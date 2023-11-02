TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust ("RioCan" or the "Trust") (TSX: REI.UN) announced today its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 (the "Third Quarter").

" RioCan had a strong quarter as extensive demand for our space drove leasing velocity, standout leasing spreads and record occupancy. Our performance reflects the quality of our locations as well as the track-record and cycle-tested experience of RioCan's team," said Jonathan Gitlin, President and CEO of RioCan. " We are perfectly positioned to benefit from Canada's favourable retail real estate landscape that will continue to be strong due to the limited supply of quality space. RioCan continues to actively manage risk, improve our balance sheet and further strengthen our foundation to drive future growth and value creation."

Financial Highlights Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 (in millions, except where otherwise noted, and per unit values) 2023 2022 2023 2022 FFO 1 $ 135.4 $ 134.8 $ 398.4 $ 397.0 FFO per unit - diluted 1 $ 0.45 $ 0.44 $ 1.33 $ 1.29 Net income (loss) $ (73.5) $ 3.2 $ 156.5 $ 241.7 Weighted average Units outstanding - diluted (in thousands) 300,471 304,005 300,508 307,534 September 30, December 31, As at 2023 2022 Net book value per unit $ 25.49 $ 25.73

1. A non-GAAP measurement. For definitions, reconciliations and the basis of presentation of RioCan's non-GAAP measures, refer to the Basis of Presentation and Non-GAAP Measures section in this News Release.

FFO per Unit and Net Income

FFO per unit for the Third Quarter was $0.45, which was $0.01 per unit higher than the same period last year. Same Property NOI 1 growth of 3.7% contributed a $0.02 increase in FFO per unit. FFO from completed developments and residential rental ramp up drove FFO per unit higher by $0.02. Higher interest expense decreased FFO per unit by $0.02. The reduction in FFO per unit from properties sold was partially offset by accretion from prior year unit buybacks, resulting in a net reduction of $0.01 per unit.

Net loss for the Third Quarter of $73.5 million compared to $3.2 million of net income last year. The decrease was mainly due to fair value losses of $199.5 million on investment properties in the current quarter compared to $118.8 million in Q3 2022, primarily from increasing capitalization rates to reflect current market conditions resulting from rising interest rates.

Our FFO Payout Ratio 1 of 60.4%, Liquidity 1 of $1.6 billion, Unencumbered Assets 1 of $8.5 billion, floating rate debt at 7.9% 1 of total debt and staggered debt maturities, all contribute to our financial flexibility and balance sheet strength.

of 60.4%, Liquidity of $1.6 billion, Unencumbered Assets of $8.5 billion, floating rate debt at 7.9% of total debt and staggered debt maturities, all contribute to our financial flexibility and balance sheet strength. For 2023, we anticipate FFO per unit to be within the range of $1.77 to $1.80, SPNOI growth of 3%, and an FFO Payout Ratio of between 55% to 65%. Development Spending1 is expected to be between $400 million to $450 million.

1. A non-GAAP measurement. For definitions, reconciliations and the basis of presentation of RioCan's non-GAAP measures, refer to the Basis of Presentation and Non-GAAP Measures section in this News Release.

Operation Highlights

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operation Highlights (i) Occupancy - committed (ii) 97.5 % 97.3 % 97.5 % 97.3 % Retail occupancy - committed (ii) 98.3 % 97.8 % 98.3 % 97.8 % Blended leasing spread 12.9 % 7.9 % 11.2 % 9.0 % New leasing spread 21.0 % 15.9 % 14.9 % 12.4 % Renewal leasing spread 11.2 % 6.6 % 10.2 % 8.2 %

(i) Includes commercial portfolio only. (ii) Information presented as at respective periods then ended.

Strong leasing velocity continues to be a dominant theme as RioCan's high-quality, necessity-based retail portfolio continued to generate strong activity, spreads, occupancy and operating results in the Third Quarter. Same Property NOI grew by 3.7%, driven by increases in rent growth from contractual rent steps, rent upon renewal and the recovery of past pandemic-related provisions.

Retail committed occupancy improved to an all-time high of 98.3% and in-place retail occupancy of 97.6% increased 70 basis points sequentially.

A robust blended leasing spread of 12.9% resulted from new and renewal leasing spreads of 21.0% and 11.2%, respectively.

New leasing in the Third Quarter generated average net rent per square foot of $27.02, well above the average net rent per occupied square foot of $21.39.

Our strong demographic profile with a population and household income of 260,000 and $140,000, respectively within a five kilometre radius of the Trust's properties continues to attract strong and stable tenants which comprise 87.4% of annualized net rent.

RioCan Living Update 1

Of the 13 RioCan Living buildings in operation 11 are stabilized and 97.5% leased as at November 2, 2023. Total NOI generated from our residential rental operations for the Third Quarter was $5.6 million, an increase of $1.8 million or 46.3% over the same period last year. An increase of approximately 8% in average monthly rent per occupied square foot on a same property basis contributed to the year-over-year improvement.

Occupancy commenced at FourFifty The Well on August 1, 2023. Construction of 236 units was completed in the quarter. The remaining 356 units will be completed in phases through Q4 2023 and early 2024. Pre-leasing commenced in March 2023 and units are leasing at a healthy velocity and at rates in-line or above expectations.

The 2,605 condominium and townhouse units that are under construction as of September 30, 2023, are expected to generate combined sales revenue of over $800.0 million between 2023 and 2026 that can be redeployed to productive uses such as paying down debt or development. Of RioCan's six active condominium construction projects, 86% of the total units have been pre-sold, representing 95% of pro-forma total revenues.

1. Units at 100% ownership interest.

Development Highlights

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 (in millions except square feet) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Development Highlights Development Completions - sq. ft. in thousands (i) 151.0 179.0 327.0 393.0 Development Spending $ 114.2 $ 81.0 $ 305.6 $ 312.5 Development Projects Under Construction - sq. ft. in thousands (ii) 1,685.0 2,152.0 1,685.0 2,152.0

(i) At RioCan's ownership. Represents net leasable area (NLA) of property under development completions. Excludes NLA of residential inventory completions. (ii) Information presented as at the respective periods then ended, includes properties under development and residential inventory, equity-accounted joint ventures and represents gross floor area of the respective projects.

In the quarter, 151,000 square feet of NLA was completed, comprised mainly of 72,000 square feet of purpose-built rental at FourFifty The Well and 63,000 square feet of commercial space at The Well. For the full year, we expect to complete 630,200 square feet of GFA of development. We expect these development completions to contribute $25.5 million of stabilized NOI that will ramp up over the course of 2023 and 2024.

As at November 2, 2023, approximately 96% of the total commercial space at The Well is leased with approximately 89% or 1,323,000 square feet (at 100% ownership interest) in tenant possession. The retail component is 91% leased with another 2% in late stage negotiations. New additions to the tenant roster, such as Lululemon and Sephora, further enhance the retail mix at The Well. The retail at The Well has been physically opening in phases, and the majority of tenants are expected to be open by the end of 2023.

Zoning approvals for 1.2 million square feet of residential inventory were obtained in the quarter comprised of 83 Bloor Street West, located in the prestigious Yorkville neighbourhood in downtown Toronto, and East Hills South Block in Calgary. Completion of zoning is a significant step in the value creation process. RioCan continues to revisit zoning applications to optimize density and use in order to improve project economics. As cost and financing conditions persist, RioCan does not intend on commencing any material new physical construction in the near term.

Total zoned square footage of 16.8 million includes 1.7 million square feet of projects under construction and 1.5 million square feet of shovel ready projects, which can be commenced or delayed at RioCan's discretion.

Investing and Capital Recycling

On September 28, 2023, RioCan entered into an agreement which resulted in 11YV project becoming an equity-accounted joint venture where RioCan subsequently reduced its 50.0% ownership interest to 39.6%. The resulting $10.1 million gain in the quarter was mainly attributable to the value of the underlying residential inventory. Subsequent to quarter end, RioCan sold an additional 2.1% interest reducing its interest to 37.5% in the underlying 11YV project.

As of November 2, 2023, closed and firm dispositions of non-core assets totalled $295.2 million at a weighted average capitalization rate of 6.92%, including closed dispositions of $140.2 million. Closed dispositions include an enclosed centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba and a movie theatre anchored centre in Gatineau, Quebec, both of which were sold subsequent to quarter end. Disposition of these non-core assets continued the Trust's program to continually improve asset quality.

Year-to-date, Total Acquisitions1 were $110.1 million including the purchase of residential rental properties, certain land assemblies for development and the purchase of an income producing parking lot lease at a Focus Five2 project to remove a significant encumbrance.

1. A non-GAAP measurement. For definitions, reconciliations and the basis of presentation of RioCan's non-GAAP measures, refer to the Basis of Presentation and Non-GAAP Measures section in this News Release. 2. Focus Five projects are large scale, transit-oriented, mixed-use developments in the Greater Toronto Area that the Trust is currently advancing through zoning and the site plan approval process.

Capital Management Update

On September 29, 2023, RioCan issued $300.0 million of Series AI senior unsecured debentures. These debentures were issued at a coupon rate of 6.488% per annum and will mature on September 29, 2026. RioCan will have the option to repay Series AI debentures at par, in whole or in part, on or after September 29, 2024. RioCan also redeemed, in full, its $300.0 million, 3.210% Series AA unsecured debentures upon maturity.

The Trust's limited exposure to floating rate debt at 7.9% of total debt serves to mitigate short-term interest rate volatility. The proportion of floating rate debt increased when compared to last quarter mainly due to the timing of refinancing and hedging activities. We expect to reduce our exposure to floating rate debt by year end.

Balance Sheet Strength

(in millions except percentages) As at September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Balance Sheet Strength Highlights Liquidity (i) 1 $ 1,634 $ 1,548 Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (i) 1 9.45x 9.51x Total Adjusted Debt to Total Adjusted Assets (i) 1 46.5 % 45.2 % Unencumbered Assets (i) 1 $ 8,549 $ 8,257 Unencumbered Assets to Unsecured Debt (i) 1 211 % 218 %

(i) At RioCan's proportionate share.

As at September 30, 2023, the Trust had $1.6 billion of Liquidity in the form of a $1.1 billion undrawn revolving line of credit, $0.4 billion undrawn construction lines and other bank loans and $0.1 billion cash and cash equivalents. A new credit facility for the construction of the Queen & Ashbridge condominium component was executed in the quarter.

Pursuant to the terms of its credit agreement, the Trust has an option to increase the commitment under its revolving line of credit by $250 million.

RioCan's Unencumbered Assets of $8.5 billion, which can be used to obtain secured financing to provide additional liquidity at lower interest rates than unsecured debt, generated 60.0% of Annual Normalized NOI 1 and provided 2.11x coverage over Unsecured Debt 1 . When compared to Q2 2023, Unencumbered Assets decreased by $81.8 million mainly from decrease in fair values.

and provided 2.11x coverage over Unsecured Debt . When compared to Q2 2023, Unencumbered Assets decreased by $81.8 million mainly from decrease in fair values. Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA was 9.45x on a proportionate share basis as at September 30, 2023, compared to 9.51x as at the end of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to higher Adjusted EBITDA, partially offset by higher Average Total Adjusted Debt balances.

1. A non-GAAP measurement. For definitions, reconciliations and the basis of presentation of RioCan's non-GAAP measures, refer to the Basis of Presentation and Non-GAAP Measures section in this News Release.

Conference Call and Webcast

Interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (ET). Participants will be required to identify themselves and the organization on whose behalf they are participating.

To access the conference call, click on the following link to register at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call: Pre-registration link. Participants who pre-register at any time prior to the call will receive an email with dial-in credentials including a login passcode and PIN to gain immediate access to the live call. Those that are unable to pre-register may dial-in for operator assistance by calling 1-833-950-0062 and entering the access code: 176245.

For those unable to participate in the live mode, a replay will be available at 1-866-813-9403 with access code: 613637.

To access the simultaneous webcast, visit RioCan's website at Events and Presentations and click on the link for the webcast.

About RioCan

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 192 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 33.6 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 10 development properties. To learn more about us, please visit www.riocan.com.

Basis of Presentation and Non-GAAP Measures

All figures included in this News Release are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. RioCan's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements ("Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements") are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Financial information included within this News Release does not contain all disclosures required by IFRS, and accordingly should be read in conjunction with the Trust's Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, which are available on RioCan's website at www.riocan.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Consistent with RioCan's management framework, management uses certain financial measures to assess RioCan's financial performance, which are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) under IFRS. Funds From Operations ("FFO"), FFO per unit, Net Operating Income ("NOI"), Same Property NOI, Development Spending, Total Acquisitions, Ratio of floating rate debt to total debt, Liquidity, Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA, Total Adjusted Debt to Total Adjusted Assets, RioCan's Proportionate Share, Unencumbered Assets to Unsecured Debt and Percentage of Normalized NOI Generated from Unencumbered Assets, as well as other measures that may be discussed elsewhere in this News Release, do not have a standardized definition prescribed by IFRS and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers. RioCan supplements its IFRS measures with these Non-GAAP measures to aid in assessing the Trust's underlying performance and reports these additional measures so that investors may do the same. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income or comparable metrics determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of RioCan's performance, liquidity, cash flow, and profitability. For full definitions of these measures, please refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section in RioCan's MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

The reconciliations for non-GAAP measures included in this News Release are outlined as follows:

RioCan's Proportionate Share

The following table reconciles the consolidated balance sheets from IFRS to RioCan's proportionate share basis as at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022:

As at September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (in thousands of dollars) IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan's proportionate share IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan's proportionate share Assets Investment properties $ 13,696,048 $ 422,424 $ 14,118,472 $ 13,807,740 $ 398,701 $ 14,206,441 Equity-accounted investments 395,924 (395,924) - 364,892 (364,892) - Mortgages and loans receivable 229,877 - 229,877 269,339 - 269,339 Residential inventory 198,913 397,063 595,976 272,005 214,536 486,541 Assets held for sale 230,000 - 230,000 42,140 - 42,140 Receivables and other assets 292,421 51,258 343,679 259,514 37,779 297,293 Cash and cash equivalents 43,220 9,355 52,575 86,229 8,001 94,230 Total assets $ 15,086,403 $ 484,176 $ 15,570,579 $ 15,101,859 $ 294,125 $ 15,395,984 Liabilities Debentures payable $ 3,240,680 $ - $ 3,240,680 $ 2,942,051 $ - $ 2,942,051 Mortgages payable 2,641,601 171,182 2,812,783 2,659,180 172,100 2,831,280 Lines of credit and other bank loans 1,007,059 207,680 1,214,739 1,141,112 89,187 1,230,299 Accounts payable and other liabilities 540,135 105,314 645,449 630,624 32,838 663,462 Total liabilities $ 7,429,475 $ 484,176 $ 7,913,651 $ 7,372,967 $ 294,125 $ 7,667,092 Equity Unitholders' equity 7,656,928 - 7,656,928 7,728,892 - 7,728,892 Total liabilities and equity $ 15,086,403 $ 484,176 $ 15,570,579 $ 15,101,859 $ 294,125 $ 15,395,984

The following tables reconcile the consolidated statements of income (loss) from IFRS to RioCan's proportionate share basis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022:

Three months ended September 30, 2023 Three months ended September 30, 2022 (in thousands of dollars) IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan's proportionate share IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan's proportionate share Revenue Rental revenue $ 269,001 $ 8,052 $ 277,053 $ 265,895 $ 7,405 $ 273,300 Residential inventory sales - 48,977 48,977 33,812 - 33,812 Property management and other service fees 2,408 - 2,408 5,553 - 5,553 271,409 57,029 328,438 305,260 7,405 312,665 Operating costs Rental operating costs Recoverable under tenant leases 87,274 884 88,158 89,405 769 90,174 Non-recoverable costs 7,880 588 8,468 7,318 627 7,945 Residential inventory cost of sales - 38,972 38,972 26,045 - 26,045 95,154 40,444 135,598 122,768 1,396 124,164 Operating income 176,255 16,585 192,840 182,492 6,009 188,501 Other income (loss) Interest income 5,988 672 6,660 5,684 581 6,265 Income from equity-accounted investments 14,229 (14,229) - 958 (958) - Fair value loss on investment properties, net (199,528) (167) (199,695) (118,783) (3,537) (122,320) Investment and other income (loss) (502) (99) (601) (519) 162 (357) (179,813) (13,823) (193,636) (112,660) (3,752) (116,412) Other expenses Interest costs, net 52,051 3,012 55,063 46,620 2,201 48,821 General and administrative 14,444 - 14,444 13,729 19 13,748 Internal leasing costs 3,020 - 3,020 3,088 - 3,088 Transaction and other costs 417 (250) 167 2,346 37 2,383 69,932 2,762 72,694 65,783 2,257 68,040 Income (loss) before income taxes $ (73,490) $ - $ (73,490) $ 4,049 $ - $ 4,049 Current income tax expense 20 - 20 834 - 834 Net income (loss) $ (73,510) $ - $ (73,510) $ 3,215 $ - $ 3,215

Nine months ended September 30, 2023 Nine months ended September 30, 2022 (in thousands) IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan's proportionate share IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan's proportionate share Revenue Rental revenue $ 814,595 $ 25,485 $ 840,080 $ 805,328 $ 21,703 $ 827,031 Residential inventory sales - 51,857 51,857 84,786 936 85,722 Property management and other service fees 12,366 - 12,366 17,546 - 17,546 826,961 77,342 904,303 907,660 22,639 930,299 Operating costs Rental operating costs Recoverable under tenant leases 279,704 2,668 282,372 281,656 2,053 283,709 Non-recoverable costs 18,923 1,733 20,656 18,895 1,789 20,684 Residential inventory cost of sales - 40,359 40,359 69,838 422 70,260 298,627 44,760 343,387 370,389 4,264 374,653 Operating income 528,334 32,582 560,916 537,271 18,375 555,646 Other income (loss) Interest income 18,730 1,940 20,670 14,630 1,726 16,356 Income from equity-accounted investments 25,573 (25,573) - 6,213 (6,213) - Fair value loss on investment properties, net (227,487) (618) (228,105) (125,621) (7,803) (133,424) Investment and other income (loss) 4,042 (313) 3,729 (2,082) (44) (2,126) (179,142) (24,564) (203,706) (106,860) (12,334) (119,194) Other expenses Interest costs, net 150,008 8,231 158,239 132,045 5,849 137,894 General and administrative 44,908 32 44,940 41,592 50 41,642 Internal leasing costs 8,763 - 8,763 8,898 - 8,898 Transaction and other costs 2,399 (245) 2,154 5,038 142 5,180 206,078 8,018 214,096 187,573 6,041 193,614 Income before income taxes $ 143,114 $ - $ 143,114 $ 242,838 $ - $ 242,838 Current income tax (recovery) expense (13,347) - (13,347) 1,105 - 1,105 Net income $ 156,461 $ - $ 156,461 $ 241,733 $ - $ 241,733

NOI and Same Property NOI

The following table reconciles operating income to NOI and Same Property NOI to NOI for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022:

Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 (thousands of dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating Income $ 176,255 $ 182,492 $ 528,334 $ 537,271 Adjusted for the following: Property management and other service fees (2,408) (5,553) (12,366) (17,546) Residential inventory gains - (7,767) - (14,948) Operational lease revenue from ROU assets 1,650 1,419 5,079 4,149 NOI $ 175,497 $ 170,591 $ 521,047 $ 508,926

Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 (thousands of dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Same Property NOI $ 153,808 $ 148,346 $ 457,539 $ 438,706 NOI from income producing properties: Acquired (i) 358 7 787 376 Disposed (i) 338 8,111 1,867 26,485 696 8,118 2,654 26,861 NOI from completed properties under development 8,668 3,813 22,698 12,060 NOI from properties under de-leasing (ii) 4,586 5,481 14,683 15,889 Lease cancellation fees 442 1,175 5,183 4,729 Straight-line rent adjustment 1,660 (196) 3,260 1,078 NOI from commercial properties 15,356 10,273 45,824 33,756 NOI from residential rental 5,637 3,854 15,030 9,603 NOI $ 175,497 $ 170,591 $ 521,047 $ 508,926

(i) Includes properties acquired or disposed of during the periods being compared. (ii) NOI from limited number of properties undergoing significant de-leasing in preparation for redevelopment or intensification.

FFO

The following table reconciles net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders to FFO for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022:

Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 (thousands of dollars, except where otherwise noted) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income attributable to Unitholders $ (73,510) $ 3,215 $ 156,461 $ 241,733 Add back/(Deduct): Fair value losses, net 199,528 118,783 227,487 125,621 Fair value losses included in equity-accounted investments 167 3,537 618 7,803 Internal leasing costs 3,020 3,088 8,763 8,898 Transaction (gains) losses on investment properties, net (i) (77) (270) 35 465 Transaction gains on equity-accounted investments (69) - (69) - Transaction (recoveries) costs on sale of investment properties (4) 1,769 507 3,084 ERP implementation costs 2,121 - 8,530 - Change in unrealized fair value on marketable securities 1,898 1,999 2,711 3,400 Current income tax expense (recovery) 20 834 (13,347) 1,105 Operational lease revenue from ROU assets 1,283 1,035 3,833 2,964 Operational lease expenses from ROU assets in equity-accounted investments (14) (12) (39) (34) Capitalized interest on equity-accounted investments (ii) 1,059 825 2,902 1,994 FFO $ 135,422 $ 134,803 $ 398,392 $ 397,033 Add back: Restructuring costs 720 - 1,344 3,779 FFO Adjusted $ 136,142 $ 134,803 $ 399,736 $ 400,812 FFO per unit - basic $ 0.45 $ 0.44 $ 1.33 $ 1.29 FFO per unit - diluted $ 0.45 $ 0.44 $ 1.33 $ 1.29 FFO Adjusted per unit - diluted $ 0.45 $ 0.44 $ 1.33 $ 1.30 Weighted average number of Units - basic (in thousands) 300,405 303,912 300,384 307,332 Weighted average number of Units - diluted (in thousands) 300,471 304,005 300,508 307,534 FFO for last 4 quarters $ 526,035 $ 543,556 Distributions paid for last 4 quarters $ 317,500 $ 308,221 FFO Payout Ratio 60.4% 56.7%

(i) Represents net transaction gains or losses connected to certain investment properties during the period. (ii) This amount represents the interest capitalized to RioCan's equity-accounted investment in WhiteCastle New Urban Fund 2, LP, WhiteCastle New Urban Fund 3, LP, WhiteCastle New Urban Fund 4, LP, WhiteCastle New Urban Fund 5, LP, RioCan-Fieldgate JV, RC (Queensway) LP, RC (Leaside) LP- Class B and PR Bloor Street LP. This amount is not capitalized to properties under development under IFRS, but is allowed as an adjustment under REALPAC's definition of FFO.

Development Spending

Total Development Spending for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 is as follows:

Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 (thousands of dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Development expenditures on balance sheet: Properties under development $ 57,470 $ 62,856 $ 191,992 $ 220,127 Residential inventory 51,052 15,258 100,243 78,966 RioCan's share of Development Spending from equity-accounted joint ventures 5,711 2,913 13,345 13,423 Total Development Spending $ 114,233 $ 81,027 $ 305,580 $ 312,516

Total Acquisitions

Total Acquisitions for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 are as follows:

Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 (thousands of dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Income producing properties $ 5,202 $ 1,072 $ 75,473 $ 91,020 Properties under development - - 34,583 11,946 Residential inventory - - - 19,440 RioCan's share of acquisitions from equity-accounted joint ventures - - - 66,497 Total Acquisitions $ 5,202 $ 1,072 $ 110,056 $ 188,903

Total Adjusted Debt and Total Contractual Debt

The following tables reconcile total debt to Total Adjusted Debt, total assets to Total Adjusted Assets, and total debt to Total

Contractual Debt as at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022:

As at September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (thousands of dollars, except where otherwise noted) IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan's proportionate share IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan's proportionate share Debentures payable $ 3,240,680 $ - $ 3,240,680 $ 2,942,051 $ - $ 2,942,051 Mortgages payable 2,641,601 171,182 2,812,783 2,659,180 172,100 2,831,280 Lines of credit and other bank loans 1,007,059 207,680 1,214,739 1,141,112 89,187 1,230,299 Total debt $ 6,889,340 $ 378,862 $ 7,268,202 $ 6,742,343 $ 261,287 $ 7,003,630 Cash and cash equivalents 43,220 9,355 52,575 86,229 8,001 94,230 Total Adjusted Debt $ 6,846,120 $ 369,507 $ 7,215,627 $ 6,656,114 $ 253,286 $ 6,909,400 Total assets $ 15,086,403 $ 484,176 $ 15,570,579 $ 15,101,859 $ 294,125 $ 15,395,984 Cash and cash equivalents 43,220 9,355 52,575 86,229 8,001 94,230 Total Adjusted Assets $ 15,043,183 $ 474,821 $ 15,518,004 $ 15,015,630 $ 286,124 $ 15,301,754 Total Adjusted Debt to Total Adjusted Assets 45.5 % 46.5 % 44.3 % 45.2 %

As at September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (thousands of dollars) IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan's proportionate share IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan's proportionate share Total debt $ 6,889,340 $ 378,862 $ 7,268,202 $ 6,742,343 $ 261,287 $ 7,003,630 Less: Unamortized debt financing costs, premiums and discounts on origination and debt assumed, and modifications (23,797) (547) (24,344) (15,634) (690) (16,324) Total Contractual Debt $ 6,913,137 $ 379,409 $ 7,292,546 $ 6,757,977 $ 261,977 $ 7,019,954

Floating Rate Debt and Fixed Rate Debt

As at September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (thousands of dollars, except where otherwise noted) IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan's proportionate share IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan's proportionate share Total fixed rate debt $ 6,510,510 $ 181,982 $ 6,692,492 $ 6,301,054 $ 141,720 $ 6,442,774 Total floating rate debt 378,830 196,880 575,710 441,289 119,567 560,856 Total debt $ 6,889,340 $ 378,862 $ 7,268,202 $ 6,742,343 $ 261,287 $ 7,003,630 Ratio of floating rate debt to total debt 5.5% 7.9% 6.5% 8.0%

Liquidity

As at September 30, 2023, RioCan had approximately $1.6 billion of Liquidity as summarized in the following table:

As at September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (thousands of dollars) IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan's proportionate share IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan's proportionate share Undrawn revolving unsecured operating line of credit $ 1,139,000 $ - $ 1,139,000 $ 1,116,351 $ - $ 1,116,351 Undrawn construction lines and other bank loans 251,907 190,416 442,323 267,562 70,094 337,656 Cash and cash equivalents 43,220 9,355 52,575 86,229 8,001 94,230 Liquidity $ 1,434,127 $ 199,771 $ 1,633,898 $ 1,470,142 $ 78,095 $ 1,548,237

Adjusted EBITDA

The following table reconciles consolidated net income attributable to Unitholders to Adjusted EBITDA:

Twelve months ended September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (thousands of dollars) IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan's proportionate share IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan's proportionate share Net income attributable to Unitholders $ 151,500 $ - $ 151,500 $ 236,772 $ - $ 236,772 Add (deduct) the following items: Income tax (recovery) expense: Current (13,531) - (13,531) 921 - 921 Fair value losses on investment properties, net 342,994 9,023 352,017 241,128 16,208 257,336 Change in unrealized fair value on marketable securities (i) 3,094 - 3,094 3,783 - 3,783 Internal leasing costs 12,069 - 12,069 12,204 - 12,204 Non-cash unit-based compensation expense 10,002 - 10,002 9,056 - 9,056 Interest costs, net 198,328 10,624 208,952 180,365 8,242 188,607 Restructuring costs 1,854 - 1,854 4,289 - 4,289 ERP implementation costs 8,530 - 8,530 - - - Depreciation and amortization 2,712 - 2,712 4,774 - 4,774 Transaction losses (gains) on the sale of investment properties, net (ii) 594 (69) 525 1,024 - 1,024 Transaction costs on investment properties 3,162 (1) 3,161 5,734 3 5,737 Operational lease revenue (expenses) from ROU assets 4,955 (51) 4,904 4,086 (46) 4,040 Adjusted EBITDA $ 726,263 $ 19,526 $ 745,789 $ 704,136 $ 24,407 $ 728,543

(i) The fair value gains and losses on marketable securities may include both the change in unrealized fair value and realized gains and losses on the sale of marketable securities. By adding back the change in unrealized fair value on marketable securities, RioCan effectively continues to include realized gains and losses on the sale of marketable securities in Adjusted EBITDA and excludes unrealized fair value gains and losses on marketable securities in Adjusted EBITDA. (ii) Includes transaction gains and losses realized on the disposition of investment properties.

Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio

Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as follows:

Twelve months ended September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (thousands of dollars, except where otherwise noted) IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan's proportionate share IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan's proportionate share Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Average total debt outstanding $ 6,875,311 $ 292,517 $ 7,167,828 $ 6,756,628 $ 251,888 $ 7,008,516 Less: average cash and cash equivalents (106,768) (10,343) (117,111) (74,871) (8,791) (83,662) Average Total Adjusted Debt $ 6,768,543 $ 282,174 $ 7,050,717 $ 6,681,757 $ 243,097 $ 6,924,854 Adjusted EBITDA (i) $ 726,263 $ 19,526 $ 745,789 $ 704,136 $ 24,407 $ 728,543 Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 9.32 9.45 9.49 9.51

(i) Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled in the immediately preceding table above.

Unencumbered Assets

The tables below summarize RioCan's Unencumbered Assets to Unsecured Debt and Percentage of Normalized NOI Generated from Unencumbered Assets as at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022:

As at September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (thousands of dollars, except where otherwise noted) Targeted Ratios IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan's proportionate share IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan's proportionate share Unencumbered Assets $ 8,488,425 $ 60,958 $ 8,549,383 $ 8,200,280 $ 56,228 $ 8,256,508 Total Unsecured Debt $ 4,061,000 $ - $ 4,061,000 $ 3,783,649 $ - $ 3,783,649 Unencumbered Assets to Unsecured Debt > 200% 209 % 211 % 217 % 218 % Annual Normalized NOI - total portfolio (i) $ 683,240 $ 25,440 $ 708,680 $ 646,540 $ 23,488 $ 670,028 Annual Normalized NOI - Unencumbered Assets (i) $ 421,432 $ 3,740 $ 425,172 $ 370,804 $ 3,440 $ 374,244 Percentage of Normalized NOI Generated from Unencumbered Assets > 50.0% 61.7 % 60.0 % 57.4 % 55.9 %

(i) Annual Normalized NOI are reconciled in the table below.

Three months ended

September 30, 2023 Three months ended

December 31, 2022 (thousands of dollars) IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan's proportionate share IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan's proportionate share NOI (i) $ 175,497 $ 6,360 $ 181,857 $ 166,062 $ 5,872 $ 171,934 Adjust the following: Miscellaneous revenue (1,366) - (1,366) (802) - (802) Percentage rent (2,879) - (2,879) (3,234) - (3,234) Lease cancellation fees (442) - (442) (391) - (391) Normalized NOI - total portfolio $ 170,810 $ 6,360 $ 177,170 $ 161,635 $ 5,872 $ 167,507 Annual Normalized NOI - total portfolio(ii) $ 683,240 $ 25,440 $ 708,680 $ 646,540 $ 23,488 $ 670,028 NOI from Unencumbered Assets $ 108,288 $ 935 $ 109,223 $ 94,957 $ 860 $ 95,817 Adjust the following for Unencumbered Assets: Miscellaneous revenue (795) - (795) (518) - (518) Percentage rent (1,943) - (1,943) (1,430) - (1,430) Lease cancellation fees (192) - (192) (308) - (308) Normalized NOI - Unencumbered Assets $ 105,358 $ 935 $ 106,293 $ 92,701 $ 860 $ 93,561 Annual Normalized NOI - Unencumbered Assets (ii) $ 421,432 $ 3,740 $ 425,172 $ 370,804 $ 3,440 $ 374,244

(i) Refer to the NOI and Same Property NOI table of this section for reconciliation from NOI to operating income. (ii) Calculated by multiplying Normalized NOI by a factor of 4.

Forward-Looking Information

This News Release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. This information reflects RioCan's objectives, our strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to management's beliefs, estimates and intentions concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "will", "would", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", "plan", "continue", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. All forward-looking information in this News Release is qualified by these cautionary statements. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future events or performance and, by its nature, is based on RioCan's current estimates and assumptions, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those described in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section in RioCan's MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and in our most recent Annual Information Form, which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the forward-looking information contained in this News Release. Although the forward-looking information contained in this News Release is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with this forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this News Release are made as of the date hereof, and should not be relied upon as representing RioCan's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this News Release. Management undertakes no obligation, except as required by applicable law, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

Dennis Blasutti

Chief Financial Officer

416-866-3033 | www.riocan.com