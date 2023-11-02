SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital" or "the Company") today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

"Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded further to 51.1% in the third quarter," said David Brown, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "This was the 13th consecutive quarter above our target of 49%, and the 9th quarter over that period that our margins were 50% or higher.

"Additionally, we recorded the highest level of quarterly revenue in more than a year, and the highest levels of quarterly Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income this calendar year.

"Our firmwide investment performance continues to be strong. Through the end of September, the percentage of our AUM outperforming benchmarks for the one-year period rose to 70%, up from 63% at the end of June. For the respective 3-, 5-, and 10-year periods 65%, 82%, and 78% of our AUM outperformed their respective benchmarks.

"In the third quarter, net long-term outflows totaled $1.7 billion, which was an improvement from the second quarter.

"During the quarter we accumulated cash on our balance sheet, which rose to $108 million as of September 30. Subsequent to quarter-end, we monetized the floating-to-fixed swap on a portion of our debt generating an additional $43 million of cash. These actions are designed to increase our financial flexibility as we continue to conduct due diligence activities on multiple inorganic growth opportunities.

"As always, we continue to focus on serving our clients, which is our top priority."

1 Total AUM includes both discretionary and non-discretionary client assets. 2 The Company reports its financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income are not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an alternative to any measurement under GAAP. Please refer to the section "Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for an explanation of Non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

The table below presents AUM, and certain GAAP and non-GAAP ("adjusted") financial results. Due to rounding, AUM values and other amounts in this press release may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

(in millions except per share amounts or as otherwise noted)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Assets Under Management1 Ending $ 153,506 $ 161,622 $ 147,257 $ 153,506 $ 147,257 Average 161,147 157,372 158,903 158,779 167,157 Long-term Flows2 Long-term Gross $ 5,255 $ 5,591 $ 6,601 $ 16,694 $ 26,812 Long-term Net (1,700 ) (2,106 ) (553 ) (5,041 ) 1,860 Money Market/Short-term Flows Money Market/Short-term Gross $ 193 $ 231 $ 194 $ 666 $ 441 Money Market/Short-term Net (19 ) (316 ) (19 ) (345 ) (125 ) Total Flows Total Gross $ 5,449 $ 5,822 $ 6,796 $ 17,359 $ 27,253 Total Net (1,719 ) (2,422 ) (573 ) (5,386 ) 1,734 Consolidated Financial Results (GAAP) Revenue $ 209.7 $ 204.2 $ 207.3 $ 615.2 $ 653.3 Revenue realization (in bps) 51.6 52.1 51.8 51.8 52.3 Operating expenses 129.6 116.7 108.6 373.1 333.8 Income from operations 80.0 87.5 98.6 242.1 319.5 Operating margin 38.2 % 42.9 % 47.6 % 39.4 % 48.9 % Net income 52.0 56.7 72.8 158.0 223.2 Earnings per diluted share $ 0.77 $ 0.83 $ 1.01 $ 2.30 $ 3.07 Cash flow from operations 91.6 77.4 103.1 233.2 268.1 Adjusted Performance Results (Non-GAAP)3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 107.2 $ 104.0 $ 103.6 $ 310.4 $ 324.1 Adjusted EBITDA margin 51.1 % 50.9 % 50.0 % 50.5 % 49.6 % Adjusted net income 70.3 66.4 76.2 202.3 228.7 Tax benefit of goodwill and acquired intangible assets 9.5 9.5 9.3 28.6 28.0 Adjusted net income with tax benefit 79.8 75.9 85.6 230.9 256.7 Adjusted net income with tax benefit per diluted share $ 1.18 $ 1.11 $ 1.19 $ 3.36 $ 3.53

_______________________ 1 Total AUM includes both discretionary and non-discretionary client assets. 2 Long-term AUM is defined as total AUM excluding Money Market and Short-term assets. 3 The Company reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income are not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an alternative to any measurement under GAAP. Please refer to the section "Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for an explanation of Non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

AUM, Flows and Investment Performance

Victory Capital's total AUM decreased by 5.0%, or $8.1 billion, to $153.5 billion at September 30, 2023, compared with $161.6 billion at June 30, 2023. The decrease was attributable to the combination of negative market action, net outflows and the divestiture of certain INCORE accounts of $4.9 billion, $1.7 billion and $1.3 billion, respectively. Total gross flows were $5.4 billion for the third quarter and $17.4 billion for the year-to-date period. For the third quarter and year-to-date periods, the Company reported total net outflows of $1.7 billion and $5.4 billion, respectively.

As of September 30, 2023, Victory Capital offered 116 investment strategies through its 11 autonomous Investment Franchises and Solutions Platform. The table below presents outperformance against benchmarks by AUM as of September 30, 2023.

Percentage of AUM Outperforming Benchmark Trailing Trailing Trailing Trailing 1-Year 3-Years 5-Years 10-Years 70% 65% 82% 78%

Third Quarter 2023 Compared with Second Quarter 2023

Revenue increased 2.7% to $209.7 million in the third quarter, compared with $204.2 million in the second quarter, primarily due to an increase in average AUM and one extra day in the quarter. GAAP operating margin contracted 470 basis points in the third quarter to 38.2%, down from 42.9% in the second quarter primarily due to the combination of a non-cash $8.8 million difference in amounts recorded to the change in the fair value of consideration payable for acquisitions and an increase in depreciation and amortization expense due to the write-down of an intangible asset. Reflecting these higher non-cash expenses, third quarter GAAP net income decreased 8.2% to $52.0 million, down from $56.7 million in the prior quarter. On a per-share basis, GAAP net income decreased 7.1% to $0.77 per diluted share in the third quarter, versus $0.83 per diluted share in the second quarter.

Adjusted net income with tax benefit increased 5.1% to $79.8 million in the third quarter, up from $75.9 million in the second quarter. On a per-share basis, adjusted net income with tax benefit increased 6.4% to $1.18 per diluted share in the third quarter, from $1.11 per diluted share in the prior quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased 3.1% to $107.2 million in the third quarter, versus $104.0 million in the second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 20 basis points in the third quarter of 2023 to 51.1% compared with 50.9% in the prior quarter.

Third Quarter 2023 Compared with Third Quarter 2022

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2023, increased 1.2% to $209.7 million, compared with $207.3 million in the same quarter of 2022 as a result of higher average AUM over the comparable period.

GAAP operating expenses increased 19.4% to $129.6 million, compared with $108.6 million in last year's third quarter due to a non-cash $20.8 million difference in amounts recorded to the change in the fair value of consideration payable for acquisitions as well as an increase in depreciation and amortization expense, partially offset by a reduction in compensation expense. GAAP operating margin contracted 940 basis points to 38.2% in the third quarter, from 47.6% in the same quarter of 2022. GAAP net income declined 28.5% to $52.0 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, in the third quarter compared with $72.8 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, in the same quarter of 2022.

Adjusted net income with tax benefit decreased 6.7% to $79.8 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, in the third quarter, compared with $85.6 million, or $1.19 per diluted share in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA increased 3.5% to $107.2 million, compared with $103.6 million in last year's same quarter. Year-over-year, adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 110 basis points to 51.1% in the third quarter of 2023, compared with 50.0% in the same quarter last year.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Compared with Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, decreased 5.8% to $615.2 million, compared with $653.3 million in the same period of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to lower average AUM and a decrease in revenue realization.

GAAP operating expenses increased 11.8% to $373.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared with $333.8 million in the same period in 2022 due to a non-cash $59.8 million difference in amounts recorded to the change in the fair value of consideration payable for acquisitions, partially offsetting was a decrease in variable expenses including compensation, distribution and other asset-based expenses. GAAP operating margin was 39.4% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, a 950 basis point decrease from the 48.9% recorded in the same period in 2022. GAAP net income decreased 29.3% to $158.0 million, or $2.30 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2023 compared with $223.2 million, or $3.07 per diluted share, in the same period in 2022.

Adjusted net income with tax benefit decreased 10.0% to $230.9 million, or $3.36 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2023, compared with $256.7 million, or $3.53 per diluted share in the same period in 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, adjusted EBITDA declined 4.2% to $310.4 million, compared with $324.1 million for the same period in 2022. Year-over-year, adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 90 basis points to 50.5% in the first nine months of 2023, compared with 49.6% in the same period last year.

Balance Sheet / Capital Management

The Company ended the third quarter with $108 million of cash on its balance sheet.

Total debt outstanding as of September 30, 2023 was approximately $1,002 million and consisted of an existing term loan balance of $631 million and the 2021 Incremental Term Loans balance of $371 million.

On October 30, 2023, the Company monetized the floating-to-fixed swap on a portion of its debt generating an additional $43.4 million of cash net of costs.

The Company's Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share. The dividend is payable on December 22, 2023, to shareholders of record on December 11, 2023.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "assume," "budget," "continue," "estimate," "future," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond Victory Capital's control such as the conflict in Ukraine and Israel and its effect on our business, operations and financial results going forward, as discussed in Victory Capital's filings with the SEC, that could cause Victory Capital's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although it is not possible to identify all such risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: reductions in AUM based on investment performance, client withdrawals, difficult market conditions and other factors such as a pandemic; the nature of the Company's contracts and investment advisory agreements; the Company's ability to maintain historical returns and sustain its historical growth; the Company's dependence on third parties to market its strategies and provide products or services for the operation of its business; the Company's ability to retain key investment professionals or members of its senior management team; the Company's reliance on the technology systems supporting its operations; the Company's ability to successfully acquire and integrate new companies; the concentration of the Company's investments in long-only small- and mid-cap equity and U.S. clients; risks and uncertainties associated with non-U.S. investments; the Company's efforts to establish and develop new teams and strategies; the ability of the Company's investment teams to identify appropriate investment opportunities; the Company's ability to limit employee misconduct; the Company's ability to meet the guidelines set by its clients; the Company's exposure to potential litigation (including administrative or tax proceedings) or regulatory actions; the Company's ability to implement effective information and cyber security policies, procedures and capabilities; the Company's substantial indebtedness; the potential impairment of the Company's goodwill and intangible assets; disruption to the operations of third parties whose functions are integral to the Company's ETF platform; the Company's determination that Victory Capital is not required to register as an "investment company" under the 1940 Act; the fluctuation of the Company's expenses; the Company's ability to respond to recent trends in the investment management industry; the level of regulation on investment management firms and the Company's ability to respond to regulatory developments; the competitiveness of the investment management industry; the level of control over the Company retained by Crestview GP; the Company's status as an emerging growth company and a controlled company; and other risks and factors listed under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the SEC.

Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding Victory Capital's present and future business strategies and the environment in which it will operate in the future. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Victory Capital assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

From Fortune. © 2022 Fortune Media IP Limited All rights reserved. Fortune is a registered trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.

The Fortune annual list ranks the top performing, publicly traded companies in revenues, profits and stock returns over the three-year period ended April 30, 2022.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands except per share data and percentages) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Investment management fees $ 163,953 $ 159,410 $ 160,770 $ 480,199 $ 508,364 Fund administration and distribution fees 45,735 44,816 46,490 135,035 144,921 Total revenue 209,688 204,226 207,260 615,234 653,285 Expenses Personnel compensation and benefits 54,501 54,940 56,869 167,043 179,352 Distribution and other asset-based expenses 38,160 37,344 39,019 113,158 123,471 General and administrative 13,947 13,250 12,301 39,585 38,984 Depreciation and amortization 12,333 9,650 10,686 33,663 32,051 Change in value of consideration payable for acquisition of business 10,336 1,500 (10,500 ) 19,236 (40,600 ) Acquisition-related costs 116 16 189 134 449 Restructuring and integration costs 246 - 56 275 73 Total operating expenses 129,639 116,700 108,620 373,094 333,780 Income from operations 80,049 87,526 98,640 242,140 319,505 Operating margin 38.2 % 42.9 % 47.6 % 39.4 % 48.9 % Other income (expense) Interest income and other income (expense) 1,452 1,971 (1,446 ) 4,967 (5,096 ) Interest expense and other financing costs (15,580 ) (14,902 ) (11,479 ) (44,721 ) (30,637 ) Loss on debt extinguishment - - (369 ) - (2,887 ) Total other income (expense), net (14,128 ) (12,931 ) (13,294 ) (39,754 ) (38,620 ) Income before income taxes 65,921 74,595 85,346 202,386 280,885 Income tax expense (13,914 ) (17,924 ) (12,582 ) (44,435 ) (57,643 ) Net income $ 52,007 $ 56,671 $ 72,764 $ 157,951 $ 223,242 Earnings per share of common stock Basic $ 0.79 $ 0.85 $ 1.06 $ 2.38 $ 3.25 Diluted 0.77 0.83 1.01 2.30 3.07 Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 65,774 66,466 68,609 66,504 68,625 Diluted 67,676 68,500 71,877 68,636 72,797 Dividends declared per share $ 0.32 $ 0.32 $ 0.25 $ 0.96 $ 0.75

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures1 (unaudited; in thousands except per share data and percentages) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (GAAP) $ 52,007 $ 56,671 $ 72,764 $ 157,951 $ 223,242 Income tax expense (13,914 ) (17,924 ) (12,582 ) (44,435 ) (57,643 ) Income before income taxes $ 65,921 $ 74,595 $ 85,346 $ 202,386 $ 280,885 Interest expense 14,660 14,146 10,795 42,288 29,018 Depreciation 2,302 2,296 2,030 6,569 6,086 Other business taxes 636 382 539 1,402 1,670 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 10,032 7,353 8,657 27,094 25,969 Stock-based compensation 1,451 1,538 2,230 4,993 7,723 Acquisition, restructuring and exit costs 11,463 2,949 (7,842 ) 23,396 (32,719 ) Debt issuance costs 762 756 1,064 2,266 4,685 Losses from equity method investments - - 759 - 825 Adjusted EBITDA $ 107,227 $ 104,015 $ 103,578 $ 310,394 $ 324,142 Adjusted EBITDA margin 51.1 % 50.9 % 50.0 % 50.5 % 49.6 % Net income (GAAP) $ 52,007 $ 56,671 $ 72,764 $ 157,951 $ 223,242 Adjustment to reflect the operating performance of the Company Other business taxes 636 382 539 1,402 1,670 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 10,032 7,353 8,657 27,094 25,969 Stock-based compensation 1,451 1,538 2,230 4,993 7,723 Acquisition, restructuring and exit costs 11,463 2,949 (7,842 ) 23,396 (32,719 ) Debt issuance costs 762 756 1,064 2,266 4,685 Tax effect of above adjustments (6,085 ) (3,244 ) (1,163 ) (14,786 ) (1,833 ) Adjusted net income $ 70,266 $ 66,405 $ 76,249 $ 202,316 $ 228,737 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 1.04 $ 0.97 $ 1.06 $ 2.95 $ 3.14 Tax benefit of goodwill and acquired intangible assets $ 9,536 $ 9,537 $ 9,328 $ 28,597 $ 27,977 Tax benefit of goodwill and acquired intangible assets per diluted share $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.13 $ 0.42 $ 0.38 Adjusted net income with tax benefit $ 79,802 $ 75,942 $ 85,577 $ 230,913 $ 256,714 Adjusted net income with tax benefit per diluted share $ 1.18 $ 1.11 $ 1.19 $ 3.36 $ 3.53

1 The Company reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income are not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an alternative to any measurement under GAAP. Please refer to the section "Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for an explanation of Non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except for shares) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 107,987 $ 38,171 Receivables 95,174 84,473 Prepaid expenses 6,458 8,443 Investments, at fair value 29,858 27,266 Property and equipment, net 21,203 21,146 Goodwill 981,805 981,805 Other intangible assets, net 1,287,542 1,314,637 Other assets 61,778 64,958 Total assets $ 2,591,805 $ 2,540,899 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 59,552 $ 50,862 Accrued compensation and benefits 52,167 58,458 Consideration payable for acquisition of business 249,636 230,400 Deferred tax liability, net 124,995 108,138 Other liabilities 40,996 42,117 Long-term debt, net1 988,323 985,514 Total liabilities 1,515,669 1,475,489 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.01 par value per share:

2023 - 600,000,000 shares authorized, 82,224,284 shares issued and 65,911,628 shares outstanding; 2022 - 600,000,000 shares authorized, 80,528,137 shares issued and 67,325,534 shares outstanding 822 805 Additional paid-in capital 723,252 705,466 Treasury stock, at cost: 2023 - 16,312,656 shares; 2022 - 13,202,603 shares (384,462 ) (285,425 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 34,220 35,442 Retained earnings 702,304 609,122 Total stockholders' equity 1,076,136 1,065,410 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,591,805 $ 2,540,899

1 Balances at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 are shown net of unamortized loan discount and debt issuance costs in the amount of $13.4 million and $16.2 million, respectively. The gross amount of the debt outstanding was $1,001.7 million as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management (unaudited; in millions except for percentages) For the Three Months Ended % Change from September 30, June 30, September 30, June 30, September 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Beginning assets under management $ 161,622 $ 158,621 $ 154,947 2% 4% Gross client cash inflows 5,449 5,822 6,796 -6% -20% Gross client cash outflows (7,168 ) (8,244 ) (7,368 ) -13% -3% Net client cash flows (1,719 ) (2,422 ) (573 ) -29% 200% Market appreciation (depreciation) (4,888 ) 5,537 (7,066 ) N/A -31% Realizations and distributions - (73 ) (51 ) N/A N/A Acquired & divested assets / Net transfers1 (1,508 ) (41 ) - 3578% N/A Ending assets under management 153,506 161,622 147,257 -5% 4% Average assets under management 161,147 157,372 158,903 2% 1% For the Nine Months Ended % Change from September 30, September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2022 Beginning assets under management $ 152,952 $ 183,654 -17% Gross client cash inflows 17,359 27,253 -36% Gross client cash outflows (22,745 ) (25,518 ) -11% Net client cash flows (5,386 ) 1,734 N/A Market appreciation (depreciation) 7,563 (36,987 ) N/A Realizations and distributions (73 ) (80 ) -9% Acquired & divested assets / Net transfers1 (1,549 ) (1,064 ) 46% Ending assets under management 153,506 147,257 4% Average assets under management 158,779 167,157 -5%

1 The three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 reflects divested assets of $1.3 billion associated with the INCORE transaction.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management by Asset Class (unaudited; in millions) For the Three Months Ended By Asset Class Global / U.S. Mid U.S. Small Fixed U.S. Large Non-U.S. Alternative Total Money Market/ Cap Equity Cap Equity Income Cap Equity Equity Solutions Investments Long-term Short-term Total September 30, 2023 Beginning assets under management $ 30,007 $ 15,664 $ 26,098 $ 12,170 $ 15,392 $ 55,836 $ 3,301 $ 158,469 $ 3,152 $ 161,622 Gross client cash inflows 1,224 458 892 51 392 1,988 249 5,255 193 5,449 Gross client cash outflows (1,769 ) (920 ) (1,343 ) (282 ) (519 ) (1,720 ) (402 ) (6,955 ) (213 ) (7,168 ) Net client cash flows (545 ) (462 ) (451 ) (231 ) (126 ) 268 (153 ) (1,700 ) (19 ) (1,719 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) (1,224 ) (547 ) (460 ) (287 ) (451 ) (2,028 ) 71 (4,927 ) 39 (4,888 ) Realizations and distributions - - - - - - - - - - Acquired & divested assets / Net transfers1 (2 ) (5 ) (1,397 ) (57 ) (8 ) (78 ) 3 (1,545 ) 37 (1,508 ) Ending assets under management $ 28,235 $ 14,650 $ 23,790 $ 11,596 $ 14,807 $ 53,998 $ 3,222 $ 150,298 $ 3,208 $ 153,506 June 30, 2023 Beginning assets under management $ 29,035 $ 15,648 $ 26,535 $ 11,425 $ 14,868 $ 54,416 $ 3,317 $ 155,244 $ 3,377 $ 158,621 Gross client cash inflows 1,259 743 873 87 559 1,622 449 5,591 231 5,822 Gross client cash outflows (1,126 ) (1,128 ) (1,324 ) (290 ) (585 ) (2,834 ) (408 ) (7,697 ) (547 ) (8,244 ) Net client cash flows 132 (386 ) (451 ) (204 ) (26 ) (1,212 ) 41 (2,106 ) (316 ) (2,422 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 824 404 48 954 575 2,682 12 5,499 38 5,537 Realizations and distributions - - - - - - (73 ) (73 ) - (73 ) Acquired & divested assets / Net transfers 16 (2 ) (34 ) (4 ) (25 ) (49 ) 4 (94 ) 53 (41 ) Ending assets under management $ 30,007 $ 15,664 $ 26,098 $ 12,170 $ 15,392 $ 55,836 $ 3,301 $ 158,469 $ 3,152 $ 161,622 September 30, 2022 Beginning assets under management $ 26,356 $ 14,837 $ 29,398 $ 11,857 $ 13,257 $ 50,485 $ 5,617 $ 151,807 $ 3,140 $ 154,947 Gross client cash inflows 1,508 589 1,123 67 742 1,745 827 6,601 194 6,796 Gross client cash outflows (1,176 ) (939 ) (1,958 ) (269 ) (636 ) (1,315 ) (863 ) (7,155 ) (214 ) (7,368 ) Net client cash flows 333 (349 ) (835 ) (203 ) 107 430 (36 ) (553 ) (19 ) (573 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) (938 ) (404 ) (829 ) (560 ) (1,248 ) (2,930 ) (165 ) (7,074 ) 8 (7,066 ) Realizations and distributions - - - - - - (51 ) (51 ) - (51 ) Acquired & divested assets / Net transfers 3 26 (536 ) (333 ) 178 566 (31 ) (127 ) 127 - Ending assets under management $ 25,754 $ 14,109 $ 27,198 $ 10,762 $ 12,293 $ 48,551 $ 5,334 $ 144,001 $ 3,256 $ 147,257

1 The three months ended September 30, 2023 reflects divested assets of $1.3 billion associated with the INCORE transaction.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management by Asset Class (unaudited; in millions) For the Nine Months Ended By Asset Class Global / U.S. Mid U.S. Small Fixed U.S. Large Non-U.S. Alternative Total Money Market/ Cap Equity Cap Equity Income Cap Equity Equity Solutions Investments Long-term Short-term Total September 30, 2023 Beginning assets under management $ 27,892 $ 15,103 $ 26,353 $ 10,973 $ 14,160 $ 51,507 $ 3,663 $ 149,649 $ 3,302 $ 152,952 Gross client cash inflows 4,083 2,186 2,952 222 1,329 4,827 1,095 16,694 666 17,359 Gross client cash outflows (3,988 ) (2,921 ) (4,239 ) (957 ) (1,648 ) (6,332 ) (1,650 ) (21,735 ) (1,010 ) (22,745 ) Net client cash flows 95 (735 ) (1,287 ) (735 ) (319 ) (1,506 ) (555 ) (5,041 ) (345 ) (5,386 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 237 280 203 1,488 1,044 4,020 180 7,452 111 7,563 Realizations and distributions - - - - - - (73 ) (73 ) - (73 ) Acquired & divested assets / Net transfers1 13 2 (1,479 ) (130 ) (79 ) (23 ) 8 (1,689 ) 140 (1,549 ) Ending assets under management $ 28,235 $ 14,650 $ 23,790 $ 11,596 $ 14,807 $ 53,998 $ 3,222 $ 150,298 $ 3,208 $ 153,506 September 30, 2022 Beginning assets under management $ 30,578 $ 20,094 $ 35,154 $ 15,766 $ 16,050 $ 60,364 $ 2,548 $ 180,554 $ 3,100 $ 183,654 Gross client cash inflows 5,417 2,408 4,183 318 3,124 6,796 4,566 26,812 441 27,253 Gross client cash outflows (4,659 ) (4,082 ) (6,851 ) (1,048 ) (2,344 ) (4,551 ) (1,417 ) (24,952 ) (567 ) (25,518 ) Net client cash flows 758 (1,674 ) (2,668 ) (730 ) 780 2,246 3,149 1,860 (125 ) 1,734 Market appreciation (depreciation) (5,604 ) (4,343 ) (3,945 ) (4,008 ) (4,781 ) (14,052 ) (263 ) (36,998 ) 11 (36,987 ) Realizations and distributions - - - - - - (80 ) (80 ) - (80 ) Acquired & divested assets / Net transfers 22 33 (1,342 ) (266 ) 245 (6 ) (19 ) (1,334 ) 270 (1,064 ) Ending assets under management $ 25,754 $ 14,109 $ 27,198 $ 10,762 $ 12,293 $ 48,551 $ 5,334 $ 144,001 $ 3,256 $ 147,257

1 The nine months ended September 30, 2023 reflects divested assets of $1.3 billion associated with the INCORE transaction.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management by Vehicle (unaudited; in millions) For the Three Months Ended By Vehicle Separate Accounts and Mutual Other Pooled Funds(1) ETFs(2) Vehicles(3) Total September 30, 2023 Beginning assets under management $ 105,916 $ 5,193 $ 50,513 $ 161,622 Gross client cash inflows 3,283 232 1,933 5,449 Gross client cash outflows (5,119 ) (557 ) (1,492 ) (7,168 ) Net client cash flows (1,836 ) (324 ) 441 (1,719 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) (2,925 ) (165 ) (1,799 ) (4,888 ) Realizations and distributions - - - - Acquired & divested assets / Net transfers4 (17 ) 6 (1,497 ) (1,508 ) Ending assets under management $ 101,138 $ 4,710 $ 47,658 $ 153,506 June 30, 2023 Beginning assets under management $ 103,246 $ 5,555 $ 49,819 $ 158,621 Gross client cash inflows 3,639 175 2,008 5,822 Gross client cash outflows (4,863 ) (421 ) (2,960 ) (8,244 ) Net client cash flows (1,224 ) (246 ) (952 ) (2,422 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 3,923 (117 ) 1,731 5,537 Realizations and distributions - - (73 ) (73 ) Acquired & divested assets / Net transfers (28 ) - (13 ) (41 ) Ending assets under management $ 105,916 $ 5,193 $ 50,513 $ 161,622 September 30, 2022 Beginning assets under management $ 102,297 $ 5,155 $ 47,494 $ 154,947 Gross client cash inflows 4,277 515 2,003 6,796 Gross client cash outflows (5,689 ) (196 ) (1,484 ) (7,368 ) Net client cash flows (1,411 ) 319 519 (573 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) (4,290 ) (383 ) (2,393 ) (7,066 ) Realizations and distributions - - (51 ) (51 ) Acquired & divested assets / Net transfers (5 ) 18 (13 ) - Ending assets under management $ 96,591 $ 5,110 $ 45,557 $ 147,257

1 Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds. 2 Represents only ETF assets held by third parties. Excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products. 3 Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts, UMAs, UCITS, private funds and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles. 4 The three months ended September 30, 2023 reflects divested assets of $1.3 billion associated with the INCORE transaction.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management by Vehicle (unaudited; in millions) For the Nine Months Ended By Vehicle Separate Accounts Mutual and Other Funds(1) ETFs(2) Vehicles(3) Total September 30, 2023 Beginning assets under management $ 99,447 $ 5,627 $ 47,877 $ 152,952 Gross client cash inflows 11,468 625 5,266 17,359 Gross client cash outflows (15,388 ) (1,211 ) (6,146 ) (22,745 ) Net client cash flows (3,921 ) (586 ) (880 ) (5,386 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 5,648 (329 ) 2,244 7,563 Realizations and distributions - - (73 ) (73 ) Acquired & divested assets / Net transfers4 (36 ) (3 ) (1,510 ) (1,549 ) Ending assets under management $ 101,138 $ 4,710 $ 47,658 $ 153,506 September 30, 2022 Beginning assets under management $ 124,142 $ 4,871 $ 54,641 $ 183,654 Gross client cash inflows 16,981 1,666 8,606 27,253 Gross client cash outflows (19,750 ) (394 ) (5,374 ) (25,518 ) Net client cash flows (2,769 ) 1,271 3,231 1,734 Market appreciation (depreciation) (23,712 ) (1,051 ) (12,225 ) (36,987 ) Realizations and distributions - - (80 ) (80 ) Acquired & divested assets / Net transfers (1,071 ) 18 (11 ) (1,064 ) Ending assets under management $ 96,591 $ 5,110 $ 45,557 $ 147,257

1 Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds. 2 Represents only ETF assets held by third parties. Excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products. 3 Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts, UMAs, UCITS, private funds and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles. 4 The nine months ended September 30, 2023 reflects divested assets of $1.3 billion associated with the INCORE transaction.

Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Victory Capital uses non-GAAP financial measures referred to as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income to measure the operating profitability of the Company. These measures eliminate the impact of one-time acquisition, restructuring and integration costs and demonstrate the ongoing operating earnings metrics of the Company. The Company has included these non-GAAP measures to provide investors with the same financial metrics used by management to assess the operating performance of the Company.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjustments made to GAAP Net Income to calculate Adjusted EBITDA, as applicable, are:

Adding back income tax expense;

Adding back interest paid on debt and other financing costs, net of interest income;

Adding back depreciation on property and equipment;

Adding back other business taxes;

Adding back amortization expense on acquisition-related intangible assets;

Adding back stock-based compensation expense associated with equity awards issued from pools created in connection with the management-led buyout and various acquisitions and as a result of equity grants related to the IPO;

Adding back direct incremental costs of acquisitions, including restructuring costs;

Adding back debt issuance cost expense;

Adjusting for earnings/losses on equity method investments.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjustments made to GAAP Net Income to calculate Adjusted Net Income, as applicable, are:

Adding back other business taxes;

Adding back amortization expense on acquisition-related intangible assets;

Adding back stock-based compensation expense associated with equity awards issued from pools created in connection with the management-led buyout and various acquisitions and as a result of any equity grants related to the IPO;

Adding back direct incremental costs of acquisitions, including restructuring costs;

Adding back debt issuance cost expense;

Subtracting an estimate of income tax expense applied to the sum of the adjustments above.

Tax Benefit of Goodwill and Acquired Intangible Assets

Due to Victory Capital's acquisitive nature, tax deductions allowed on acquired intangible assets and goodwill provide it with additional significant supplemental economic benefit. The tax benefit of goodwill and intangible assets represent the tax benefits associated with deductions allowed for intangible assets and goodwill generated from prior acquisitions in which the Company received a step-up in basis for tax purposes. Acquired intangible assets and goodwill may be amortized for tax purposes, generally over a 15-year period. The tax benefit from amortization on these assets is included to show the full economic benefit of deductions for all acquired intangible assets with a step-up in tax basis.

