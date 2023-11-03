Wish Releases Inaugural 'Anti-Counterfeiting Report' as it Continues to Crack Down on Counterfeiters

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 03, 2023'. The publication of the report represents a significant step in Wish's ongoing commitment to combating the listing and sale of counterfeit goods on its platform.

Wish's first 'Anti-Counterfeiting Report' provides an overview of the tools and resources it has in place to detect and enforce against the listing or sale of allegedly counterfeit goods.

The report also shines a light on some of the progress Wish has made over the past 6 months to clamp down on counterfeiters, which includes1:

Processing more than 9,000 IP violations that were reported via the 'Report this Listing' button, email, online web form or Wish's Brand Partner Program Portal

that were reported via the 'Report this Listing' button, email, online web form or Wish's Brand Partner Program Portal Responding to 98% of all IP violation takedown requests within 24 hours , further demonstrating Wish's commitment to promptly addressing and resolving IP or counterfeit concerns

, further demonstrating Wish's commitment to promptly addressing and resolving IP or counterfeit concerns Issuing over 700,000 infractions to violating merchants, ranging from impression blocking to store suspension

to violating merchants, ranging from impression blocking to store suspension Signing up more than 2,300 brands to Wish's Brand Partner Program since its inception in 2016

As well as providing a progress update, the report looks at key trends, and provides information regarding Wish's partnerships and programs that help prevent counterfeits from appearing on the platform, such as Wish's Brand Partner Program Portal.

"We recognize customers want to purchase products that are authentic, regardless of their price or provenance. We are focused on anti-counterfeiting, and have invested in new technologies and initiatives to help us detect and remove counterfeit goods from infiltrating our platform," said Erin Brusseau, Direct of Content Moderation at Wish.

"The launch of our first 'Anti-Counterfeiting Report' is a testament to our commitment to combat counterfeiting and promote a greater degree of transparency around what is an industry-wide issue."

Wish's 'Anti-Counterfeiting Report' available to download for free here .

To learn more about Wish, download the app or visit www.wish.com .

About Wish

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wish is one of the largest and fastest growing global ecommerce platforms, connecting millions of value-conscious consumers in over 60 countries to thousands of merchants around the world. Wish combines technology and data science capabilities and an innovative discovery-based mobile shopping experience to create a highly-visual, entertaining, and personalized shopping experience for its users.

1 All data points captured between 01 January 2023 - 30 June 2023