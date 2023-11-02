CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apple® today announced financial results for its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Company posted quarterly revenue of $89.5 billion, down 1 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.46, up 13 percent year over year.

" Today Apple is pleased to report a September quarter revenue record for iPhone and an all-time revenue record in Services," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. " We now have our strongest lineup of products ever heading into the holiday season, including the iPhone 15 lineup and our first carbon neutral Apple Watch models, a major milestone in our efforts to make all Apple products carbon neutral by 2030."

" Our active installed base of devices has again reached a new all-time high across all products and all geographic segments, thanks to the strength of our ecosystem and unparalleled customer loyalty," said Luca Maestri, Apple's CFO. " During the September quarter, our business performance drove double digit EPS growth and we returned nearly $25 billion to our shareholders, while continuing to invest in our long-term growth plans."

Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.24 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on November 16, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 13, 2023.

Apple Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In millions, except number of shares, which are reflected in thousands, and per-share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30,

2023 September 24,

2022 September 30,

2023 September 24,

2022 Net sales: Products $ 67,184 $ 70,958 $ 298,085 $ 316,199 Services 22,314 19,188 85,200 78,129 Total net sales (1) 89,498 90,146 383,285 394,328 Cost of sales: Products 42,586 46,387 189,282 201,471 Services 6,485 5,664 24,855 22,075 Total cost of sales 49,071 52,051 214,137 223,546 Gross margin 40,427 38,095 169,148 170,782 Operating expenses: Research and development 7,307 6,761 29,915 26,251 Selling, general and administrative 6,151 6,440 24,932 25,094 Total operating expenses 13,458 13,201 54,847 51,345 Operating income 26,969 24,894 114,301 119,437 Other income/(expense), net 29 (237 ) (565 ) (334 ) Income before provision for income taxes 26,998 24,657 113,736 119,103 Provision for income taxes 4,042 3,936 16,741 19,300 Net income $ 22,956 $ 20,721 $ 96,995 $ 99,803 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.47 $ 1.29 $ 6.16 $ 6.15 Diluted $ 1.46 $ 1.29 $ 6.13 $ 6.11 Shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 15,599,434 16,030,382 15,744,231 16,215,963 Diluted 15,672,400 16,118,465 15,812,547 16,325,819 (1) Net sales by reportable segment: Americas $ 40,115 $ 39,808 $ 162,560 $ 169,658 Europe 22,463 22,795 94,294 95,118 Greater China 15,084 15,470 72,559 74,200 Japan 5,505 5,700 24,257 25,977 Rest of Asia Pacific 6,331 6,373 29,615 29,375 Total net sales $ 89,498 $ 90,146 $ 383,285 $ 394,328 (1) Net sales by category: iPhone $ 43,805 $ 42,626 $ 200,583 $ 205,489 Mac 7,614 11,508 29,357 40,177 iPad 6,443 7,174 28,300 29,292 Wearables, Home and Accessories 9,322 9,650 39,845 41,241 Services 22,314 19,188 85,200 78,129 Total net sales $ 89,498 $ 90,146 $ 383,285 $ 394,328

Apple Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In millions, except number of shares, which are reflected in thousands, and par value) September 30,

2023 September 24,

2022 ASSETS: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,965 $ 23,646 Marketable securities 31,590 24,658 Accounts receivable, net 29,508 28,184 Vendor non-trade receivables 31,477 32,748 Inventories 6,331 4,946 Other current assets 14,695 21,223 Total current assets 143,566 135,405 Non-current assets: Marketable securities 100,544 120,805 Property, plant and equipment, net 43,715 42,117 Other non-current assets 64,758 54,428 Total non-current assets 209,017 217,350 Total assets $ 352,583 $ 352,755 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 62,611 $ 64,115 Other current liabilities 58,829 60,845 Deferred revenue 8,061 7,912 Commercial paper 5,985 9,982 Term debt 9,822 11,128 Total current liabilities 145,308 153,982 Non-current liabilities: Term debt 95,281 98,959 Other non-current liabilities 49,848 49,142 Total non-current liabilities 145,129 148,101 Total liabilities 290,437 302,083 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital, $0.00001 par value: 50,400,000 shares authorized; 15,550,061 and 15,943,425 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 73,812 64,849 Accumulated deficit (214 ) (3,068 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,452 ) (11,109 ) Total shareholders' equity 62,146 50,672 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 352,583 $ 352,755

Apple Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In millions) Twelve Months Ended September 30,

2023 September 24,

2022 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning balances $ 24,977 $ 35,929 Operating activities: Net income 96,995 99,803 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash generated by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,519 11,104 Share-based compensation expense 10,833 9,038 Other (2,227 ) 1,006 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (1,688 ) (1,823 ) Vendor non-trade receivables 1,271 (7,520 ) Inventories (1,618 ) 1,484 Other current and non-current assets (5,684 ) (6,499 ) Accounts payable (1,889 ) 9,448 Other current and non-current liabilities 3,031 6,110 Cash generated by operating activities 110,543 122,151 Investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (29,513 ) (76,923 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 39,686 29,917 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 5,828 37,446 Payments for acquisition of property, plant and equipment (10,959 ) (10,708 ) Other (1,337 ) (2,086 ) Cash generated by/(used in) investing activities 3,705 (22,354 ) Financing activities: Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (5,431 ) (6,223 ) Payments for dividends and dividend equivalents (15,025 ) (14,841 ) Repurchases of common stock (77,550 ) (89,402 ) Proceeds from issuance of term debt, net 5,228 5,465 Repayments of term debt (11,151 ) (9,543 ) Proceeds from/(Repayments of) commercial paper, net (3,978 ) 3,955 Other (581 ) (160 ) Cash used in financing activities (108,488 ) (110,749 ) Increase/(Decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 5,760 (10,952 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending balances $ 30,737 $ 24,977 Supplemental cash flow disclosure: Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 18,679 $ 19,573 Cash paid for interest $ 3,803 $ 2,865

