Radical Imaging LLC: Apollo Enterprise Imaging and Radical Imaging Announce Integration of FlexView Inside arcc

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2023 / Radical Imaging LLC, an innovative provider of medical imaging viewer solutions, and Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp, a leading provider of enterprise imaging and clinical multimedia management solutions, today announced the integration of FlexView, Radical Imaging's viewer-as-a-service, inside of Apollo's multi-disciplinary medical imaging platform, arcc®. This integration will give users of arcc a fast, streamlined, easy to use image viewing and analysis experience.





"By integrating FlexView in our arcc platform, we are able to give our users the visualization tools they need right now, without the distraction of building and maintaining our own medical image viewer. This will allow us to focus on where we can add the most value," said Mark Newburger, CEO, Apollo. Integration of the FlexView medical imaging viewer inside arcc took less than one week to complete.

arcc supports health systems to organize and access medical imaging across numerous departments, delivers more efficient clinical workflows, and enhances multidisciplinary collaboration throughout the health system by converging all image viewing to a single pane of glass.

FlexView is a professionally supported, SaaS cloud medical imaging viewer created by Radical Imaging. FlexView is a commercial-grade, production-ready solution that can quickly and easily be integrated into any medical imaging system that needs to present medical images for users to interact with, and it can be customized to fit any workflow.

Creating and maintaining a custom medical image viewer can be a large up-front and continued investment of time and money. Integrating FlexView as the viewer in a medical platform can get a platform to market faster and save on long-term maintenance costs.

About Radical Imaging LLC

Radical Imaging is a software company focused entirely on medical imaging. It offers software system design and planning, contract software development, and consulting to help its partners solve their most challenging medical imaging problems using modern cloud and web platforms like Cornerstone.js and the Open Health Imaging Foundation (OHIF) which it co-developed with Massachusetts General Hospital. In 2023, Radical Imaging released its first product, FlexView. For more information, visit RadicalImaging.com and FlexView.ai.

About Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp

Apollo is a healthcare IT company providing enterprise clinical image management & workflow solutions. Apollo's multi-disciplinary medical imaging platform, arcc, integrates to the electronic health record (EHR), provides a holistic longitudinal view of all patient data, and focuses on clinical workflows, interoperability, and connectivity so that every department throughout the entire enterprise can securely acquire, manage, store, and access all clinical content. In addition, as an AWS Partner, Apollo is working with AWS to offer cost-effective and scalable multi-disciplinary cloud access to patient images. Used successfully in hospitals across the United States and Canada for 30 years, visit https://apolloei.com to learn more.

