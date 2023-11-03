Huawei has released a white paper regarding the safety and performance of its Smart Module Controller optimizer series.Huawei has released a white paper with certification agency TÜV Rheinland. It claims that its Smart Module Controller can shut down inverter voltages in 25 seconds (DC) and 11 seconds (AC). The line features two products with rated DC inputs: 450 W for the SUN2000-450W-P2 and 600 W for the SUN2000-600W-P. "Based on the buck circuit, Smart Module Controller Solution adopts the 'optimizer + two-stage inverter' architecture," the company said. "With optimizers installed, PV modules ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...