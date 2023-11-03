Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Borussia Dortmund Reports Preliminary Figures for the First Quarter of the 2023/2024 Financial Year

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2023 / In the first quarter of financial year 2023/2024 (1 July 2023 - 30 September 2023), Borussia Dortmund recorded consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) of EUR 58.9 million, a year-on-year improvement of EUR 15.1 million. This improvement was attributable primarily to a EUR 20.3 million increase in net transfer income.

In the quarter ended, the consolidated net profit amounted to EUR 52.4 million (previous year: EUR 38.5 million). Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to EUR 58.9 million (previous year: EUR 43.8 million); consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 79.4 million (previous year: EUR 73.3 million).

Consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 102.3 million (previous year: EUR 104.3 million), of which EUR 7.7 million (previous year: EUR 9.5 million) in income from match operations, EUR 37.8 million (previous year: EUR 45.7 million) in income from TV marketing, EUR 31.0 million (previous year: EUR 33.4 million) in advertising income, EUR 15.5 million (previous year: EUR 8.1 million) in merchandising income, and EUR 10.3 million (previous year: EUR 7.6 million) in conference, catering and miscellaneous income.

Net transfer income, which comprises gross transfer proceeds less residual carrying amounts, other derecognised items and transfer costs, amounted to EUR 82.3 million (previous year: EUR 62.0 million).

The Group's personnel expenses increased by EUR 4.0 million from EUR 57.8 million to EUR 61.8 million in the first quarter of the financial year. Depreciation, amortisation and write-downs within the Group declined by EUR 1.5 million from EUR 24.5 million to EUR 23.0 million. The Group's other operating expenses were up EUR 6.3 million year on year from EUR 30.0 million to EUR 36.3 million.

The consolidated financial result increased by EUR 7.5 million from EUR -5.0 million in the previous year to EUR 2.5 million in the first quarter of financial year 2023/2024.

Taxes on income amounted to EUR -6.5 million (previous year: EUR -5.3 million).

The above information relates to key figures from the quarterly statement of Borussia Dortmund calculated in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs).

