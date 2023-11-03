Royalty Management Holding Co.: Royalty Management Holding Corporation Announces Trading on Nasdaq

The securities will trade under the tickers RMCO and RMCOW

Royalty Holding Management Co is the merged entity with American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. previously trading under AMAOU, AMAO, AMAOW

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2023 / Royalty Management Holding Co. (NASDAQ:RMCO)(NASDAQ:RMCOW) (the "Company") a royalty company building shareholder value to benefit both its shareholders and communities by acquiring and developing high value assets in a sustainable market environment, announced today the approval for trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq-CM). The Company will commence trading under the ticker RMCO and RMCOW on Monday November 6, 2023. The listing on Nasdaq-CM comes after the successful merger between Royalty Management Holding Co. and American Acquisition Opportunity Inc.

About Royalty Management Holding Corporation

Royalty Management Corporation is a royalty company building shareholder value to benefit both its shareholders and communities by acquiring and developing high value assets in a sustainable market environment. The model is to acquire and structure cashflow streams around assets that can support the communities by monetizing the current existing cash flow streams while identifying transitionary cash flow from the assets for the future. For more information visit royaltymgmtcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those that will be set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's registration statement and proxy statement/prospectus to be filed with the SEC. Copies will be available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

RedChip Companies Inc.

Robert Foley

1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)

Info@redchip.com

Company Contact:

Kirk P. Taylor, CPA

Chief Financial Officer

(317) 855-9926

SOURCE: Royalty Management Holding Co.

