Xiao-I Corporation: Xiao-I Launches Hua Zang Universal LLM Ecosystem, Empowering Enterprises to Customize and Launch AI-Driven Services and Products

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2023 / Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ:AIXI) ("Xiao-I" or the "Company"), a leading cognitive artificial intelligence ("AI") enterprise in China, is thrilled to announce the launch of Hua Zang Universal Large Language Model Ecosystem, a powerful tool enabling enterprises to tailor and deploy AI-empowered services and products with unmatched precision. This innovation is poised to transform the way businesses approach AI integration.

During the Hua Zang LLM ecosystem launch event, Xiao-I's CEO, Mr. Yuan, stated, "Today, businesses worldwide, both domestically and internationally, grapple with challenges when it comes to the commercialization of Large Language Models (LLMs). This is precisely why, on June 29th, we introduced the concept of controlled delivery." Mr. Yuan continued, saying, "Our aim is to transform a core technological capability into a commercially valuable product. We have designed Hua Zang to be an adaptable platform that can be tailored to meet the unique needs of various industries, which provides an ideal solution for businesses looking to harness the potential of AI in their operations."

This flexible platform enables companies to seamlessly integrate AI technology into their processes, giving them a distinct advantage in today's ever-evolving digital landscape. By creating commercial applications tailored to their specific scenarios, businesses can realize significant commercial value.

As a testament to the effectiveness and versatility of Hua Zang, Xiao-I has partnered with Ubebis to jointly launch the Smart Baby Crib.

The Smart Baby Crib seamlessly integrates multimodal data, advanced AI technology, and extensive model analysis to provide comprehensive monitoring capabilities. It accurately monitors vital signs, such as continuous breathing and heart rate, without the need for wearable devices. Moreover, it employs sophisticated AI algorithms to oversee and evaluate various sleep stages, offering a precise breakdown of wakefulness, light sleep, deep sleep, and rapid eye movement (REM) cycles.

The AI algorithm, powered by Hua Zang, assigns a sleep quality score. Real-time monitoring of physiological data is complemented by the generation of daily and monthly sleep reports, enabling users to proactively address health concerns. Additionally, the crib is equipped with sensors and inertial measurement units (IMUs) to compile a comprehensive dataset for AI anxiety index analysis, actively promoting psychological well-being by recognizing and addressing anxiety-related behaviors.

This innovative product exemplifies how Hua Zang can be employed to continually enhance maternal and infant health management services. With over 20 years' experience, Xiao-I is not only a leader in cognitive intelligence technology and the AI industry but also an innovator in exploring business customization and commercialization strategies for large language models.

Xiao-I Hua Zang's Universal Large Language Model has been carefully crafted to deliver a seamless and efficient solution for enterprises worldwide. Whether in healthcare, e-commerce, finance, or any other industry, Hua Zang's ability to seamlessly integrate AI into daily operations is designed to give businesses a competitive edge.

About Xiao-I Corporation

Xiao-I is leading the development of the global AI industry with cognitive intelligence as its core. Since its establishment in 2001, the Company has focused on natural language processing-based cognitive intelligence patents and their industrial applications. Upholding a customer-oriented core value, Xiao-I offers a range of solutions and comprehensive services from technology to products for global enterprise customers.

After over 20 years of dedicated efforts, Xiao-I's technologies have been deployed in thousands of application scenarios across various sectors, such as customer service center, intelligent finance, smart enterprises, smart energy and transportation, smart education, smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, intelligent parks, and intelligent construction and communication. For more information, please visit: www.xiaoi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "assesses," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

