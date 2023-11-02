SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) (the "Company"), a leader in 5G edge cloud solutions, today reported its results for the third quarter of 2023 ending September 30, 2023. The Company reported third quarter total revenue of $48.6 million, GAAP operating loss of $18.4 million, GAAP net loss of $21.8 million, GAAP net loss of $0.19 per share, adjusted EBITDA of $4.0 million, and non-GAAP net loss of $0.16 per share. Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end was $18.9 million.

"We remain focused on maintaining profitability as we transition from 4G to 5G. While supply chain challenges are impacting our business in the near term, we are well positioned to capitalize on the newly developing 5G FWA market," said Ashish Sharma, CEO of Inseego. "During the last year, our enterprise and SMB customer base has grown by almost 56,000 customers, all driven by our 5G FWA and cloud portfolio. While the FWA market is taking a bit of time to develop, we remain focused on driving success with the early customer base we have established."

Recent Business Highlights

- Total revenue for Q3 2023 was $48.6 million

- 5G revenue accounted for 54.0% of Q3 2023 total revenue

- Cloud software revenue was 30.0% of Q3 2023 revenue

- 5G FWA revenue grew 29.0% YoY driven by over 56,000 new enterprise and SMB customers signed up during the last year

- GAAP margin was 3.9%; Non-GAAP gross margin increased year-over-year from 26.4% to 33.0% as the revenue mix continued to shift to higher-margin products

- Operating expenses dropped to lowest in over two years

- Delivered 3rd straight quarter of positive cash flow and adjusted EBITDA

- Steven Gatoff joined as Chief Financial Officer in September

- Philip Brace joined our Board of Directors in September

- Steve Harmon joined as Chief Revenue Officer in October

"We continue to optimize and align our spend with near-term customer demand and our revenue trajectory," said Steven Gatoff, Chief Financial Officer of Inseego. "We're focused on managing the decline of legacy 4G revenue as we look to drive growth in 5G. In the current quarter, we see our recent cost savings actions helping to alleviate some of the revenue pressures and we are focused on delivering profitability as we manage through the transition."

Q4 2023 Guidance

- 4G mobile hotspot revenue to decline as the product category goes end-of-life

- Total revenue is anticipated to be in the range of $40.0 million to $42.0 million for Q4 2023

- Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2023 expected to be in the range of positive $1.5 million to $2.0 million

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is the industry leader in 5G Enterprise cloud WAN solutions with millions of end customers and thousands of enterprise and SMB customers on its 4G, 5G and cloud platforms. Inseego's 5G Edge Cloud combines the industry's best 5G technology, rich cloud networking features and intelligent edge applications. Inseego powers new business experiences by connecting distributed sites and workforces, securing enterprise data and improving business outcomes with intelligent operational visibility---all over a 5G network. For more information on Inseego, visit www.inseego.com Putting5GtoWork

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information presented in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and often contain words such as "may," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "will" and similar words and phrases indicating future results. The information presented in this news release related to our future business outlook, the future demand for our products, and other statements that are not purely historical facts are forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections. They are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. We, therefore, cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Actual results could differ materially from our expectations.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include: (1) the future demand for wireless broadband access to data and asset management software and services and our ability to accurately forecast; (2) the growth of wireless wide-area networking and asset management software and services; (3) customer and end-user acceptance of the Company's current product and service offerings and market demand for the Company's anticipated new product and service offerings; (4) dependence on a small number of customers for a significant portion of the Company's revenues and accounts receivable; (5) increased competition and pricing pressure from participants in the markets in which the Company is engaged; (6) dependence on third-party manufacturers and key component suppliers worldwide; (7) the impact that new or adjusted tariffs may have on the cost of components or our products, and our ability to sell products internationally; (8) the impact of fluctuations of foreign currency exchange rates; (9) the impact of supply chain challenges on our ability to source components and manufacture our products; (10) unexpected liabilities or expenses; (11) the Company's ability to introduce new products and services in a timely manner, including the ability to develop and launch 5G products at the speed and functionality required by our customers; (12) litigation, regulatory and IP developments related to our products or components of our products; (13) the Company's ability to raise additional financing when the Company requires capital for operations or to satisfy corporate obligations; (14) the Company's plans and expectations relating to acquisitions, divestitures, strategic relationships, international expansion, software and hardware developments, personnel matters, and cost containment initiatives, including restructuring activities and the timing of their implementations; (15) the global semiconductor shortage and any related price increases or supply chain disruptions, (16) the potential impact of COVID-19 or other global public health emergencies on the business, (17) the impact of high rates of inflation and rising interest rates, and (18) the impact of geopolitical instability on our business.

These factors, as well as other factors set forth as risk factors or otherwise described in the reports filed by the Company with the SEC (available at www.sec.gov), could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available or other events occur in the future, except as otherwise required under applicable law and our ongoing reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Inseego Corp. has provided financial information in this press release that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share and non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, for example, exclude preferred stock dividends, share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets purchased through acquisitions, amortization of discount and issuance costs related to our 2025 Notes and revolving credit facility, fair value adjustments on derivative instruments, a one-time prior period adjustment related to unamortized debt discount and loss on debt extinguishment pertaining to our 2025 Notes, and other non-recurring expenses. Adjusted EBITDA excludes interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization (unrelated to acquisitions and the 2025 Notes), impairment of capitalized software, impairment of long-lived assets, and foreign exchange gains and losses.

Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share and non-GAAP operating costs and expenses are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. They are not intended to be used in isolation or as a substitute for operating expenses, net loss, net loss per share or any other performance measure determined in accordance with GAAP. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because we consider them to be an important supplemental performance measure.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures to make operational decisions, evaluate our performance, prepare forecasts and determine compensation. Further, management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. Share-based compensation expenses are expected to vary depending on the number of new incentive award grants issued to both current and new employees, the number of such grants forfeited by former employees, and changes in our stock price, stock market volatility, expected option term and risk-free interest rates, all of which are difficult to estimate. In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain non-cash and one-time items to facilitate comparability of our operating performance on a period-to-period basis because such expenses are not, in our view, related to our ongoing operational performance. We use this view of our operating performance to compare it with the business plan and individual operating budgets and in the allocation of resources.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors in providing greater transparency to the information used by management in its operational decision-making. The Company believes that using these non-GAAP financial measures also facilitates comparing our underlying operating performance with other companies in our industry, which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results.

In the future, we expect to continue to incur expenses similar to the non-GAAP adjustments described above, and the exclusion of these items in the presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual, infrequent, or non-recurring. Investors and potential investors are cautioned that material limitations are associated with using non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. The limitations of relying on non-GAAP financial measures include, but are not limited to, the fact that other companies, including other companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as a comparative tool.

Investors and potential investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures in this press release with our GAAP financial results.

INSEEGO CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net revenues: IoT & Mobile Solutions $ 41,357 $ 62,633 $ 131,367 $ 172,129 Enterprise SaaS Solutions 7,226 6,534 21,567 20,279 Total net revenues 48,583 69,167 152,934 192,408 Cost of net revenues: IoT & Mobile Solutions 43,560 48,209 105,011 131,805 Enterprise SaaS Solutions 3,128 3,002 8,945 9,505 Total cost of net revenues 46,688 51,211 113,956 141,310 Gross profit 1,895 17,956 38,978 51,098 Operating costs and expenses: Research and development 8,951 15,417 27,127 47,597 Sales and marketing 5,355 8,295 17,975 25,789 General and administrative 4,906 5,720 16,703 20,101 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 424 433 1,277 1,319 Write-down of capitalized software 611 - 1,115 - Total operating costs and expenses 20,247 29,865 64,197 94,806 Operating loss (18,352 ) (11,909 ) (25,219 ) (43,708 ) Other (expense) income: Loss on debt conversion and extinguishment, net - - - (450 ) Interest expense, net (2,891 ) (2,034 ) (6,902 ) (6,621 ) Other (expense) income, net (578 ) (1,758 ) 875 (3,145 ) Total other expense (3,469 ) (3,792 ) (6,027 ) (10,216 ) Loss before income taxes (21,821 ) (15,701 ) (31,246 ) (53,924 ) Income tax (benefit) provision (16 ) 42 600 (582 ) Net loss (21,805 ) (15,743 ) (31,846 ) (53,342 ) Series E preferred stock dividends (756 ) (691 ) (2,218 ) (2,029 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (22,561 ) $ (16,434 ) $ (34,064 ) $ (55,371 ) Per share data: Net loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.19 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.52 ) Weighted-average shares used in computation of net loss per common share: Basic and diluted 116,967,545 107,747,468 112,247,219 106,977,201

INSEEGO CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except par value and share data) (Unaudited) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,946 $ 7,143 Accounts receivable, net of provision for credit losses of $1,101 and $541, respectively 17,435 25,259 Inventories 21,916 37,976 Prepaid expenses and other 5,562 7,978 Total current assets 63,859 78,356 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $28,240 and $26,049, respectively 3,597 5,390 Rental assets, net of accumulated depreciation of $5,037 and $5,484, respectively 5,037 4,816 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $42,138 and $31,629, respectively 35,057 41,383 Goodwill 21,922 21,922 Right-of-use assets 5,819 6,662 Other assets 1,464 488 Total assets $ 136,755 $ 159,017 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 30,980 $ 29,018 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 28,917 27,945 Total current liabilities 59,897 56,963 Long-term liabilities: 2025 Notes, net 159,541 158,427 Revolving credit facility, net - 6,919 Deferred tax liabilities, net 278 323 Other long-term liabilities 7,822 6,503 Total liabilities 227,538 229,135 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' deficit: Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 2,000,000 shares authorized: Series E Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 39,500 shares designated, 25,000 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation preference of $1,000 per share (plus any accrued but unpaid dividends) - - Common stock, par value $0.001; 150,000,000 shares authorized, 117,024,709 and 108,468,150 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 117 108 Additional paid-in capital 808,203 793,855 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,288 ) (6,329 ) Accumulated deficit (891,815 ) (857,752 ) Total stockholders' deficit (90,783 ) (70,118 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 136,755 $ 159,017

INSEEGO CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (21,805 ) $ (15,743 ) $ (31,846 ) $ (53,342 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,451 6,981 16,270 20,936 Provision for credit losses 368 44 612 29 Write-down of capitalized software 611 - 1,115 - Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 6,701 434 7,011 1,330 Share-based compensation expense 2,267 2,406 6,030 15,892 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 1,071 450 2,048 2,472 Fair value adjustment on derivative instrument - - - (902 ) Loss on debt conversion and extinguishment, net - - - 450 Deferred income taxes 82 (127 ) 177 (223 ) Right-of-use assets 223 (13 ) 437 1,057 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 7,470 (5,800 ) 7,703 (561 ) Inventories 1,512 4,222 7,685 (5,926 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,009 (377 ) 1,479 2,723 Accounts payable (3,944 ) (7,341 ) 1,162 (13,548 ) Accrued expenses, income taxes, and other 8,945 8,016 2,561 6,276 Operating lease liabilities (239 ) (257 ) (41 ) (1,366 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 9,722 (7,105 ) 22,403 (24,703 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (242 ) (144 ) (403 ) (1,203 ) Additions to capitalized software development costs (1,673 ) (3,020 ) (6,114 ) (9,242 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,915 ) (3,164 ) (6,517 ) (10,445 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net borrowing (repayment) of bank and overdraft facilities - (317 ) 79 (458 ) Principal payments under finance lease obligations - - - (62 ) Proceeds from a public offering - - 6,057 - Principal payments on financed assets - (337 ) (360 ) (1,567 ) Borrowings on revolving credit facility - - Borrowings (Repayments) on revolving credit facility (3,253 ) 4,500 (7,851 ) 4,500 Payment of debt issuance costs on revolving credit facility (1,126 ) (1,126 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises and employee stock purchase plan, net of taxes paid on vested restricted stock units 2 80 49 196 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (3,251 ) 2,800 (2,026 ) 1,483 Effect of exchange rates on cash (775 ) 1,172 (2,057 ) 1,916 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,781 (6,297 ) 11,803 (31,749 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 15,165 24,360 7,143 49,812 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 18,946 $ 18,063 $ 18,946 $ 18,063

INSEEGO CORP. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders to Non-GAAP Net Loss (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Net Loss Net Loss Per Share Net Loss Net Loss Per Share GAAP net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (22,561 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (34,064 ) $ (0.30 ) Adjustments: Preferred stock dividends(a) 756 0.01 2,218 0.02 Share-based compensation expense 2,267.4 0.02 6,030 0.05 Purchased intangibles amortization 424 - 1,277 0.01 Debt discount and issuance costs amortization(b) 881 0.01 1,819 0.02 Non-GAAP net loss $ (18,233 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (22,720 ) $ (0.20 )

Note: Amounts may not foot due to rounding. (a) Includes accrued dividends on Series E Preferred Stock. (b) Includes the debt discount and issuance costs amortization related to the 2025 Notes, and the issuance costs related to the revolving credit facility. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.

INSEEGO CORP. Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Costs and Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Costs and Expenses Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 (In thousands) (Unaudited) GAAP Share-based compensation expense Purchased intangibles amortization Non-GAAP Cost of net revenues $ 46,688 $ 251 $ - $ 46,437 Operating costs and expenses: Research and development 8,951 599 - 8,352 Sales and marketing 5,355 373 - 4,982 General and administrative 4,906 1,044 - 3,862 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 424 - 424 - Write-down of purchased intangible assets 611 - - 611 Total operating costs and expenses $ 20,247 $ 2,016 $ 424 $ 17,807 Total $ 2,266 $ 424 See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.

INSEEGO CORP. Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Costs and Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Costs and Expenses Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 (In thousands) (Unaudited) GAAP Share-based compensation expense Purchased intangibles amortization Non-GAAP Cost of net revenues $ 113,956 $ 657 $ - $ 113,299 Operating costs and expenses: Research and development 27,127 1,291 - 25,836 Sales and marketing 17,975 1,093 - 16,882 General and administrative 16,703 2,989 - 13,714 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 1,277 - 1,277 - Write-down of purchased intangible assets 1,115 - - 1,115 Total operating costs and expenses $ 64,197 $ 5,373 $ 1,277 $ 57,547 Total $ 6,030 $ 1,277 See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.

INSEEGO CORP. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 GAAP net loss attributable to common shareholders (22,561 ) $ (34,064 ) Preferred stock dividends(a) 756 2,218 Income tax provision (benefit) (16 ) 600 Depreciation and amortization 5,451 16,270 Share-based compensation expense 2,267 6,030 Write-down of capitalized software 611 1,115 Right-of-use asset impairment 469 Interest expense, net(b) 2,891 6,902 Inventory adjustment - E&O and contract manufacturer liability 13,058 13,058 Write-off of capitalized inventory order fees 924 924 Other(c) 578 (875 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,959 $ 12,647

(a) Includes accrued dividends on Series E Preferred Stock. (b) Includes the debt discount and issuance costs amortization related to the 2025 Notes, and the issuance costs related to the revolving credit facility. (c) Primarily relates to foreign exchange gains and losses. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.

INSEEGO CORP. Quarterly Net Revenues by Product Grouping (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 IoT & Mobile Solutions $ 41,357 $ 46,383 $ 43,627 $ 46,272 $ 62,633 Enterprise SaaS Solutions 7,226 7,174 7,167 6,643 6,534 Total net revenues $ 48,583 $ 53,557 $ 50,794 $ 52,915 $ 69,167

