6 %

Operating results for the second and third quarters historically have been lower due to reduced customer demand during warmer periods of the year. The impact to operating income may not align with the seasonal variations in adjusted gross margin as many of the operating expenses are recognized ratably over the course of the year.

The major components of the change in adjusted gross margin** are shown below:

(in thousands)



Propane Operations



Increased propane margins and service fees

$ 1,813 Reduced propane customer consumption

(659) CNG/RNG/LNG Transportation and Infrastructure



Lower level of virtual pipeline services

(428) Aspire Energy



Increased customer consumption

298 Other variances

419 Quarter-over-quarter increase in adjusted gross margin**

$ 1,443

The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:

(in thousands)



Increased payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses

$ 889 Other variances

(174) Quarter-over-quarter increase in other operating expenses

$ 715

Operating Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

Consolidated Results



Nine Months Ended September 30,







(in thousands) 2023

2022

Change

Percent

Change Adjusted gross margin** $ 323,791

$ 304,901

$ 18,890

6.2 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 70,918

68,521

2,397

3.5 % Transaction-related expenses 3,899

-

3,899

NMF Other operating expenses 145,486

136,399

9,087

6.7 % Operating income $ 103,488

$ 99,981

$ 3,507

3.5 %

Operating income for the first nine months of 2023 was $103.5 million, an increase of $3.5 million or 3.5 percent compared to the same period in 2022. Excluding transaction-related expenses associated with the acquisition of FCG, operating income increased $7.4 million or 7.4 percent compared to the prior-year period, despite significantly warmer temperatures in the Company's northern service territories experienced primarily during the first half of 2023. Adjusted gross margin for the first nine months of 2023 was positively impacted by contributions from the Company's Florida natural gas base rate proceeding, increased propane margins and fees, continued pipeline expansion projects, organic growth in the Company's natural gas distribution businesses, incremental contributions associated with regulated infrastructure programs and increased demand for virtual pipeline services. These increases were partially offset by a $7.3 million reduction in adjusted gross margin from reduced customer consumption resulting from the significantly warmer temperatures in our northern service territories during the first half of the year. Also offsetting the increase in adjusted gross margin were higher employee costs driven by growth initiatives, the ongoing competitive labor market and higher benefits costs, higher depreciation, amortization and property taxes and increased costs related to the Company's facilities, maintenance and outside services.

Regulated Energy Segment



Nine Months Ended









September 30,







(in thousands) 2023

2022

Change

Percent

Change Adjusted gross margin** $ 240,130

$ 222,800

$ 17,330

7.8 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 56,415

55,225

1,190

2.2 % Transaction-related expenses 3,899

-

3,899

NMF Other operating expenses 87,988

83,373

4,615

5.5 % Operating income $ 91,828

$ 84,202

$ 7,626

9.1 %

The key components of the increase in adjusted gross margin** are shown below:

(in thousands)

Rate changes associated with the Florida natural gas base rate proceeding (1) $ 11,440 Natural gas growth including conversions (excluding service expansions) 4,678 Natural gas transmission service expansions 2,976 Contributions from regulated infrastructure programs 1,756 Changes in customer consumption - primarily related to weather (3,272) Other variances (248) Period-over-period increase in adjusted gross margin** $ 17,330

(1) Includes adjusted gross margin contributions from interim rates and permanent base rates that became effective in March 2023.

The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:

(in thousands)

Increased payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses $ 2,301 Increased facilities expenses, maintenance costs and outside services 1,079 Increased regulatory expenses 444 Increased costs related to credit and collections 270 Other variances 521 Period-over-period increase in other operating expenses $ 4,615

Unregulated Energy Segment



Nine Months Ended









September 30,







(in thousands) 2023

2022

Change

Percent

Change Adjusted gross margin** $ 83,818

$ 82,193

$ 1,625

2.0 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 14,500

13,269

1,231

9.3 % Other operating expenses 57,789

53,367

4,422

8.3 % Operating income $ 11,529

$ 15,557

$ (4,028)

(25.9) %

The major components of the change in adjusted gross margin** are shown below:

(in thousands)



Propane Operations



Increased propane margins and service fees

$ 6,389 Propane customer consumption - primarily weather related

(5,583) Decreased customer consumption due to conversion of customers to our natural gas system

(656) CNG/RNG/LNG Transportation and Infrastructure



Increased level of virtual pipeline services

1,338 Aspire Energy



Reduced customer consumption - primarily weather related

(254) Other variances

391 Period-over-period increase in adjusted gross margin**

$ 1,625

The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:

(in thousands)



Increased payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses

$ 3,603 Increased facilities expenses, maintenance costs and outside services

836 Other variances

(17) Period-over-period increase in other operating expenses

$ 4,422

Sustainability Initiatives

In May 2023, Chesapeake Utilities published its most recent sustainability report, and the Company continues to remain steadfast in regards to its sustainability commitments, including:

Maintaining a leading role in the journey to a lower carbon future in its service areas.

Continuing to promote a diverse and inclusive workplace and further the sustainability of the communities it serves.

Operating its businesses with integrity and the highest ethical standards.

These commitments guide the Company's mission to deliver energy that makes life better for the people and communities it serves. They impact every aspect of the Company and the relationships it has with its stakeholders. The Company encourages its investors to review the report, which can be accessed on the Company's website, and welcomes feedback as it continues to enhance its sustainability disclosures.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters included in this release may include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements in the Company's 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2023 for further information on the risks and uncertainties related to the Company's forward-looking statements.

Conference Call

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE: CPK) will host a conference call on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. To listen to the Company's conference call via live webcast, please visit the Events & Presentations section of the Investors page on www.chpk.com. For investors and analysts that wish to participate by phone for the question and answer portion of the call, please use the following dial-in information:

A replay of the presentation will be made available on the previously noted website following the conclusion of the call.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions, and other businesses.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma .

For more information, contact:

Financial Summary (in thousands, except shares and per-share data)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Adjusted Gross Margin













Regulated Energy segment $ 75,893

$ 69,732

$ 240,130

$ 222,800 Unregulated Energy segment 18,589

17,146

83,818

82,193 Other businesses and eliminations (29)

(30)

(157)

(92) Total Adjusted Gross Margin** $ 94,453

$ 86,848

$ 323,791

$ 304,901















Operating Income (Loss)













Regulated Energy segment $ 24,912

$ 23,663

$ 91,828

$ 84,202 Unregulated Energy segment (4,723)

(5,056)

11,529

15,557 Other businesses and eliminations 39

41

131

222 Total Operating Income 20,228

18,648

103,488

99,981 Other income (expense), net (72)

957

1,036

4,454 Interest charges 7,076

6,240

21,272

17,404 Income Before Income Taxes 13,080

13,365

83,252

87,031 Income taxes 3,673

3,703

21,368

23,385 Net Income $ 9,407

$ 9,662

$ 61,884

$ 63,646















Earnings Per Share of Common Stock













Basic $ 0.53

$ 0.54

$ 3.48

$ 3.59 Diluted $ 0.53

$ 0.54

$ 3.47

$ 3.58















Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per

Share













Net Income (GAAP) $ 9,407

$ 9,662

$ 61,884

$ 63,646 Transaction-related-expenses, net (1) 2,804

-

2,898

- Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)** $ 12,211

$ 9,662

$ 64,782

$ 63,646















Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 17,857,784

17,819,373

17,847,288

17,797,001















Earnings Per Share - Diluted (GAAP) $ 0.53

$ 0.54

$ 3.47

$ 3.58 Transaction-related-expenses, net (1) 0.16

-

0.16

- Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted (Non-GAAP)** $ 0.69

$ 0.54

$ 3.63

$ 3.58

(1) Transaction-related expenses represent costs incurred attributable to the announced acquisition of FCG including, but not limited to, legal, consulting, audit and financing fees.

Financial Summary Highlights

Key variances between the third quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2023 included:

(in thousands, except per share data)

Pre-tax Income

Net Income

Earnings Per Share Third Quarter of 2022 Adjusted Results

$ 13,365

$ 9,662

$ 0.54













Non-recurring Items:











Absence of interest income from Federal Income Tax refund

(628)

(454)

(0.03)



(628)

(454)

(0.03)













Increased (Decreased) Adjusted Gross Margins:











Contribution from rates associated with Florida natural gas base rate

proceeding*

3,470

2,495

0.14 Increased propane margins and service fees

1,813

1,304

0.07 Natural gas transmission service expansions*

1,382

994

0.06 Natural gas growth including conversions (excluding service expansions)

1,312

944

0.06 Contributions from regulated infrastructure programs*

563

405

0.02 Changes in customer consumption

(684)

(492)

(0.03) Decreased margins related to demand for virtual pipeline services*

(428)

(308)

(0.02)



7,428

5,342

0.30













Increased Operating Expenses (Excluding Natural Gas, Propane, and

Electric Costs):











Increased payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses

(1,638)

(1,178)

(0.06) Depreciation, amortization and property taxes

(697)

(501)

(0.03)



(2,335)

(1,679)

(0.09)













Interest charges

(835)

(601)

(0.03) Changes in Other income, net

(401)

(288)

(0.02) Net other changes

385

229

0.02



(851)

(660)

(0.03) Third Quarter of 2023 Adjusted Results**

$ 16,979

$ 12,211

$ 0.69

* Refer to Major Projects and Initiatives Table for additional information. ** Transaction-related expenses attributable to the announced acquisition of FCG have been excluded from the Company's non-GAAP measures of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS. See above tables for a reconciliation of these items against the related GAAP measures.

Key variances between the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2023 included:

(in thousands, except per share data)

Pre-tax Income

Net Income

Earnings Per Share Nine months ended September 30, 2022 Adjusted Results

$ 87,031

$ 63,646

$ 3.58













Non-recurring Items:











Absence of gain from sales of assets

(1,902)

(1,414)

(0.08) Absence of interest income from Federal Income Tax refund

(628)

(459)

(0.03) One-time benefit associated with reduction in state tax rate

-

1,284

0.07



(2,530)

(589)

(0.04)













Increased (Decreased) Adjusted Gross Margins:











Contribution from rates associated with Florida natural gas base rate

proceeding*

11,440

8,504

0.48 Increased propane margins and service fees

6,389

4,749

0.27 Natural gas growth including conversions (excluding service expansions)

4,678

3,478

0.19 Natural gas transmission service expansions*

2,976

2,212

0.12 Contributions from regulated infrastructure programs*

1,756

1,305

0.07 Increased margins related to demand for virtual pipeline services*

1,338

995

0.06 Increased adjusted gross margin from off-system natural gas capacity sales

740

550

0.03 Customer consumption - primarily resulting from weather

(9,765)

(7,259)

(0.41)



19,552

14,534

0.81













Increased Operating Expenses (Excluding Natural Gas, Propane, and

Electric Costs):











Increased payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses

(5,905)

(4,389)

(0.25) Depreciation, amortization and property taxes

(2,397)

(1,782)

(0.10) Increased facilities expenses, maintenance costs and outside services

(2,032)

(1,510)

(0.08)



(10,334)

(7,681)

(0.43)













Interest charges

(3,868)

(2,875)

(0.16) Changes in Other income, net

(888)

(660)

(0.04) Net other changes

(1,812)

(1,593)

(0.09)



(6,568)

(5,128)

(0.29) Nine months ended September 30, 2023 Adjusted Results**

$ 87,151

$ 64,782

$ 3.63

* Refer to Major Projects and Initiatives Table for additional information. ** Transaction-related expenses attributable to the announced acquisition of FCG have been excluded from the Company's non-GAAP measures of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS. See above tables for a reconciliation of these items against the related GAAP measures.

Recently Completed and Ongoing Major Projects and Initiatives

The Company constantly pursues and develops additional projects and initiatives to serve existing and new customers, further grow its businesses and earnings, and increase shareholder value. The following table includes the major projects and initiatives recently completed and currently underway. Major projects and initiatives that have generated consistent year-over-year adjusted gross margin contributions are removed from the table at the beginning of the next calendar year. The discussion of the Company's major projects accompanying this table, includes those projects which began generating adjusted gross margin in the current year, or those which are expected to contribute adjusted gross margin beginning in future years. A comprehensive discussion of all projects reflected below can be found in the Company's third quarter 2023 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The Company's practice is to add new projects and initiatives to this table once negotiations or details are substantially final and/or the associated earnings can be estimated. As the FCG acquisition is still pending, it has not been incorporated into the table below.



Adjusted Gross Margin

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Year Ended

Estimate for

September 30,

September 30,

December

31,

Fiscal (in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022

2022

2023

2024 Pipeline Expansions:

























Guernsey Power Station $ 373

$ 373

$ 1,107

$ 1,004

$ 1,377

$ 1,486

$ 1,482 Southern Expansion -

-

-

-

-

586

2,344 Winter Haven Expansion 166

64

468

125

260

576

626 Beachside Pipeline

Expansion 603

-

1,206

-

-

1,825

2,451 North Ocean City

Connector -

-

-

-

-

-

200 St. Cloud / Twin Lakes

Expansion 118

-

118

-

-

268

584 Clean Energy (1) 267

-

783

-

126

1,009

1,009 Wildlight 178

-

271

-

-

528

2,000 Lake Wales 114

-

152

-

-

265

454 Newberry -

-

-

-

-

-

862 Total Pipeline Expansions 1,819

437

4,105

1,129

1,763

6,543

12,012



























CNG/RNG/LNG

Transportation and

Infrastructure 2,385

2,813

8,811

7,473

11,100

11,321

12,500



























Regulatory Initiatives:

























Florida GUARD

program 90

-

90

-

-

324

2,421 Capital Cost Surcharge

Programs 687

489

2,110

1,503

2,001

2,811

3,979 Florida Rate Case

Proceeding (2) 3,991

521

11,961

521

2,474

16,289

17,153 Electric Storm

Protection Plan 298

-

940

-

486

960

2,433 Total Regulatory Initiatives 5,066

1,010

15,101

2,024

4,961

20,384

25,986



























Total $ 9,270

$ 4,260

$ 28,017

$ 10,626

$ 17,824

$ 38,248

$ 50,498

(1) Includes adjusted gross margin generated from interim services through the project in-service date in September 2023. (2) Includes adjusted gross margin during 2023 comprised of both interim rates and permanent base rates which became effective in March 2023.

Detailed Discussion of Major Projects and Initiatives

Pipeline Expansions

Southern Expansion

Eastern Shore installed a new natural gas driven compressor skid unit at its existing Bridgeville, Delaware compressor station that will provide 7,300 Dts/d of incremental firm transportation pipeline capacity. The project obtained FERC approval in December 2022 and went into service during October 2023 .

Beachside Pipeline Expansion

In June 2021, Peninsula Pipeline and, at that time, an unrelated party, Florida City Gas, entered into a Transportation Service Agreement for an incremental 10,176 Dts/d of firm service in Indian River County, Florida, to support Florida City Gas' growth along the Indian River's barrier island. As part of this agreement, Peninsula Pipeline constructed approximately 11.3 miles of pipeline from its existing pipeline in the Sebastian, Florida area east under the Intercoastal Waterway and southward on the barrier island. Construction is complete and the project went into service in April 2023 .

North Ocean City Connector

During the second quarter of 2022, the Company began construction of an extension of service into North Ocean City, Maryland . The Company's Delaware natural gas division and its subsidiary, Sandpiper Energy, Inc. installed approximately 5.7 miles of pipeline across southern Sussex County, Delaware to Fenwick Island, Delaware and Worcester County, Maryland . The project reinforces the Company's existing system in Ocean City, Maryland and enables incremental growth along the pipeline. Construction of this project was completed in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted gross margin in connection with this project is expected to be recognized contingent upon the completion and inclusion in rate base at the Company's next rate case in Maryland .

St. Cloud / Twin Lakes Expansion

In July 2022, Peninsula Pipeline filed a petition with the Public Service Commission ("PSC") for the State of Florida for approval of its Transportation Service Agreement with the Company's Florida subsidiary, Florida Public Utilities ("FPU"), for an additional 2,400 Dts/day of firm service in the St. Cloud, Florida area. As part of this agreement, Peninsula Pipeline constructed a pipeline extension and regulator station for FPU. The extension supports new incremental load due to growth in the area, including providing service, most immediately, to the residential development Twin Lakes. The expansion also improves reliability and provides operational benefits to FPU's existing distribution system in the area, supporting future growth. Construction is complete and the project went into service in July 2023 .

Wildlight Expansion

In August 2022, Peninsula Pipeline and FPU filed a joint petition with the Florida PSC for approval of its Transportation Service Agreement associated with the Wildlight planned community located in Nassau County, Florida . The project enables the Company to meet the significant growing demand for service in Yulee, Florida . The agreement allows the Company to build the project during the construction and build-out of the community, and charge the reservation rate as each phase of the project goes into service. Construction of the pipeline facilities will occur in two separate phases. Phase one consists of three extensions with associated facilities, and a gas injection interconnect with associated facilities. Phase two will consist of two additional pipeline extensions. Various phases of the project commenced in the first quarter of 2023, with construction on the overall project continuing through 2025.

Lake Wales

In February 2023, Peninsula Pipeline filed a petition with the Florida PSC for approval of its Transportation Service Agreement with the Company's Florida natural gas division, FPU for an additional 9,000 Dt/d of firm service in the Lake Wales, Florida area. The PSC approved the petition in April 2023 . Approval of the agreement enabled Peninsula Pipeline to complete the acquisition of an existing pipeline in May 2023 that is being utilized to serve the Company's current and new natural gas customers.

Newberry

In April 2023, Peninsula Pipeline filed a petition with the Florida PSC for approval of its Transportation Service Agreement with FPU for an additional 8,000 Dt/d of firm service in the Newberry, Florida area. The petition was approved by the Florida PSC in the third quarter of 2023. Peninsula Pipeline will construct a pipeline extension, which will be used by FPU to support the development of a natural gas distribution system to provide gas service to the City of Newberry .

Worcester Resiliency Upgrade

In August 2023, Eastern Shore filed an application with the FERC requesting authorization to construct the Worcester Resiliency Upgrade, which consists of a mixture of storage and transmission facilities in Sussex County, DE and Wicomico, Worcester, and Somerset Counties in Maryland . The project will provide long-term incremental supply necessary to support the growing demand of the participating shippers. Eastern Shore has requested certificate authorization by December 2024, with a target in-service date by the third quarter of 2025.

CNG/RNG/LNG Transportation and Infrastructure

The Company has made a commitment to meet customer demand for CNG, RNG and LNG in the markets we serve. This has included making investments within Marlin Gas Services to be able to transport these products through its virtual pipeline fleet to customers. To date, the Company has also made an infrastructure investment in Ohio, enabling RNG to fuel a third-party landfill fleet and to transport RNG to end use customers off its pipeline system. Similarly, the Company announced in March 2022, the opening of a high-capacity CNG truck and tube trailer fueling station in Port Wentworth, Georgia . As one of the largest public access CNG stations on the East Coast, it will offer a RNG option to customers in the near future. The Company constructed the station in partnership with Atlanta Gas Light, a subsidiary of Southern Company Gas.

The Company is also involved in various other projects, all at various stages and all with different opportunities to participate across the energy value chain. In many of these projects, Marlin will play a key role in ensuring the RNG is transported to one of the Company's many pipeline systems where it will be injected. The Company includes its RNG transportation services and infrastructure related adjusted gross margin from across the organization in combination with CNG and LNG projects.

As new projects are finalized, we will provide additional detail on those projects at that time.

Discussed below is a current project in which we are in the construction phase:

Full Circle Dairy

In February 2023, the Company announced plans to construct, own and operate a dairy manure RNG facility at Full Circle Dairy in Madison County, Florida . The project consists of a facility converting dairy manure to RNG and transportation assets to bring the gas to market. The first injection of RNG is projected to occur in the first half of 2024.

Regulatory Initiatives

Florida Gas Utility Access and Replacement Directive ("GUARD") Program

In February 2023, FPU filed a petition with the Florida PSC for approval of the GUARD program. GUARD is a ten-year program to enhance the safety, reliability, and accessibility of portions of the Company's natural gas distribution system. The Company identified various categories of projects to be included in GUARD, which include the relocation of mains and service lines located in rear easements and other difficult to access areas to the front of the street, the replacement of problematic distribution mains, service lines, and maintenance and repair equipment and system reliability projects. In August 2023, the Florida PSC approved the GUARD program, which included $205 million of capital expenditures projected to be spent over a 10-year period.

Other Major Factors Influencing Adjusted Gross Margin

Weather and Consumption

Weather was not a significant factor during the third quarter of 2023 but the Company's year-to-date adjusted gross margin was negatively impacted by approximately $9.8 million attributable to reduced customer consumption driven largely by significantly warmer weather in some of the Company's service territories. The following table summarizes HDD and CDD variances from the 10-year average HDD/CDD ("Normal") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022.

HDD and CDD Information



Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





September 30,





September 30,





2023

2022

Variance

2023

2022

Variance Delmarva





















Actual HDD 19

28

(9)

2,069

2,603

(534) 10-Year Average HDD ("Normal") 38

43

(5)

2,731

2,710

21 Variance from Normal (19)

(15)





(662)

(107)



























Florida





















Actual HDD 1

1

-

371

535

(164) 10-Year Average HDD ("Normal") 1

1

-

550

543

7 Variance from Normal -

-





(179)

(8)



























Ohio





















Actual HDD 86

84

2

3,148

3,614

(466) 10-Year Average HDD ("Normal") 65

72

(7)

3,661

3,614

47 Variance from Normal 21

12





(513)

-



























Florida





















Actual CDD 1,533

1,303

230

2,793

2,486

307 10-Year Average CDD ("Normal") 1,391

1,393

(2)

2,535

2,535

- Variance from Normal 142

(90)





258

(49)





Natural Gas Distribution Growth

The average number of residential customers served on the Delmarva Peninsula increased by approximately 5.5 percent and 5.6 percent, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, while Florida customers increased by 3.6 percent and 4.0 percent, respectively, for the three- and nine-month periods. On the Delmarva Peninsula, a larger percentage of the adjusted gross margin growth was generated from residential growth given the expansion of gas into new housing communities and conversions to natural gas as our distribution infrastructure continues to build out. In Florida, as new communities continue to build out due to population growth and infrastructure is added to support the growth, there is increased load from both residential customers as well as new commercial and industrial customers. The details are provided in the following table:



Adjusted Gross Margin**

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 (in thousands) Delmarva

Peninsula

Florida

Delmarva

Peninsula

Florida Customer growth:













Residential $ 384

$ 380

$ 1,470

$ 1,043 Commercial and industrial 69

479

522

1,643 Total customer growth (1) $ 453

$ 859

$ 1,992

$ 2,686

(1) Customer growth amounts for Florida include the effects of revised rates associated with the Company's natural gas base rate proceeding.

Capital Investment Growth and Capital Structure Updates

The Company's capital expenditures were $144.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 . The following table shows a range of the forecasted 2023 capital expenditures by segment and by business line, excluding the FCG acquisition which is expected to close prior to year-end 2023:



2023 (in thousands) Low

High Regulated Energy:





Natural gas distribution $ 89,000

$ 100,000 Natural gas transmission 50,000

60,000 Electric distribution 13,000

15,000 Total Regulated Energy 152,000

175,000 Unregulated Energy:





Propane distribution 15,000

16,000 Energy transmission 8,000

9,000 Other unregulated energy 23,000

27,000 Total Unregulated Energy 46,000

52,000 Other:





Corporate and other businesses 2,000

3,000 Total 2023 Forecasted Capital Expenditures $ 200,000

$ 230,000

The capital expenditure projection is subject to continuous review and modification. Actual capital requirements may vary from the above estimates due to a number of factors, including changing economic conditions, supply chain disruptions, capital delays that are greater than currently anticipated, customer growth in existing areas, regulation, new growth or acquisition opportunities and availability of capital. Historically, actual capital expenditures have typically lagged behind the forecasted amounts. See "Capital Investment and Earnings Guidance" discussed above for additional information on the expected impacts related to the planned acquisition of FCG.

The Company's target ratio of equity to total capitalization, including short-term borrowings, is between 50 and 60 percent. The Company's equity to total capitalization ratio, including short-term borrowings, was approximately 53 percent as of September 30, 2023 .

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 (in thousands, except shares and per share data)















Operating Revenues















Regulated Energy

$ 102,411

$ 90,980

$ 345,822

$ 311,064 Unregulated Energy and other

29,136

40,073

139,447

182,339 Total Operating Revenues

131,547

131,053

485,269

493,403 Operating Expenses















Natural gas and electricity costs

26,518

21,248

105,692

88,264 Propane and natural gas costs

10,576

22,958

55,786

100,236 Operations

41,217

40,182

128,147

120,981 Transactions-related expenses

3,899

-

3,899

- Maintenance

5,125

4,501

15,487

13,273 Depreciation and amortization

17,610

17,339

52,096

51,532 Other taxes

6,374

6,177

20,674

19,136 Total operating expenses

111,319

112,405

381,781

393,422 Operating Income

20,228

18,648

103,488

99,981 Other income (expense), net

(72)

957

1,036

4,454 Interest charges

7,076

6,240

21,272

17,404 Income Before Income Taxes

13,080

13,365

83,252

87,031 Income Taxes

3,673

3,703

21,368

23,385 Net Income

$ 9,407

$ 9,662

$ 61,884

$ 63,646

















Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:















Basic

17,796,741

17,737,984

17,783,787

17,715,845 Diluted

17,857,784

17,819,373

17,847,288

17,797,001

















Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:















Basic

$ 0.53

$ 0.54

$ 3.48

$ 3.59 Diluted

$ 0.53

$ 0.54

$ 3.47

$ 3.58

















Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share















Net Income (GAAP)

$ 9,407

$ 9,662

$ 61,884

$ 63,646 Transaction-related expenses, net (1)

2,804

-

2,898

- Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)**

$ 12,211

$ 9,662

$ 64,782

$ 63,646

















Earnings Per Share - Diluted (GAAP)

$ 0.53

$ 0.54

$ 3.47

$ 3.58 Transaction-related expenses, net (1)

0.16

-

0.16

- Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted (Non-GAAP)**

$ 0.69

$ 0.54

$ 3.63

$ 3.58

(1) Transaction-related expenses include costs incurred attributable to the announced acquisition of FCG including, but not limited to, legal, consulting, audit and financing fees.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



Assets

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 (in thousands, except shares and per share data)







Property, Plant and Equipment







Regulated Energy

$ 1,916,585

$ 1,802,999 Unregulated Energy

404,924

393,215 Other businesses and eliminations

28,802

29,890 Total property, plant and equipment

2,350,311

2,226,104 Less: Accumulated depreciation and amortization

(503,897)

(462,926) Plus: Construction work in progress

61,843

47,295 Net property, plant and equipment

1,908,257

1,810,473 Current Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

1,793

6,204 Trade and other receivables

47,397

65,758 Less: Allowance for credit losses

(2,405)

(2,877) Trade and other receivables, net

44,992

62,881 Accrued revenue

15,229

29,206 Propane inventory, at average cost

7,001

9,365 Other inventory, at average cost

17,593

16,896 Regulatory assets

19,111

41,439 Storage gas prepayments

5,063

6,364 Income taxes receivable

5,340

2,541 Prepaid expenses

17,179

15,865 Derivative assets, at fair value

2,328

2,787 Other current assets

1,837

428 Total current assets

137,466

193,976 Deferred Charges and Other Assets







Goodwill

46,213

46,213 Other intangible assets, net

16,518

17,859 Investments, at fair value

11,084

10,576 Derivative assets, at fair value

425

982 Operating lease right-of-use assets

12,842

14,421 Regulatory assets

91,678

108,214 Receivables and other deferred charges

16,263

12,323 Total deferred charges and other assets

195,023

210,588 Total Assets

$ 2,240,746

$ 2,215,037

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

Capitalization and Liabilities

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 (in thousands, except shares and per share data)







Capitalization







Stockholders' equity







Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share (authorized 2,000,000 shares),

no shares issued and outstanding

$ -

$ - Common stock, par value $0.4867 per share (authorized 50,000,000

shares)

8,662

8,635 Additional paid-in capital

382,551

380,036 Retained earnings

476,601

445,509 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,137)

(1,379) Deferred compensation obligation

8,987

7,060 Treasury stock

(8,987)

(7,060) Total stockholders' equity

866,677

832,801 Long-term debt, net of current maturities

643,801

578,388 Total capitalization

1,510,478

1,411,189 Current Liabilities







Current portion of long-term debt

20,000

21,483 Short-term borrowing

118,570

202,157 Accounts payable

53,729

61,496 Customer deposits and refunds

40,228

37,152 Accrued interest

4,985

3,349 Dividends payable

10,500

9,492 Accrued compensation

9,831

14,660 Regulatory liabilities

9,092

5,031 Derivative liabilities, at fair value

828

585 Other accrued liabilities

20,647

13,618 Total current liabilities

288,410

369,023 Deferred Credits and Other Liabilities







Deferred income taxes

264,541

256,167 Regulatory liabilities

145,092

142,989 Environmental liabilities

2,562

3,272 Other pension and benefit costs

17,133

16,965 Derivative liabilities, at fair value

101

1,630 Operating lease - liabilities

11,040

12,392 Deferred investment tax credits and other liabilities

1,389

1,410 Total deferred credits and other liabilities

441,858

434,825 Environmental and other commitments and contingencies (1)







Total Capitalization and Liabilities

$ 2,240,746

$ 2,215,037

(1) Refer to Note 6 and 7 in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for further information.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries Distribution Utility Statistical Data (Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022



Delmarva NG

Distribution

Florida

Natural Gas

Distribution (1)

FPU Electric

Distribution

Delmarva NG

Distribution

Florida

Natural Gas

Distribution (1)

FPU Electric

Distribution Operating Revenues

(in thousands)















Residential

$ 8,663

$ 9,862

$ 16,967

$ 7,642

$ 8,762

$ 12,941 Commercial and Industrial

9,119

26,020

15,920

8,898

22,770

12,596 Other (2)

217

2,441

(204)

143

4,302

(338) Total Operating Revenues

$ 17,999

$ 38,323

$ 32,683

$ 16,683

$ 35,834

$ 25,199

























Volumes (in Dts for natural gas and MWHs for electric)













Residential

245,612

325,445

102,699

230,333

332,857

99,517 Commercial and Industrial

1,915,125

10,684,539

96,716

1,981,048

9,603,742

100,519 Other

62,277

-

-

68,729

804,970

2,007 Total

2,223,014

11,009,984

199,415

2,280,110

10,741,569

202,043

























Average Customers



















Residential

97,847

88,640

25,782

92,776

85,555

25,585 Commercial and Industrial

8,208

8,411

7,382

8,071

8,335

7,366 Other

24

6

-

4

6

- Total

106,079

97,057

33,164

100,851

93,896

32,951































For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022



Delmarva NG

Distribution

Florida

Natural Gas

Distribution (1)

FPU Electric

Distribution

Delmarva NG

Distribution

Florida

Natural Gas

Distribution (1)

FPU Electric

Distribution Operating Revenues

(in thousands)















Residential

$ 67,562

$ 38,546

$ 39,347

$ 61,730

$ 34,560

$ 30,537 Commercial and Industrial

41,637

80,499

39,913

39,078

72,524

30,351 Other (2)

(6,696)

6,401

(805)

(4,767)

4,472

3,705 Total Operating Revenues

$ 102,503

$ 125,446

$ 78,455

$ 96,041

$ 111,556

$ 64,593

























Volumes (in Dts for natural gas and MWHs for electric)













Residential

3,302,125

1,551,348

238,051

3,593,154

1,572,974

243,341 Commercial and Industrial

7,523,061

31,047,013

239,505

7,753,767

29,455,170

249,487 Other

213,600

627,934

-

231,013

2,474,454

5,978 Total

11,038,786

33,226,295

477,556

11,577,934

33,502,598

498,806

























Average Customers



















Residential

97,230

88,051

25,718

92,078

84,664

25,500 Commercial and Industrial

8,242

8,408

7,373

8,115

8,309

7,344 Other

23

6

-

4

6

- Total

105,495

96,465

33,091

100,197

92,979

32,844



























(1) In accordance with the Florida PSC approval of our natural gas base rate proceeding, effective March 1, 2023, our natural gas distribution businesses in Florida (FPU, FPU-Indiantown division, FPU-Fort Meade division and Chesapeake Utilities CFG division, collectively, "Florida natural gas distribution businesses") have been consolidated for rate-making purposes and amounts above are now being presented on a consolidated basis consistent with the final rate order. (2) Operating Revenues from "Other" sources include unbilled revenue, under (over) recoveries of fuel cost, conservation revenue, other miscellaneous charges, fees for billing services provided to third parties and adjustments for pass-through taxes.

