HUNT VALLEY, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) (the "Company" or "Omega") announced today its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

THIRD QUARTER 2023 AND RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

Net income for the quarter of $94 million, or $0.37 per common share, compared to $105 million, or $0.43 per common share, for the same period in 2022.

Nareit Funds From Operations ("Nareit FFO") for the quarter of $161 million or $0.63 per common share, on 256 million weighted-average common shares outstanding, compared to $159 million, or $0.65 per common share, on 243 million weighted-average common shares outstanding, for the same period in 2022.

Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD") for the quarter of $174 million, or $0.68 per common share, compared to FAD of $173 million, or $0.71 per common share, for the same period in 2022.

$106 million in new investments comprised of $55 million in real estate acquisitions, $26 million in real estate loans, and $24 million in capital renovation and construction projects.

Sold 15 facilities for $99 million in cash proceeds and consideration, and received repayment of a $105 million seller note, generating a $44 million gain on assets sold.

Entered into a $429 million unsecured term loan.

Issued 4 million common shares for gross proceeds of $126 million.

Sold 29 facilities that were leased to LaVie for $305.2 million in consideration in Q4.

Completed $61 million in new investments in Q4 to date.

Nareit FFO and FAD are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that the Company believes are useful in evaluating the performance of real estate investment trusts ("REITs"). Reconciliations and further information regarding these non-GAAP measures are provided at the end of this press release.

CEO COMMENTS

Taylor Pickett, Omega's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our third quarter financial performance exceeded our expectations on higher-than-expected interest income and unanticipated rent payments from some operators on a cash-basis. Subsequent to the quarter end, we sold 29 Florida assets operated by LaVie. We also further strengthened our balance sheet in the third quarter by issuing a $429 million term loan, fixed at 5.6%, and repaying $350 million of bonds that matured in August. With over $600 million of cash on hand as of November 1st and over $1.4 billion available under our line of credit at the end of the quarter, we are well-positioned to fund both the pipeline and future debt obligations."

Mr. Pickett continued, "With some smaller restructurings ongoing, many tenants still on a cash-basis, and some security deposits being depleted, we expect FAD could be impacted by these factors in the fourth quarter and potentially into early 2024. However, we remain constructive on the longer-term opportunities within this industry. The operating backdrop continues to improve, with occupancy increasing and the tight labor market slowly moderating, and, longer-term, we believe the skilled nursing industry is well-positioned to benefit from multi-decade demographic tailwinds."

Mr. Pickett concluded, "In the quarter, CMS issued its proposed rule on minimum staffing for the industry. While we applaud the administration for its continued focus on resident care, we believe there are fundamental flaws in the proposed rule, especially at a time when labor capacity is the most challenging issue facing most facilities. The industry is providing feedback to CMS on how it could achieve its clinical goals in a more efficient manner. We are hopeful that CMS will constructively work with the industry for the benefit of the resident."

THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Revenues - Revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 totaled $242.0 million, an increase of $2.6 million over the same period in 2022. The increase primarily resulted from (i) timing of operator restructurings and transitions and (ii) revenue from new investments completed throughout 2022 and 2023. The increase was partially offset by a decrease in revenue from (i) asset sales completed throughout 2022 and 2023 and (ii) operators placed on a cash basis of revenue recognition since the 3rd quarter of 2022.

Expenses - Expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 totaled $194.5 million, an increase of $16.8 million over the same period in 2022. The increase primarily resulted from (i) a $17.9 million increase in impairment on real estate properties, (ii) a $1.9 million increase in stock-based compensation expense and (iii) a $0.3 million increase in interest expense, partially offset by (i) a $1.9 million decrease in depreciation and amortization expense related to facilities sold and facilities reclassified as held for sale and (ii) a $1.4 million favorable change in provision for credit losses.

Other Income and Expense - Other income for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 totaled $49.5 million, an increase of $9.1 million over the same period in 2022. The increase primarily resulted from (i) a $5.6 million increase in other income (expense) - net and (ii) a $3.1 million increase in gain on assets sold.

Net Income - Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 totaled $93.9 million, a decrease of $11.2 million over the same period in 2022. The decrease primarily resulted from the aforementioned (i) $16.8 million increase in expenses and (ii) $5.5 million decrease in income from unconsolidated joint ventures, partially offset by (i) a $9.1 million increase in other income and expense and (ii) a $2.6 million increase in total revenue.

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Dividend Reinvestment and Common Stock Purchase Plan and ATM Program - The following is a summary of the 2023 quarterly common shares issued under the Dividend Reinvestment and Common Stock Purchase Plan and ATM Program through September 30:

Dividend Reinvestment and Common Stock Purchase Plan for 2023 (in thousands, except price per share) Q1 Q2 Q3 Total Number of shares 82 77 3,529 3,688 Average price per share $ 27.88 $ 29.30 $ 31.70 $ 31.57 Gross proceeds $ 2,278 $ 2,252 $ 111,895 $ 116,425

ATM Program for 2023 (in thousands, except price per share) Q1 Q2 Q3 Total Number of shares - 6,529 466 6,995 Average price per share $ - $ 30.54 $ 30.95 $ 30.57 Gross proceeds $ - $ 199,397 $ 14,400 $ 213,797

$350 Million Note Repayment - On August 1, 2023, the Company repaid its $350 million 4.375% senior notes that matured on August 1, 2023, from invested cash balances.

$429 Million Term Loan - On August 8, 2023, the Company entered into a new two-year $400 million senior unsecured term loan ("Term Loan"). The Term Loan includes an "accordion feature" that permits the Company to expand its borrowing capacity to an aggregate of up to $500 million. On September 27, 2023, the Company exercised the accordion feature to increase the aggregate commitments under the Term Loan to $428.5 million. During the third quarter, the Company executed in aggregate $428.5 million of variable-to-fixed interest rate swaps that fixed the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") variable component of the Term Loan at 4.047%, resulting in a combined all-in fixed rate of 5.597%.

2023 THIRD QUARTER PORTFOLIO AND RECENT ACTIVITY

Operator Updates:

LaVie - During the third quarter of 2023, the Company sold seven facilities that were leased to LaVie Care Centers, LLC ("LaVie") for $84.4 million. Consideration consisted of $14.8 million in cash and $69.6 million for the pay-off of HUD related mortgages on the seven facilities. In the third quarter, LaVie paid $7.4 million of rent. In October, LaVie paid Omega approximately $2.5 million related to rent. On November 1, 2023, an additional 29 facilities were sold for $305.2 million, consisting of $91.9 million in gross cash proceeds and $213.3 million for the pay-off of HUD related mortgages.

Maplewood - As previously disclosed, Maplewood Senior Living ("Maplewood") short-paid its June contractual rent by $1.0 million. Maplewood continued to short-pay its contractual rent by $1.0 million per month during the third quarter of 2023. During the third quarter of 2023, the Company applied $3.0 million of Maplewood's $4.8 million security deposit to the rent shortfall. The Company recorded $17.3 million in revenue during the third quarter of 2023 related to Maplewood consisting of $14.3 million of contractual rent payments received and $3.0 million in security deposit applications. The Company is taking actions to preserve its rights and is in discussions with Maplewood to address the deficiency. In October, the Company applied an additional $1.0 million from Maplewood's security deposit to revenue.

Guardian - Guardian Healthcare ("Guardian") failed to make its contractual rent payments in August and September 2023. As a result, during the third quarter of 2023, the Company drew $2.9 million on a $7.3 million security deposit. In the third quarter, the Company recorded $4.4 million in revenue consisting of $1.5 million in contractual rent payments received and the $2.9 million security deposit application. In October, the Company drew an additional $1.5 million from Guardian's security deposit to fund its unpaid October rent. The Company is in discussions to sell or release to another operator the six remaining Guardian facilities.

New Investments:

The following table presents real estate investment activity:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Real Estate Investment Activity ($000's) September 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 $ Amount % $ Amount % Real property $ 55,141 52.2 % $ 210,064 50.2 % Construction-in-progress 15,628 14.8 % 31,476 7.5 % Capital expenditures 8,771 8.3 % 21,546 5.2 % Real estate loans receivable 26,176 24.7 % 113,472 27.1 % Other - - % 41,746 10.0 % Total $ 105,716 100.0 % $ 418,304 100.0 %

$40 Million Real Estate Acquisition - On September 8, 2023, the Company acquired 14 care homes in the U.K., similar to assisted living facilities in the United States, for $39.5 million. Concurrent with the acquisition, the Company entered into a master lease for the facilities with a new operator at an initial annual cash yield of 10.2%, with 2.5% annual escalators.

$16 Million Real Estate Acquisition - On August 29, 2023, the Company acquired one skilled nursing facility ("SNF") in Virginia for $15.6 million. The SNF was added to the master lease of an existing operator at an initial annual cash yield of 10%, with 2.0% annual escalators.

$61 Million in New Q4 Investments - In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company closed on $60.7 million in new investments, comprised of:

$38 Million in Real Estate Loans - In October 2023, the Company funded $38.2 million in mortgage loans to a new operator for the purpose of acquiring two Pennsylvania assisted living facilities. The loans have a weighted-average interest rate of 9.3% with a maturity starting October 1, 2026.

$23 Million Real Estate Acquisition - In October 2023, the Company acquired one facility in Maryland for $22.5 million and amended its lease with an existing operator to add the facility. The initial annual cash yield is approximately 10%, 2% of which can be deferred, and includes annual escalators of 2.5%.

Asset Sales and Impairments:

$204 Million in Proceeds from Seller Note Repayment and Asset Sales - In the third quarter of 2023, the Company was repaid on a $104.8 million seller note and also sold 15 facilities for $98.7 million in combined cash and HUD mortgage payoffs, recognizing a gain of $44.1 million, comprised of:

Seller Note Repayment - In the third quarter, the Company received $104.8 million to repay a seller financing note provided by Omega in December 2022 related to the sale of 11 LaVie facilities, generating a $50.2 million gain on assets sold.

LaVie - As discussed above, the Company sold seven facilities leased to LaVie for $84.4 million. Consideration consisted of $14.8 million in cash and $69.6 million for the pay-off of HUD-related mortgages on the seven facilities.

Other Facility Sales - The Company sold eight additional facilities leased to two operators for $14.3 million.

Impairments and Assets Held for Sale - During the third quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a $27.9 million net impairment charge to reduce the net book value of 19 facilities to their estimated fair value.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had 14 facilities classified as assets held for sale, totaling $67.5 million in net book value.

OPERATOR COVERAGE DATA

The following tables present operator revenue mix, census and coverage data based on information provided by the Company's operators for the indicated periods. The Company has not independently verified this information, and it is providing this data for informational purposes only.

Operator Revenue Mix (1) Medicare / Private / Medicaid Insurance Other Three-months ended June 30, 2023 54.0 % 30.0 % 16.0 % Three-months ended March 31, 2023 53.0 % 31.8 % 15.2 % Three-months ended December 31, 2022 54.3 % 31.4 % 14.3 % Three-months ended September 30, 2022 53.4 % 31.5 % 15.1 % Three-months ended June 30, 2022 53.5 % 31.5 % 15.0 %

(1) Excludes all facilities considered non-core and does not include federal stimulus revenue. For non-core definition, see Third Quarter 2023 Financial Supplemental posted in the "Quarterly Supplements" section of Omega's website.

Coverage Data Before After Occupancy (2) Management Management Operator Census and Coverage (1) Fees (3) Fees (4) Twelve-months ended June 30, 2023 78.6 % 1.50x 1.15x Twelve-months ended March 31, 2023 78.0 % 1.44x 1.10x Twelve-months ended December 31, 2022 77.0 % 1.38x 1.04x Twelve-months ended September 30, 2022 76.2 % 1.37x 1.04x Twelve-months ended June 30, 2022 75.8 % 1.39x 1.06x

(1) Excludes facilities considered non-core. (2) Based on available (operating) beds. (3) Represents EBITDARM of our operators, defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, Rent costs and management fees for the applicable period, divided by the total Rent payable to the Company by its operators during such period. "Rent" refers to the total monthly contractual rent and mortgage interest due under the Company's lease and mortgage agreements over the applicable period. (4) Represents EBITDAR of our operators, defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and Rent (as defined in footnote 3) expense for the applicable period, divided by the total Rent payable to the Company by its operators during such period. Assumes a management fee of 4%.

BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had $5.3 billion of outstanding indebtedness with a weighted-average annual interest rate of 4.34%. The Company's indebtedness consisted of an aggregate principal amount of $4.6 billion of senior unsecured notes, $478.5 million of unsecured term loans, $289.4 million of secured debt and $19.5 million of borrowings outstanding under its unsecured revolving credit facility. As of September 30, 2023, total cash and cash equivalents were $554.7 million, and the Company had $1.4 billion of undrawn capacity under its unsecured revolving credit facility.

DIVIDENDS

On October 20, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.67 per share, to be paid November 15, 2023, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 31, 2023.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Real estate assets Buildings and improvements $ 7,119,240 $ 7,347,853 Land 901,282 923,605 Furniture and equipment 471,164 499,902 Construction in progress 120,243 88,904 Total real estate assets 8,611,929 8,860,264 Less accumulated depreciation (2,419,324 ) (2,322,773 ) Real estate assets - net 6,192,605 6,537,491 Investments in direct financing leases - net 8,984 8,503 Real estate loans receivable - net 1,121,460 1,042,731 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 187,541 178,920 Assets held for sale 67,530 9,456 Total real estate investments 7,578,120 7,777,101 Non-real estate loans receivable - net 245,001 225,281 Total investments 7,823,121 8,002,382 Cash and cash equivalents 554,705 297,103 Restricted cash 3,212 3,541 Contractual receivables - net 9,511 8,228 Other receivables and lease inducements 199,530 177,798 Goodwill 643,335 643,151 Other assets 191,899 272,960 Total assets $ 9,425,313 $ 9,405,163 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Revolving credit facility $ 19,530 $ 19,246 Secured borrowings 289,615 366,596 Senior notes and other unsecured borrowings - net 4,982,127 4,900,992 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 276,711 315,047 Total liabilities 5,567,983 5,601,881 Preferred stock $1.00 par value authorized - 20,000 shares, issued and outstanding - none - - Common stock $.10 par value authorized - 350,000 shares, issued and outstanding - 244,989 shares as of September 30, 2023 and 234,252 shares as of December 31, 2022 24,498 23,425 Additional paid-in capital 6,657,211 6,314,203 Cumulative net earnings 3,625,580 3,438,401 Cumulative dividends paid (6,666,439 ) (6,186,986 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 28,143 20,325 Total stockholders' equity 3,668,993 3,609,368 Noncontrolling interest 188,337 193,914 Total equity 3,857,330 3,803,282 Total liabilities and equity $ 9,425,313 $ 9,405,163

OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Unaudited (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues Rental income $ 205,905 $ 203,202 $ 606,019 $ 624,086 Real estate tax and ground lease income 4,043 4,386 12,107 11,813 Income from direct financing leases 254 256 762 768 Real estate loans interest income 24,898 27,800 72,274 85,367 Non-real estate loans interest income 5,725 3,544 16,001 8,494 Miscellaneous income 1,207 242 3,258 2,866 Total revenues 242,032 239,430 710,421 733,394 Expenses Depreciation and amortization 80,798 82,709 244,008 248,668 General and administrative 11,031 11,066 35,299 31,786 Real estate tax and ground lease expense 4,392 4,542 13,180 12,596 Stock-based compensation expense 8,756 6,809 26,306 20,515 Acquisition, merger and transition related costs 121 185 1,183 5,658 Impairment on real estate properties 27,890 10,015 87,992 21,221 Provision for credit losses 2,733 4,106 11,643 4,367 Interest expense 55,290 54,985 166,108 165,058 Interest - amortization of deferred financing costs 3,488 3,253 9,992 9,697 Total expenses 194,499 177,670 595,711 519,566 Other income (expense) Other income (expense) - net 5,402 (176 ) 9,151 (5,038 ) Loss on debt extinguishment - (376 ) (6 ) (389 ) Gain on assets sold - net 44,076 40,930 69,956 179,747 Total other income 49,478 40,378 79,101 174,320 Income before income tax expense and income from unconsolidated joint ventures 97,011 102,138 193,811 388,148 Income tax expense (1,758 ) (1,191 ) (2,092 ) (3,535 ) (Loss) income from unconsolidated joint ventures (1,345 ) 4,117 555 7,522 Net income 93,908 105,064 192,274 392,135 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (2,527 ) (2,790 ) (5,095 ) (10,787 ) Net income available to common stockholders $ 91,381 $ 102,274 $ 187,179 $ 381,348 Earnings per common share available to common stockholders: Basic: Net income available to common stockholders $ 0.37 $ 0.44 $ 0.78 $ 1.61 Diluted: Net income available to common stockholders $ 0.37 $ 0.43 $ 0.78 $ 1.60 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.67 $ 0.67 $ 2.01 $ 2.01

OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC. Nareit FFO, Adjusted FFO and FAD Reconciliation Unaudited (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (1) $ 93,908 $ 105,064 $ 192,274 $ 392,135 Deduct gain from real estate dispositions (44,076 ) (40,930 ) (69,956 ) (179,747 ) Deduct gain from real estate dispositions of unconsolidated joint ventures - (346 ) - (93 ) Sub-total 49,832 63,788 122,318 212,295 Elimination of non-cash items included in net income: Depreciation and amortization 80,798 82,709 244,008 248,668 Depreciation - unconsolidated joint ventures 2,514 2,627 7,941 8,258 Add back provision for impairments on real estate properties 27,890 10,015 87,992 21,221 Nareit funds from operations ("Nareit FFO") $ 161,034 $ 159,139 $ 462,259 $ 490,442 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 245,033 234,788 238,740 236,721 Restricted stock and PRSUs 3,825 1,744 2,701 1,138 Omega OP Units 7,097 6,752 6,974 6,863 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 255,955 243,284 248,415 244,722 Nareit funds from operations available per share $ 0.63 $ 0.65 $ 1.86 $ 2.00 Adjustments to calculate adjusted funds from operations Nareit FFO $ 161,034 $ 159,139 $ 462,259 $ 490,442 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 8,756 6,809 26,306 20,515 Uncollectible accounts receivable (2) 7,232 13,820 20,633 28,625 Non-cash provision for credit losses 3,916 6,894 17,884 10,082 Non-recognized cash interest 1,753 - 6,171 - Acquisition, merger and transition related costs 121 185 1,183 5,658 Non-recurring expense - - 1,893 3,000 Loss on debt extinguishment - 376 6 389 Deduct: Non-recurring revenue (2,466 ) - (12,781 ) (2,562 ) Add back (deduct) unconsolidated JV related non-recurring loss (revenue) 1,834 (2,585 ) 1,656 (2,585 ) Adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") (1)(3) $ 182,180 $ 184,638 $ 525,210 $ 553,564 Adjustments to calculate funds available for distribution Non-cash interest expense $ 2,459 $ 2,224 $ 6,905 $ 6,610 Capitalized interest (1,117 ) (815 ) (3,016 ) (2,299 ) Non-cash revenue (9,889 ) (13,492 ) (35,608 ) (51,290 ) Funds available for distribution ("FAD") (1)(3) $ 173,633 $ 172,555 $ 493,491 $ 506,585

(1) The three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 includes the application of $5.9 million and $11.4 million, respectively, of security deposits (letters of credit and cash deposits) in revenue. The three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 includes the application of $5.3 million and $9.4 million, respectively, of security deposits (letters of credit and cash deposits) in revenue. (2) The nine months ended September 30, 2023 includes a $12.5 million lease inducement write-off recorded as a reduction to rental income related to the Maplewood option termination fee. All other amounts represent straight-line accounts receivable write-offs also recorded as a reduction to rental income. (3) Adjusted funds from operations per share and funds available for distribution per share can be calculated using weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted, as shown above.

Nareit Funds From Operations ("Nareit FFO"), Adjusted FFO and Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD") are non-GAAP financial measures. As used in this press release, GAAP refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America. The Company has provided reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

The Company calculates and reports Nareit FFO in accordance with the definition and interpretive guidelines issued by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit"), and consequently, Nareit FFO is defined as net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), adjusted for the effects of asset dispositions and certain non-cash items, primarily depreciation and amortization and impairments on real estate assets, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures and changes in the fair value of warrants. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures will be calculated to reflect funds from operations on the same basis. Revenue recognized based on the application of security deposits and letters of credit or based on the ability to offset against other financial instruments is included within Nareit FFO. The Company believes that Nareit FFO, Adjusted FFO and FAD are important supplemental measures of its operating performance. Because the historical cost accounting convention used for real estate assets requires depreciation (except on land), such accounting presentation implies that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, while real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions. The term funds from operations was designed by the real estate industry to address this issue. Funds from operations described herein is not necessarily comparable to funds from operations of other real estate investment trusts, or REITs, that do not use the same definition or implementation guidelines or interpret the standards differently from the Company.

Adjusted FFO is calculated as Nareit FFO excluding the impact of non-cash stock-based compensation and certain revenue and expense items (e.g., acquisition, merger and transition related costs, write-off of straight-line accounts receivable, recoveries and provisions for credit losses (excluding certain cash recoveries on impaired loans), cash interest received but not included in revenue, non-recognized cash interest, severance, legal reserve expenses, etc.). FAD is calculated as Adjusted FFO less non-cash interest expense and non-cash revenue, such as straight-line rent. The Company believes these measures provide an enhanced measure of the operating performance of the Company's core portfolio as a REIT. The Company's computation of Adjusted FFO and FAD may not be comparable to the Nareit definition of funds from operations or to similar measures reported by other REITs, but the Company believes that they are appropriate measures for this Company.

The Company uses these non-GAAP measures among the criteria to measure the operating performance of its business. The Company also uses FAD among the performance metrics for performance-based compensation of officers. The Company further believes that by excluding the effect of depreciation, amortization, impairments on real estate assets and gains or losses from sales of real estate, all of which are based on historical costs, and which may be of limited relevance in evaluating current performance, funds from operations can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods. The Company offers these measures to assist the users of its financial statements in analyzing its operating performance. These non-GAAP measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as measures of liquidity or cash flow, alternatives to net income or indicators of any other performance measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Investors and potential investors in the Company's securities should not rely on these non-GAAP measures as substitutes for any GAAP measure, including net income.

