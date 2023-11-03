Just in Time for Thanksgiving, Pizza Inn Introduces 'The Gobbler' Pizza

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2023 / Giving Americans another reason to count their blessings this time of year, Pizza Inn has added a unique new Thanksgiving-themed pizza, called "The Gobbler," to its ever-popular and extensive array of buffet options. This limited-time item will be placed on all Pizza Inn buffets through Nov. 22.

Pizza Inn Introduces 'The Gobbler'

The new specialty pizza begins with a foundation of Pizza Inn's fresh, house-made pizza dough that is spread with a thin layer of homestyle gravy, instead of pizza sauce. "The Gobbler" is then layered with sliced turkey, onions and house-shredded mozzarella, followed by dollops of mashed potatoes and traditional stuffing. Finally, it's baked, then topped with a light cranberry drizzle.

"Imagine having all the flavors of Thanksgiving in one bite, and you've got The Gobbler," explained Brandon Solano, CEO of Pizza Inn's parent company RAVE Restaurant Group. "We wanted to, literally, mix things up this holiday season by offering our buffet customers the flavors they crave before the holidays. Our franchisees are really excited to surprise their guests with an entree option they're going to love. I mean, every bite is an explosion of taste and enjoying it at one of our buffets - while you're surrounded by family, friends, and neighbors - makes it just that much better."

The creative campaign for "The Gobbler" features a classic Norman Rockwell-style illustration depicting a gathered array of family members, accompanied by the phrase "A pizza as unique as your family."

"At Pizza Inn, our employees give thanks every day for our guests - whether they've been coming to see us for decades or it's their very first time - because they are what make our restaurants the fun, friendly, gathering places they've been for decades," added Solano. "Offering them something that's fun and delicious like 'The Gobbler' is just another way we can show our appreciation of their ongoing loyalty and unwavering support."

For more than 60 years, Pizza Inn has been America's Hometown Pizza Buffet, thanks to its fresh pizza dough, made at each restaurant every day, and a plentiful buffet loaded with more than 40 appetizer, entree, side, and dessert options designed to appeal to people with a variety of tastes and preferences. The hearty selection offers items ranging from salads, wings, and stromboli to specialty pizzas and desserts.

For more information, visit www.pizzainn.com.

About Pizza Inn

Since 1958, Pizza Inn's popular pizza buffet and friendly service have solidified the brand as America's hometown pizza place. Unlike your typical buffet, Pizza Inn built a reputation for using house-shredded 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, fresh ingredients and house-made signature sauce. This, combined with its small-town vibe, are the hallmarks of its restaurants that feature signature pan pizzas, chocolate chip "pizzerts," pasta dishes, salads and innovative creations that reflect today's customer cravings. The brand continues to thrive with new menu innovations, including its popular NYXL pizza. Follow Pizza Inn on Instagram @pizzainn and to learn more about franchising opportunities, visit www.pizzainn.com/franchise.

