Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2023) - Midex Resources Ltd. is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at the Red Cloud 2023 Fall Mining Showcase. We welcome our shareholders and all interested parties to join us at this event.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 7-8, 2023.

David Jamieson, President and CEO, will be presenting on November 8th at 2:40 PM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2023/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Scott Young

Business Development

17058882756

syoung@midexresources.com

midexresources.com

