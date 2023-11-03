Cadence Minerals remains fundamentally mispriced in our view, with the market not fully recognising the value of its unlisted assets. Cadence has recently announced progress in advancing its major non-public asset, the Amapá iron ore project in Brazil. This includes a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Chinese firm Sinoma to potentially provide both a definitive feasibility study (DFS) and fixed-price engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the mine restart. The implied value of Cadence's non-public assets is 3.4p/share at current prices, while in our view an appropriate value for Amapá alone is 23.9p/share.

