Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Aktuell! Forscher verkünden bahnbrechende Entdeckung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YH6K | ISIN: US15118V2079 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
02.11.23
20:44 Uhr
162,36 US-Dollar
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CELSIUS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CELSIUS HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
02.11.2023 | 21:30
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Celsius Holdings, Inc.: Celsius Holdings Announces Three-for-One Stock Split

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Holdings (Nasdaq: CELH) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a three-for-one split of its common stock. Each shareholder of record at the close of business on Nov. 13, 2023, will receive two additional shares of Celsius common stock for each share held as of that date. Celsius expects that the common stock will trade on a split-adjusted basis commencing with the opening of trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on Nov. 15, 2023 .

Contacts:
 [email protected]

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.
Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), is a global consumer packaged goods company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its master brand CELSIUS®. A lifestyle energy drink born in fitness and a pioneer in the rapidly growing energy category. CELSIUS® offers proprietary, functional, essential energy formulas clinically proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. CELSIUS® is backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits CELSIUS® provides. For more information, please visit: https://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements contain projections of Celsius Holdings' future results of operations and/or financial position, or state other forward-looking information. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," "would," or similar words. You should not rely on forward-looking statements since Celsius Holdings' actual results may differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors. These factors include but are not limited to: general economic and business conditions; our business strategy for expanding our presence in our industry; anticipated trends in our financial condition and results of operation; the impact of competition and technology change; existing and future regulations affecting our business; the Company's ability to satisfy in a timely manner, all Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) required filings and the requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the rules and regulations adopted under that Section; and other risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports Celsius Holdings has filed previously with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Celsius Holdings does not intend to and undertakes no duty to update the information contained in this press release.

SOURCE Celsius Holdings, Inc.

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.