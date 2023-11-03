Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market Projected to Reach USD 58.90 Billion by 2030, Says Infinium Global Research Report

PUNE, India, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinium Global Research, a leading provider of market insights and analytics, has published a comprehensive report on the Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market's segments, sub-segments, and the impact of drivers, restraints, and macro indicators on the global and regional injectable drug delivery market over both the short and long term. The findings reveal promising growth prospects, with the global injectable drug delivery market valued at USD 18.97 billion in 2022 and expected to reach USD 58.90 billion by 2030, displaying a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.14% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

To Know More Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/market-reports/sample-request/1373

Unlocking the Potential of Injectable Drug Delivery

Injectable drug delivery, involving the direct administration of medications through needles or similar devices, presents a host of advantages. These include precise and controlled drug delivery to different body areas, rapid onset of action, enhanced bioavailability, and bypassing the digestive system. The most significant breakthrough is the role injectable drug delivery plays in personalized medicine. As biotechnology and pharmaceuticals advance, these systems are increasingly tailored to meet the specific needs of individual patients. Personalized dosing regimens and targeted therapies, enabled by these systems, lead to more effective treatments with fewer side effects. This is particularly important in fields like oncology, where precise drug delivery optimizes therapeutic impact while minimizing harm to healthy tissues. The development of personalized injectable drug delivery systems holds great promise for the future of medicine, offering efficient and effective treatments for various diseases and enhancing patient care.

Driving Factors and Challenges

The injectable drug delivery market is surging, largely due to the growing demand for easy-to-use self-administered devices such as auto-injectors and wearable technologies. These innovations offer convenience and encourage patient compliance, making them the preferred choice for drug administration. The increased use of biologics and specialty drugs, which often require precise and controlled delivery, is a significant driver of market growth. However, challenges related to limited patient acceptance and a preference for oral medications remain. Nevertheless, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and an expanding aging population create substantial opportunities for the injectable drug delivery market. These demographics often require extended and precise drug administration, making injectable therapies a vital and progressively expanding sector within the healthcare industry.

Regional Dominance and Growth Trends

North America, especially the United States, holds the largest share of the injectable drug delivery market. This dominance can be attributed to factors such as an advanced healthcare infrastructure, a robust pharmaceutical industry, high healthcare expenditure, and a growing prevalence of chronic diseases. The presence of key market players, extensive research and development activities, and a favorable regulatory environment further support market growth in North America. The Asia-Pacific region, including countries like China, India, and Japan, stands out as the fastest-growing region in the injectable drug delivery market. Increasing healthcare awareness, a burgeoning aging population, expanding access to healthcare, and rising disposable incomes are key drivers behind this growth. As healthcare systems in these countries continue to evolve, the demand for injectable drug delivery systems increases, creating substantial opportunities for market expansion. Additionally, a shift towards biologics and specialty drugs in this region plays a pivotal role in the market's rapid growth.

Detailed Market Segmentation

The report covers various segments of the global injectable drug delivery market, including product type, dose, usage, route of administration, application, distribution channel, and end user.

Product types include self-injectors, auto-injectors, wearable injectors, insulin pens, and needle-free injectors. Among these product types, auto-injectors are anticipated to hold the largest share in the injectable drug delivery market. This is primarily due to their user-friendly design, offering precise and easy self-administration of medication. Auto-injectors are gaining popularity, especially for the treatment of chronic conditions like rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis. Their convenience, reduced risk of dosage errors, and patient preference are key factors propelling their dominance in the market.

Dose includes fixed-dose, and variable-dose. The fixed-dose segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the Injectable Drug Delivery Market. This projection is primarily due to the widespread use and established acceptance of fixed-dose medications across various therapeutic areas. Fixed-dose formulations offer simplicity, convenience, and precise dosing, which resonates with both healthcare providers and patients, driving its dominance in the market. The standardized nature and ease of administration contribute to the significant market share expected for fixed-dose injectable medications.

Usage encompasses disposable injectors, and reusable injectors. In the injectable drug delivery market, the disposable injectors segment is expected to hold the largest share. Their dominance is primarily due to their widespread adoption in healthcare settings, driven by factors such as ease of use, safety, and the convenience of disposal after a single use. Disposable injectors offer advantages in terms of reducing the risk of contamination and ensuring precise drug delivery, contributing to their anticipated market dominance over reusable injectors.

Route of administration includes intravenous, intramuscular, subcutaneous, oncology, infectious diseases, diabetes, blood disorders, and others. The subcutaneous route is anticipated to secure the largest share. This is attributed to the increasing preference for self-administration and home-based care, offering convenience for patients. The rising adoption of biologics and biosimilars administered through the subcutaneous route, especially for conditions like diabetes and autoimmune disorders, is driving the segment's growth. Additionally, advancements in technology leading to the development of user-friendly devices for subcutaneous injections contribute to its prominence in the market.

Distribution channels encompass hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores, and online pharmacies. In the Injectable Drug Delivery Market, hospital pharmacies are expected to hold the largest share in distribution channels due to the high volume of administered injectable medications in healthcare settings. Hospital pharmacies serve as pivotal points for direct drug administration and play a crucial role in managing patient treatments. Their established infrastructure, the need for acute care, and the range of injectable medications required for various medical procedures position them as the primary channel for distribution and usage of injectable drugs, contributing significantly to their dominant share in the market.

End users include hospitals and clinics, home care settings, and others. In the Injectable Drug Delivery Market, home care settings are anticipated to hold the largest share among end-user segments. This projection is influenced by the increasing trend toward home-based care and the rising preference for self-administration of medications by patients. The convenience and cost-effectiveness of managing treatments at home, coupled with advancements in self-injection devices, are key factors propelling the dominance of home care settings in the market. This shift reflects a growing emphasis on personalized and convenient healthcare delivery models, contributing significantly to the market's expansion.

Leading Industry Players

The report profiles key companies in the market, such as Antares Pharma, BD, Owen Mumford, Recipharm AB, Crossject, SHL Medical AG, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Ypsomed AG, Gerresheimer AG, and E3D Elcam Drug Delivery Devices.

Enquire Here Get Customization & Check the Discount for the Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/market-reports/customization/1373

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Injectable Drug Delivery Market Highlights

2.2. Injectable Drug Delivery Market Projection

2.3. Injectable Drug Delivery Market Regional Highlights

Chapter 3. Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.4.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Dose

3.4.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Usage

3.4.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Route of Administration

3.4.5. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.6. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Distribution Channel

3.4.7. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.4.8. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Injectable Drug Delivery Market

Chapter 4. Injectable Drug Delivery Market Macro Indicator Analysis

Chapter 5. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

5.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market

5.2. Companies Profiles

5.2.1. Antares Pharma

5.2.2. BD

5.2.3. Owen Mumford

5.2.4. Recipharm AB

5.2.5. Crossject

5.2.6. SHL Medical AG

5.2.7. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

5.2.8. Ypsomed AG

5.2.9. Gerresheimer AG

5.2.10. E3D Elcam Drug Delivery Devices

Chapter 6. Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Product Type

6.1. Self-injectors

6.2. Auto-injectors

6.3. Wearable Injectors

6.4. Insulin Pens

6.5. Needle-free Injectors

Chapter 7. Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Dose

7.1. Fixed Dose

7.2. Variable Dose

Chapter 8. Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Usage

8.1. Disposable Injectors

8.2. Reusable Injectors

Chapter 9. Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Route of Administration

9.1. Intravenous

9.2. Intramuscular

9.3. Subcutaneous

Chapter 10. Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Application

10.1. Oncology

10.2. Infectious Diseases

10.3. Diabetes

10.4. Blood Disorder

10.5. Others

Chapter 11. Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Distribution Channel

11.1. Hospital Pharmacies

11.2. Retail Pharmacies

11.3. Drug Stores

11.4. Online Pharmacies

Chapter 12. Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market by End User

12.1. Hospitals and Clinics

12.2. Home Care Settings

12.3. Others

Chapter 13. Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Region 2023-2030

13.1. North America

13.1.1. North America Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Product Type

13.1.2. North America Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Dose

13.1.3. North America Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Usage

13.1.4. North America Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Route of Administration

13.1.5. North America Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Application

13.1.6. North America Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Distribution Channel

13.1.7. North America Injectable Drug Delivery Market by End User

13.1.8. North America Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Country

13.1.8.1. The U.S. Injectable Drug Delivery Market

13.1.8.1.1. The U.S. Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Product Type

13.1.8.1.2. The U.S. Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Dose

13.1.8.1.3. The U.S. Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Usage

13.1.8.1.4. The U.S. Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Route of Administration

13.1.8.1.5. The U.S. Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Application

13.1.8.1.6. The U.S. Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Distribution Channel

13.1.8.1.7. The U.S. Injectable Drug Delivery Market by End User

13.1.8.2. Canada Injectable Drug Delivery Market

13.1.8.2.1. Canada Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Product Type

13.1.8.2.2. Canada Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Dose

13.1.8.2.3. Canada Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Usage

13.1.8.2.4. Canada Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Route of Administration

13.1.8.2.5. Canada Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Application

13.1.8.2.6. Canada Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Distribution Channel

13.1.8.2.7. Canada Injectable Drug Delivery Market by End User

13.1.8.3. Mexico Injectable Drug Delivery Market

13.1.8.3.1. Mexico Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Product Type

13.1.8.3.2. Mexico Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Dose

13.1.8.3.3. Mexico Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Usage

13.1.8.3.4. Mexico Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Route of Administration

13.1.8.3.5. Mexico Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Application

13.1.8.3.6. Mexico Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Distribution Channel

13.1.8.3.7. Mexico Injectable Drug Delivery Market by End User

13.2. Europe

13.2.1. Europe Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Product Type

13.2.2. Europe Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Dose

13.2.3. Europe Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Usage

13.2.4. Europe Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Route of Administration

13.2.5. Europe Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Application

13.2.6. Europe Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Distribution Channel

13.2.7. Europe Injectable Drug Delivery Market by End User

13.2.8. Europe Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Country

13.2.8.1. Germany Injectable Drug Delivery Market

13.2.8.1.1. Germany Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Product Type

13.2.8.1.2. Germany Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Dose

13.2.8.1.3. Germany Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Usage

13.2.8.1.4. Germany Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Route of Administration

13.2.8.1.5. Germany Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Application

13.2.8.1.6. Germany Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Distribution Channel

13.2.8.1.7. Germany Injectable Drug Delivery Market by End User

13.2.8.2. United Kingdom Injectable Drug Delivery Market

13.2.8.2.1. United Kingdom Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Product Type

13.2.8.2.2. United Kingdom Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Dose

13.2.8.2.3. United Kingdom Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Usage

13.2.8.2.4. United Kingdom Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Route of Administration

13.2.8.2.5. United Kingdom Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Application

13.2.8.2.6. United Kingdom Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Distribution Channel

13.2.8.2.7. United Kingdom Injectable Drug Delivery Market by End User

13.2.8.3. France Injectable Drug Delivery Market

13.2.8.3.1. France Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Product Type

13.2.8.3.2. France Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Dose

13.2.8.3.3. France Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Usage

13.2.8.3.4. France Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Route of Administration

13.2.8.3.5. France Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Application

13.2.8.3.6. France Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Distribution Channel

13.2.8.3.7. France Injectable Drug Delivery Market by End User

13.2.8.4. Italy Injectable Drug Delivery Market

13.2.8.4.1. Italy Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Product Type

13.2.8.4.2. Italy Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Dose

13.2.8.4.3. Italy Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Usage

13.2.8.4.4. Italy Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Route of Administration

13.2.8.4.5. Italy Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Application

13.2.8.4.6. Italy Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Distribution Channel

13.2.8.4.7. Italy Injectable Drug Delivery Market by End User

13.2.8.5. Rest of Europe Injectable Drug Delivery Market

13.2.8.5.1. Rest of Europe Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Product Type

13.2.8.5.2. Rest of Europe Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Dose

13.2.8.5.3. Rest of Europe Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Usage

13.2.8.5.4. Rest of Europe Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Route of Administration

13.2.8.5.5. Rest of Europe Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Application

13.2.8.5.6. Rest of Europe Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Distribution Channel

13.2.8.5.7. Rest of Europe Injectable Drug Delivery Market by End User

13.3. Asia Pacific

13.3.1. Asia Pacific Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Product Type

13.3.2. Asia Pacific Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Dose

13.3.3. Asia Pacific Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Usage

13.3.4. Asia Pacific Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Route of Administration

13.3.5. Asia Pacific Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Application

13.3.6. Asia Pacific Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Distribution Channel

13.3.7. Asia Pacific Injectable Drug Delivery Market by End User

13.3.8. Asia Pacific Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Country

13.3.8.1. China Injectable Drug Delivery Market

13.3.8.1.1. China Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Product Type

13.3.8.1.2. China Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Dose

13.3.8.1.3. China Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Usage

13.3.8.1.4. China Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Route of Administration

13.3.8.1.5. China Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Application

13.3.8.1.6. China Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Distribution Channel

13.3.8.1.7. China Injectable Drug Delivery Market by End User

13.3.8.2. Japan Injectable Drug Delivery Market

13.3.8.2.1. Japan Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Product Type

13.3.8.2.2. Japan Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Dose

13.3.8.2.3. Japan Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Usage

13.3.8.2.4. Japan Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Route of Administration

13.3.8.2.5. Japan Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Application

13.3.8.2.6. Japan Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Distribution Channel

13.3.8.2.7. Japan Injectable Drug Delivery Market by End User

13.3.8.3. India Injectable Drug Delivery Market

13.3.8.3.1. India Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Product Type

13.3.8.3.2. India Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Dose

13.3.8.3.3. India Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Usage

13.3.8.3.4. India Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Route of Administration

13.3.8.3.5. India Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Application

13.3.8.3.6. India Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Distribution Channel

13.3.8.3.7. India Injectable Drug Delivery Market by End User

13.3.8.4. South Korea Injectable Drug Delivery Market

13.3.8.4.1. South Korea Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Product Type

13.3.8.4.2. South Korea Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Dose

13.3.8.4.3. South Korea Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Usage

13.3.8.4.4. South Korea Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Route of Administration

13.3.8.4.5. South Korea Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Application

13.3.8.4.6. South Korea Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Distribution Channel

13.3.8.4.7. South Korea Injectable Drug Delivery Market by End User

13.3.8.5. Australia Injectable Drug Delivery Market

13.3.8.5.1. Australia Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Product Type

13.3.8.5.2. Australia Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Dose

13.3.8.5.3. Australia Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Usage

13.3.8.5.4. Australia Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Route of Administration

13.3.8.5.5. Australia Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Application

13.3.8.5.6. Australia Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Distribution Channel

13.3.8.5.7. Australia Injectable Drug Delivery Market by End User

13.3.8.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific Injectable Drug Delivery Market

13.3.8.6.1. Rest of Asia-Pacific Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Product Type

13.3.8.6.2. Rest of Asia-Pacific Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Dose

13.3.8.6.3. Rest of Asia-Pacific Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Usage

13.3.8.6.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Route of Administration

13.3.8.6.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Application

13.3.8.6.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Distribution Channel

13.3.8.6.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific Injectable Drug Delivery Market by End User

13.4. RoW

13.4.1. RoW Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Product Type

13.4.2. RoW Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Dose

13.4.3. RoW Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Usage

13.4.4. RoW Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Route of Administration

13.4.5. RoW Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Application

13.4.6. RoW Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Distribution Channel

13.4.7. RoW Injectable Drug Delivery Market by End User

13.4.8. RoW Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Sub-region

13.4.8.1. Latin America Injectable Drug Delivery Market

13.4.8.1.1. Latin America Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Product Type

13.4.8.1.2. Latin America Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Dose

13.4.8.1.3. Latin America Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Usage

13.4.8.1.4. Latin America Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Route of Administration

13.4.8.1.5. Latin America Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Application

13.4.8.1.6. Latin America Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Distribution Channel

13.4.8.1.7. Latin America Injectable Drug Delivery Market by End User

13.4.8.2. Middle East Injectable Drug Delivery Market

13.4.8.2.1. Middle East Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Product Type

13.4.8.2.2. Middle East Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Dose

13.4.8.2.3. Middle East Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Usage

13.4.8.2.4. Middle East Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Route of Administration

13.4.8.2.5. Middle East Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Application

13.4.8.2.6. Middle East Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Distribution Channel

13.4.8.2.7. Middle East Injectable Drug Delivery Market by End User

13.4.8.3. Africa Injectable Drug Delivery Market

13.4.8.3.1. Africa Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Product Type

13.4.8.3.2. Africa Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Dose

13.4.8.3.3. Africa Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Usage

13.4.8.3.4. Africa Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Route of Administration

13.4.8.3.5. Africa Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Application

13.4.8.3.6. Africa Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Distribution Channel

13.4.8.3.7. Africa Injectable Drug Delivery Market by End User

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/market-reports/global-injectable-drug-delivery-market

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of Injectable Drug Delivery.

Complete coverage of all the product types and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2030.

Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes an analysis of the product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis, and the latest developments of the company.

Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus on to invest, consolidate, expand, and/or diversify.

About Infinium Global Research:

Infinium Global Research is a business consulting and market research firm; a group of experts that caters to fulfilling business and market research needs of leading companies in various industry verticals and business segments. The company also serves government bodies, institutes, and non-profit/non-government organizations to meet their knowledge and information needs.

Through our information services and solutions, we assist our clients to improve their performance and assess the market conditions to achieve their organizational goals. Our team of experts and analysts are engaged in continuously monitoring and assessing the market conditions to provide knowledge support to our clients. To help our clients and to stay updated with the advances and inventions in technology, business processes, regulations, and the environment, Infinium often conducts regular meets with industry experts and opinion leaders. Our key opinion leaders are involved in monitoring and assessing the progress in the business environment, so as to offer the best opinion to our clients.

Contact:

Infinium Global Research

2nd Floor, Ganadish Empire,

Rahatani Chowk, Pimple Saudagar,

Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maharashtra 411027

Phone: +918999930634

Email: Info@infiniumglobalresearch.com

Website: www.infiniumglobalresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2244132/Infinium_Global_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-injectable-drug-delivery-market-projected-to-reach-usd-58-90-billion-by-2030--says-infinium-global-research-report-301976943.html