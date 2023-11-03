Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2023) - BAISIHAN OverCloud, a leading bedding brand known for luxury comforters and duvets, has recently released their most innovative down-filled bedding yet - the new Luxurious Down Duvet.

Crafted with an ultra-plush 800 fill power and ethically-sourced premium white down, it aims to redefine superior comfort and warmth for all seasons.

With its cloud-mimicking feel, efficient insulation, and enduring quality, the duvet wraps sleepers in sublime coziness night after night. The baffle box construction prevents shifting while the Oeko-Tex and Responsible Down Standard certifications indicate use of safe, sustainable materials.

BAISIHAN OverCloud Releases Luxurious Down Duvet

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/185310_e79e226e948c5871_001full.jpg

Available in sizes from Twin to California King, it suits sleepers of all needs. The lightweight and ultra-warm variations ensure year-round comfort from warm summer nights to frigid winter temps dipping below zero.

The All-Season 800 fill power style, in particular, garners acclaim for its balance of cloud-like plushness and efficient warmth. Despite its airy loft, it kept testers in disparate climates adequately comfortable all night. The popular King size tips the scales at just under 6 pounds, noticeably lighter than competitor brands yet still locking in warmth.

Over two years of testing in varied conditions, the duvet maintained its lofty feel and quality construction in a way rare among down bedding. Repeated wash cycles and seasonal storage did not cause clumping, as seen in lower grade down, or feathers breaking through the shell over time.

Down-sourced from ducks and geese in China is hand-picked by responsible suppliers to meet BAISIHAN OverCloud's exceptional standards. By using premium 800 fill power down encased in a lightweight yet durable shell, the brand has created its dream duvet - one that cocoons sleepers in a slice of cloud-like heaven.

Early customers rave about the duvet's ability to induce a transcendent night's sleep. The ultra-soft down conforms perfectly to one's body, while the breathable shell keeps temperatures ideal all night long. For those seeking the pinnacle of luxury comfort, BAISIHAN OverCloud's new down duvet aims to deliver.

Contact Info:

Name: Jan Lan

Email: jan.lan@baisihan.us

Organization: BAISIHAN

Address: United States

Website: https://www.baisihan.us/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/185310