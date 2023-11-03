Clayton, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2023) - Perimeter Solutions (NYSE: PRM) ("Perimeter" or the "Company"), producers of PHOS-CHEK® long-term fire retardant and other high-quality firefighting products and specialty chemicals, announced today it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2023 on Thursday, November 9, 2023, before the market opens.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day. The presentation will be led by CEO Haitham Khouri, CFO Charles Kropp, and Head of Investor Relations Seth Barker.

The live webcast of the call can be accessed through Perimeter's investor relations website at https://ir.perimeter-solutions.com/ and as follows:

When : Thursday November 9, 2023, at 8:30 AM (ET)

Dial-in Number : 877-407-9764 (Toll-Free), 201-689-8551 (Toll) (No access code needed)

Conference Name : Perimeter Solutions Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call

Materials Available At : https://ir.perimeter-solutions.com/

Replay Available : Thursday, November 9, 2023 to December 9, 2023 (11:59 PM ET)

Replay Number : 877-660-6853 / 201-612-7415

Internet Access : https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=vs5Njx3r

About Perimeter Solutions

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Perimeter Solutions (NYSE: PRM) is a premier global solutions provider, producing high-quality firefighting products and specialty chemicals. The company develops products that impact critically important issues of life - issues where there often is no room for error and the job doesn't offer second chances. At Perimeter, we characterize the solutions we develop as 'Trusted Solutions that Save' - because it underscores what we are trying to accomplish for our customers and the world at large. Perimeter Solutions produces major brands known throughout the world like PHOS-CHEK® and FIRE-TROL® retardant, foam concentrates and gel products; AUXQUIMIA® and SOLBERG® firefighting foam concentrates; and BIOGEMA® extinguishing agents and retardants. For more info on how we use our experience, responsibility, and integrity to deliver trusted solutions that help improve firefighting performance, visit: www.perimeter-solutions.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Seth Barker

Head of Investor Relations and VP of Financial Planning and Analysis

ir@perimeter-solutions.com

